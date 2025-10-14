Featured
Peter Mbah Dumps PDP, Joins APC
Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Mbah announced his decision on Tuesday during a press conference in Enugu, saying the move was aimed at advancing the state’s interests through a stronger partnership with the ruling party at the centre.
He said his defection followed “a long period of reflection,” adding that the APC’s vision under President Bola Tinubu aligns with his own goal of driving sustainable development in Enugu and across the South-East.
“Today, after a long period of reflection, we have decided to leave the PDP and join the APC. We share a vision that transformation must be disruptive,” Mbah stated.
“I have found in His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a partner in purpose, a man with the courage to look beyond today and make the tough choices that secure lasting prosperity for tomorrow.”
The governor, who was accompanied by his predecessor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, federal and state lawmakers, and top political figures in Enugu, said the decision was a collective one made by his political family.
According to him, “This is no whimsical decision. It is a collective move by the political family in Enugu State, comprising members of the National Assembly, members of the State House of Assembly, the State Executive Council, all local government chairmen, councillors, political appointees, and over 80% of party executives.”
Mbah also expressed optimism that the defection would ensure that “the voice of Enugu people and indeed that of the South-East would now be heard in Abuja.”
While thanking the PDP for its past support, Mbah lamented that the South-East had often been sidelined in national politics despite its loyalty to the party.
“To the Peoples Democratic Party which provided us the platform on which we campaigned and won, I extend deep gratitude,” he said. “But despite our loyalty, our voices were too often disregarded.
Edo Gov Okpebholo Threatens Commissioners over Wearing of ‘Tinubu Cap’
Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, has threatened to send out of the weekly Executive Council meeting, any of his commissioners who fails to openly show their solidarity for President Bola Tinubu by wearing the ‘Asiwaju cap’, also known as the ‘President Bola Tinubu cap’.
Okpebholo, while speaking on Tuesday during the swearing-in of the appointees, said he would not forgive any of the commissioners who fails to wear the cap.
According to Okpebholo, the swearing in of the appointees wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Tinubu, adding that several elections have been held in the state in the past, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) lost due to a lack of support from the sitting president.
“First of all, before we begin, I want to say that this couldn’t have happened if we did not have a responsible President. We have done so many elections here. The major problem we had was the President is not with us.
“So, let me tell you, before we begin, you see this cap I am wearing? I will not forgive any commissioner that is not wearing it.
“In EXCO if you are not wearing a suit, and you are wearing a traditional dress, and you are coming to the EXCO without this Asiwaju cap, you are going back,” he warned.
The governor further warned that he would not tolerate corruption and actions that could undermine the integrity of his administration.
Globacom at Ofala Festival 2025 : Celebrating Heritage, Unity and Prosperity
Onitsha, the historic commercial hub of Anambra State, is set to once again host the grand spectacle of its famed Ofala Festival. The 2025 edition, themed “Cultural Renaissance and Economic Renewal,” promises to be a vibrant celebration of Igbo heritage, unity, and cultural pride — reaffirming the enduring relevance of tradition in Nigeria’s social and economic landscape. More than a festival, Ofala represents the resilience and identity of the Onitsha people, a timeless gathering where history, spirituality, and community converge.
At the centre of the celebration is His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, CFR, mni, the Obi of Onitsha. Under his visionary leadership, Ofala has evolved from a spiritual homecoming into an internationally recognised cultural event that showcases the richness of Igbo civilisation. The festival unites the people in celebration, reinforcing the traditional values and collective spirit that have shaped Onitsha’s identity for generations.
This year’s theme underscores two intertwined goals — preserving cultural heritage and leveraging it as a catalyst for economic growth. It calls on communities and stakeholders to safeguard indigenous traditions while exploring how cultural assets can drive tourism, creative enterprise, and national development. In a time when Nigeria seeks to diversify its economy beyond oil, the festival provides a blueprint for how culture-led growth can foster sustainable prosperity.
A cornerstone of the festival’s success is its enduring partnership with Globacom, Nigeria’s indigenous telecommunications giant. For over a decade, Globacom has been a strong supporter of the Ofala Festival, helping to transform it into a globally recognised celebration. The company’s contribution extends beyond sponsorship — it is a strategic alliance grounded in shared values of innovation, cultural preservation, and community empowerment.
Through financial, logistical, and technological support, Globacom has enhanced the festival’s organisation, media visibility, and infrastructure. It has also facilitated the digital documentation of Ofala’s heritage, creating a valuable cultural archive for future generations. Igwe Achebe has praised Globacom’s commitment, noting that the partnership reflects the company’s genuine dedication to preserving Nigeria’s cultural diversity and promoting national pride.
Globacom’s cultural involvement is not limited to Onitsha. The company also supports other landmark festivals, notably the Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State. Its cultural engagement rests on three guiding pillars — cultural preservation, continuity, and community empowerment. These pillars ensure that traditional celebrations remain vibrant, relevant, and economically beneficial to their host communities.
By investing in these festivals, Globacom helps transform them into platforms for education, social inclusion, and economic opportunity. Its sustained involvement empowers local artisans, performers, and entrepreneurs to showcase their talents to wider audiences. This, in turn, generates employment, stimulates tourism, and strengthens local economies — demonstrating how corporate partnerships can meaningfully contribute to cultural sustainability and national development.
The 2025 Ofala Festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors from within and outside Nigeria. The elaborate processions, royal displays, traditional dances, and artistic performances will once again highlight the splendour of Igbo culture. The influx of guests will significantly boost Onitsha’s economy, benefitting traders, artisans, hoteliers, and transport operators. For young creatives, it provides a platform for storytelling, art, and innovation, reinforcing the festival’s role as both a cultural and economic catalyst.
Beyond commerce, the Ofala Festival embodies unity and continuity in a rapidly evolving nation. It serves as a reminder that tradition and modernity can coexist — that heritage, when nurtured, becomes a foundation for renewal. As Nigeria seeks new pathways to social cohesion and economic strength, Ofala stands as a symbol of what is possible when communities draw from their roots to build a shared future.
Ultimately, the 2025 Ofala Festival is more than a celebration — it is a statement of identity, hope, and progress. It affirms that culture is not a relic of the past but a dynamic force that drives innovation, pride, and prosperity. Through the vision of Igwe Achebe and the steadfast support of Globacom, Ofala continues to bridge generations and inspire a renaissance of Nigerian heritage.
As Onitsha bursts once more with colour, rhythm, and royal grandeur, the Ofala Festival reminds the nation that the strength of its future lies in the richness of its past — that through cultural renaissance and economic renewal, Nigeria can thrive, united in heritage and bound for prosperity.
Former Foreign Affairs Minister, NIIA DG, Prof Joy Ogwu, Dies at 79
A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Joy Ogwu, is dead.
The former diplomat reportedly died at the age of 79 years.
Ogwu, also a former Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations and erstwhile Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), reportedly died of cancer-related illness.
Reacting to her passing, a former Nigerian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Usman Sarki, said: “Today, we received the sad news of the passing away of the Permanent Representative (former), Professor Joy Ogwu.
“It is very sad. She was a very fine woman; she represented Nigeria to the best of her ability under difficult circumstances,” Sarki said.
Sarki, who was deputy permanent representative during the tenure of Ogwu at the United Nations, further said Ogwu was a very decent human being.
“It is very sad, very unfortunate,” Sarki also said.
Born on August 22, 1946, Ogwu bagged both Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in Political Science from Rutgers University, New Jersey, United States, including a doctorate degree from the University of Lagos.
She was appointed Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs on August 30, 2006, by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.
Prior to her appointment as minister, she was the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos.
On May 7, 2008, late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua appointed Ogwu as Nigerian Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
The Delta State-born Ogwu had, during her tour of duty at the United Nations, become the President of the United Nations Security Council in July 2010 and in October 2011 respectively.
