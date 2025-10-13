Renowned Evangelist Uma Ukpai Dies at 80

Renowned Nigerian evangelist and spiritual leader of Uma Ukpai Evangelistic Association, Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, is dead.

This was confirmed in a statement on Monday by his family, who said he passed away on October 6 2025 at the age of 80.

The family described his passing as a “glorious transition” from a life of devoted service to eternal rest.

Ukpai, widely recognised as a spiritual general and founding father of faith, dedicated over six decades of his life to evangelism, dynamic teaching of the Word, and prophetic demonstrations of God’s power.

His ministry impacted millions of lives in Nigeria and around the world, shaping destinies and nurturing spiritual growth across generations.

“He was a faithful soldier of the cross who devoted his life to spreading the gospel with passion and integrity.

“His teachings, prophetic insights, and mentorship have left a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire believers for years to come,” his family said.

Over the course of his ministry, Ukpai became known for his fiery evangelistic campaigns, transformative teachings, and commitment to empowering both clergy and lay leaders.

Beyond his spiritual work, he was also celebrated as a loving husband, devoted father, and mentor to countless individuals who regarded him as a guide in faith and life.

The family expressed gratitude for the life and work of Ukpai, highlighting that while they mourn his physical absence, they rejoice that he has “finished his race and is now resting in eternal praise.”

They assured the public that details of his obsequies would be shared in due course.

Ukpai’s ministry, spanning over sixty years, leaves behind a profound spiritual and social legacy, with churches, educational initiatives, and humanitarian efforts that continue to influence communities globally.

His life, the family said, was a testament to the biblical truth that “to live is Christ, and to die is gain” (Philippians 1:21).