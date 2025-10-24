Business
FirstBank Integrates PAPSS into LIT App for Seamless Cross-Border Payments in Africa
Premier bank in West Africa and a leading financial inclusion service provider, FirstBank, has announced the successful integration of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) into its flagship digital banking platform, the LIT app, enabling customers to make instant, secure, and local currency-based cross-border payments across Africa.
PAPSS, developed by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union and the AfCFTA Secretariat, enables instant, low-cost payments in local currencies between African countries.
Speaking on the integration, the Group Executive, e-Business and Retail Products at FirstBank, Chuma Ezirim, said, “The integration of PAPSS into the LIT app is a testament to FirstBank’s commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that simplify and enhance financial transactions. This milestone aligns with the Bank’s strategic goal of deepening digital capabilities and expanding access to seamless cross-border payment services across Africa.”
Commenting on this collaboration, Mike Ogbalu, CEO of PAPSS said, “Every time an individual, an SME or a Company sends money instantly within Africa in their own currency, we are not just moving funds, we are connecting ambitions, supporting livelihoods, and bridging dreams across borders. This collaboration with FirstBank and their LIT app brings us a step closer to making African borders invisible to movement of money, so that the continent’s entrepreneurs and families can focus on what matters most: building their future, not battling payment barriers.”
The LIT App, FirstBank’s innovative digital banking platform, offers a wide range of features including virtual cards, scheduled payments, and multiple transfers in one go, designed to meet the dynamic needs of customers. The addition of PAPSS expands its capabilities to support cross-border commerce, especially for individuals and SMEs engaged in pan-African business.
With PAPSS now live on the LIT App, FirstBank is breaking down barriers to payments, trade and financial inclusion across Africa. Customers can now send funds conveniently to other countries in Naira, without needing US dollar, GBP or Euro conversions. This landmark integration enables real-time cross-border payments in local African currencies, reduces transaction costs, and improves settlement efficiency. It also expands access to digital banking services, promotes financial inclusion, supports SMEs and fosters growth under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
This integration of PAPSS to the LIT app reinforces FirstBank’s leadership in digital banking innovation and supports the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agenda by simplifying intra-African transactions.
2025 Heirs Insurance Essay Championship: Rhema-Love Abraham, 13, Wins N5m Top Prize
Heirs Insurance Group, Nigeria’s fastest-growing insurance group, has announced the winners of the 4th edition of the Heirs Insurance Essay Championship, a nationwide competition promoting financial literacy and academic excellence among secondary school students and educators.
The grand finale, held at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, brought together students, parents, and academic leaders for a celebration of knowledge and creativity. This year’s edition, which attracted over 5,000 entries from junior secondary school students nationwide, was anchored on the topic “The Role of Insurance in Keeping Families Safe and Secure”.
After a rigorous evaluation process by a distinguished panel of academic professionals, independently verified by Deloitte & Touche, 13-year-old Rhema-Love Abraham of Precepts Learning Field, Lagos, emerged as the overall winner, earning a ₦5 million scholarship and a ₦1 million grant for her school.
Bernice Michael of S-TEE High School, Lagos, claimed the second-place position, winning a ₦2 million scholarship, while Afopefoluwa Tofio-Jacobs of D-IVY College, Ogun State, took third place, receiving a ₦1 million scholarship.
This year, Heirs Insurance introduced the inaugural Teachers Prize, to honor teachers promoting insurance awareness within their schools and communities. This initiative was created to democratise access to insurance literacy, working collaboratively with teachers and educators.
Mr. Okpe James Chidi, a teacher at Urban Secondary School, Umuna Orlu, Imo State, emerged as the winner of the Teachers’ Insurance Awareness Prize, with a personal award of ₦1 million cash prize, and a ₦500,000 grant for his school. His project, which deepened students’ understanding of financial literacy and insurance, was praised for its innovation, reach, and measurable impact.
Speaking at the ceremony, Niyi Onifade, Sector Head, Heirs Insurance Group, commended all the participants for their creativity and drive, emphasising the Group’s commitment to nurturing future leaders through education.
He said, “We are proud of every student and teacher who participated in this year’s Essay Championship. Their creativity, curiosity, and dedication reflect the future we envision for our nation; one built on knowledge, innovation, and resilience. At Heirs Insurance Group, we believe financial literacy is a powerful tool for empowerment and transformation”.
The Heirs Insurance Essay Championship is a flagship Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Heirs Insurance Group, created to build awareness of insurance literacy and critical thinking among young Nigerians. The introduction of the Teachers’ Insurance Awareness Prize further demonstrates the Group’s commitment to advancing insurance education and promoting financial inclusion at every level of society.
UBA Set to Unveil Whitepaper on Africa’s Financial Infrastructure
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to reinforce its role in shaping the continent’s financial ecosystem with the launch of its landmark whitepaper.
The whitepaper, titled “Banking on Africa’s Future: Unlocking Capital and Partnerships for Sustainable Growth,” will be unveiled on the sidelines of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in October 2025 in Washington, D.C., placing Africa’s economic agenda at the heart of global financial discussions.
The document presents a comprehensive and actionable framework for unlocking Africa’s vast economic potential, providing analysis of critical growth pillars including trade facilitation, infrastructure development, digital innovation, climate finance, and inclusive growth, while showcasing strategies for leveraging domestic capital alongside strategic global partnerships to access the continent’s $3.4 trillion single market potential under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, who emphasised the strategic importance of this whitepaper, explained that over the past few years, the bank has become an active leader in conversations and activities that drive tangible investments to the continent.
“UBA is shifting Africa’s development agenda from talk to action. With this whitepaper, we are championing initiatives that convert strategic dialogue into bankable projects and direct investments. Our commitment to execute these plans for the benefit of the continent and its people cannot be overemphasised,” Elumelu said. “We are committed partners in Africa’s development and sustainability and will continue to provide the capital, the platform, and the network needed to transform Africa’s vast potential into economic growth.”
UBA’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, remarked on the white paper’s significance, highlighting the urgent need for private sector leadership.
“This whitepaper is a call to action and a statement of our capability,” Alawuba said. “It underlines our unique position in facilitating the partnerships and capital flows required to finance Africa’s future, providing the blueprint for action. The document delivers critical insights at a defining moment for Africa’s financial infrastructure.”
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with more than 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France, and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial, and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.
Transcorp Power Posts Impressive Q3 2025 Results, Reports N91.2bn PBT As Revenue Grows by 38%
Transcorp Power Plc (“Transcorp Power” or the “Company”), (NGX: TRANSPOWER), one of the power subsidiaries of Nigeria’s leading listed conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), has announced its unaudited Q3 financial results for the period ended 30 September 2025.
The Company’s revenue grew by 38% year-on-year to ₦308.5 billion in 2025, compared to ₦223.5 billion in Q3 2024.
The Q3 2025 performance was driven by an increase in average power generation, reflecting Transcorp Power’s continued investment in improving generation capacity and operational excellence.
Key Highlights
▪ Revenue Growth
− Revenue grew by 38% year-on-year to ₦308.5 billion, from ₦223.5 billion in Q3 2024.
▪ Profit
− Gross profit increased to ₦119.7 billion, up from ₦96.5 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 24%, with a gross margin of 38.8%.
− Profit Before Tax (PBT) climbed, to ₦91.18 billion in Q3 2025, from ₦81.12 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 12.4% − Profit After Tax (PAT) rose, to ₦68.42 billion in Q3 2025, from ₦58.4 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 17%
Chairman Transcorp Power Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, commented: “Our performance in the third quarter, building on the positive momentum in the first half of the year, demonstrates Transcorp Power’s resilience and capacity to sustain profitability, despite economic challenges, supported by efficient operations strategies and prudent cost management. This sustained performance, in the face of economic headwinds will further strengthen investor confidence in our capacity to create shared value and maintain our growth trajectory.”
MD/CEO Transcorp Power Plc, Peter Ikenga, comments: “The Q3 2025 results are underpinned by further growth in energy delivered to the grid, and emphasising our strategic approach, that ensures we deliver ever increasing value to our shareholders and stakeholders. These results illustrate our continuous drive to improve our business operations, eliminating waste and harnessing value. We are confident of finishing the year strong in fulfilment of our mission to improving lives and transforming Africa.”
Transcorp Power Plc is one of Nigeria’s principal power generation companies and an electricity-generating subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), Nigeria’s leading, listed conglomerate, with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors. Transcorp Power is committed to creating value, driving economic growth, and ensuring social goods through access to the
electricity supply.
