Hardship: Nigerians Groaning Under Your Watch, Reps Caucus Reminds Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has reminded President Bola Tinubu that Nigerians are currently experiencing hardship under his administration and deserve better treatment, stressing that many things have gone wrong, which he ought to urgently address.

The caucus raised the red flag at a press conference after its emergency meeting in Abuja, held to support the decision of the party leadership at its earlier meetings in Zamfara State.

Leader of the caucus, Hon. Fred Agbedi, said: “Nigerians are groaning. Mr. President, ensure that you pay attention to the sufferings of Nigerians. We also urge Nigerians to insist on good governance, to insist that in 2027 they will choose the right person and the right party to lead them. They must be resolute in voting the APC out.”

The PDP lawmakers also urged the Federal government to pay protesting contractors, noting that while foreign contractors were being settled, Nigerian contractors were left unattended.

They vowed to ensure that indigenous contractors who have delivered services are paid what they are owed so that they can feed their families, sustain their businesses, and support the economy.

“As a caucus, we will continue to ensure that we put this government on its toes. We will make the right laws to help Nigeria. We will bring to light all illegalities perpetrated by this government and ensure that Nigerians benefit from our efforts.”

On party affairs, Hon. Agbedi congratulated Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun, who emerged as the new National Chairman of the PDP after serving as Acting National Chairman for several years.

He continued: “The PDP, being a party that complies with its constitution, rules, and conventions, has once again demonstrated its commitment to due process. Yesterday, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun, former Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was duly elected and mandated to lead the party until the convention in November, after which a new executive will be sworn in by December.

“We are proud of the peaceful conduct of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday, the unity demonstrated, and the overwhelming support from the Governors’ Forum, former ministers, state party chairmen, the National Working Committee, the Board of Trustees, and other organs of the party. This shows that the PDP remains the only party Nigerians can rely on.”

Hon. Agbedi also called on the Tinubu-led APC administration to respect the court judgment on the local government elections in Osun State.