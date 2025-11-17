Featured
Alleged Assassination Attempt on Yerima: Nigerians Divided, Call for Investigation
Nigerians were last night divided over the report that Navy Lieutenant Ahmad M. Yerima narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Abuja, with many now questioning whether the incident happened exactly as described.
Initial reports from multiple news platforms claimed Yerima was trailed by two unmarked Hilux vans without number plates, prompting a high-speed chase and a “tactical manoeuvre” that allegedly saved his life.
The report quoted military sources who said the vehicles allegedly followed him from the NIPCO Filling Station off the Line Expressway to Gado Nasco Way at about 6:30p.m.
The source added that the matter is under investigation and is receiving “the seriousness it deserves,” noting that further details are being withheld so as not to compromise the process.
The development comes days after Yerima, while on duty with other security personnel, engaged in a tense confrontation with FCT Minister Nyesom Wike over a disputed land site in Gaduwa District. The clash, captured on viral videos, sparked widespread public debate and prompted intervention from the Presidency, which subsequently halted the demolition exercise at the site.
But as the story spreads, so do doubts. Critics argue that the details remain vague and rely heavily on Yerima’s personal account, with no confirmed CCTV footage, eyewitness statements, or official security briefings to back the claims. Some security analysts say the descriptions sound “too cinematic,” raising the possibility of misinterpretation or exaggeration.
Adding to the skepticism is the timing of the report, coming just days after Yerima’s viral confrontation with Wike over a halted demolition exercise. While social media users have tried to link both events, officials insist there is no evidence connecting Wike or any political figure to the alleged chase.
Already, military veterans nationwide have criticised Wike for verbally insulting the officer and rejected calls for disciplinary action against Yerima. Spokesman for the Coalition of Retired Veterans, Abiodun Durowaiye-Herberts, warned that ex-service members would “occupy the office and residence of the FCT Minister” if the officer faced any punishment.
Many others want clarity: Was the officer truly targeted, or is this a case of panic amplified by public emotion and online speculation? Investigators are yet to provide answers.
Dan Agbese, Newswatch Co-Founder, Dies at 81
One of the founders of Newswatch magazine, Chief Dan Agbese, is dead.
According to a statement issued by the Agbese family of Ikpilogwu clan of Agila district, Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, he died on Monday.
“We hereby announce the passing away of our husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and mentor: Chief Dan Agbese, the Awan’Otun of Agila.”
“Chief Agbese transited to eternal glory this morning, Monday November 17, 2025. He was aged 81.
“Burial arrangements would be announced by the family in due course.
“Born May 12, 1944 in Agila, Chief Agbese was a renowned journalist and author, famous for his seminal contributions to journalism practice in Nigeria and renowned for his satirical columns.
He was editor of The Nigeria Standard and New Nigerian newspapers, and General Manager of Radio Benue, Makurdi.
“Chief Agbese was one of the founders of the trail-blazing Newswatch magazine and was until April 2010 its Editor-in-Chief.
“Before his passing, he wrote several books and maintained weekly columns in notable newspapers including the Daily Trust and The Guardian, while running a media consultancy with his friends and colleagues, Ray Ekpu, Yakubu Muhammed and Soji Akinrinade.
“He is survived by his wife , Chief Rose Agbese, their six children, and seven grandchildren.”
Glo Signs Interconnectivity Deal with Imo Govt to Enhance Digital Economy
Glo signs interconnectivity deal with Imo Govt to Enhance Digital Economy
Digital solutions provider, Globacom, has signed a landmark Internet connectivity agreement with the Imo State Government through its Ministry of Digital Economy and e-Governance.
Globacom disclosed in a press statement that the deal which is the largest single fixed Internet connectivity project in the history of Globacom’s Enterprise Business Group marks a significant milestone in the State’s drive towards achieving a fully digital economy, e-governance structure, and the establishment of a Smart City in Owerri, the state capital.
According to the telecommunications giant, the deal accentuates its pivotal role in delivering robust telecommunications infrastructure and next-generation digital solutions across Nigeria and beyond. The project will empower the company to provide high-capacity Internet connectivity to critical locations within the State, including the Smart City project in Owerri—home to 15 mega buildings—as well as the Ministry of Digital Economy and e-Governance, and the Imo State University for Innovation, Science and Technology, formerly Imo State Polytechnic.
Said Glo, “Our Glo-1 submarine cable, which connects Nigeria directly to Europe through our privately-owned international fibre optic network, will form the backbone of this ambitious project. The Glo-1 infrastructure guarantees superior bandwidth capacity, minimal latency, and highly secures connections, making it ideal for supporting the State’s digital transformation agenda and enhancing the efficiency of public services”.
The company added that the partnership with the Imo State Government will strengthen its commitment to providing reliable, high-quality connectivity that drives socio-economic progress and bridges the digital divide across Nigeria.
Furthermore, Globacom said: “We are honoured by the confidence reposed in Globacom by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Imo State, Chief Hope Uzodinma and his team,” adding that “This partnership is a testament to our technical capability, nationwide coverage, and proven efficiency in delivering enterprise-grade connectivity solutions. We will work closely with the State’s technical team to ensure timely delivery of the project and to support Imo’s vision of a thriving digital economy.”
“Imo State is setting a remarkable example for other states in Nigeria by leveraging technology to improve governance, education, and business efficiency. “We applaud the Governor’s focus on empowering the youth and building an innovation-driven economy. This partnership aligns perfectly with Globacom’s mission to power Nigeria’s digital future, enhance the State’s strategic investments in digital infrastructure and training initiatives for young people which will create new employment opportunities, stimulate innovation, and accelerate sustainable economic growth”.
Globacom has sustained its imposing presence in every region of Nigeria backed by its resilient network that traverses West Africa. The company has its footprints in digital connectivity solutions for both public and private sectors. Its advanced infrastructure — anchored on the Glo-1 international fibre network, extensive metro fibre coverage, and resilient enterprise systems — ensure that institutions, governments, and businesses can rely on seamless, secure, and scalable connectivity.
The network called on other state administrations to emulate Imo State’s bold initiative by embracing strategic digital partnerships saying, “The future belongs to states and nations that invest in technology and connectivity. We encourage other governments to partner with Globacom in building digital infrastructures that can power education, commerce, governance, and innovation. Together, we can strengthen regional economies, create opportunities for millions, and drive poverty out of our communities.”
From Dubai to the World: The Prolific, Beautiful Story of Profound Realtors
By Eric Elezuo
There are realtors and there are realtors. There are real estate firms and there are real estate firms. However, of a truth some stand out in the midst of others, towering in class, beauty, aesthetics, affordability and delivery. One of such real estate companies that has shown class and originality is the Profound Realtors, a statement made in Dubai, and transmitted to the entire world, with Africa gaining a substantial bite.
Profound Realtors boast of peace of mind, comfort and unquantified reach in the sense that properties are spotted, negotiated and delivered across the globe with just a touch of the button.
Consequently, anyone looking for an opportunity of property investment in Dubai should look no further because Profound Realtors, with a team of highly trained professionals and properties of different beautiful shapes and sizes, is the sure bet.
Profound Realtors has a pedigree rooted in honesty, integrity and trust. It is not one of the best in the continent; it is the best, offering affordability as a standard rule, clear cut and prompt delivery as well as a promise of money-back.
Run by the Ashfaq Hassain as the Chief Executive Officer, the company is trailed by stories of good tidings and testimonies of forthrightness.
Below are detailed reasons Profound Realtors must be the preferred choice
Profound Realtors is a premier real estate company specializing in buying, selling, and leasing properties in Dubai. With years of industry expertise and an in-depth understanding of Dubai’s dynamic property market, we take pride in being a trusted partner for clients looking to make wise real estate decisions.
Why Choose Profound Realtors?
1. Extensive Property Portfolio
We offer an extensive selection of properties, ranging from luxurious ready-made apartments to ambitious off plan developments in Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Whether you’re looking to buy properties in Business Bay or other prime areas, we have you covered. For international investors looking to invest in Dubai from USA, our expert team ensures a seamless and secure buying experience.We also provide a variety of options if you’re seeking a property for rent in Business Bay, perfect for professionals and families alike.
2. Expert Guidance
Navigating the Dubai real estate market can be overwhelming, but with Profound Realtors, you’re in capable hands. Our team of dedicated real estate agents in Dubai will provide you with personalized advice, in-depth market insights, and the latest trends to help you make informed decisions, whether you’re exploring various communities or planning to buy properties in Blue Water Island for a premium waterfront lifestyle.
3. Trustworthy Relationships
At Profound Realtors, we believe that strong relationships are the foundation of success. Our commitment to transparency, integrity, and exceptional customer service has earned us the trust of numerous clients who have become part of our real estate family.
4. Off Plan Investment Opportunities
As Dubai continues to be a hub of innovation and architectural wonders, off plan properties present unparalleled investment prospects. We offer a diverse range of off plan projects, allowing you to invest in tomorrow’s iconic landmarks today.
5. Ready-Made Homes for Every Lifestyle
If you prefer a home that is move-in ready, we have an array of stunning ready-made properties. From chic urban apartments to elegant villas nestled in serene communities, we have options to cater to diverse tastes and budgets.
WHAT PROFOUND REALTORS DOES FOR CLIENTS
1. Buying and Selling
Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or an experienced investor, we assist you throughout the entire buying and selling process. From property search and price negotiation to paperwork and settlement, we ensure a smooth and stress-free experience.
2. Leasing and Property Management
If you’re looking to lease your property or need help managing your investment, our team offers comprehensive property management services to maximize your rental income and ensure your property is well-maintained.
3. Investment Consultation:
For investors seeking to capitalize on the Dubai real estate market, our experts provide tailored investment advice, helping you identify high-yield opportunities that align with your financial objectives.
Why Invest in Dubai?
Dubai’s real estate market remains an attractive destination for both local and international investors. With a thriving economy, world-class infrastructure, tax-free benefits, and a high standard of living, Dubai offers a compelling environment for property investment.
Start Your Journey with Profound Realtors
Discover the limitless possibilities that Dubai’s real estate market offers with Profound Realtors. Whether you are searching for a dream home, an investment property, or expert advice, our team is dedicated to making your real estate journey an exceptional one.
Contact us today to explore the best of Dubai’s ready-made and off plan properties. Let Profound Realtors be your guide to unlocking the true potential of Dubai’s real estate landscape.
Speaking to The Boss on the proficiency of Profound, Mr Hassain noted that “Fortunately, at Profound Realtors, we have experienced realtors who are there for your rescue. Whether you have set your eyes on luxury villas in Dubai, or want to buy properties in Dubai Marina, or even invest in Dubai. Our team of RERA-certified experts is here to assist you with every step of your journey to buying your next family home or a profitable rental.”
MORE OF THE IMPACTS OF PROFOUND REALTORS
Profound is proud to provide answers to questions as regards the purchase of properties, its value and the accruals when one patronize Profound to get a Dubai-based property.
Consider the following as derived the company’s website:
Real Estate in Dubai
If you want to invest in villas for sale in Dubai or want to buy properties in JBR, you are in for a treat, as Dubai’s diversified market offers options to suit every taste and budget. If you are an investor, this real estate market can be the best stepping stone on your path to success, as this market offers one of the best infrastructures that you can encounter, with strong potential for long-term returns.
Realtors in the UAE
The profession of realtors in UAE has grown speedily alongside the growth of Real estate in Dubai. Going through every possible option of properties, be it in the buzzing city of Dubai or the cultural city of Sharjah, can be an overwhelming task. To simplify this tedious job, you can take advantage of realtors who can act as a bridge connecting you with suitable properties. At Profound Realtors, we focus on guiding you through every option with clarity and care, helping you ease your way into understanding local neighborhoods, property laws, and the lifestyle that comes with each investment.
Dubai’s real estate market is an exciting opportunity, but it can also be a lot to take in. Fortunately, our expert realtors in Dubai are here to guide you so that you can turn this complex project into an easy mission. We at profound realtors have worked with enough people to understand each client’s unique needs. This is also the reason why we offer personalized assistance. This provides you with advice on what is best suited for your specific goals. We offer assistance every step of the way, from in-depth market analysis to skillful negotiation and managing transactions, ensuring a fruitful experience.
We are aware that navigating through Dubai’s real estate market can be especially difficult for investors who want to invest in Dubai from UK, the USA, or anywhere abroad. The best real estate companies in Dubai don’t believe in cookie-cutter services and know these investments are not just another transaction but a deeply personal story. It’s a process filled with hurdles and questions, that’s exactly where profound realtors come in.
WHY YOU MUST BUY A PROFOUND REALTORS FACILITATED DUBAI PROPERTY
1. A tax-free environment is a great opportunity for every professional living in Dubai. The realtors in Dubai can keep a larger sum of their earnings compared to any other country. This policy is what attracts many individuals to this profession.
2. Dubai’s real estate can be an excellent opportunity for investors who are after high-demand areas like Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, which can bring them high returns on their investments. However, it’s important to take help from a local real estate expert to get a know-how about fluctuating market trends and make an informed decision.
3. One can invest in Dubai from Africa, USA, or anywhere outside Dubai. The government has also set aside designated freehold areas where foreigners can easily buy villas for sale in Dubai and own 100 percent of the property. Both residential and commercial properties are included in these freehold areas.
4. If you are looking for better rental yields and an enhanced lifestyle, you can choose to buy properties in Dubai Marina, as it’s more accessible. Whereas if you are after better long-term investment and exclusivity, Palm Jumeirah can be a better option.
5. JBR appeals more to tourists and families who require beachside living options. It can be a good investment as JBR has a bigger unit size. This makes it eligible to be listed on Airbnb during peak tourist periods.
6. Anyone can invest in Dubai from the UK, because of Dubai’s freehold areas and no tax policy, it has become a central hub for international investors, business owners, and residents alike.
7. Anyone can invest in Dubai from the USA. It’s way easier and beneficial to invest in Dubai from the USA because of the designated freehold areas and the no-tax policy. Another reason is the Dubai Land Department, which oversees transactions of real estate in Dubai, ensuring secure and transparent payments.
The opportunity is endless, and African investors, looking for honesty transactions, with peace of mind, just have to settle for PROFOUND REALTORS.
