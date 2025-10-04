Adding Value
Adding Value: Focus on Things that Matter by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
It is very easy to get distracted with so many things begging for our attention in our everyday activities. But the ability to stay focused on what truly matters is one of the best things that can happen to anyone.
Staying focused in life may not appear easy, especially in this 21st century where we have all kinds of unsolicited social media updates. Imagine having a big project that can change your fortune, and still have to deal with family, work, personal and even spiritual forces trying to create a distraction. If one is not able to manage his time as well as balance family, work, social media, and other personal concerns, it will take the grace of God to overcome, and succeed.
Every student needs focus to pass his examinations, every businessman/entrepreneur needs focus to develop and succeed in his business, every parent needs focus to train his family, every leader needs focus to succeed, every spiritual person needs focus and faith to concentrate on his belief. Even evildoers leverage on focus to succeed in their nefarious endeavors. Without focus there’s hardly any worthwhile project that can be done.
For one to focus well, sacrifice is needed. In Economics, the principle of opportunity cost works with focus. For example, while some people will spend time attending social events like nightclubs, watching television or even sleeping, progressive minds channel their attention to working on their craft.
Don’t misunderstand me, attending night parties, sleeping and watching television are not bad habits per se, what’s important is balancing everything. I do attend parties, sleep and watch television, but I do all with moderation. I recently read a book titled “Making It Big” by Mr. Femi Otedola, a philanthropist. He stated how he attends night clubs every Friday to celebrate the success of his business. He used the social activity to wind down his hard work from Monday to Friday.
It’s instructive to note that Mr. Femi Otedola also stated in his book he was taunted by his friends each time he attends night parties if he brought his diesel to sell, he cared less because according to him he has a family to feed, school fees to pay and shelter to provide for his family. So, he’s not bothered by what people will say because he has to do what he has to do to take care of his bills.
Now, that tells you, here’s a man who is focused on what is important. While some people may see him at the club when he became financially stable and independent, they won’t understand nor know the level of sacrifice he has made for his business to get to where it is, neither are they aware of the level of focused he has put into his work to get to where he is. This goes to say that in the journey of life, one must know himself and know what works for him. It’s always safer to be yourself.
To understand how focus works, look at the eagle. The eagle is a laser-focused bird with precision. It really knows what it wants, and it goes hard for it. Another interesting characteristic of the eagle is that it separates itself from other birds in that it doesn’t play local games, it takes its game international by flying higher where other animals can’t survive. So, when it catches a prey, it takes the battle to its domain where it knows other prey can’t survive. This goes to tell you every animal or human being must know themselves to succeed.
On a personal note, I have applied a decent amount of focus in life by publishing two amazing books and hundreds of articles. Of interest to mention is the fact I have been consistently publishing articles every Friday for the last seven years. Assuming I’m not focused, I doubt if I would have been able to attain this feat.
Being focused works in different ways depending on what one wants to achieve. As a career professional, academia, entrepreneur, clergy, family man, health enthusiast or one interested in personal development, it’s important to decide what to do with life. For instance, one of my mentors told me he had to take a pay cut to learn Taxation to enable him to learn the secret of the profession. For me, I had to leave the tax profession and to some extent the legal profession to focus on human capacity development because I see a bigger prospect in the industry.
I recently saw a beautiful note about focus by one of my mentors, Dr. kola Adesina, an energy expert. He wrote, “Life often surrounds us with whirlwinds — storms of uncertainty, noise, distraction, and pressure. These winds swirl with demands for our time, competing voices, and the weight of challenges we cannot always control. Yet, in the eye of the storm lies a profound truth: clarity comes when we choose to stay focused on the things that truly matter.
“Focus is not the absence of chaos; it is the discipline to hold fast to higher ideals, values, and purpose, even when the winds rage. It is the strength to resist being swept away by fleeting noise, to silence the urgent in order to serve the important, and to keep sight of what endures beyond the storm.
“In every season of life, we are called to distinguish between the temporary and the eternal, the trivial, and the essential. God, family, integrity, service, purpose, and vision — these are anchors that hold us steady. When we build our lives on such foundations, no whirlwind can uproot us.
“So let the winds blow. Let the storms gather. We will stand with resolve, our gaze fixed, our hearts firm, and our steps purposeful. In the end, it is not the storm that defines us, but the strength of our focus on what truly matters.”
I was particularly impressed with the last statement which states “in the end, it is not the storm that defines us, but the strength of our focus on what truly matters.” That explains that distractions, failures, setbacks, challenges or betrayals will definitely come up, but it’s our determination and focus to succeed that will make the ultimate difference. This is how I see it; our desires to succeed in life must outweigh our fear for failure. After all, our passion and values will be tested like gold goes through fire for it to be refined.
Here is my assignment for you, what would you like the world to remember for you in the near future? When you discover it, begin to apply focus by intentionally working on it. It’s instructive to note that in the near future, after all said and done, what matters is what one is able to achieve with his life. So, it’s good for one to focus his time, energy and resources to what truly matters.
In conclusion, I don’t know what your challenges might be, neither do I know what your desires may be, but what one thing is certain in life, being focused on your craft can be a game changer. So, I challenge you to apply focus in whatever you are working on.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He's the founder of Gloemi. He's a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value: The Hand of God by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
There are, without an iota of doubt, certain acts that are beyond human comprehension and articulation. That’s not debatable.
Let’s take a case study of how we sleep. Did you know that whenever you sleep you are practicing how you will die? Yes, because whenever sleep comes, we don’t know where we are or where our spirit goes. At most one might see himself dreaming in wonderland, only to wake up if it’s a nightmare or the creator (God) decides to wake him up through someone.
An uninformed mind might say my body system is accustomed to waking up at a certain hour or I have my alarm clock. I laugh each time I hear certain statements like that because there have been numerous occasions where some of us sleep and our body system fails to wake us up or due to exhaustion, we fail to hear the alarm or even remember we have an alarm.
Let me ask you, haven’t you seen a system where one sets an alarm clock and one still fails to wake up, haven’t you even seen a situation where some sleeps and fails to wake up. There are many case studies on this. The message here is that there are certain acts that’s beyond human comprehension.
I honestly think the highest miracle on earth is how one can sleep and wake up. Some other person might say, it’s the act of procreation, regardless of which aisle belongs to, certain acts can only be described as the hand of God.
Let me make a disclosure here, this article is not spirituality, rather it is targeted towards explaining how unpredictable life can be and as such human beings ought to be humble because nobody knows tomorrow. The reason why I had to begin by explaining how certain acts are beyond human imagination and comprehension is to highlight the limitations of man especially when it comes to things of the spirit.
If spirituality can work that way, human beings can also be limited in their understanding. If you would like to get a good perspective and understanding of how life can be unpredictable. Imagine how President Hussein Obama became the 44th President of the United States of America. Who would have believed a Black man with Kenya origin can become the President of the greatest country on earth?
The interesting part was that he was able to beat two white men John McCain and Mitt Rommey consecutively during the 2008 and 2012 presidential election. One may ask, is that the hand of God? I will say yes, because there’s no person who becomes a leader either by hook or by crime, all things being equal without the hand of God on it. What the person does when the person gets the opportunity to serve is up to the person.
It’s instructive to note the highest freedom human beings have is the freedom of choice. On a personal note, I can testify to the hand of God upon my life. My story is truly humbling. Let me first begin by stating that God will show mercy on whom he decides to show mercy. During my formative years in New York City, I joined the Nigerian Lawyers Association, and during the election period, I contested for the post of the Public Relations Officer, as fate may have it I won unopposed.
It’s important to note that I was still in Law School at the said time, so my understanding, articulation and writing wasn’t in good shape.
Because the creator wanted me to serve in that position, he was gracious enough to provide mentors and benefactors who supported me along the journey, and till date I still enjoy the good will. The most interesting part for me was the network I developed during the period, and I still enjoy the goodwill and relationship till date.
In all sincerity, sometimes I do wonder if I had not joined the association and contested for the position of Public Relations Officer, would I have known these benefactors who have been of blessing to me?
Again, I remember when I resigned from my job as a Case Manager to see my grandmother who poured her heart to me by showering me with heartfelt prayers. A little background story to this interesting experience. When I came back to New York, I didn’t have job, I was on the street of New York trying to market my book and as God may have it, I met a news anchor on the street who took interest in my work and as God will have it, he facilitated my interview twice on the television and I became a regular guest on the television.
Here is the interesting part of the story, imagine if I had not resigned from my job to see my late grandmother who was hale and hearty at the said time. Maybe her prayers contributed to my blessings. But the mysterious part was how I was able to leave my house to a random spot and how this young man had to leave his office to do some work on the spot. It can only be the hand of God.
I believe, as human beings we all have our fair share of opportunities and blessings. Some we feel we deserve and some we feel we don’t serve but are favored. If not, how can one explain how some people will be working for people more qualified than them. There might be lots of controversies and opinions on it. How can one explain a series of car accidents and plane crashes and a little child or some people were miraculously saved?
How can one explain a case where a stranger meets a benefactor who changed his life. How can one explain how a mentor can find favor in a mentee and open his doors of access and network for him. There have been cases of people struggling to get grants, jobs, and opportunities for years, but as due to some stroke of luck, someone else got the opportunity.
How can we explain the fact that someone will just see someone and instantly connect and like them. The list is numerous.
Life has truly taught us to be humble because nobody knows tomorrow. Just like death is the greatest humbler in life because both the rich and poor will be buried on the same ground, education can be attributed to the second most humbling experience in life because the child of a certified pauper can become a man of means tomorrow if properly educated. In America, the child of a nobody can become somebody tomorrow without knowing anyone.
Sometimes some people think that because their father or mother is influential, they can become some influential person tomorrow, they fail to realize tomorrow is not guaranteed. Imagine a man who is the President or Governor today trying to position his child to become the Governor or President tomorrow. The man doesn’t even know how many Governors and President will come after him before his child becomes of age or matured enough to lead. The child might even work for one of his fathers’ staff children when the time works because nobody knows tomorrow.
There have been cases of some people who think they might get a certain position and at the end of the day, someone of less status gets the position. Such is life.
In conclusion, as we journey on the road called life, there is no doubt that there is luck, grace, favor, and the hand of God. No doubt life can be strange and filled with many vicissitudes, but in all, it’s always good for one to do their best and leave the rest for God.
Adding Value: Your Season is Coming by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
To succeed in life endeavours, everyone needs clear cut opportunities to utilize. But opportunities don’t come easy, and most times, one needs to go all out to create them. When opportunity comes, the big question one needs to ask himself is, is this for me? I say this because sometimes when opportunity comes, and the recipient is not equipped to handle it, it has the capacity to cause more harm than good.
In other situations, when one gets an opportunity, he can decide to take it up head-on and challenge himself towards positive delivery just as some schools of thought opine that when an assignment, job or opportunity, beyond one’s grasp, is given, it’s advisable to take it, learn through it and deliver exponentially. While all these have been proved, it is important for one to have a discerning spirit so as to understand when to take up an opportunity, and when to let it slide.
Personally speaking, I remember during my formative years in the USA, when I was privileged to be the Public Relations Officer for the Nigerian Lawyers Association, I wasn’t mentally, academically and socially ready to take on the tasks that come with the office. In all sincerity and humility, I took a risk to try my luck and as fate would have it, nobody applied for the position, I was literally elected unopposed.
When it was time to do the job, I had a hard time. My writing was indeed horrible. I literally learned on the job. In retrospect, if I am asked if I will do the same thing again, I will probably say yes simply because it afforded me the opportunity to network locally and internationally. Most of the resourceful people I know today were facilitated by the position. The position also enabled me to fail, and learn fast because I know that if I fail, the shame will first rub off on me.
Why am I saying this? The opportunity I got serving the Nigerian Lawyers Association didn’t come to me, I had to create it by taking a risk. Be advised, I was literally new in the USA, and yet to acclimatize with their writing style and professional lifestyle. Assuming I had to wait for a perfect time to take the opportunity, most of the opportunities I have today may not have been feasible. So, the opportunity cost for me was the associated mistakes I made due to my limited writing and human relationship skills.
Why is this explanation relevant to this article? As human beings, we all seek for opportunities to showcase what we have. Sometimes, when we have these opportunities and utilize them, we don’t get to shine, get recognized or even rewarded handsomely. There might be several reasons this may happen. It may be a case of not being prepared or the right season for one to be appreciated is not yet due.
I say this because we all have our time to shine. Your time and my time may not be the same. It’s imperative for one to understand there’s a season for everything on earth. In politics, sometimes certain candidates win an election due to the pulse of the nation or global practices. Every artist, athlete, pastor, politician, wealthy man, boss or employee has their time to shine. When one’s time and season comes, it can’t be stopped because the universe will conspire with humanity to bring it to existence.
The truth is, there is a time and season for everything. A time to be born and time to die. There is a dry season and a rainy season. There’s Summer, Fall, Winter and Spring season. There’s also a time to sow and time to harvest. All these seasons have what they are known for, and so it is difficult to manifest positively and successfully if your time has not come, unless by divine intervention. When you do what you are supposed to do in your season, you will be recognized and celebrated.
As an employee, your time and season for recognition and promotion is coming; as a student your time for celebration is coming, as a believer, your time for blessing is coming; as an entrepreneur, your time for business expansion is coming; as a broke person, your time for financial wealth is coming; as an athlete, your time for celebration is coming. The list is endless. So, pending when your time comes, continue to work on yourself by doing the needful.
It’s also instructive to note that if you manifest before your time, you will suffer failure, unfruitfulness and pain. This almost happened to me when I was the Public Relations Officer for the Nigerian Lawyers Association. To be honest, I screwed up sometimes, and had a hard time navigating my way. This is part of the price one pays for not being prepared for a job. My only saving grace was that I had superiors, who sometimes did the needful, and mentors who were like elders and fathers to me. These mentors encouraged me.
When faced with this scenario of undue manifestation, sit back and cooperate with your time and season. Just like you can’t rush destiny, you don’t have to rush your time. If you manifest at the right time, you will experience unprecedented blessings, divine location, open doors and breakthroughs. When your time and season come, you will be unstoppable. You cannot be extinguished, relegated or ignored. No power can cover or stop you. You will shine and blossom. Any power fighting against you will fail and be extinguished.
During your season everything will work for your good. Wherever you may be, favour will locate you, but if it is not your season, your sweat and labour won’t be noticed, remembered, recognized, honored and located. Ecclesiastes 3: 1-9 says there’s time for everything.
Question: Are you working according to your time? Are you working in your season? To know if you are working in your season, check if you are getting favours and recognition. If the answer is no, be mindful of your time so you don’t waste time and opportunities.
In conclusion, just like the time clock ticks, everybody’s time and season is different. So, while applying patience and perseverance in your pursuit of happiness, also ask the Lord to locate and bless the works of your hands at the right time because as you rightly know, the Book of life says every Good thing comes from the Lord.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
