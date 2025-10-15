UBA Set to Unveil Whitepaper on Africa’s Financial Infrastructure

By Eric Elezuo

Beauty, style and inclusiveness have become the hallmarks of the total person, and every individual strives to be the person, who can represent on all fronts. For this, a company has stood tall in the provision of what it takes to package the totality of the human being in one brief stop. That company is Elysian Luxury Living.

With the best of luxury products ranging from fragrances, scents, perfumes, luxury linens and much more, Elysian has completely redefined the world of beauty occasioned by feeling and touch.

Established by two iconic women, the brand boasts of the very best in products that make the confident man and woman, creating ambience that unleashes acceptance, greatness and achievements.

For home, office, hotels and automobiles, Elysian products remain the sure plug.

In its description of its originality, source and functionality, the management of Elysian declares as follows:

Elysian Luxury Living was established in 2024 by two visionary Nigerian women with a singular purpose; to redefine the essence of luxury living. Born from years of research, refinement, and an uncompromising pursuit of excellence, Elysian Living transforms everyday moments into extraordinary indulgences through its curated collections of fine home linens, distinguished fragrances, and bespoke automobile scents.

The founders of Elysian are both consumers of high-end luxury products. They worked and lived in Europe, and they drew inspiration from some of the world’s most iconic luxury houses. There is no reason why high-end stores like Lafayette Galleria, Harrods, Selfridges, and Saks 5th Avenue cannot exist in Nigeria. The founders recognized that Nigeria deserves a standard of sophistication equal to the finest global offerings, and they started the journey with this in mind.

With ongoing research and product development, Elysian Living believes it has and can continue to develop products that rival and can compete with well-known houses.

One of the founders, Ms Iyore, says that it has taken over 3 years of hard work, sweat, and dedication to come up with their product offerings- with more on the way.

Elysian has unveiled its debut collections:

• The Halo Collection – luxurious bedding crafted for comfort and timeless elegance.

• Trois Silhouette Collection – limited-edition home fragrances, including refined diffusers and room sprays.

• Maison de Voyage Collection – bespoke automobile scents designed to elevate every journey.

In terms of product development, the company spent a good deal of effort on focus groups- which consisted of like-minded individuals. Their input and feedback informed a huge part from product design to production.

The names of some of the collections pay homage to timeless Parisian elegance. The founders spent a lot of time in the city drawing inspiration from the classic architecture, like ornate mouldings and tall windows, and blends it with contemporary aesthetics, neutral colour palettes, and the incorporation of natural materials.

Every piece is designed in England and produced to the highest global standards, with a vision to one day manufacture proudly in Nigeria without ever compromising the brand’s foundation: uncompromising quality.

With guidance from discerning voices and the mentorship of Dr. Dele Momodu, Elysian has crafted products that rival international luxury houses. He has provided unquantifiable guardianship in the intricacies of navigating the Nigerian business space. The founders of Elysian believe that the company will not be here today if not for the support of many such special and well-meaning Nigerians. These individuals believe in Nigeria as a nation and believe we deserve to put our name on the global map for good reasons.

The brand is a testament to the belief that Nigeria can stand proudly on the global stage for excellence and sophistication. Elysian Luxury Living represents a new chapter in Africa’s luxury story; one rooted in vision, craftsmanship, and the confidence that true indulgence should be within reach of discerning Nigerians and the world.

Elysian Luxury Living is more than a brand. It is a promise that luxury is not simply owned but experienced.

Their products can be purchased via their website: www.elysianluxury-living.com or by contacting their customer service line – +2347045113615