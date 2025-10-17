Business
2025 Heirs Insurance Essay Championship: Rhema-Love Abraham, 13, Wins N5m Top Prize
Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance group, has announced the winners of the 4th edition of the Heirs Insurance Essay Championship, a nationwide competition promoting financial literacy and academic excellence among secondary school students and educators.
The grand finale, held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, brought together students, parents, and academic leaders for a celebration of knowledge and creativity. This year’s edition, which attracted over 5,000 entries from junior secondary school students nationwide, was anchored on the topic “The Role of Insurance in Keeping Families Safe and Secure”.
After a rigorous evaluation process by a distinguished panel of academic professionals, independently verified by Deloitte & Touche, 13-year-old Rhema-Love Abraham of Precepts Learning Field, Lagos, emerged as the overall winner, earning a ₦5 million scholarship and a ₦1 million grant for her school.
Bernice Michael of S-TEE High School, Lagos, claimed the second-place position, winning a ₦2 million scholarship, while Afopefoluwa Tofio-Jacobs of D-IVY College, Ogun State, took third place, receiving a ₦1 million scholarship.
This year, Heirs Insurance introduced the inaugural Teachers Prize, to honor teachers promoting insurance awareness within their schools and communities. This initiative was created to democratise access to insurance literacy, working collaboratively with teachers and educators.
Mr. Okpe James Chidi, a teacher at Urban Secondary School, Umuna Orlu, Imo State, emerged as the winner of the Teachers’ Insurance Awareness Prize, with a personal award of ₦1 million cash prize, and a ₦500,000 grant for his school. His project, which deepened students’ understanding of financial literacy and insurance, was praised for its innovation, reach, and measurable impact.
Speaking at the ceremony, Niyi Onifade, Sector Head, Heirs Insurance Group, commended all the participants for their creativity and drive, emphasising the Group’s commitment to nurturing future leaders through education.
He said, “We are proud of every student and teacher who participated in this year’s Essay Championship. Their creativity, curiosity, and dedication reflect the future we envision for our nation; one built on knowledge, innovation, and resilience. At Heirs Insurance Group, we believe financial literacy is a powerful tool for empowerment and transformation”.
The Heirs Insurance Essay Championship is a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Heirs Insurance Group, created to build awareness of insurance literacy and critical thinking among young Nigerians. The introduction of the Teachers’ Insurance Awareness Prize further demonstrates the Group’s commitment to advancing insurance education and promoting financial inclusion at every level of society.
UBA Set to Unveil Whitepaper on Africa’s Financial Infrastructure
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to reinforce its role in shaping the continent’s financial ecosystem with the launch of its landmark whitepaper.
The whitepaper, titled “Banking on Africa’s Future: Unlocking Capital and Partnerships for Sustainable Growth,” will be unveiled on the sidelines of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in October 2025 in Washington, D.C., placing Africa’s economic agenda at the heart of global financial discussions.
The document presents a comprehensive and actionable framework for unlocking Africa’s vast economic potential, providing analysis of critical growth pillars including trade facilitation, infrastructure development, digital innovation, climate finance, and inclusive growth, while showcasing strategies for leveraging domestic capital alongside strategic global partnerships to access the continent’s $3.4 trillion single market potential under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, who emphasised the strategic importance of this whitepaper, explained that over the past few years, the bank has become an active leader in conversations and activities that drive tangible investments to the continent.
“UBA is shifting Africa’s development agenda from talk to action. With this whitepaper, we are championing initiatives that convert strategic dialogue into bankable projects and direct investments. Our commitment to execute these plans for the benefit of the continent and its people cannot be overemphasised,” Elumelu said. “We are committed partners in Africa’s development and sustainability and will continue to provide the capital, the platform, and the network needed to transform Africa’s vast potential into economic growth.”
UBA’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, remarked on the white paper’s significance, highlighting the urgent need for private sector leadership.
“This whitepaper is a call to action and a statement of our capability,” Alawuba said. “It underlines our unique position in facilitating the partnerships and capital flows required to finance Africa’s future, providing the blueprint for action. The document delivers critical insights at a defining moment for Africa’s financial infrastructure.”
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with more than 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France, and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial, and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.
Transcorp Power Posts Impressive Q3 2025 Results, Reports N91.2bn PBT As Revenue Grows by 38%
Transcorp Power Plc (“Transcorp Power” or the “Company”), (NGX: TRANSPOWER), one of the power subsidiaries of Nigeria’s leading listed conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), has announced its unaudited Q3 financial results for the period ended 30 September 2025.
The Company’s revenue grew by 38% year-on-year to ₦308.5 billion in 2025, compared to ₦223.5 billion in Q3 2024.
The Q3 2025 performance was driven by an increase in average power generation, reflecting Transcorp Power’s continued investment in improving generation capacity and operational excellence.
Key Highlights
▪ Revenue Growth
− Revenue grew by 38% year-on-year to ₦308.5 billion, from ₦223.5 billion in Q3 2024.
▪ Profit
− Gross profit increased to ₦119.7 billion, up from ₦96.5 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 24%, with a gross margin of 38.8%.
− Profit Before Tax (PBT) climbed, to ₦91.18 billion in Q3 2025, from ₦81.12 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 12.4% − Profit After Tax (PAT) rose, to ₦68.42 billion in Q3 2025, from ₦58.4 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 17%
Chairman Transcorp Power Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, commented: “Our performance in the third quarter, building on the positive momentum in the first half of the year, demonstrates Transcorp Power’s resilience and capacity to sustain profitability, despite economic challenges, supported by efficient operations strategies and prudent cost management. This sustained performance, in the face of economic headwinds will further strengthen investor confidence in our capacity to create shared value and maintain our growth trajectory.”
MD/CEO Transcorp Power Plc, Peter Ikenga, comments: “The Q3 2025 results are underpinned by further growth in energy delivered to the grid, and emphasising our strategic approach, that ensures we deliver ever increasing value to our shareholders and stakeholders. These results illustrate our continuous drive to improve our business operations, eliminating waste and harnessing value. We are confident of finishing the year strong in fulfilment of our mission to improving lives and transforming Africa.”
Transcorp Power Plc is one of Nigeria’s principal power generation companies and an electricity-generating subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), Nigeria’s leading, listed conglomerate, with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors. Transcorp Power is committed to creating value, driving economic growth, and ensuring social goods through access to the
electricity supply.
www.transcorppower.co
How Elysian Luxury Living Fragrances Are Transforming Everyday Moments
By Eric Elezuo
Beauty, style and inclusiveness have become the hallmarks of the total person, and every individual strives to be the person, who can represent on all fronts. For this, a company has stood tall in the provision of what it takes to package the totality of the human being in one brief stop. That company is Elysian Luxury Living.
With the best of luxury products ranging from fragrances, scents, perfumes, luxury linens and much more, Elysian has completely redefined the world of beauty occasioned by feeling and touch.
Established by two iconic women, the brand boasts of the very best in products that make the confident man and woman, creating ambience that unleashes acceptance, greatness and achievements.
For home, office, hotels and automobiles, Elysian products remain the sure plug.
In its description of its originality, source and functionality, the management of Elysian declares as follows:
Elysian Luxury Living was established in 2024 by two visionary Nigerian women with a singular purpose; to redefine the essence of luxury living. Born from years of research, refinement, and an uncompromising pursuit of excellence, Elysian Living transforms everyday moments into extraordinary indulgences through its curated collections of fine home linens, distinguished fragrances, and bespoke automobile scents.
The founders of Elysian are both consumers of high-end luxury products. They worked and lived in Europe, and they drew inspiration from some of the world’s most iconic luxury houses. There is no reason why high-end stores like Lafayette Galleria, Harrods, Selfridges, and Saks 5th Avenue cannot exist in Nigeria. The founders recognized that Nigeria deserves a standard of sophistication equal to the finest global offerings, and they started the journey with this in mind.
With ongoing research and product development, Elysian Living believes it has and can continue to develop products that rival and can compete with well-known houses.
One of the founders, Ms Iyore, says that it has taken over 3 years of hard work, sweat, and dedication to come up with their product offerings- with more on the way.
Elysian has unveiled its debut collections:
• The Halo Collection – luxurious bedding crafted for comfort and timeless elegance.
• Trois Silhouette Collection – limited-edition home fragrances, including refined diffusers and room sprays.
• Maison de Voyage Collection – bespoke automobile scents designed to elevate every journey.
In terms of product development, the company spent a good deal of effort on focus groups- which consisted of like-minded individuals. Their input and feedback informed a huge part from product design to production.
The names of some of the collections pay homage to timeless Parisian elegance. The founders spent a lot of time in the city drawing inspiration from the classic architecture, like ornate mouldings and tall windows, and blends it with contemporary aesthetics, neutral colour palettes, and the incorporation of natural materials.
Every piece is designed in England and produced to the highest global standards, with a vision to one day manufacture proudly in Nigeria without ever compromising the brand’s foundation: uncompromising quality.
With guidance from discerning voices and the mentorship of Dr. Dele Momodu, Elysian has crafted products that rival international luxury houses. He has provided unquantifiable guardianship in the intricacies of navigating the Nigerian business space. The founders of Elysian believe that the company will not be here today if not for the support of many such special and well-meaning Nigerians. These individuals believe in Nigeria as a nation and believe we deserve to put our name on the global map for good reasons.
The brand is a testament to the belief that Nigeria can stand proudly on the global stage for excellence and sophistication. Elysian Luxury Living represents a new chapter in Africa’s luxury story; one rooted in vision, craftsmanship, and the confidence that true indulgence should be within reach of discerning Nigerians and the world.
Elysian Luxury Living is more than a brand. It is a promise that luxury is not simply owned but experienced.
Their products can be purchased via their website: www.elysianluxury-living.com or by contacting their customer service line – +2347045113615
