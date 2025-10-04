Featured
I’m Peter Obi’s Friend, Brother, Oba Ladoja Corrects Mischief Makers
The newly-installed Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has clarified that he holds no grudge against Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his reference to him as a “brother.”
This was disclosed by a professor of religion, Prof. Pius Abioje, in a video shared on TikTok, where he recounted a phone conversation with the monarch.
According to Abioje, when asked if he was upset with Obi, Oba Ladoja responded:
“No, who said that? Why should I be angry with Peter Obi calling me his brother and friend? Am I not his brother and friend?”
The monarch reportedly went further to invoke a Yoruba proverb: “It is somebody who does not want to have a king as a friend that would not want his friend to become a king.”
The clarification comes after Obi faced criticism from some public figures, including social commentator, Reno Omokri, and broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, who argued that describing the Olubadan as his “brother” was disrespectful.
Oba Ladoja’s comments, however, appear to put the matter to rest, affirming his cordial relationship with the former Governor of Anambra State.
PENGASSAN/Dangote Rift: Cooking Gas prices Hit N3,200/kg
The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, have continued to climb across Nigeria, leaving many households frustrated, reports revealed.
According to the survey, the prices of cooking gas have gone as high as N3200 per kilogramme in parts of the country, indicating a 100 percent increase from the N1600 per kg recorded three days ago.
Earlier reports said that cooking gas prices rose by 33 percent in key cities, forcing families to ration consumption.
This is coming days after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) suspended its strike against Dangote Petroleum Refinery.
The industrial action, which disrupted gas supply chains and triggered a spike in costs, was officially called off earlier this week following government intervention.
However, prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) remain elevated, with checks showing wide disparities depending on location.
In Lagos, residents reported sharp increases. Ahmed said gas now sells for N1,600 per kilogramme in Orile, while Oyin noted prices have climbed to N2,000 in Ikorodu.
Fadeke Popoola, who lives in Sabo Yaba, close to the University of Lagos, said she paid N3,200 per kilogramme of cooking gas, more than double the price from just weeks ago.
The unrelenting surge has sparked outrage online, with many lamenting how the crisis is squeezing household budgets.
“If you see anyone selling cooking gas as a means of livelihood, hug them and press money in their palms. The price of LNG has risen and it’s difficult to even get to buy. Which kain country be this? No gas and no sales,” wrote @Macazeee on X.
Another user, @Zoyablooms, posted: “I truly hate being Nigerian. Cooking gas being scarce is not okay. This place makes me sick.”
@_realkingsley also shared a photo of a queue in Sabo, Ikorodu, asking, “Cooking gas scarcity. No gas in my area. Again I ask, is the Dangote vs PENGASSAN war touching Nigerians already?”
Across the country, a 12.5kg cylinder now retails for between N16,500 and N18,000, up from N12,750 barely a week ago, according to market checks and data.
@Azizolurhemmy added: “Please, how much is cooking gas in your area? This price I am hearing is like they want to sell the gas plant to me.”
Despite the truce, industry stakeholders say supply remains constrained.
Olatunbosun Oladapo, the National President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), told newsmen that the strike crippled gas plant operations, especially in the southwest.
“Dangote, our major supplier in terms of availability and affordability of the product, is yet to release loading invoices to our members who have pending products with the company for more than three weeks, forcing marketers to buy from other competitors at a high rate,” he said.
Other suppliers reportedly took advantage of the supply gaps to increase their prices, compounding the situation for retailers and consumers.
Tinubu Renames National Theatre after Soyinka, Tasks CBN on Endowment Fund
President Bola Tinubu has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Bankers’ Committee to establish an endowment fund to ensure the sustainability of the newly re-unveiled National Arts Theatre now renamed as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts.
Tinubu gave this directive in Lagos on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, while speaking at the event which also marked Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day celebration. Tinubu said the fund would guarantee jobs, maintenance, accessibility, and long-term commitment to the cultural landmark. “It’s now left with Cardoso and others to put together an endowment fund. And I’m going to be a contributor. And it’s not a bad thing for us to use this opportunity to create jobs, maintenance, accessibility, and commitment. This place will not go derelict again,” he said.
The President also used the occasion to urge Nigerians in the diaspora and at home to stop projecting the country in a negative light. According to him, “Stop talking about Nigeria in the negative tone. We are a country of very proud people. We know what we are. It’s about ourselves, believing. Please, lift Nigeria. Believe in Nigeria. Put Nigeria first.”
CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, who spoke on behalf of the financial sector partners, noted that the Bankers’ Committee alone committed about N68 billion to the restoration of the theatre. He stressed that the project was more than corporate social responsibility but a deliberate investment in Nigeria’s cultural future. “This project stands as proof that when the public and private sectors unite behind a shared national purpose, there is no limit to what Nigeria can achieve,” Cardoso said.
He explained that the restoration had preserved the iconic silhouette of the structure while modernising it with performance halls, cinema spaces, exhibition galleries, an African literature library, rehearsal rooms, and upgraded infrastructure. “The Wole Soyinka Centre is more than a renovation; it is a rebirth,” he said.
Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, earlier in his address, described the centre as a heartbeat of Nigeria’s identity that would anchor the state’s growing creative economy. “We gather not only to witness the commissioning of a renovated edifice or to celebrate the rebirth of a national icon, the National Arts Theatre, now rightfully named as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts. This landmark is more than concrete and steel. It is a heartbeat of our nation’s costume to development,” he said.
Sanwo-Olu recalled the glory of FESTAC ’77 held at the theatre and said Lagos State was proud to have contributed land and infrastructural support to the revival project. He added that linking the theatre to the Lagos Blue Line Metro and dedicating space for a creative hub were part of the state’s commitment to making the centre sustainable.
Responding to the honour of having the theatre named after him, Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka, while appreciating the President, admitted he accepted with “mixed feelings.” He said that he conceded that the transformation of the one-dilapidated structure into a modern cultural hub had forced him to reconsider.
“My hope is that with the recreation of this institution, we wouldn’t need to go all the way to a foreign land to watch African theatre. I want to thank everyone who contributed to this, for doing what I considered and pronounced impossible,” he added.
Glo Displays More Humanitarian Gesture, Distributes Food Packs to Women in Delta
Glo Foundation, in continuation of its “Giving Back Together” initiative, played host to thousands of women from various local government areas and communities around Warri, Delta State, on Saturday, at Urhobo College, Warri, where it presented to them packs of food items and other household essentials.
The event was in line with the special intervention programme by Globacom to support the most vulnerable segment of the society with essential food items to cushion the effects of the economic situation.
At the event on Saturday, the women, including the aged and widows, who came from far and near communities such as Warri North, Warri South, Aladja, Ughelli South, Udu, and Uvwie local government areas, began gathering while the state’s monthly environmental sanitation exercise was ongoing to take advantage of the scheme.
Globacom’s head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Mrs Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, disclosed at the event that having held similar food donation initiatives in some other states, it was the turn of women in Delta to also be part of the programme. She explained that the food drive had become a quick, go-to route for the company to reach out to largely the female population, who constitute the bulk of the disadvantaged in every society.
She noted that the “Food Drive is not just for anyone. It is targeted at the most vulnerable segment of the Nigerian society, that is women and children. When we help them, we are helping the society at large.”
Included in each food pack distributed at the venue were 5 kilograms of rice, 5 kilograms of Gaari, semovita, spaghetti, vegetable oil, sachets of tomato paste, sardines, seasoning cubes, noodles, and other essential items that the women would find useful at home.
The beneficiaries were full gratitude to Globacom for the initiative. Princess Omo-Udoyo, from Ughelli North, felt so joyful being a beneficiary.
“I have not seen this before. I thank God and Glo Foundation for this gift,” she said.
For Mrs Esther Okoro, a native of Otu Jeremi, Ughelli South, it was just prayers that she kept offering when asked about the package she received. Said she: “God will lift the company and people who have done this. He will lift them higher and higher. They will never lack anything. For doing this for us today, I say may God protect them. You will always go higher.”
The Globacom Food Drive initiative is also planned to berth in other key cities across the country in the months ahead where more women will also benefit.
