UBA Set to Unveil Whitepaper on Africa’s Financial Infrastructure
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to reinforce its role in shaping the continent’s financial ecosystem with the launch of its landmark whitepaper.
The whitepaper, titled “Banking on Africa’s Future: Unlocking Capital and Partnerships for Sustainable Growth,” will be unveiled on the sidelines of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund (IMF) Annual Meetings in October 2025 in Washington, D.C., placing Africa’s economic agenda at the heart of global financial discussions.
The document presents a comprehensive and actionable framework for unlocking Africa’s vast economic potential, providing analysis of critical growth pillars including trade facilitation, infrastructure development, digital innovation, climate finance, and inclusive growth, while showcasing strategies for leveraging domestic capital alongside strategic global partnerships to access the continent’s $3.4 trillion single market potential under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, who emphasised the strategic importance of this whitepaper, explained that over the past few years, the bank has become an active leader in conversations and activities that drive tangible investments to the continent.
“UBA is shifting Africa’s development agenda from talk to action. With this whitepaper, we are championing initiatives that convert strategic dialogue into bankable projects and direct investments. Our commitment to execute these plans for the benefit of the continent and its people cannot be overemphasised,” Elumelu said. “We are committed partners in Africa’s development and sustainability and will continue to provide the capital, the platform, and the network needed to transform Africa’s vast potential into economic growth.”
UBA’s Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, remarked on the white paper’s significance, highlighting the urgent need for private sector leadership.
“This whitepaper is a call to action and a statement of our capability,” Alawuba said. “It underlines our unique position in facilitating the partnerships and capital flows required to finance Africa’s future, providing the blueprint for action. The document delivers critical insights at a defining moment for Africa’s financial infrastructure.”
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with more than 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France, and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial, and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.
Transcorp Power Posts Impressive Q3 2025 Results, Reports N91.2bn PBT As Revenue Grows by 38%
Transcorp Power Plc (“Transcorp Power” or the “Company”), (NGX: TRANSPOWER), one of the power subsidiaries of Nigeria’s leading listed conglomerate, Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), has announced its unaudited Q3 financial results for the period ended 30 September 2025.
The Company’s revenue grew by 38% year-on-year to ₦308.5 billion in 2025, compared to ₦223.5 billion in Q3 2024.
The Q3 2025 performance was driven by an increase in average power generation, reflecting Transcorp Power’s continued investment in improving generation capacity and operational excellence.
Key Highlights
▪ Revenue Growth
− Revenue grew by 38% year-on-year to ₦308.5 billion, from ₦223.5 billion in Q3 2024.
▪ Profit
− Gross profit increased to ₦119.7 billion, up from ₦96.5 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 24%, with a gross margin of 38.8%.
− Profit Before Tax (PBT) climbed, to ₦91.18 billion in Q3 2025, from ₦81.12 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 12.4% − Profit After Tax (PAT) rose, to ₦68.42 billion in Q3 2025, from ₦58.4 billion in Q3 2024, representing a year-on-year growth of 17%
Chairman Transcorp Power Plc, Emmanuel Nnorom, commented: “Our performance in the third quarter, building on the positive momentum in the first half of the year, demonstrates Transcorp Power’s resilience and capacity to sustain profitability, despite economic challenges, supported by efficient operations strategies and prudent cost management. This sustained performance, in the face of economic headwinds will further strengthen investor confidence in our capacity to create shared value and maintain our growth trajectory.”
MD/CEO Transcorp Power Plc, Peter Ikenga, comments: “The Q3 2025 results are underpinned by further growth in energy delivered to the grid, and emphasising our strategic approach, that ensures we deliver ever increasing value to our shareholders and stakeholders. These results illustrate our continuous drive to improve our business operations, eliminating waste and harnessing value. We are confident of finishing the year strong in fulfilment of our mission to improving lives and transforming Africa.”
Transcorp Power Plc is one of Nigeria’s principal power generation companies and an electricity-generating subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), Nigeria’s leading, listed conglomerate, with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors. Transcorp Power is committed to creating value, driving economic growth, and ensuring social goods through access to the
electricity supply.
www.transcorppower.co
How Elysian Luxury Living Fragrances Are Transforming Everyday Moments
By Eric Elezuo
Beauty, style and inclusiveness have become the hallmarks of the total person, and every individual strives to be the person, who can represent on all fronts. For this, a company has stood tall in the provision of what it takes to package the totality of the human being in one brief stop. That company is Elysian Luxury Living.
With the best of luxury products ranging from fragrances, scents, perfumes, luxury linens and much more, Elysian has completely redefined the world of beauty occasioned by feeling and touch.
Established by two iconic women, the brand boasts of the very best in products that make the confident man and woman, creating ambience that unleashes acceptance, greatness and achievements.
For home, office, hotels and automobiles, Elysian products remain the sure plug.
In its description of its originality, source and functionality, the management of Elysian declares as follows:
Elysian Luxury Living was established in 2024 by two visionary Nigerian women with a singular purpose; to redefine the essence of luxury living. Born from years of research, refinement, and an uncompromising pursuit of excellence, Elysian Living transforms everyday moments into extraordinary indulgences through its curated collections of fine home linens, distinguished fragrances, and bespoke automobile scents.
The founders of Elysian are both consumers of high-end luxury products. They worked and lived in Europe, and they drew inspiration from some of the world’s most iconic luxury houses. There is no reason why high-end stores like Lafayette Galleria, Harrods, Selfridges, and Saks 5th Avenue cannot exist in Nigeria. The founders recognized that Nigeria deserves a standard of sophistication equal to the finest global offerings, and they started the journey with this in mind.
With ongoing research and product development, Elysian Living believes it has and can continue to develop products that rival and can compete with well-known houses.
One of the founders, Ms Iyore, says that it has taken over 3 years of hard work, sweat, and dedication to come up with their product offerings- with more on the way.
Elysian has unveiled its debut collections:
• The Halo Collection – luxurious bedding crafted for comfort and timeless elegance.
• Trois Silhouette Collection – limited-edition home fragrances, including refined diffusers and room sprays.
• Maison de Voyage Collection – bespoke automobile scents designed to elevate every journey.
In terms of product development, the company spent a good deal of effort on focus groups- which consisted of like-minded individuals. Their input and feedback informed a huge part from product design to production.
The names of some of the collections pay homage to timeless Parisian elegance. The founders spent a lot of time in the city drawing inspiration from the classic architecture, like ornate mouldings and tall windows, and blends it with contemporary aesthetics, neutral colour palettes, and the incorporation of natural materials.
Every piece is designed in England and produced to the highest global standards, with a vision to one day manufacture proudly in Nigeria without ever compromising the brand’s foundation: uncompromising quality.
With guidance from discerning voices and the mentorship of Dr. Dele Momodu, Elysian has crafted products that rival international luxury houses. He has provided unquantifiable guardianship in the intricacies of navigating the Nigerian business space. The founders of Elysian believe that the company will not be here today if not for the support of many such special and well-meaning Nigerians. These individuals believe in Nigeria as a nation and believe we deserve to put our name on the global map for good reasons.
The brand is a testament to the belief that Nigeria can stand proudly on the global stage for excellence and sophistication. Elysian Luxury Living represents a new chapter in Africa’s luxury story; one rooted in vision, craftsmanship, and the confidence that true indulgence should be within reach of discerning Nigerians and the world.
Elysian Luxury Living is more than a brand. It is a promise that luxury is not simply owned but experienced.
Their products can be purchased via their website: www.elysianluxury-living.com or by contacting their customer service line – +2347045113615
UNGA 2025: UBA Hosts Global Leaders, Launches Whitepaper on Unlocking Africa’s Potential
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc is set to make a bold statement on the global stage as it will be gathering world leaders, policymakers, and investors and other private sector players at the forthcoming 2025 United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
This year’s gathering at the UNGA, which is the 80th Edition, will be held between September 15th and September 25th, and as always, UBA Group has mapped out series of engaging activities to spotlight Africa’s opportunities and foster high-level dialogue with global leaders towards boosting the continent’s potential.
A key part of the event, will be the UBA’s unveiling of a ground-breaking whitepaper that presents actionable strategies for unlocking Africa’s vast economic potential, as part of the bank’s mission to drive sustainable growth across the continent.
The whitepaper, a first-of-its-kind initiative by a leading African financial institution at UNGA, titled ‘Banking on Africa’s Future: Unlocking Capital and Partnerships for Sustainable Growth’, will highlight opportunities in trade, infrastructure, digital innovation, climate finance, and inclusive growth.
By providing a roadmap for collaboration between Africa and the global community, UBA aims to position the continent not just as a beneficiary of investment, but as a critical driver of future global prosperity.
Apart from the Whitepaper launch, other activities of the group will include the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) Roundtable to be hosted by UBA America, as well as the annual UBA Reception.
The reception will convene world leaders, policymakers, and influential business executives who will be involved in critical dialogues on investment and development across the continent.
UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, emphasized the strategic importance of these dialogues, explained that over the past few years, UBA has become an active leader in conversations and activities that will drive tangible investments to the continent.
“These conversations are fundamentally different from previous discussions because they will be followed by feasible and actionable decisions. UBA will actively work to implement these outcomes for the benefit of the continent, as committed partners in Africa’s development and sustainability,” Elumelu noted.
Continuing, he said, “’The United Nations General Assembly is the largest and most official gathering of world leaders, and we cannot let such an opportunity pass without major African players like UBA taking centre stage to bring these leaders together and showcase Africa’s potential.”
UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who remarked on the upcoming event, especially the whitepaper’s significance, emphasized the need for more private organizations and players to demonstrate their commitment to the continent’s development through concrete action and proven capabilities.
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.
Kenya Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, Dies at 80
Edo Gov Okpebholo Threatens Commissioners over Wearing of ‘Tinubu Cap’
Bayelsa Governor Diri, 23 Lawmakers Dump PDP, Set to Join APC
Globacom at Ofala Festival 2025 : Celebrating Heritage, Unity and Prosperity
Girl-Child Day: Glo Foundation Fetes Female Students with Walk, Movie Date
Madagascar’s Military Announces Take over of Government
Adding Value: The Man, Ebuka Obi by Henry Ukazu
Nigerians Unite for Nnamdi Kanu’s Release
Convicted Husband Killer, Maryam Sanda, Gets Presidential Pardon
Renowned Evangelist Uma Ukpai Dies at 80
Trailblazing Recognition of Professional Competence by Omniversity, USA
Mayor Akinpelu’s Diary: Kabiyesi, the Awujale
FG Threatens ‘No Work, No Pay’ As ASUU Begins Nationwide Warning Strike
