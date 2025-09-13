Adding Value: Your Season is Coming by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

To succeed in life endeavours, everyone needs clear cut opportunities to utilize. But opportunities don’t come easy, and most times, one needs to go all out to create them. When opportunity comes, the big question one needs to ask himself is, is this for me? I say this because sometimes when opportunity comes, and the recipient is not equipped to handle it, it has the capacity to cause more harm than good.

In other situations, when one gets an opportunity, he can decide to take it up head-on and challenge himself towards positive delivery just as some schools of thought opine that when an assignment, job or opportunity, beyond one’s grasp, is given, it’s advisable to take it, learn through it and deliver exponentially. While all these have been proved, it is important for one to have a discerning spirit so as to understand when to take up an opportunity, and when to let it slide.

Personally speaking, I remember during my formative years in the USA, when I was privileged to be the Public Relations Officer for the Nigerian Lawyers Association, I wasn’t mentally, academically and socially ready to take on the tasks that come with the office. In all sincerity and humility, I took a risk to try my luck and as fate would have it, nobody applied for the position, I was literally elected unopposed.

When it was time to do the job, I had a hard time. My writing was indeed horrible. I literally learned on the job. In retrospect, if I am asked if I will do the same thing again, I will probably say yes simply because it afforded me the opportunity to network locally and internationally. Most of the resourceful people I know today were facilitated by the position. The position also enabled me to fail, and learn fast because I know that if I fail, the shame will first rub off on me.

Why am I saying this? The opportunity I got serving the Nigerian Lawyers Association didn’t come to me, I had to create it by taking a risk. Be advised, I was literally new in the USA, and yet to acclimatize with their writing style and professional lifestyle. Assuming I had to wait for a perfect time to take the opportunity, most of the opportunities I have today may not have been feasible. So, the opportunity cost for me was the associated mistakes I made due to my limited writing and human relationship skills.

Why is this explanation relevant to this article? As human beings, we all seek for opportunities to showcase what we have. Sometimes, when we have these opportunities and utilize them, we don’t get to shine, get recognized or even rewarded handsomely. There might be several reasons this may happen. It may be a case of not being prepared or the right season for one to be appreciated is not yet due.

I say this because we all have our time to shine. Your time and my time may not be the same. It’s imperative for one to understand there’s a season for everything on earth. In politics, sometimes certain candidates win an election due to the pulse of the nation or global practices. Every artist, athlete, pastor, politician, wealthy man, boss or employee has their time to shine. When one’s time and season comes, it can’t be stopped because the universe will conspire with humanity to bring it to existence.

The truth is, there is a time and season for everything. A time to be born and time to die. There is a dry season and a rainy season. There’s Summer, Fall, Winter and Spring season. There’s also a time to sow and time to harvest. All these seasons have what they are known for, and so it is difficult to manifest positively and successfully if your time has not come, unless by divine intervention. When you do what you are supposed to do in your season, you will be recognized and celebrated.

As an employee, your time and season for recognition and promotion is coming; as a student your time for celebration is coming, as a believer, your time for blessing is coming; as an entrepreneur, your time for business expansion is coming; as a broke person, your time for financial wealth is coming; as an athlete, your time for celebration is coming. The list is endless. So, pending when your time comes, continue to work on yourself by doing the needful.

It’s also instructive to note that if you manifest before your time, you will suffer failure, unfruitfulness and pain. This almost happened to me when I was the Public Relations Officer for the Nigerian Lawyers Association. To be honest, I screwed up sometimes, and had a hard time navigating my way. This is part of the price one pays for not being prepared for a job. My only saving grace was that I had superiors, who sometimes did the needful, and mentors who were like elders and fathers to me. These mentors encouraged me.

When faced with this scenario of undue manifestation, sit back and cooperate with your time and season. Just like you can’t rush destiny, you don’t have to rush your time. If you manifest at the right time, you will experience unprecedented blessings, divine location, open doors and breakthroughs. When your time and season come, you will be unstoppable. You cannot be extinguished, relegated or ignored. No power can cover or stop you. You will shine and blossom. Any power fighting against you will fail and be extinguished.

During your season everything will work for your good. Wherever you may be, favour will locate you, but if it is not your season, your sweat and labour won’t be noticed, remembered, recognized, honored and located. Ecclesiastes 3: 1-9 says there’s time for everything.

Question: Are you working according to your time? Are you working in your season? To know if you are working in your season, check if you are getting favours and recognition. If the answer is no, be mindful of your time so you don’t waste time and opportunities.

In conclusion, just like the time clock ticks, everybody’s time and season is different. So, while applying patience and perseverance in your pursuit of happiness, also ask the Lord to locate and bless the works of your hands at the right time because as you rightly know, the Book of life says every Good thing comes from the Lord.