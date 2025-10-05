News
Fubara Consolidates Peace in Rivers, Meets Wike, Loyalists
Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has intensified efforts to sustain the peace recently restored in after over two years of political tension.
As part of measures to consolidate the calm atmosphere in the oil-rich State, Governor Fubara, on Saturday night, met again with his predecessor and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike — this time alongside a larger group of political leaders loyal to the FCT Minister.
The closed-door meeting held at the Port Harcourt residence of elder statesman, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba till the early hours of Sunday. It followed a valedictory on Wednesday between the governor and members of his cabinet.
During the session, Fubara directed commissioners affected by the Supreme Court judgment on the Rivers political crisis to step aside, while eight others unaffected by the ruling have since resumed official duties.
Although details of the governor’s meeting with Wike and his allies were not disclosed, it is believed that both leaders are aligning efforts to uphold the peace accord reached under President Bola Tinubu during the six-month emergency rule in the State.
The renewed engagement also comes shortly after Governor Fubara’s visit to President Tinubu, where he reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining peace and sought presidential counsel on avoiding a relapse into political crisis.
Similarly, the FCT Minister, during a recent appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, restated his commitment to the peace process, noting that he had no intention of influencing the selection of new commissioners – a departure from the 2023 scenario when most of the cabinet members were inherited from his administration.
Those present at Saturday’s meeting included the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaewhule; Senators Barinada Mpigi, Magnus Abe, Wilson Ake, George Sekibo, and Olaka Nwogu; Hon. Felix Nwaeke (Tai/Oyigbo Federal Constituency); Hon. Kelechi Nwogu (Etche/Omuma Federal Constituency); Deputy Speaker, Hon. Dumle Maol; and House Leader, Hon. Major Jack.
Others in attendance were Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, HRM Sergeant Awuse, Chief OCJ Okocha (SAN), four former Attorneys-General — Frank Owhor, Ken Chikere, Worgu Boms, and Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN); APC South-South Vice Chairman, Victor Giadom; PDP State Chairman, Chukwuemeka Aaron; and Port Harcourt City Mayor, Alwell Ihunda.
Also present were former Minister of Environment, Udi Odom; HYPRP Board Chairman, Emma Deeyah; former federal lawmakers Chidi Wihioka and Chinyere Igwe; former Speaker Rivers State House of Assembly, Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani; Boma Iyaye (EDFA, NDDC); Marcus Nle Eji (ED Works/Projects, South South Development Commission); Prof. Henry Ogiri (Federal Commissioner, NPC); Emeka Woke (DG, NOSDRA); Dr. Sampson Parker (Chairman, Rivers State Hospital Management Board); Fred Kpakol (Member, HYPREP Board); former PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah; and Chidi Amadi, Chief of Staff to the FCT Minister.
News
Obidient Movement Demands Arrest of ‘Sego’ over Public Threat to Kill Non-APC Voters
The Obidient Movement on Friday called on President Bola Tinubu, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, the Department of State Services, DSS, and other security agencies to arrest and prosecute the Lagos State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, Adekunle Mustapha aka Sego.
It said Sego should be arrested and prosecuted for threatening to kill anybody who votes against the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Lagos State in 2027.
Reacting to a video showing Sego issuing the threat, the movement said Sego’s action is parts of desperate attempts engineered by the APC because the party does not have the voting strength nor popular support to win free and fair elections in Lagos State.
The statement signed by the Movement’s National Coordinator, Tanko Yunusa, read: “The attention of the Obidient Movement has been drawn to comments, well captured on video, by the Lagos State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers Adekunle Mustapha aka Sego.
“In summary, the said Sego, who masquerades as a Labour Union leader, threatened to kill anyone who votes against the APC in Lagos, during the next elections, scheduled for 2027.
“The Obidient Movement recalls with grief and sadness, the violence unleashed by this same NURTW members and other thugs, during the 2023 elections, on Nigerian voters in Lagos, particularly members of the Obidient Movement and supporters of Mr Peter Obi and the Labour Party, resulting in the recorded killing and maiming of so many.
“There is no doubt whatsoever that these threats and acts of murder and brigandage are desperate attempts engineered by the APC, realizing that they do not have the voting strength nor popular support to win any elections, free and fair in Lagos, as with generally across the country, having failed to deliver good governance arising from their questionable mandate in the 2023 elections.
“Over the years, actions of murder, thuggery, political violence, extortion and other criminal acts have continued to be associated and even accepted as part of the operation of the NURTW in Lagos.
“We are by this statement calling the attention of President Bola Tinubu, who bears statutory and historical responsibility for this development, the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Police, DSS, Military and all other security agencies to immediately effect the arrest, detention and prosecution of this NURTW Chairman, and all others who have been long involved in the perpetration of these threats, murders and politically related criminal acts.”
Yunusa also called the attention of the international community to Sego’s threats.
“We are also putting the International Community on notice, of these crimes against humanity and threats to peace in Nigeria, and those legally responsible, by their actions and inactions,” he added.
News
Otti Gives Ikpeazu’s Ex-aide Seven Days to Retract Defamatory Post
Abia State governor, Alex Otti, has asked one Mr. Eze Chikamnayo to “retract each of the cocktail of malicious online defamatory publications” he recently made against the governor on his Facebook wall and to pay Dr. Otti N100billion compensation within seven (7) days or face a defamation court action.
Otti made the demand through his consultant counsel, Dr. Sonny Ajala (SAN).
Ajala served Chikamnayo the letter on Thursday, October 2, 2025, demanded the following on behalf of Dr. Otti:
“1. Written retraction on your Facebook Wall titled Iyierioba Chikamnayo of each of the cocktail of the malicious online defamatory publications against our client on your Facebook Wall titled; Iyierioba Chikamnayo on 22/9/2025, 21/9/2025, 14/9/2025, 13/9/2025, 9/9/2025, 15/8/2025 and 21/7/2025 enumerated above and the said retractions to be further published in four national dailies to wit; the Thisday Newspaper, the Punch Newspaper, the Nation Newspaper and the national Ambassador Newspaper.
“2. Written APOLOGY from you to our client to be published/circulated on your Facebook Wall titled Iyierioba Chikamnayo for each of the cocktail of the malicious online defamatory publications against our client on your Facebook Wall titled; Iyierioba Chikamnayo on 22/9/2025, 21/9/2025, 14/9/2025, 13/9/2025, 9/9/2025, 15/8/2025 and 21/7/2025 enumerated above.
“3. Compensation of N100Billion (One Hundred Billion Naira) to our client, for your cocktail of false and malicious online defamatory publications against our client on your Facebook Wall titled; Iyierioba Chikamnayo on 22/9/2025, 21/9/2025, 14/9/2025, 13/9/2025, 9/9/2025, 15/8/2025 and 21/7/2025 as enumerated above for the gross erosion of the reputation of our client before the right thinking members of the public, good people of Abia State that elected our client their Governor in 2023, our clients colleagues in the financial sector and his political associates.
“4. Cease and desist forthwith from writing, authoring, sharing, forwarding defamatory publications of all descriptions on your Facebook Wall titled; Iyierioba Chikamnayo together with any other social/digital platforms concerning the person and office of Dr. Alex C. Otti, OFR.”
The letter also gave notice that should Barrister Eze Chikamnayo “fail, refuse and/or ignore to comply with the demands within SEVEN (7) days from the delivery of the letter to his Facebook Wall, titled; Iyierioba Chikamnayo and his Phone number/Whatsapp;0818-193-3333 respectively, “we shall without further recourse to you seek legal redress for the appropriate remedy against you for your malicious online libelous publication against our client graphically recounted herein.”
News
We Have Finally Turned the Corner, the Worst is Over, Tinubu Tells Nigerians on 65th Independence Day Broadcast
President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday morning insisted that the sacrifices of the last two years have started yielding results, promising that the country is now on the path of recovery and stability.
Assuring Nigerians that the nation’s economic storm was beginning to ease, Tinubu declared that the toughest phase of the reforms was behind the nation and saluted the citizenry for their endurance, support, and understanding.
In a nationwide broadcast on the occasion of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary, the President recalled that he inherited a near-collapsed economy when he took over the reins of power on May 29, 2023, but declared that the nation has finally turned the corner.
Tinubu stressed that as a result of the tough decisions his administration made, the federal and state governments, including local governments, now have more resources to take care of the people at the lower level of the ladder and to address their development challenges.
“Upon assuming office, our administration inherited a near-collapsed economy caused by decades of fiscal policy distortions and misalignment that had impaired real growth. As a new administration, we faced a simple choice: continue business as usual and watch our nation drift, or embark on a courageous, fundamental reform path. We chose the path of reform. We chose the path of tomorrow over the comfort of today. Less than three years later, the seeds of those difficult but necessary decisions are bearing fruit.
“In resetting our country for sustainable growth, we ended the corrupt fuel subsidies and multiple foreign exchange rates that created massive incentives for a rentier economy, benefiting only a tiny minority. At the same time, the masses received little or nothing from our Commonwealth. Our administration has redirected the economy towards a more inclusive path, channelling money to fund education, healthcare, national security, agriculture, and critical economic infrastructure, such as roads, power, broadband, and social investment programmes.
“These initiatives will generally improve Nigerians’ quality of life. As a result of the tough decisions we made, the federal and state governments, including local governments, now have more resources to take care of the people at the lower level of the ladder, to address our development challenges,” Tinubu emphasised.
Pointing out that Nigeria was racing against time, the Nigerian leader maintained that the country must build the roads it needs, repair the ones that have become decrepit, and construct the schools the children will attend and the hospitals that will care for the people.
Tinubu stated that his administration was making plans for the generations, lamenting that Nigeria does not have enough electricity to power its industries and homes today, or the resources to repair its deteriorating roads, build seaports, railroads, and international airports comparable to the best in the world, because it failed to make the necessary investments decades ago.
He added: “Our administration is setting things right. I am pleased to report that we have finally turned the corner. The worst is over, I say. Yesterday’s pains are giving way to relief. I salute your endurance, support, and understanding. I will continue to work for you and justify the confidence you reposed in me to steer the ship of our nation to a safe harbour.”
Under his leadership, Tinubu said that the economy is recovering fast, and the reforms he started over two years ago are delivering tangible results.
According to him, the second quarter 2025 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.23 per cent Nigeria’s fastest pace in four years and outpaced the 3.4 per cent projected by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Besides, the President boasted that inflation declined to 20.12 per cent in August 2025, the lowest level in three years, while the administration is working diligently to boost agricultural production and ensure food security, reducing food costs.
The President listed what he characterised as ‘12 remarkable economic milestones’ as a result of the implementation of sound fiscal and monetary policies by his government.
“We have attained a record-breaking increase in non-oil revenue, achieving the 2025 target by August with over N20 trillion. In September 2025 alone, we raised N3.65 trillion, 411 per cent higher than the amount raised in May 2023.
“We have restored Fiscal Health: Our debt service-to-revenue ratio has been significantly reduced from 97 per cent to below 50 per cent.
We have paid down the infamous ‘Ways and Means’ advances that threatened our economic stability and triggered inflation. Following the removal of the corrupt petroleum subsidy, we have freed up trillions of Naira for targeted investment in the real economy and social programmes for the most vulnerable, as well as all tiers of government.
“We have a stronger foreign reserve position than three years ago. Our external reserves increased to $42.03 billion this September the highest since 2019.
“Our tax-to-GDP ratio has risen to 13.5 per cent from less than 10 per cent. The ratio is expected to increase further when the new tax law takes effect in January. The tax law is not about increasing the burden on existing taxpayers but about expanding the base to build the Nigeria we deserve and providing tax relief to low-income earners,” Tinubu stressed.
According to him, Nigeria is now a net exporter, recording a trade surplus for five consecutive quarters, and is now selling more to the world than it is buying, a fundamental shift that strengthens the nation’s currency and creates jobs at home.
Nigeria’s trade surplus, the President stressed, increased by 44.3 per cent in Q2, 2025 to N7.46 trillion ($4.74 billion), the largest in about three years as goods manufactured in Nigeria and exported jumped by 173 per cent.
In the same vein, he stated that non-oil exports, as a component of Nigeria’s export trade, now represent 48 per cent, compared to oil exports, which account for 52 per cent, signalling that the country is diversifying its economy and foreign exchange sources outside oil and gas.
In the energy sector, he affirmed that oil production rebounded to 1.68 million barrels per day from barely 1 million in May 2023, attributing the increase to improved security, new investments, and better stakeholder management in the Niger Delta.
Furthermore, he said that the country has made notable advancements by refining petrol domestically for the first time in four decades and has also established itself as the continent’s leading exporter of aviation fuel.
“The Naira has stabilised from the turbulence and volatility witnessed in 2023 and 2024. The gap between the official rate and the unofficial market has reduced substantially, following FX reforms and fresh capital and remittance inflows. The multiple exchange rates, which fostered corruption and arbitrage, are now part of history. Additionally, our currency rate against the dollar is no longer determined by fluctuations in crude oil prices.
“Under the social investment programme to support poor households and vulnerable Nigerians, N330 billion has been disbursed to 8 million households, many of whom have received either one or two out of the three tranches of N25,000 each.
“Coal mining recovered dramatically from a 22 per cent decline in Q1 to 57.5 per cent growth in Q2, becoming one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing sectors. The solid mineral sector is now pivotal in our economy, encouraging value-added production of minerals extracted from our soil,” he noted.
Tinubu said the current administration was expanding transport infrastructure across the country, covering rail, roads, airports, and seaports, revealing that rail and water transport grew by over 40 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively.
On the 284-kilometre Kano-Kastina-Maradi Standard Gauge rail project and the Kaduna-Kano rail line, he stated that these infrastructure were nearing completion, while work is progressing well on the legacy Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and Sokoto-Badagry Highway.
According to him, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved $3 billion to complete the Eastern Rail Project.
Tinubu stated that the world has started taking notice of the government’s efforts, with sovereign credit rating agencies having upgraded their outlook for Nigeria, recognising its improved economic fundamentals.
The stock market, the President said, is experiencing an unprecedented boom, rising from an all-share index of 55,000 points in May 2003 to 142,000 points as of September 26, 2025, while at its last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, the Central Bank slashed interest rates for the first time in five years, expressing confidence in the country’s macroeconomic stability.
As Nigerians reflect on the significance of the day and their journey of nationhood since October 1, 1960, Tinubu paid tributes to Nigeria’s founding fathers, including: Herbert Macaulay, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello, Margaret Ekpo, Anthony Enahoro, Ladoke Akintola, Michael Okpara, Aminu Kano, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, and other nationalists who believed it was Nigeria’s manifest destiny to lead the entire black race as the largest black nation on earth.
While Nigeria may not have achieved all the lofty dreams of its forebearers, the President assured that it has not strayed too far from them, stressing that the nation has made tremendous progress in economic growth, social cohesion, and physical development.
“Our country has experienced both the good and the bad times in its 65 years of nationhood, as is normal for every nation and its people,” he stated.
On security, the Nigerian leader stated that his administration was working diligently to enhance national security, ensuring the economy experiences improved growth and performance.
He said that the officers and men of the nation’s Armed Forces and other security agencies were working tirelessly and making significant sacrifices to keep Nigeria safe.
“They are winning the war against terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes. We see their victories in their blood and sweat to stamp out BokoHaram Terror in North-East, IPOB/ESN terror in South East and banditry and kidnapping.
“We must continue to celebrate their gallantry and salute their courage on behalf of a grateful nation. Peace has returned to hundreds of our liberated communities in North-west and North-east, and thousands of our people have returned safely to their homes,” he stated.
Speaking to young people, he described them as the future and the greatest assets of the country, urging them to continue to dream big, innovate, and conquer more territories in their various fields of science, technology, sports, and the art and creative sector.
He highlighted the impact of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), positing that approximately 510,000 students across 36 states and the FCT have benefited from this initiative, covering 228 higher institutions.
“As of September 10, the total loan disbursed was N99.5 billion, while the upkeep allowance stood at N44.7 billion. Credicorp, another initiative of our administration, has granted 153,000 Nigerians N30 billion affordable loans for vehicles, solar energy, home upgrades, digital devices, and more.
“YouthCred, which I promised last June, is a reality, with tens of thousands of NYSC members now active beneficiaries of consumer credit for resettlement,” he disclosed, acknowledging that the reforms have come with some pains.
“Fellow Nigerians, I have always candidly acknowledged that these reforms have come with some temporary pains. The biting effects of inflation and the rising cost of living remain a significant concern to our government.
“However, the alternative of allowing our country to descend into economic chaos or bankruptcy was not an option. Our macro-economic progress has proven that our sacrifices have not been in vain. Together, we are laying a new foundation cast in concrete, not on quicksand.
“The accurate measure of our success will not be limited to economic statistics alone, but rather in the food on our families’ tables, the quality of education our children receive, the electricity in our homes, and the security in our communities. Let me assure you of our administration’s determination to ensure that the resources we have saved and the stability we have built are channelled into these critical areas.
“Today, the governors at the state level, and the local government autonomy are yielding more developments. Therefore, on this 65th Anniversary of Our Independence, my message is hope and a call to action.
“The federal government will continue to do its part to fix the plumbing in our economy. Now, we must all turn on the taps of productivity, innovation, and enterprise, just like the Ministry of Interior has done with our travel passports, by quickening the processing,” he added.
Arise News
Fubara Consolidates Peace in Rivers, Meets Wike, Loyalists
Voice of Emancipation: Kogi and Kwara killings’ Fulani’s Call to Jihad
‘Jonathan Did Not Link Buhari to Boko Haram’
I’m Peter Obi’s Friend, Brother, Oba Ladoja Corrects Mischief Makers
Give South-East a Sea Port, Deputy Speaker Kalu Tasks Tinubu
Obidient Movement Demands Arrest of ‘Sego’ over Public Threat to Kill Non-APC Voters
US Senators Cry Out over Selective Massacre of Christians, Seek Re-designation of Nigeria As ‘Country of Particular Concern’
Arise News Announces Killing of Staff, Somtochukwu Maduagwu in Abuja
Iyaloja Concept Not Recognized in Our Culture, Benin Monarch Tells Tinubu’s Daughter
FG Cancels Independence Day Anniversary Parade
The State of the Republic at 65: A Reflection
We Have Finally Turned the Corner, the Worst is Over, Tinubu Tells Nigerians on 65th Independence Day Broadcast
2027: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Denies Alleged Tinubu Endorsement
NLC Orders Full-scale Nationwide Strike over PENGASSN/Dangote Refinery Strife
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Arise News Announces Killing of Staff, Somtochukwu Maduagwu in Abuja
-
Featured4 days ago
Iyaloja Concept Not Recognized in Our Culture, Benin Monarch Tells Tinubu’s Daughter
-
National5 days ago
FG Cancels Independence Day Anniversary Parade
-
Opinion3 days ago
The State of the Republic at 65: A Reflection
-
News4 days ago
We Have Finally Turned the Corner, the Worst is Over, Tinubu Tells Nigerians on 65th Independence Day Broadcast
-
National5 days ago
2027: Ohanaeze Ndigbo Denies Alleged Tinubu Endorsement
-
News5 days ago
NLC Orders Full-scale Nationwide Strike over PENGASSN/Dangote Refinery Strife
-
Adding Value1 day ago
Adding Value: Focus on Things that Matter by Henry Ukazu