PENGASSAN/Dangote Rift: Cooking Gas prices Hit N3,200/kg

The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, have continued to climb across Nigeria, leaving many households frustrated, reports revealed.

According to the survey, the prices of cooking gas have gone as high as N3200 per kilogramme in parts of the country, indicating a 100 percent increase from the N1600 per kg recorded three days ago.

Earlier reports said that cooking gas prices rose by 33 percent in key cities, forcing families to ration consumption.

This is coming days after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) suspended its strike against Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The industrial action, which disrupted gas supply chains and triggered a spike in costs, was officially called off earlier this week following government intervention.

However, prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) remain elevated, with checks showing wide disparities depending on location.

In Lagos, residents reported sharp increases. Ahmed said gas now sells for N1,600 per kilogramme in Orile, while Oyin noted prices have climbed to N2,000 in Ikorodu.

Fadeke Popoola, who lives in Sabo Yaba, close to the University of Lagos, said she paid N3,200 per kilogramme of cooking gas, more than double the price from just weeks ago.

The unrelenting surge has sparked outrage online, with many lamenting how the crisis is squeezing household budgets.

“If you see anyone selling cooking gas as a means of livelihood, hug them and press money in their palms. The price of LNG has risen and it’s difficult to even get to buy. Which kain country be this? No gas and no sales,” wrote @Macazeee on X.

Another user, @Zoyablooms, posted: “I truly hate being Nigerian. Cooking gas being scarce is not okay. This place makes me sick.”

@_realkingsley also shared a photo of a queue in Sabo, Ikorodu, asking, “Cooking gas scarcity. No gas in my area. Again I ask, is the Dangote vs PENGASSAN war touching Nigerians already?”

Across the country, a 12.5kg cylinder now retails for between N16,500 and N18,000, up from N12,750 barely a week ago, according to market checks and data.

@Azizolurhemmy added: “Please, how much is cooking gas in your area? This price I am hearing is like they want to sell the gas plant to me.”

Despite the truce, industry stakeholders say supply remains constrained.

Olatunbosun Oladapo, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), told newsmen that the strike crippled gas plant operations, especially in the southwest.

“Dangote, our major supplier in terms of availability and affordability of the product, is yet to release loading invoices to our members who have pending products with the company for more than three weeks, forcing marketers to buy from other competitors at a high rate,” he said.

Other suppliers reportedly took advantage of the supply gaps to increase their prices, compounding the situation for retailers and consumers.