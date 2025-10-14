Peter Mbah Dumps PDP, Joins APC

Onitsha, the historic commercial hub of Anambra State, is set to once again host the grand spectacle of its famed Ofala Festival. The 2025 edition, themed “Cultural Renaissance and Economic Renewal,” promises to be a vibrant celebration of Igbo heritage, unity, and cultural pride — reaffirming the enduring relevance of tradition in Nigeria’s social and economic landscape. More than a festival, Ofala represents the resilience and identity of the Onitsha people, a timeless gathering where history, spirituality, and community converge.

At the centre of the celebration is His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, CFR, mni, the Obi of Onitsha. Under his visionary leadership, Ofala has evolved from a spiritual homecoming into an internationally recognised cultural event that showcases the richness of Igbo civilisation. The festival unites the people in celebration, reinforcing the traditional values and collective spirit that have shaped Onitsha’s identity for generations.

This year’s theme underscores two intertwined goals — preserving cultural heritage and leveraging it as a catalyst for economic growth. It calls on communities and stakeholders to safeguard indigenous traditions while exploring how cultural assets can drive tourism, creative enterprise, and national development. In a time when Nigeria seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil, the festival provides a blueprint for how culture-led growth can foster sustainable prosperity.

A cornerstone of the festival’s success is its enduring partnership with Globacom, Nigeria’s indigenous telecommunications giant. For over a decade, Globacom has been a strong supporter of the Ofala Festival, helping to transform it into a globally recognised celebration. The company’s contribution extends beyond sponsorship — it is a strategic alliance grounded in shared values of innovation, cultural preservation, and community empowerment.

Through financial, logistical, and technological support, Globacom has enhanced the festival’s organisation, media visibility, and infrastructure. It has also facilitated the digital documentation of Ofala’s heritage, creating a valuable cultural archive for future generations. Igwe Achebe has praised Globacom’s commitment, noting that the partnership reflects the company’s genuine dedication to preserving Nigeria’s cultural diversity and promoting national pride.

Globacom’s cultural involvement is not limited to Onitsha. The company also supports other landmark festivals, notably the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. Its cultural engagement rests on three guiding pillars — cultural preservation, continuity, and community empowerment. These pillars ensure that traditional celebrations remain vibrant, relevant, and economically beneficial to their host communities.

By investing in these festivals, Globacom helps transform them into platforms for education, social inclusion, and economic opportunity. Its sustained involvement empowers local artisans, performers, and entrepreneurs to showcase their talents to wider audiences. This, in turn, generates employment, stimulates tourism, and strengthens local economies — demonstrating how corporate partnerships can meaningfully contribute to cultural sustainability and national development.

The 2025 Ofala Festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors from within and outside Nigeria. The elaborate processions, royal displays, traditional dances, and artistic performances will once again highlight the splendour of Igbo culture. The influx of guests will significantly boost Onitsha’s economy, benefitting traders, artisans, hoteliers, and transport operators. For young creatives, it provides a platform for storytelling, art, and innovation, reinforcing the festival’s role as both a cultural and economic catalyst.

Beyond commerce, the Ofala Festival embodies unity and continuity in a rapidly evolving nation. It serves as a reminder that tradition and modernity can coexist — that heritage, when nurtured, becomes a foundation for renewal. As Nigeria seeks new pathways to social cohesion and economic strength, Ofala stands as a symbol of what is possible when communities draw from their roots to build a shared future.

Ultimately, the 2025 Ofala Festival is more than a celebration — it is a statement of identity, hope, and progress. It affirms that culture is not a relic of the past but a dynamic force that drives innovation, pride, and prosperity. Through the vision of Igwe Achebe and the steadfast support of Globacom, Ofala continues to bridge generations and inspire a renaissance of Nigerian heritage.

As Onitsha bursts once more with colour, rhythm, and royal grandeur, the Ofala Festival reminds the nation that the strength of its future lies in the richness of its past — that through cultural renaissance and economic renewal, Nigeria can thrive, united in heritage and bound for prosperity.