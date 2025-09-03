Adding Value
Transformation Foundation CSR Dialogue: Bridging the Digital Divide Highlights
On Thursday, August 28, 2025, the Transformation Foundation of Business and Technology (TFBT) hosted its highly anticipated CSR Dialogue themed “Bridging the Digital Divide – Skilling Youth, Strengthening Workforces.”
The virtual event brought together thought leaders, educators, development advocates, and industry experts to examine practical strategies for closing Africa’s digital gap and empowering the next generation.
The Dialogue underscored the critical reality that while technology is transforming economies worldwide, millions of African youths remain excluded due to limited access, infrastructure, and skills.
Speakers emphasized that this divide, if left unaddressed, would not only hinder national progress but also deepen socioeconomic inequalities. Against this backdrop, the Dialogue provided a platform for discussing solutions that move beyond theory to practical, community-driven interventions.
A major highlight of the Dialogue was the keynote address delivered by Eche Munonye — Publisher of CSR Reporters and a leading voice in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and sustainability across Africa. In his inspiring speech, Mr. Munonye underscored the urgency of tackling the digital divide as a shared societal responsibility. He emphasized that businesses must go beyond profit-making and actively invest in initiatives that uplift underserved communities. He noted that bridging the digital gap requires more than access to devices — it demands inclusive policies, sustained investment in youth development, and partnerships that create long-term impact.
Mr. Munonye also applauded the tuition-free model of Transformation Foundation as a practical example of how CSR can move from rhetoric to action, proving that organizations can play a transformative role in building a more equitable and sustainable future for Africa. His words resonated strongly with participants, setting the tone for a robust exchange of ideas and commitments throughout the Dialogue.
Other speakers highlighted the importance of aligning CSR with core business strategies, so that sustainability becomes a driver of innovation and resilience rather than an afterthought. They called for stronger collaboration between governments, the private sector, and civil society, noting that no single stakeholder can solve the challenge alone.
The Dialogue concluded with a renewed sense of purpose: that bridging the digital divide is not simply a developmental goal but a moral imperative. By equipping young people with the skills and tools they need to thrive in the digital economy, Africa can unlock its vast human capital and create pathways to inclusive growth.
For Transformation Foundation, this mission is not just a programmatic initiative but a reflection of its core vision — raising a new generation of highly skilled professionals who can compete globally and contribute meaningfully to society.
Learn more about transformation college here.
Adding Value: How to handle Stress by Henry Ukazu
Dear destiny friends,
Nobody is immune to stress. Fact. Stress is an admixture of natural and emotional causes. Fact. Stress can be managed. Fact.
According to a sage, managing stress is like sitting on a chair; one will continue to adjust until he gets a comfortable position.
In recent times, stress has been laid side by side with the female specie, in the sense that both has a lot in common. As a result, a school of thought has opined that managing a woman is akin to managing stress. But the good news is both can be managed if the right parameter or plug is pulled.
Stress, like the woman, is a “necessary evil” that can’t be avoided. It is, like a woman, a heavy to carry, and so cannot be carried with one hand. A friend once jokingly told me that ‘when you carry a woman who is too heavy for you, consider “offloading” her’. And that’s what we do to stress when it encroaches.
As human beings, we all experience stress in different areas and stages of life. There’s nothing anyone does that does not involve stress. As a student, one must undergo the stress of reading to pass an examination. As a woman, one must undergo the stress of child delivery and raising a child.
As a man, one must involve the stress of working and providing for the family. As a career professional, an employee must undergo the stress of being punctual at work and doing the needful to gain recognition. Even as a Christian, one must avoid certain practices to stay faithful in the sight of God. The list is literally endless.
The big question we must answer or deal with here is how do we manage stress? There are different ways we handle stress just like there are different ways we solve problems. We don’t solve a problem the way the problems come to us; it takes wisdom to solve a problem. Sometimes, we solve a problem with silence, action, and technicality. That’s the same way we handle stress.
I will be sharing helpful tips we can use to handle stress. As human beings, whenever we experience stress, we tend to forget what’s happening around us and focus on the stress. We even forget the positive things that have happened to us. For instance, a woman who is pregnant will technically forget all the good things her partner or anyone has done for her, she will even forget what’s happening in the world, her focus will be on the stress of the pregnancy. That’s the reality of life.
So here is my candid advice for anyone who is experiencing stress.
Identify stress exist
First, one will have to admit he/she is experiencing or undergoing stress, and as such seek help. I say this because identification of a problem is fifty percent solved. When the problem has been identified, the next step is to look for the person with the solution. According to the sage, knowledge is of two kinds, it’s either you know the answer, or you know where to find it.
Practice Gratitude.
It’s indisputable we do have good and bad days as humans, so a great way of living life is by trying to be grateful for what life brings to us knowing fully well the universe has previously brought good days to us. It’s sad, as human beings, we tend to mostly focus on the negative things humans have done to us instead of focusing more on the good things they have done.
Let me share a story I recently about gratitude, there are two friends (Mr. A and Mr. B) who were on a journey, Mr. A slapped Mr. B and Mr. B wrote on the sand, my best friend slapped me. When they got to the river, Mr. B had a hard time crossing over, and Mr. B assisted him, and when they got to the shore, Mr. A wrote on the rock, my best friend saved my life.
When they got to their destination, Mr. A asked Mr. B, “Why did you write on the sand when I slapped you and wrote on the rock I saved your life when I saved your life?” Mr. B answered, when anyone hurts you, it’s advisable to write it on the sand because the water will wash it away, but when anyone does you a favor write it on your heart (rock) where it can’t be erased. This is the attitude of dealing with stress. The moral is when we focus on the negative aspect of life, it has a way of increasing our sorrows.
Still on gratitude, as a healthy way of living life, before the day is over reflect on your day and review your accomplishment by appreciating yourself. Most of the time, we don’t take time to celebrate little wins. If you do this, it’s capable of relieving your stress.
Planning
Another way of managing stress is by planning. As humans, sometimes, we tend to leave important things until the last minute before we begin to prepare. This attitude is capable of leading to stress because we will be joggling between meeting up and not forgetting anything. But when we plan, we reduce the stress magnet. So, here is my advice, consider planning your day at least 24hours to avoid unnecessary stress hormones creeping in.
Still on planning, it’s highly advisable for one to avoid wasting time on frivolous activities. There are lots of time-wasting activities that don’t add meaningful progress and value to our life. Most of the time, we spend major time on minor activities that have little impact in our life and spend less time on major activities that’s suppose to add value to our life.
Rest
Do you know that stress can be reduced by taking a thirty-minute walk? Most people don’t know that nature is beautiful. Spending time with nature is a blissful experience most people are yet to explore. For instance, walking has a way of boosting our mental state of mind. Walking is not only a form of exercise, but also a form of resting.
Also, consider taking a deep breath every morning by breathing excessively. This habit if properly nurtured can be a game changer. For instance, if you encounter an unpleasant situation, just breathe in and out deeply and say, this too shall pass. Also consider drinking water every day, it has a way of relieving one from stress.
Practice Kindness
A great act of stress reduction that has greatly helped me is by practicing acts of kindness. On a personal note, whenever I’m stressed, and I see someone who is feeling stressed and I’m able to counsel or assist the person to feel good, I tend to feel much better. Overtime, I began to wonder, does it mean for me to be happy, I must show other people love and concern. The inherent message here is that I do feel good whenever I put smiles on people’s faces. This is a rare trait only people with a heart of service and empathy can exhibit. Consider doing a rare act of kindness and see the effect it will have on your mental being.
Reading
Do you know some people relieve stress by reading? Yes, reading has an impact on our mindset. Christians who read the Bible do feel a form of relief especially when they see stories which are related to theirs. Also, the Bible has a way of encouraging us to be strong when we go through storms. For instance, the Bible states in Matthew 11:28, “come unto me, all you that labor and are heavy load and I will give you rest”.
Do you know when we learn something new everyday, it can help us to reduce stress because it will take our mind out from the stress we are dealing with. So, consider reading or learning something new today.
Declutter Your Mind.
Our mindset is very strong. It’s whatever we feed the mind that it will process. Decluttering the mind is a great way of relieving stress. We juggle through many things due to the vicissitudes of life, we deal with family issues, work issues, personal issues, mental issues, business, government etc. All this has the capacity to weigh us down and thereby give us stress.
We can declutter the mind by meditating at least 30 minutes every day. I personally do this at intervals during the day, but mostly during my quiet moments in the morning and night. When we allow stress to fill our mind, there’s little we can do. To fix stress, I do apply the serenity prayer by Reinhold Niebuhr which says “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference”.
In conclusion, stress is not healthy for our mental health. To be productive, one must be mentally, spiritually, physically, and financially stable. So, whenever one experiences stress, please seek help.
Adding Value: Associating with the Right People Matters by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
According to some schools of thought, the people one relates with have a greater influence on them, negatively or positively. These schools of thought strongly believe that one’s environment also has a proportional influence in their life.
There’s no gain-saying the fact that in life, association really matters. For instance, if you have nine millionaire friends, it’s more likely you will become the tenth millionaire if you are able to cultivate the right ethics, principles, values and more importantly, the right mindset. This is because making money, managing money, and growing money are three distinct skills one needs to cultivate because no one can attain lasting wealth until they are able to master all three, and to master them, everyone must understand how to relate and associate with the right people.
So, if you have a shrewd friend, who is good at making genuine money, it will also be great to have a friend who is quite good at managing money and growing money. I say this because one may be good at making money, but not so good at managing or growing it in the form of investments. That’s why in one of my teachings on ‘Money in Marriage”, I stated three cardinal rules: Whose money; who provides; and who manages.
Permit me to elaborate on these three fundamental principles. If you are married, please pay attention to what I am about to say. On whose money; as Christians, we are taught that when a man marries a woman, they are joined as one. So, I strongly believe when it comes to money in marriage, it’s not his money or her money, it’s our money. That line must be established because they are now one.
I understand this may not be convenient for everyone, especially ladies, but if couples are genuinely intentional in their marriage, they will know this is the gospel truth. If I may ask, why is it normal for a woman to spend her husband’s money, and it appears odd when a man spends his wife’s money. know that whatever is good for the goose is also good for the gander. Or did it change because of marriage?
Secondly, on who provides; it doesn’t really matter if the woman makes a billion dollars per second, but as the head of the family it’s the duty of the man to provide. Again, I understand there may be dynamics, but the facts must be established despite the associated variables. As a tip for ladies, no matter how much a lady makes, there’s this feeling of sweetness a lady normally experience whenever she spends her husband’s money, however, that analysis is not applicable to men.
Finally on money in marriage, who manages. Again, I care less about who provides, the best manager ought to manage the family’s money. So, if he makes the money but is bad at management, the wife ought to step in, and if the woman makes the money and she’s bad at management, the man ought to step in, and do the needful.
Speaking from experience, I have seen many marriages crash just because of financial mismanagement. Money matter is a serious issue that ought to be discussed before marriage, and even while in marriage to avoid springing surprises and stories that touch the heart.
Though this article is not about marriage, I also thought it nice to elaborate the role of choosing the right partner, and prove that right association really matters, especially as it relates to marriage and business. So imagine a case where an extravagant man meets a prudent lady and vice versa.
The importance of association cannot be overemphasized. In any sphere of life, whether at work, school, family, church or politics, association plays a big role. Anyone who lacks personal relationship with his fellow human beings will surely pay for it in one way or another. This is because relationships are currency. According to Robin Sharma, “the business of business is relationship, but the business of life is human connection”. This goes to show that we cannot do much in life if we don’t have the right relationship.
Even God the creator of heaven and earth, had to send this only begotten son to come in the form of a human being to die for mankind, and he did it by using the Blessed Virgin Mary. That explains that if God wants to bless a man, he sends a “man” and if the devil man wants to destroy a man, he uses a “man”. Both work in human flesh.
In my little experience of life, I have understood the importance of strategic relationships. I know for a fact, human beings are vessels of blessings and the ability to nurture human relationships is a very important skill anyone needs to learn if one intends to go far.
Most of the opportunities I have attained in life were simply because I not only understood the language of my benefactor, but also, I know how to strategically relate with them.
Furthermore, in life, one may be brilliant, skillful and confident, but if one lacks a good attitude especially as it relates to human beings, he might lose potential opportunities to people with lesser academic qualifications, who know how to relate well with people especially with a good attitude.
Again, despite one being talented with amazing gifts and skills, there’s a tendency of other people surpassing them with similar qualities and skills, so your ability to be humble to know you are not better than anyone is enough to make you learn from them.
On a personal note, as a sapiosexual, I try to associate with people better than me. I don’t care if I’m older than you or your superior in one form or another, provided I can learn from you, I will always stoop to conquer.
In another scenario, some people may not be particularly brilliant and perhaps like you, some would wish they were half as blessed as you are. One thing certain, wherever you may belong, between these two extremes, resolve today to state associating with those who are better than you, if for instance you are afflicted with self-doubt, avoid Brother Thomas, instead visit and cultivate Father Abraham the grand patriarch of the faith family.
I once took time to study great people with great businesses, and one thing I discovered is that they know how to hunt people with specialized knowledge, and also, they know how to delegate jobs to smarter people with skills, or talents while they focus on other more important strategic engagements.
Association entails more than meeting people in-person. With the invention of technology, association and relationships have really gone global. Online is now seen as the fifth estate of learning. A lot of people have gained opportunities just by commenting right on social media, while some people have lost opportunities by commenting wrong on social media.
Still on social media, a creative mind with a purpose must be intentional in following people, organizations and causes they are passionate about; the algorithm has a way of aligning people with what they see, like, and comment, and in some cases the algorithm has a way of bringing people it feels one needs to connect with based on the mutual friends or causes they share together.
Here is the deal, as you journey through life, be intentional to appreciate what you have and always make it a point of duty to associate with people who are better than you in what you do or intend to do.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
Adding Value: Set and Maintain a Standard by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
It is universally said that if one doesn’t stand for anything, they will fall for everything. One of the things that makes us stand out in school, workplace, church, politics, entertainment, social gathering or in public space in general is the standard we set for ourselves.
At the beginning of every year, we make resolutions, but the challenge is keeping to it. It’s easier to set standards, but maintaining it is what makes the difference. The same way it’s easy to get to the top, and difficult staying at the top. This is the most challenging part because mych as it takes sacrifice to get to the top, it takes a higher standard to remain at the top.
Every workplace has a standard, every school has a standard, every congregation has a standard, every organization has a standard, and every social or political group also has a standard. These standards are enshrined in their policy, bye laws and work culture, and if one breaches any of them, they will be subjected to the agreed consequences.
Even as human beings, we all have standards we set for ourselves. While what works for Mr. A might not work for Mr. B, and what Mr. A might accept, Mr. B might not accept. This is why it’s always good to know what works for anyone and know how to follow or work with them.
Our standards can be seen in our values, personalities, ideology and the vision we hold dear. While some people might accept or tolerate lateness at a place of work if one offers a reasonable excuse, another party might have a different opinion based on standard work policy.
While some ladies might detest messing around with the opposite sex for benefits, because they value their body, fear and rever God, and believe in integrity, other ladies might see it as fun or trade by barter. For those in government, while some employees will see nothing wrong in giving kickbacks to get certain favours and opportunities, other employees might have a different feeling because they are schooled to believe that meritocracy pays better than mediocrity.
In the journey of life, we must set the standard for others to follow, be the standard, or better still maintain the high standards already set by others.
As a Christian, the Book of life states in Romans 8:12, “Do not conform to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will”. The message is simply stating, as children of God, we are not encouraged to follow the worldly patterns of indulging in worldly things that please the flesh and deprive us of having a good relationship with God.
To do this, we must detach from people and environments that put us in such uncomfortable positions or situations. Setting this standard might not be easy, trust me, it will be very challenging because it will be tested, and may God help you if you don’t pass the test.
Setting standards operates or works in different standards. Imagine a man, who has a six- or eight-cylinder engine, it is expected of them to have a higher gas for their car, but if they use a cheaper gas for their car, it might affect the car. That’s another way of setting standards.
During one of my challenging times, I felt frustrated on how to put gas in my car, I was wondering if I should use 87 as opposed to 89 which is compatible with my car just to save cost, I ended up using 89 regardless of my financial situation. This to me is a standard, because I strongly believe and know the universe will work with me in attracting the right opportunity in due time.
In setting standards, here is my advice: never lower your worth for anyone, unless you are trying to be humble or send a desired and impactful message. If you have a business, don’t lower your standard for anyone just to please them. If for instance, you sell a product or offer a service, please don’t lower your price for prospective clients or customer, even if you are tempted to do so to make sales, make it appear like you are giving them a discount or deal they can’t afford to miss while making them understand you are doing them a favour so they don’t think you are desperate to sell.
This is the psychology of life and business. When human beings feel you are selling a product cheap, their mindset is wired to believe it’s either cheap or something is not adding up well. But when they pay a higher price, or sense they can’t afford the commodity, they tend to respect the product or service.
Alternatively, when people offer you a product you can’t afford, instead of saying the price is too expensive, simply say, I will keep it in mind or I will consider getting it later, or better still, you can request a discount or a form of deal. Recognize the fact that every product has a price tag.
Did you know that standard works with value? It is the value you place on somebody, a product or a service that determines the recognition and respect a person accords it. Let me share a practical and personal example with you. When I published my first book, I was desperate to have the book outside. I wanted every high-profile person with influence to get a copy of the book. As a matter of fact, anybody I see on the road or any relevant event of interest, I always look for an opportunity to give them a copy of my book, especially when I perceive they work in a particular organization, know someone of influence or even have extra cash to spare.
The idea was simply to take a picture with the person just to get publicity. In some situations, I was tempted to sell my book for whatever the person can afford with the mindset that who knows who might see the book in the hands of that person and decide to read it. It worked in some situations, but it backfired in many situations because not many people paid attention to my book. Some just accepted it to make me feel good, while some said they didn’t want to accept it because they might not open it, and they will prefer me to keep it as opposed to wasting it.
What lesson did I learn? I have since realized to stick to who I am, the value in my book as opposed to appearing desperate. I have also learnt to keep my value intact opposed to trying to please supposed benefactors or anyone because those that matter don’t bother and those that bother don’t matter. I also realized that anyone that wants to patronize you will do so with little or no compulsion, especially when you have a thriving business.
Understanding a standard can be relative because it depends on the point one is viewing from.
In conclusion, as you journey forward, endeavour to set your standards so others will know where you stand at any point in time.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the founder of Gloemi. He’s a Transformative Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate, creative writer and author of Design Your Destiny Design and Unleash Your Destiny . He can be reached via info@gloemi.com
