Friday Sermon: Of Man, Life and Death: Sweet and Sour

By Babatunde Jose

On the earth are Signs for those of assured Faith. As also in your own selves: Will ye not then see? (Quran 51:2021)

After looking at the wonders of God’s creation as manifest in the heavens and earthly creatures, man begins to ponder: How has God designed humans to enjoy life?

‘He spoke in a loud voice: ‘Fear God and pay him homage, for the hour of his judgement has come! Worship him who made heaven and earth, the sea and the springs of water!’ (Rev. 14:7).

It is He Who sendeth down rain from the skies: With it We produce vegetation of all kinds: From some We produce green (crops), out of which We produce grain, heaped up (at harvest); out of the date palm and its sheaths (or spathes) (come) clusters of dates hanging low and near: And (then there are) gardens of grapes, and olives, and pomegranates, each similar (in kind) yet different (in variety): When they begin to bear fruit, feast your eyes with the fruit and the ripeness thereof. Behold! In these things there are Signs for people who believe. (Quran 6:99)

In the Bible, Mathew 6:26-28, we are told to observe intensely God’s handiwork as doing so can deepen our faith, instill confidence in the Creator and build appreciation for God’s wisdom and power.

The Quran reads: And Allah has created every animal from water: Of them there are some that creep on their bellies; some that walk on hind legs; and some that walk on four. Allah creates what He wills; for verily Allah has power over all things. (Quran 24:45)

Of all Allah’s creation, the greatest is man, the marvelous machine—precise and efficient. Though man-made machines are lubricated only by outside sources; the body lubricates itself by manufacturing a jelly-like substance in the right amount at every place it is needed.

The body has a chemical plant far more intricate than any plant that man has ever built. This plant changes the food we eat into living tissue. It causes the growth of flesh, blood, bones and teeth. It even repairs the body when parts are damaged by accident or disease. The food we eat is converted into power for work and play.

The human body has an automatic thermostat that takes care of both our heating and cooling systems, keeping body temperature at about 37°C (98.6°F).

The human brain is ‘… the most complex and orderly arrangement of matter in the universe’, says Isaac Asimov. The brain is the centre of a complex computer system more wonderful than the greatest one ever built by man. And it sends throughout the body billions of bits of information that controls every action, right down to the flicker of an eyelid.

In the body, nerves are the wires that carry the information back and forth from the central nervous system. And in just one human brain there is probably more wiring, more electrical circuitry, than in all the computer systems of the world put together. Yes, it is a wonderful thing—this brain of ours.

In fact, as we look at this very moment, we are actually seeing with our brain. Although, of course, the message is carried there from another marvelous structure, the human eye. In our eye the focus and aperture are adjusted automatically; a process called accommodation: The act or state of adjustment or adaptation; the automatic adjustment in the focal length of the lens of the eye to permit retinal focus of images of objects at varying distances.

The sound we hear is being played on a perfect little musical instrument inside our ear. The sound waves go down the auditory canal and are carried by the bones of the middle ear to the cochlea, which is rolled up like a tiny sea shell. The outer ear operates in air. But the cochlea is filled with liquid, and transferring sound waves from air to liquid is one of the most difficult problems known to science. Three tiny bones called the ossicles are just right to do the job that enables us to hear properly. Interestingly, the size of these little bones does not change from the time we are born.

The heart actually is a muscular pump forcing blood through thousands of miles of blood vessels. Blood carries food and oxygen to every part of the body. The heart pumps an average of six litres (1.5 U.S. gallons) of blood every minute, and in one day pumps enough blood to fill more than forty 200-litre (50-gallon) drums.

A far more astonishing wonder is in the development of the human embryos.

Man We did create from a quintessence (of clay); Then We placed him as (a drop of) sperm in a place of rest, firmly fixed; Then We made the sperm into a clot of congealed blood; then of that clot We made a (foetus) lump; then We made out of that lump bones and clothed the bones with flesh; then We developed out of it another creature. So blessed be Allah, the Best to create! (Quran 23:12-14)

The wonders which occur during the nine-month gestation period are unsurpassable. During the first four weeks of the new life, billions of cells are formed, and they arrange themselves according to a fascinating plan to shape the new human being: A dramatic new development occurs; the first blood vessels appear. A few days later another wonderful event takes place: Within the tiny breast of the 1.7 mm long embryo two blood vessels join to form the heart, which begins to pump blood through the miniscule body. The tiny new heart provides the developing brain with blood and oxygen. In the fourth month, the heart of the foetus already pumps almost 30 litres of blood per day, and at birth this volume will increase to about 350 litres. Is this by accident?

In the embryonic stage, lungs, eyes, and ears develop, although they are not used yet. After two months, the embryo is only three to four centimetres long. It is so small that it could literally fit inside a walnut shell, but even at this stage all organs are already present. During the following months the organs increase in size and assume their eventual shape. Allahu Akbar!

How is it possible that embryonic development does not entail a disorderly growth of cells, but is systematic and purposeful according to a set timetable? A precise plan, in which all stages are programmed in the finest detail, underlies all these processes. Surely, there is God!

Having said all these, Man is created to die. He is prone to succumb to death in whatever form the angel of death chose to come for him. Death of man is no respecter of age, fitness, status, and all such considerations. When it is time it arrives, regardless of wherever you are.

Last week Sunday, another member of our Crescent Bearer 1939, Bearer, Abdulrahman Olatunji Disu, 1960-2025, was waylaid by the Angel of Death by the Falomo bridge in Ikoyi and had his life snuffed out, members were waiting for his arrival only to receive a message that he has translated to the beyond. God works in mysterious ways. Inna lillahi wa inna ilehi rajiun.

The previous day, Tunji was at the 8th Day prayer and reception for Bearer Dapo Durosinmi-Etti. On Sunday afternoon, he departed this world. Tunji was buried last Tuesday at Oke-Suna Muslim Cemetery. We saw him off and returned home because it is forbidden for the living to follow the dead into the grave. We only prayed for him and expect that he too will pray for us. Knowing that one day we too will suffer the same fate.

Our brother Abubakar Jose wrote: “My very good Egbo, Bearer Tunji Disu. Lost for words. But Allah knows best. We call him ‘Angola’ Happy go lucky. Always willing to assist and support and a very good jolly attitude to life. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus and give the family and relations the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Aamin.

Our rainmaker has gone home to his maker.”

On the sweet side of life, our brother Abu Jose marked his 60th birthday last Saturday, 2nd August and Tunji was one of those who sent him a congratulatory message.

Last Saturday too, as our brother was celebrating his sweet 60th in far away Shanghai, China, we were offering prayers to mark the 17th anniversary of the passing of our father Alhaji Babatunde Jose. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdous. A good man, wonderful father and quintessential role model. Inna lillahi wa inna illehi rajiun.

We thank God for our second brother, OSHA1, Adam Kayode Jose, who turns 73 tomorrow 9th August. May Allah wipe away his secret tears and bring his son Akinola back to full consciousness; 8 months gone by. These have been trying times for the family. Surat Ash-Sharh [94: 5-6] – “For indeed, with hardship [will be] ease. Indeed, with hardship [will be] ease.” We know that it is well, even in the well.

At this juncture we wish to thank Almighty Allah for His grace and infinite mercies on our last born Rabiu Akanni Jose, RAB, who turns 60 next Monday, August 11. With Rabiu at 60, the last of late Alhaji Jose’s children have come of age. May Allah bless Rabito and his new age and may his days be long, in good health and prosperity.

On Rabiu’s birthday, we mark the posthumous birthday of our late mother Alhaja Hulaimot Atinuke Jose, who would have been 98 on Monday too. A great mother and matriarch per excellence, forever on our mind. ‘Iyeru Okin, Olofa mojo’. May Allah expand her grave and grant her Aljannatul Firdous.

In life therefore there are happy times and sad times; like the ubiquitous Chinese take-away it is sweet and sour. Happy birthday to the celebrants and Jannatul Firdous to the departed.

Has there not been over Man a long period of Time, when he was nothing – (not even) mentioned? (Quran 70:1). If only we knew.

Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend