Adding Value: Your Season is Coming by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
To succeed in life endeavours, everyone needs clear cut opportunities to utilize. But opportunities don’t come easy, and most times, one needs to go all out to create them. When opportunity comes, the big question one needs to ask himself is, is this for me? I say this because sometimes when opportunity comes, and the recipient is not equipped to handle it, it has the capacity to cause more harm than good.
In other situations, when one gets an opportunity, he can decide to take it up head-on and challenge himself towards positive delivery just as some schools of thought opine that when an assignment, job or opportunity, beyond one’s grasp, is given, it’s advisable to take it, learn through it and deliver exponentially. While all these have been proved, it is important for one to have a discerning spirit so as to understand when to take up an opportunity, and when to let it slide.
Personally speaking, I remember during my formative years in the USA, when I was privileged to be the Public Relations Officer for the Nigerian Lawyers Association, I wasn’t mentally, academically and socially ready to take on the tasks that come with the office. In all sincerity and humility, I took a risk to try my luck and as fate would have it, nobody applied for the position, I was literally elected unopposed.
When it was time to do the job, I had a hard time. My writing was indeed horrible. I literally learned on the job. In retrospect, if I am asked if I will do the same thing again, I will probably say yes simply because it afforded me the opportunity to network locally and internationally. Most of the resourceful people I know today were facilitated by the position. The position also enabled me to fail, and learn fast because I know that if I fail, the shame will first rub off on me.
Why am I saying this? The opportunity I got serving the Nigerian Lawyers Association didn’t come to me, I had to create it by taking a risk. Be advised, I was literally new in the USA, and yet to acclimatize with their writing style and professional lifestyle. Assuming I had to wait for a perfect time to take the opportunity, most of the opportunities I have today may not have been feasible. So, the opportunity cost for me was the associated mistakes I made due to my limited writing and human relationship skills.
Why is this explanation relevant to this article? As human beings, we all seek for opportunities to showcase what we have. Sometimes, when we have these opportunities and utilize them, we don’t get to shine, get recognized or even rewarded handsomely. There might be several reasons this may happen. It may be a case of not being prepared or the right season for one to be appreciated is not yet due.
I say this because we all have our time to shine. Your time and my time may not be the same. It’s imperative for one to understand there’s a season for everything on earth. In politics, sometimes certain candidates win an election due to the pulse of the nation or global practices. Every artist, athlete, pastor, politician, wealthy man, boss or employee has their time to shine. When one’s time and season comes, it can’t be stopped because the universe will conspire with humanity to bring it to existence.
The truth is, there is a time and season for everything. A time to be born and time to die. There is a dry season and a rainy season. There’s Summer, Fall, Winter and Spring season. There’s also a time to sow and time to harvest. All these seasons have what they are known for, and so it is difficult to manifest positively and successfully if your time has not come, unless by divine intervention. When you do what you are supposed to do in your season, you will be recognized and celebrated.
As an employee, your time and season for recognition and promotion is coming; as a student your time for celebration is coming, as a believer, your time for blessing is coming; as an entrepreneur, your time for business expansion is coming; as a broke person, your time for financial wealth is coming; as an athlete, your time for celebration is coming. The list is endless. So, pending when your time comes, continue to work on yourself by doing the needful.
It’s also instructive to note that if you manifest before your time, you will suffer failure, unfruitfulness and pain. This almost happened to me when I was the Public Relations Officer for the Nigerian Lawyers Association. To be honest, I screwed up sometimes, and had a hard time navigating my way. This is part of the price one pays for not being prepared for a job. My only saving grace was that I had superiors, who sometimes did the needful, and mentors who were like elders and fathers to me. These mentors encouraged me.
When faced with this scenario of undue manifestation, sit back and cooperate with your time and season. Just like you can’t rush destiny, you don’t have to rush your time. If you manifest at the right time, you will experience unprecedented blessings, divine location, open doors and breakthroughs. When your time and season come, you will be unstoppable. You cannot be extinguished, relegated or ignored. No power can cover or stop you. You will shine and blossom. Any power fighting against you will fail and be extinguished.
During your season everything will work for your good. Wherever you may be, favour will locate you, but if it is not your season, your sweat and labour won’t be noticed, remembered, recognized, honored and located. Ecclesiastes 3: 1-9 says there’s time for everything.
Question: Are you working according to your time? Are you working in your season? To know if you are working in your season, check if you are getting favours and recognition. If the answer is no, be mindful of your time so you don’t waste time and opportunities.
In conclusion, just like the time clock ticks, everybody’s time and season is different. So, while applying patience and perseverance in your pursuit of happiness, also ask the Lord to locate and bless the works of your hands at the right time because as you rightly know, the Book of life says every Good thing comes from the Lord.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value: Importance, Limitations of Money by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
It’s an unassailable fact that money is money. I mean how else can one say it. According to the book of life, in Ecclesiastes 10:19, “Money answereth all things”. The only problem money can’t solve is death. Though in some instances, money can be used to postpone death. The message here is that money can be used to solve almost all of life’s problems, if not all. Money is not only good, but also sweet. A friend once jokingly told me that, money is sweeter than a woman.
But as sweet as money is, it has two sides, just like the knife. The use depends on what one wants to achieve with it, and in whose hands the money is. That determines if it will function for itsadvantages or disadvantages.
One however, would ask what the disadvantages of money are. As interesting as the question might be, the answer is found in using it for negative purposes such as for oppression or ungodly acts or purposes detrimental to the upliftment of mankind. When the money is used to support worthy causes that uplift humanity, its advantages are immediately established.
One of the many things my late dad, Chief Lazarus Ukazu, told me includes the fact that two things that can separate brothers or friends are money or women. And according to a school of thought, if you want to know someone, give him money or power. They will try to influence or control him, but if he’s able to control both then he can be judged to be a man of integrity. This is in league with another school of thought, which states that there are four people one cannot advise; a rich man, a woman in love, a religious bigot and a member of a political party.
The interesting thing about money is that it has a spirit. If one is not careful, they might become a victim. Let me share a practical example. When one has money, he is supposed to control money and not allow the money to control him. It’s sad to know that some people are slaves to money. When money controls you, you are a slave to money, but when you control money, money is your slave. Your money is supposed to work for you, and not you working for money.
Acquiring money is good because it can be used to enjoy the good things of life like good accommodation, good cars, good food, good education, good health system and more. We basically enjoy the good things of life. That’s why a lot of people strive to make money through any means even if it involves negative avenues, and this urge has led many people to engage in nefarious activities.
Let’s talk about the importance and value of money.
Money is a form of inspiration: If you have travelled to different Countries, Cities, States, and Continents you’ll understand the importance of money. I have been inspired by visiting friends because I see the value money accords them. I have also been inspired by seeing great people and the respect they have been accorded due to the associated impact their products and services have been used to solve problems in the world which in turn brought large sums of money. This singular act inspired me to become successful because when I do, I will help the needy in addition to promoting worthy causes.
Money provides security: When you have money, you won’t be bothered too much about the challenges of life. According to an Igbo adage from the Eastern part of Nigeria, it is said that “a hunger that is backed with hope can’t kill anyone”. What it really means is that, when a person is hungry and he knows that he has food, he won’t be bothered too much because he knows when he gets home, he will have good to eat.
Now contrast that to when he’s hungry and he knows that if he gets home, he won’t have food to eat. That level of pain is different. That’s why I said, money provides security because there is a certain level of respect that one will be accorded.
Money has value: There’s no doubt money and value are relative. It all depends on what one is looking at. It’s sad to see uninformed minds respect someone because of the money they have in their bank account. This shouldn’t be the right approach to life. Everyone ought to be respected irrespective of the money in their bank account.
In politics, two things are required for one to be accorded a decent amount of respect and recognition. It’s either you have money or have electoral value. Let me explain a little, in politics one of the greatest needs of politicians is money.
According to some schools of thought, money is the greatest need of any politician because it can be used to sway electorates especially as it relates to campaigns, however another school of thought are of the opinion having electoral value is more important because one may have money, but may not be a great candidate, the electorates might not be swayed especially the independents.
But if the candidate is good enough, the electorates can even contribute and campaign aggressively for him.
This act was seen during the 2023 Presidential election where H.E Peter Obi shocked Nigerians with the “Obidient Movement. In less than nine months, he was able to upstage the political landmark of Nigeria electoral system, but unfortunately, he was rigged out of the system despite being alleged to have won the election.
Also, in 2008, President Obama shocked the world by winning the Presidential election against McCain. Again in 2012, he won a reelection against Mitt Ronney, who had more money than him.
The moral is that despite money having value, it was quite limited in what it can do.
However, despite the importance and value of money, money itself is limited. It’s not every problem money can solve. For instance, if one has a life-threatening sickness like stage four cancer, money can be limited in saving the life of the person.
Also, money cannot solve deeply personal, emotional issues. As a matter of fact, it can even create new problems if not handled well especially when one lacks empathy and emotional intelligence.
Emotional and mental well-being: Money cannot cure loneliness, heal trauma, or erase emotional pain. While financial stability can reduce stress, it does not guarantee genuine happiness, contentment, or a sense of purpose. Money can buy but it can’t buy sleep and peace of mind. It can buy a comedian to create jokes, but it can’t buy joy.
Genuine relationships. Money cannot buy true love, friendship, or deep intimacy, at most it can influence it.
Serious health issues. While wealth can provide access to top medical care, it cannot cure all diseases or prevent aging and death. Some of the wealthiest people still face serious illnesses.
Lack of character. Money does not buy good character, integrity, or wisdom. A person’s flaws, like greed or immorality, are not erased by wealth.
Loss of a loved one. The pain of losing a loved one cannot be fixed by any amount of money.
Satisfaction and purpose. For those who equate financial success with happiness, an abundance of money can lead to a state of dissatisfaction.
Some societal problems.
Broader social issues like discrimination, inequality, and systemic problems cannot be solved by an individual’s money alone, as they require collective and systemic solutions.
In conclusion, money is a crucial resource for solving problems related to safety, security and access. It provides stability and freedom that can significantly improve one’s quality of life, especially for those living in hardship. However, it is an inadequate tool for solving core human needs related to emotions, relationships, and finding meaning.
Transformation Foundation CSR Dialogue: Bridging the Digital Divide Highlights
On Thursday, August 28, 2025, the Transformation Foundation of Business and Technology (TFBT) hosted its highly anticipated CSR Dialogue themed “Bridging the Digital Divide – Skilling Youth, Strengthening Workforces.”
The virtual event brought together thought leaders, educators, development advocates, and industry experts to examine practical strategies for closing Africa’s digital gap and empowering the next generation.
The Dialogue underscored the critical reality that while technology is transforming economies worldwide, millions of African youths remain excluded due to limited access, infrastructure, and skills.
Speakers emphasized that this divide, if left unaddressed, would not only hinder national progress but also deepen socioeconomic inequalities. Against this backdrop, the Dialogue provided a platform for discussing solutions that move beyond theory to practical, community-driven interventions.
A major highlight of the Dialogue was the keynote address delivered by Eche Munonye — Publisher of CSR Reporters and a leading voice in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability across Africa. In his inspiring speech, Mr. Munonye underscored the urgency of tackling the digital divide as a shared societal responsibility. He emphasized that businesses must go beyond profit-making and actively invest in initiatives that uplift underserved communities. He noted that bridging the digital gap requires more than access to devices — it demands inclusive policies, sustained investment in youth development, and partnerships that create long-term impact.
Mr. Munonye also applauded the tuition-free model of Transformation Foundation as a practical example of how CSR can move from rhetoric to action, proving that organizations can play a transformative role in building a more equitable and sustainable future for Africa. His words resonated strongly with participants, setting the tone for a robust exchange of ideas and commitments throughout the Dialogue.
Other speakers highlighted the importance of aligning CSR with core business strategies, so that sustainability becomes a driver of innovation and resilience rather than an afterthought. They called for stronger collaboration between governments, the private sector, and civil society, noting that no single stakeholder can solve the challenge alone.
The Dialogue concluded with a renewed sense of purpose: that bridging the digital divide is not simply a developmental goal but a moral imperative. By equipping young people with the skills and tools they need to thrive in the digital economy, Africa can unlock its vast human capital and create pathways to inclusive growth.
For Transformation Foundation, this mission is not just a programmatic initiative but a reflection of its core vision — raising a new generation of highly skilled professionals who can compete globally and contribute meaningfully to society.
Learn more about transformation college here.
Adding Value: How to handle Stress by Henry Ukazu
Dear destiny friends,
Nobody is immune to stress. Fact. Stress is an admixture of natural and emotional causes. Fact. Stress can be managed. Fact.
According to a sage, managing stress is like sitting on a chair; one will continue to adjust until he gets a comfortable position.
In recent times, stress has been laid side by side with the female specie, in the sense that both has a lot in common. As a result, a school of thought has opined that managing a woman is akin to managing stress. But the good news is both can be managed if the right parameter or plug is pulled.
Stress, like the woman, is a “necessary evil” that can’t be avoided. It is, like a woman, a heavy to carry, and so cannot be carried with one hand. A friend once jokingly told me that ‘when you carry a woman who is too heavy for you, consider “offloading” her’. And that’s what we do to stress when it encroaches.
As human beings, we all experience stress in different areas and stages of life. There’s nothing anyone does that does not involve stress. As a student, one must undergo the stress of reading to pass an examination. As a woman, one must undergo the stress of child delivery and raising a child.
As a man, one must involve the stress of working and providing for the family. As a career professional, an employee must undergo the stress of being punctual at work and doing the needful to gain recognition. Even as a Christian, one must avoid certain practices to stay faithful in the sight of God. The list is literally endless.
The big question we must answer or deal with here is how do we manage stress? There are different ways we handle stress just like there are different ways we solve problems. We don’t solve a problem the way the problems come to us; it takes wisdom to solve a problem. Sometimes, we solve a problem with silence, action, and technicality. That’s the same way we handle stress.
I will be sharing helpful tips we can use to handle stress. As human beings, whenever we experience stress, we tend to forget what’s happening around us and focus on the stress. We even forget the positive things that have happened to us. For instance, a woman who is pregnant will technically forget all the good things her partner or anyone has done for her, she will even forget what’s happening in the world, her focus will be on the stress of the pregnancy. That’s the reality of life.
So here is my candid advice for anyone who is experiencing stress.
Identify stress exist
First, one will have to admit he/she is experiencing or undergoing stress, and as such seek help. I say this because identification of a problem is fifty percent solved. When the problem has been identified, the next step is to look for the person with the solution. According to the sage, knowledge is of two kinds, it’s either you know the answer, or you know where to find it.
Practice Gratitude.
It’s indisputable we do have good and bad days as humans, so a great way of living life is by trying to be grateful for what life brings to us knowing fully well the universe has previously brought good days to us. It’s sad, as human beings, we tend to mostly focus on the negative things humans have done to us instead of focusing more on the good things they have done.
Let me share a story I recently about gratitude, there are two friends (Mr. A and Mr. B) who were on a journey, Mr. A slapped Mr. B and Mr. B wrote on the sand, my best friend slapped me. When they got to the river, Mr. B had a hard time crossing over, and Mr. B assisted him, and when they got to the shore, Mr. A wrote on the rock, my best friend saved my life.
When they got to their destination, Mr. A asked Mr. B, “Why did you write on the sand when I slapped you and wrote on the rock I saved your life when I saved your life?” Mr. B answered, when anyone hurts you, it’s advisable to write it on the sand because the water will wash it away, but when anyone does you a favor write it on your heart (rock) where it can’t be erased. This is the attitude of dealing with stress. The moral is when we focus on the negative aspect of life, it has a way of increasing our sorrows.
Still on gratitude, as a healthy way of living life, before the day is over reflect on your day and review your accomplishment by appreciating yourself. Most of the time, we don’t take time to celebrate little wins. If you do this, it’s capable of relieving your stress.
Planning
Another way of managing stress is by planning. As humans, sometimes, we tend to leave important things until the last minute before we begin to prepare. This attitude is capable of leading to stress because we will be joggling between meeting up and not forgetting anything. But when we plan, we reduce the stress magnet. So, here is my advice, consider planning your day at least 24hours to avoid unnecessary stress hormones creeping in.
Still on planning, it’s highly advisable for one to avoid wasting time on frivolous activities. There are lots of time-wasting activities that don’t add meaningful progress and value to our life. Most of the time, we spend major time on minor activities that have little impact in our life and spend less time on major activities that’s suppose to add value to our life.
Rest
Do you know that stress can be reduced by taking a thirty-minute walk? Most people don’t know that nature is beautiful. Spending time with nature is a blissful experience most people are yet to explore. For instance, walking has a way of boosting our mental state of mind. Walking is not only a form of exercise, but also a form of resting.
Also, consider taking a deep breath every morning by breathing excessively. This habit if properly nurtured can be a game changer. For instance, if you encounter an unpleasant situation, just breathe in and out deeply and say, this too shall pass. Also consider drinking water every day, it has a way of relieving one from stress.
Practice Kindness
A great act of stress reduction that has greatly helped me is by practicing acts of kindness. On a personal note, whenever I’m stressed, and I see someone who is feeling stressed and I’m able to counsel or assist the person to feel good, I tend to feel much better. Overtime, I began to wonder, does it mean for me to be happy, I must show other people love and concern. The inherent message here is that I do feel good whenever I put smiles on people’s faces. This is a rare trait only people with a heart of service and empathy can exhibit. Consider doing a rare act of kindness and see the effect it will have on your mental being.
Reading
Do you know some people relieve stress by reading? Yes, reading has an impact on our mindset. Christians who read the Bible do feel a form of relief especially when they see stories which are related to theirs. Also, the Bible has a way of encouraging us to be strong when we go through storms. For instance, the Bible states in Matthew 11:28, “come unto me, all you that labor and are heavy load and I will give you rest”.
Do you know when we learn something new everyday, it can help us to reduce stress because it will take our mind out from the stress we are dealing with. So, consider reading or learning something new today.
Declutter Your Mind.
Our mindset is very strong. It’s whatever we feed the mind that it will process. Decluttering the mind is a great way of relieving stress. We juggle through many things due to the vicissitudes of life, we deal with family issues, work issues, personal issues, mental issues, business, government etc. All this has the capacity to weigh us down and thereby give us stress.
We can declutter the mind by meditating at least 30 minutes every day. I personally do this at intervals during the day, but mostly during my quiet moments in the morning and night. When we allow stress to fill our mind, there’s little we can do. To fix stress, I do apply the serenity prayer by Reinhold Niebuhr which says “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference”.
In conclusion, stress is not healthy for our mental health. To be productive, one must be mentally, spiritually, physically, and financially stable. So, whenever one experiences stress, please seek help.
