Friday Sermon: Of Man, Life and Death: Sweet and Sour
On the earth are Signs for those of assured Faith. As also in your own selves: Will ye not then see? (Quran 51:2021)
After looking at the wonders of God’s creation as manifest in the heavens and earthly creatures, man begins to ponder: How has God designed humans to enjoy life?
‘He spoke in a loud voice: ‘Fear God and pay him homage, for the hour of his judgement has come! Worship him who made heaven and earth, the sea and the springs of water!’ (Rev. 14:7).
It is He Who sendeth down rain from the skies: With it We produce vegetation of all kinds: From some We produce green (crops), out of which We produce grain, heaped up (at harvest); out of the date palm and its sheaths (or spathes) (come) clusters of dates hanging low and near: And (then there are) gardens of grapes, and olives, and pomegranates, each similar (in kind) yet different (in variety): When they begin to bear fruit, feast your eyes with the fruit and the ripeness thereof. Behold! In these things there are Signs for people who believe. (Quran 6:99)
In the Bible, Mathew 6:26-28, we are told to observe intensely God’s handiwork as doing so can deepen our faith, instill confidence in the Creator and build appreciation for God’s wisdom and power.
The Quran reads: And Allah has created every animal from water: Of them there are some that creep on their bellies; some that walk on hind legs; and some that walk on four. Allah creates what He wills; for verily Allah has power over all things. (Quran 24:45)
Of all Allah’s creation, the greatest is man, the marvelous machine—precise and efficient. Though man-made machines are lubricated only by outside sources; the body lubricates itself by manufacturing a jelly-like substance in the right amount at every place it is needed.
The body has a chemical plant far more intricate than any plant that man has ever built. This plant changes the food we eat into living tissue. It causes the growth of flesh, blood, bones and teeth. It even repairs the body when parts are damaged by accident or disease. The food we eat is converted into power for work and play.
The human body has an automatic thermostat that takes care of both our heating and cooling systems, keeping body temperature at about 37°C (98.6°F).
The human brain is ‘… the most complex and orderly arrangement of matter in the universe’, says Isaac Asimov. The brain is the centre of a complex computer system more wonderful than the greatest one ever built by man. And it sends throughout the body billions of bits of information that controls every action, right down to the flicker of an eyelid.
In the body, nerves are the wires that carry the information back and forth from the central nervous system. And in just one human brain there is probably more wiring, more electrical circuitry, than in all the computer systems of the world put together. Yes, it is a wonderful thing—this brain of ours.
In fact, as we look at this very moment, we are actually seeing with our brain. Although, of course, the message is carried there from another marvelous structure, the human eye. In our eye the focus and aperture are adjusted automatically; a process called accommodation: The act or state of adjustment or adaptation; the automatic adjustment in the focal length of the lens of the eye to permit retinal focus of images of objects at varying distances.
The sound we hear is being played on a perfect little musical instrument inside our ear. The sound waves go down the auditory canal and are carried by the bones of the middle ear to the cochlea, which is rolled up like a tiny sea shell. The outer ear operates in air. But the cochlea is filled with liquid, and transferring sound waves from air to liquid is one of the most difficult problems known to science. Three tiny bones called the ossicles are just right to do the job that enables us to hear properly. Interestingly, the size of these little bones does not change from the time we are born.
The heart actually is a muscular pump forcing blood through thousands of miles of blood vessels. Blood carries food and oxygen to every part of the body. The heart pumps an average of six litres (1.5 U.S. gallons) of blood every minute, and in one day pumps enough blood to fill more than forty 200-litre (50-gallon) drums.
A far more astonishing wonder is in the development of the human embryos.
Man We did create from a quintessence (of clay); Then We placed him as (a drop of) sperm in a place of rest, firmly fixed; Then We made the sperm into a clot of congealed blood; then of that clot We made a (foetus) lump; then We made out of that lump bones and clothed the bones with flesh; then We developed out of it another creature. So blessed be Allah, the Best to create! (Quran 23:12-14)
The wonders which occur during the nine-month gestation period are unsurpassable. During the first four weeks of the new life, billions of cells are formed, and they arrange themselves according to a fascinating plan to shape the new human being: A dramatic new development occurs; the first blood vessels appear. A few days later another wonderful event takes place: Within the tiny breast of the 1.7 mm long embryo two blood vessels join to form the heart, which begins to pump blood through the miniscule body. The tiny new heart provides the developing brain with blood and oxygen. In the fourth month, the heart of the foetus already pumps almost 30 litres of blood per day, and at birth this volume will increase to about 350 litres. Is this by accident?
In the embryonic stage, lungs, eyes, and ears develop, although they are not used yet. After two months, the embryo is only three to four centimetres long. It is so small that it could literally fit inside a walnut shell, but even at this stage all organs are already present. During the following months the organs increase in size and assume their eventual shape. Allahu Akbar!
How is it possible that embryonic development does not entail a disorderly growth of cells, but is systematic and purposeful according to a set timetable? A precise plan, in which all stages are programmed in the finest detail, underlies all these processes. Surely, there is God!
Having said all these, Man is created to die. He is prone to succumb to death in whatever form the angel of death chose to come for him. Death of man is no respecter of age, fitness, status, and all such considerations. When it is time it arrives, regardless of wherever you are.
Last week Sunday, another member of our Crescent Bearer 1939, Bearer, Abdulrahman Olatunji Disu, 1960-2025, was waylaid by the Angel of Death by the Falomo bridge in Ikoyi and had his life snuffed out, members were waiting for his arrival only to receive a message that he has translated to the beyond. God works in mysterious ways. Inna lillahi wa inna ilehi rajiun.
The previous day, Tunji was at the 8th Day prayer and reception for Bearer Dapo Durosinmi-Etti. On Sunday afternoon, he departed this world. Tunji was buried last Tuesday at Oke-Suna Muslim Cemetery. We saw him off and returned home because it is forbidden for the living to follow the dead into the grave. We only prayed for him and expect that he too will pray for us. Knowing that one day we too will suffer the same fate.
Our brother Abubakar Jose wrote: “My very good Egbo, Bearer Tunji Disu. Lost for words. But Allah knows best. We call him ‘Angola’ Happy go lucky. Always willing to assist and support and a very good jolly attitude to life. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus and give the family and relations the strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. Aamin.
Our rainmaker has gone home to his maker.”
On the sweet side of life, our brother Abu Jose marked his 60th birthday last Saturday, 2nd August and Tunji was one of those who sent him a congratulatory message.
Last Saturday too, as our brother was celebrating his sweet 60th in far away Shanghai, China, we were offering prayers to mark the 17th anniversary of the passing of our father Alhaji Babatunde Jose. May Allah grant him Jannatul Firdous. A good man, wonderful father and quintessential role model. Inna lillahi wa inna illehi rajiun.
We thank God for our second brother, OSHA1, Adam Kayode Jose, who turns 73 tomorrow 9th August. May Allah wipe away his secret tears and bring his son Akinola back to full consciousness; 8 months gone by. These have been trying times for the family. Surat Ash-Sharh [94: 5-6] – “For indeed, with hardship [will be] ease. Indeed, with hardship [will be] ease.” We know that it is well, even in the well.
At this juncture we wish to thank Almighty Allah for His grace and infinite mercies on our last born Rabiu Akanni Jose, RAB, who turns 60 next Monday, August 11. With Rabiu at 60, the last of late Alhaji Jose’s children have come of age. May Allah bless Rabito and his new age and may his days be long, in good health and prosperity.
On Rabiu’s birthday, we mark the posthumous birthday of our late mother Alhaja Hulaimot Atinuke Jose, who would have been 98 on Monday too. A great mother and matriarch per excellence, forever on our mind. ‘Iyeru Okin, Olofa mojo’. May Allah expand her grave and grant her Aljannatul Firdous.
In life therefore there are happy times and sad times; like the ubiquitous Chinese take-away it is sweet and sour. Happy birthday to the celebrants and Jannatul Firdous to the departed.
Has there not been over Man a long period of Time, when he was nothing – (not even) mentioned? (Quran 70:1). If only we knew.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Friday Sermon: Oladapo Durosinmi-Etti (1948-2025): Prosperity and the Kingdom
By Babatunde Jose
“By the Glorious Morning Light, And by the Night when it is still, Thy Guardian Lord hath not forsaken thee, nor is He displeased. And verily the hereafter will be better for thee than the present. And soon will thy Guardian Lord give thee (that wherewith) thou shalt be well pleased. Did He not find thee an orphan and give thee shelter (and care)? And He found thee wandering, and He gave thee guidance. And He found thee in need, and made thee independent. Therefore, treat not the orphan with harshness, Nor repulse the petitioner (unheard); But the Bounty of thy Lord-rehearse and proclaim!” (Surah Al-Duhar, Quran 93:1-11)
None of the prophets of God were about prosperity or making people rich but we’re all about the spiritual wellbeing of their followers.
In Islam, riches are in the Dunia, that is a worldly affair and end at the gate of the grave. We do not take our wealth to the grave nor does it count on the Day of Resurrection. Neither will we be judged by the number of houses we had or the robustness of our earthly bank account. Neither are we going to be judged by the number of wives and children we amass while on this divide. Only our character will be the yardstick.
All the prophets of God preached this doctrine and more. Their emphasis on the requirement and passport to the kingdom has been the same: Iwa lesin, our character; not our wealth or other considerations, but faith and its practicalization.
The foregoing brings to fore the question: What is the purpose of life? In a nutshell, life is preparation for eternity. We were not made to last forever. However, when our hearts stop, it will be the end of our body, but not the end of our spiritual body or soul. This life is a rehearsal for eternity; it therefore has its rules and modus operandi. This is the essence of all religions and the purpose of sending us prophets. The goal is to grow character. Ecclesiastes 12:13 sums it all: It says, “Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man.”
The exemplary life of prophets is epitomized in the life of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as relayed in Sura Al-Dhuhr above. The same could be equally said about the life of Jesus; the prophet who did not have any earthly treasure, unlike his modern day ‘pastors’ who are obsessed with prosperity as if that will open the door to the ‘kingdom’.
In the short chapter of the Qur’an, entitled al-Duhar, or “The Morning Hours”, Allah speaks directly to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and enumerates some of His blessings to him.
The chapter opens with the verses:
By the Glorious Morning Light, And by the Night when it is still, Thy Guardian Lord hath not forsaken thee, nor is He displeased. And verily the hereafter will be better for thee than the present. And soon will thy Guardian Lord give thee (that wherewith) thou shalt be well pleased. (Quran 93:1-5)
Allah assures him that He has already given him so much, in this world and the next, and further assures him that what is soon forthcoming is better than what has passed.
Allah had indeed given the Prophet (SAW) so much. He gave him the Qur’an which contains His words and guidance for humanity. He gave him followers who were steadfast and righteous, and the Prophet (SAW) would continue to have followers in every generation to come. Allah gave him a community of believers which would endure until the end of time. Allah fortified him with the noblest character.
As Allah says elsewhere in the Qur’an:
“And indeed you possess an exalted standard of character.” (Quran 68: 4)
Indeed, Allah had given him the highest honor by making him the greatest of all prophets and the final prophet to humanity. In spite of all this, Allah still addresses Prophet Muhammad (SAW) as His “servant”.
For instance, Allah says:
“Blessed is He who revealed the Criterion to His servant.” (Quran 25:1) and “Glorified be He who carried His servant by night from the Sacred Mosque to the Farthest Mosque whose precincts We have blessed.” (Quran 17:1)
Allah continues addressing Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in Sūrah al-Dhuhr with the following words: “Did He not find thee an orphan and give thee shelter (and care)? And He found thee wandering, and He gave thee guidance. And He found thee in need, and made thee independent. (Quran 93: 6-8)
Regarding wealth, Prophet Muhammad (SAW) lived very simply. At the time of his death, he had no money and his shield was being held in mortgage by a Jewish man. The Prophet had even said: “We (prophets) leave no estate. Whatever we leave behind is charity.” Bukhari (3093) and Muslim (1759)]
Yet, the whole world had been opened up to the Prophet (SAW), all of its luxuries and comforts were at his disposal. Indeed, had he beseeched his Lord to give him a mountain of gold, Allah would have granted it. However, he was content with being a servant and Messenger; our ‘men of God’ today will never do this.
Rather, they want to ride in the state of the art SUVs and the latest private jets; scam and fleece their congregants. These modern day inhabitants of Sodom and Gomorrah take from the poor to enrich themselves; modern day ‘agba lowo ‘meri’. They will surely render accounts on the Day of Reckoning.
Prophet Muhammad (SAW) never coveted possessions or kept any worldly things for himself. He loved to spend for the sake of Allah whatever wealth came to him.
Are our leaders taking care of the poor or showing them compassion? Rather, they embezzle the pension funds, steal the funds meant for our security and protection and covet our patrimony.
Finally Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is commanded to proclaim the great blessing and honor that Allah bestowed upon Him. This is not a command to be boastful, since these blessings are from Allah and not from oneself. It is rather a declaration of the Lord’s grace and generosity, since no one has any claim on Allah.
Let us always remember that our prosperity, our wealth and even our health are gifts from God; they are by His Grace and generosity. This is so with our late brother who died last week: Muftau Oladapo Durosinmi-Etti. Inna lillahi wa inna illehi rajiun.
FAREWELL BEARER MUFTAU OLADAPO DUROSINMI-ETTI 1948 – 2025
A Bearer for all seasons. He answered the call of his maker last Saturday 26th July and was buried on Sunday July 27th at the Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi. There were tributes galore at the cemetery. It is said that when beggars die there are no Comets seen, the heavens themselves blaze forth the death of the likes of Dapo. It was an all-comers event at the burial.
Erin wo!!! This is a sad blow to us all! Wrote, Bearer Muyinudeed Aderemi Makanjuola. He was a jolly good fellow with a heart of Gold. He showed us all what it’s to be a man of faith who held the tenets of Islam & believed strongly in upholding the principles of the founders of Crescent Bearers. From his sick bed he ensured he hosted us in his house for his last Crescent Bearers meeting which happened to be his last engagement with us. May his soul continue to rest in perfect peace. Good night my good friend. To his family & us all my condolences.
Bearer Supreme wrote: May the Almighty Allah forgive his sins, overlook his shortcomings, grant him peace and succor in the grave and admit him into Al Jannah. He was indeed a jolly good person. May the Almighty Allah see him in the same light and have mercy on his lovely soul. Ameen. Justice Wale Abiru, JSC
And the Hon, General Secretary, Crescent Bearers (1939), Bearer Segun Williams wrote: Alhamdulillah for the life and legacy of Bearer Oladapo Mufutau Durosinmi-Etti, a devoted leader and philanthropist who left an indelible mark on the Crescent Bearers (1939), Lagos and his immediate community and constituency.
As a member and former Chairman of Crescent Bearers (1939), Lagos, he demonstrated exceptional leadership, compassion, and dedication to the Association’s mission. His vision and efforts focused on bringing people together and allowing those around him fly on the back of his wings which helped in fostering a sense of unity and purpose.
His contributions to the CB and selfless service to his community and constituency will be remembered for generations to come. May his legacy continue to inspire and motivate others to make a positive impact on their communities. Aamin.
As we pray for peace and succor in the grave, we ask Almighty Allah SWT to forgive his trespasses, overlook his shortcomings and elevate his status to Al’jannah Fir’daus. Aamin.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.
May his memory be a blessing and comfort to all who knew him. Aamin.
Inna lillah wa inna illehi rajiun.
Allahumma aghfir lahu warhamhu wa ‘afihi wa’fu ‘anhu wa akrim nuzulahu wa wassi’ mudkhalahu waghsilhu bil-ma’i wath-thalji wal-baradi, wa naqqihi min al-khataya kama yunaqqa ath-thawbu al-abyadu min ad-danas, wa abdilhu daran khayran min darihi wa ahlan khayran min ahlihi wa zawjan khayran min zawjihi, wa adkhilhu al-jannata wa a’idhhu min ‘adhabi al-qabri wa ‘adhabi an-nar.
“O Allah, forgive him and have mercy on him, grant him ease and pardon him. Honor his abode and expand his entry. Cleanse him with water, snow, and ice, and purify him from sins as a white garment is cleansed of dirt. Replace his home with a better home, his family with a better family, and his spouse with a better spouse. Admit him into Paradise and protect him from the punishment of the grave and the torment of the Fire.”
Barka Juma’at and a Happy Weekend
Palestine: From Prosperity to Partition, War, Nakba, Intifada and Genocide
There is no doubt Israel has a right to exist, so do the Palestinians, but that does not confer on Bani Israeli the right to commit genocide and ethnic cleansing.
“A land without a people and a people without a land” is how the relationship between Palestine and the Jewish people was described by Christian writers in the 1800s. And the 20th-century history of the Middle East has largely been written through these eyes. However, this is an erroneous presentation of Palestine. Archive documents show Palestine as a thriving province of Greater Syria and the Ottoman Empire at the dawn of the 20th century.
The evidence suggests that its cities had a developing trade and commercial sector, growing infrastructure, and embryonic culture that would enable it to meet the challenges of the decades ahead. The seaports were developed and witnessed ample trade with the outside world, they were linked by rail which was established as late as 1890.
Nearly all the present sea and inland water ports in Palestine were in existence long before World War I. The ports of Palestine comprising the sea port of Haifa, Jaffa (including Tel Aviv Lighter Harbour), Acre, Gaza and the inland water port of Tiberias on the Sea of Galilee and the inland water port of the Dead Sea was undertaken by the General Manager of the Palestine Railways in his capacity of Ports Authority. The two principal sea ports, namely Haifa and Jaffa, were in the charge of Port Managers who also controlled the minor sea and inland water ports of their respective areas.
The Jaffa–Jerusalem railway, funded by Chemin de Fer Ottoman de Jaffa à Jérusalem et Prolongements, was the first railway to be built in Palestine. Construction started on 31 March 1890 and the line opened on 26 September 1892. Before 1920 other lines were added.
Contrary to the false narrative that Israel came to turn desert Palestine into arable land, Palestine has been a land of agriculture, producing citrus, olives, grapes and vegetables. When the first Israeli settlers arrived, they had no clue on how to farm the land because they were from European cities. All developments in Palestine were attenuated and arrested with the infiltration of European Jews.
The political ramifications of the Balfour Declaration, San Remo Conference and British Mandate set in motion a series of events that profoundly affected this vibrant, fledgling society and led to the events of 1948 and beyond.
Many have misjudged the Palestinian cause. This is a case of injustice which began long ago and continues to cause a lot of suffering. The shameful behavior of the Allies to conspire against the Palestinians proves once again how self-serving interests overcome what is judicious.
“The Nakba did not begin in 1948. Its origins lie over two centuries ago….”
Zionists were well aware of the need to dispense with the majority of the indigenous population of Palestine even before the formal creation of the state of Israel on Palestinian land in 1948, a process that entailed mass killing and the destruction of hundreds of villages. Some three-quarters of a million people were made refugees.
This story starts in 1799, outside the walls of Acre in Ottoman-controlled Palestine, when an army under Napoleon Bonaparte besieged the city. It was all part of a campaign to defeat the Ottomans and establish a French presence in the region.
In search of allies, Napoleon issued a letter offering Palestine as a homeland to the Jews under French protection. He called on the Jews to ‘rise up’ against what he called their oppressors. But, who were these oppressors? Definitely, not the Palestinians.
Napoleon’s project for a Jewish homeland in the region under a colonial protectorate did not materialize. But, 40 years later, the plan was revived by the British.
The land known today as Israel and Palestine has been inhabited since prehistoric times. In antiquity, it was known as Canaan and later, particularly by the Jews, as the Land of Israel. That is after they had visited genocide and ethnic cleansing on the people. This is exactly what is going on now.
The destruction of the Canaanites is a difficult story within Scripture. It does not seem to fit with the narrative of God aiming to bless the nations through Abraham – genocide doesn’t seem to fit that storyline. So how do we make sense of this story?
One attempt to rescue God from the story of the Canaanites is to say that Israel did this all on their own. They wanted land. They took it. End of story. The only problem with this is that it is not the way the Bible reads. But the exact opposite happens with this story. In ‘The God I Don’t Understand’, Christopher J.H. Wright expresses his misgivings about the whole narrative involving God’s directives.
It is clear from the narrative in the Bible that God ordered the Israelites to take the land. He gave it into their hands. It is God who is given credit for the fall of Jericho. As much as it might help our comfort, we cannot remove God from the story of the destruction of the Canaanites. But what do we do with this story?
The early Jewish states were conquered by a succession of imperial powers, including the Babylonians, Persians, Greeks, and Romans. The Roman conquest and the Jewish revolts against Roman rule (66-70 CE and 132-136 CE) led to the widespread dispersion of the Jewish people, a diaspora that lasted nearly two millennia.
Throughout the medieval period, the region was controlled by various Islamic caliphates and later by the Ottoman Empire from 1517 until the early 20th century. During these centuries, the land was predominantly populated by Arab Muslims, but it also included Christians, Jews, and other groups, each maintaining their religious and cultural practices. Yet, living with each other.
The modern phase of the conflict began in the late 19th and early 20th centuries with the rise of Zionism among European Jews. Let me quickly correct the assertion of Anti Semitism. It is not only otiose but an abuse of etymology. All the peoples of the present Middle East are Semites. Both Jews and Arabs share the DNA of Abraham. To extend the narrative further, Abraham was not a Jew but from southern Iraq, 200 miles from Baghdad.
The Balfour Declaration of 1917, issued by the British government, supported the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine, which was then part of the Ottoman Empire and under British control following World War I.
The British Mandate for Palestine (1920-1948) saw increased immigration of Jews fleeing persecution in Europe, particularly during the Nazi era, which led to rising tensions between Jewish and Arab communities. The Arabs opposed the growing Jewish presence and the idea of a Jewish state, leading to outbreaks of violence.
Under the United Nations partition plan, the Arab state was to have a territory of 11,592 square kilometres, or 42.88 percent of the Mandate’s territory, and the Jewish state a territory of 15,264 square kilometres, or 56.47 percent; the remaining 0.65 percent or 176 square kilometres—comprising Jerusalem, Bethlehem and the adjoining area—would become an international zone.
The Arab Higher Committee, the Arab League and other Arab leaders and governments rejected the Plan, as aside from Arabs forming a two-thirds majority; they owned most of the territory. They also indicated an unwillingness to accept any form of territorial division, arguing that it violated the principles of national self-determination in the UN Charter that granted people the right to decide their own destiny. The plan was not implemented and a civil war quickly broke out in Palestine, leading to the expulsion and flight of 85% of the Palestinians living in the areas that became the state of Israel. This was the Nakba or Catastrophe.
The 1948 war ended with Israel expanding its territory beyond the UN-proposed borders and the creation of a large number of Palestinian refugees. No Palestinian state was established, and the West Bank and Gaza Strip were occupied by Jordan and Egypt, respectively.
The conflict between Israel and Palestine is a complex and multifaceted issue that has its roots in both ancient history and more recent political developments. It encompasses territorial disputes, religious significance of the land to both Jews and Muslims, nationalist aspirations, and international political dynamics, including deep-seated mistrust, political instability, and external influences.
The current state of the Israel-Palestine conflict is characterized by ongoing disputes over land, the status of Jerusalem, the rights of Palestinian refugees, and security concerns.
Israel’s settlements in the West Bank, deemed illegal under international law but disputed by Israel, and the blockade of the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Islamist movement Hamas since 2007, have been major points of contention.
The international community remains divided on how to resolve the conflict, with proposals ranging from a two-state solution, which envisions an independent State of Palestine alongside Israel, to various forms of one-state solutions that would encompass both populations.
William Dalrymple’s; Palestine: A forgotten History, a Frighenning Present; speech on the roots of the British role in Palestine highlights the historical responsibility of Britain for the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. He emphasizes that the British Empire’s actions, including disarming Palestinians and enabling the 1948 catastrophe, expulsion of 750,000 people, were a direct result of British colonial rule. Dalrymple calls out UK politicians for their support of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and urges Britain to take responsibility for Palestinian statehood and justice. His speech serves as a reminder of the dark history of British colonialism and its impact on the Palestinian people.
This is a story of intrigue among rival empires; of misguided strategies; and of how conflicting promises to Arabs and Jews created a legacy of bloodshed which determines the fate of the Middle East to this day – William Dalrymple
The narrative around October 7 therefore, overlooks the deep-rooted history of the Israel-Palestine conflict. This timeline reveals key events dating back to 1897, when the First Zionist Congress was held, through the Nakba in 1948, and decades of subsequent violence. The focus on a single day obscures a much longer story of displacement and systemic injustice that continues to affect Palestinians today.
Israel is proceeding with annexation, and starvation genocide; and there is only one way to stop it. Global condemnation is the only way to challenge Israel and its plan to legalize the theft of Palestinian land.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Friday Sermon: The Moses Controversy: The Plague of Egypt, Exodus, Isra and Miraj and Consequences
The 10 Plagues of Egypt are described in the Book of Exodus. Every year Jewish people around the world celebrate Passover — a holiday that marks the Exodus, when the Jews escaped slavery in Egypt and moved to Canaan, as recounted in the Torah (the Pentateuch, comprising the first five books of the Hebrew Bible.): Genesis,Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers and Deuteronomy.
The consensus of modern scholars is that the Pentateuch does not give an accurate account of the origins of the Israelites. Similarly, attempts to find natural explanations for the plagues (e.g., a volcanic eruption to explain the “darkness” plague) have been dismissed by biblical scholars on the grounds that their pattern, timing, rapid succession, and above all, control by Moses mark them as supernatural. But the controversy remains like a recurring decimal point.
In the Book of Exodus, the Plagues of Egypt are ten disasters that the Hebrew God inflicts on the Egyptians to convince the Pharaoh to emancipate the enslaved Hebrews: These Plagues are recited by Jews during the Passover Seder.
Before going further, let it be established from the onset that the story of Moses raises many historical controversies, ranging from the dating of his birth and events in Egypt to the greatest monumental event, the Exodus. The interrogation of which would open a floodgate of incredulity leading to tests of faith especially as the belief in the religious historicity of Moses and the events have become accepted folklores in the Abrahamic religions. Particularly in Islam where Musa is a most revered prophet.
Mūsā ibn ʿImrām, (lit. ’Moses, son of Amram’) is a prominent prophet and messenger of God and is the most frequently mentioned individual in the Quran, with his name being mentioned 136 times and his life being narrated and recounted more than that of any other prophet. Apart from the Quran, Moses is also described and praised in the Hadith literature as well. He is one of the most important prophets and messengers within Islam.
Perhaps the greatest reference to Musa in Islam is his role in helping to secure the five daily prayers for Prophet Muhammad during his celebrated night journey to Heaven. Miraj is one of the most talked-about events in Islam. Isra and Miraj are the two parts of the night Journey, which Prophet Muhammad (SAW) took on 27th day of Rajab shortly before the Hejira.
The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) was transported from the Sacred Mosque in Mecca to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem Miraj: He then ascended through the seven heavens, meeting with other prophets and ultimately reaching the presence of Allah (God).
During this journey, the five daily prayers were prescribed to the Muslim community. Initially 50 daily prayers were prescribed. It was Moses who asked the Prophet to go back and ask for its reduction, which he did several times till it was pegged at five. Hence, the significance of Moses.
The story of Moses and the Exodus has been critiqued from various angles, reflecting the diverse interpretations and scholarly debates surrounding this foundational biblical narrative:
Historical Skepticism: Some scholars, like Martin Noth and John Van Seters, argue that the historical Moses is a legendary figure, with the only historical tradition being the death and burial of Moses in Deuteronomy. This perspective suggests that the Exodus narratives are more akin to folktales than historical accounts.
From a Liberation Theology perspective, the Exodus story is seen as a liberation narrative that emphasizes the fight against oppression and the pursuit of social justice. This interpretation challenges the traditional view of Moses as a mere leader and highlights his role as a social liberator.
The debate over the historicity of Moses and the Exodus continues, with some scholars suggesting that the narratives are not historically reliable due to a lack of independent data and a misunderstanding of archaeological evidence. Others argue that Moses was a typical ancient leader with extraordinary abilities, paralleling other ancient leaders in the Near East.
The Gradual Emergence Theory, for example, posits that the Israelites emerged gradually from within the indigenous Canaanite population rather than through a sudden mass exodus from Egypt. This theory is grounded in archaeological evidence and sociocultural analysis, suggesting a more evolutionary development of Israelite identity.
These critiques highlight the complexity and subjectivity of the story of Moses and the Exodus, inviting readers to consider the various interpretations and their implications for understanding the narrative’s significance.
Because of their penchant for identifying sources behind the final form of the narrative, biblical scholars have failed to consider the nature of the sequence of the plagues. Nearly ninety years ago Flinders Petrie, Egyptologist, observed, “The order of the plagues was the natural order of such troubles on a lesser scale in the Egyptian season, as was pointed out long ago.” Petrie thought that the blood-like waters of the Nile were the result of stagnating conditions that occurred just prior to the beginning of the inundation, when water levels were at their lowest.
Greta Hort (Danish-born professor of Danish and English literature) took the opposite tack. She hypothesized the “plague” resulted from a high Nile because the four conditions describing the water in Exodus 7:20 to 24 could only be met during the inundation. The Nile rises in July and August, crests in September, and usually is reddish in appearance owing to the presence of Roterde, particles of soil, suspended in the water.
In Exodus, the Nile is described by the blood-red color (7:20); the death of its fish (7:21a); its foul smell; and its undrinkable state (7:21c). Hort maintains that only one scenario could result in these four conditions: the presence of millions of flagellates (Euglena sanguinea and Haematoccus pluvialis) in the floodwaters. Probably originating in Lake Tana, Ethiopia, the flagellates flowed to Egypt via the Blue Nile and would account for the reddish color and the putrid smell. During the darkness of night, flagellates require higher amounts of oxygen, whereas during the day they give off an abundance of oxygen. This fluctuation, Hort explains, would cause the death of fish, which need constant amounts of oxygen.
She further argues that the following five plagues came as a consequence of the first. Frogs, the second plague, are known to invade the land toward the end of the Nile’s inundation in September and October. It is reported in this case (Exod.7:25) that a week separated the first and second plague, suggesting a connection between the two, Hort avers. The sudden death of the frogs (Exod. 8:13), she believes, was because of contamination caused by bacillus anthracis from the decomposing fish.
The flood season in Egypt always brought with it mosquitoes that could quickly reproduce in the pools and puddles left by the retreating Nile. The “flies” (cārōb) of the fourth plague may have been dog flies, known for their vicious biting. Hort considers the quick outbreak of this plague to be consistent with this type of mosquito and believes it was the cause of the sixth plague.
The fifth plague (deber) affected field animals (Exod. 9:3) and Hort maintained that this plague resulted from anthrax spread inland by the frogs associated with the second plague. “Boils” is a common understanding of šehîn, which makes sense in the light of the meanings which would be consistent with an infection. This plague specifically hit animals and humans alike (Exod. 9:9), and, based on a statement in Deuteronomy 28:35, it appears that this plague primarily affected the lower extremities of people.
Moreover, she contends that the flies that were the pest of the fourth plague were responsible for the boils of the sixth plague. The infection would have been passed on by the flies biting humans and other animals after coming in contact with rotting, dead animals (the result of the fifth plague).
Despite all the above attempts at ex-religious explanations for the 10 Plagues, they are still believed like gospel truths. This is the reality of religious beliefs and unshakable faith. It is therefore in the same vein that Muslims believe in the Accession of the Holy Prophet (SAW) in the Isra Miraj.
There are different accounts of what occurred during the Miʿraj. Al-Tabari’s description can be summarized as; Muhammad ascends into heaven with Gabriel and meets a different prophet at each of the seven levels of heaven; first Adam, then John the Baptist and Jesus, then Joseph, then Idris, then Aaron, then Moses, and lastly Abraham.
Then, continues to meet God without Gabriel. God tells Muhammad that his people must pray 50 times a day, but on return, he meets Moses, who tells him persistently, “Return to God and ask for fewer prayers because fifty is too many”. Muhammad goes between Moses and God nine times, until the prayers are reduced to the five daily prayers.
It therefore follows that belief in the 10 plagues cannot be obliterated by any archaeological or scientific exposition.
However, to the people of Gaza, the unintended consequence Moses’ deliverance of the Israelites from Egypt is being felt today in the genocide they are experiencing in the hands of Bani Israel.
Dr. Rasha Khatib, Martin McKee, and Salim Yusuf’s instructive article, “Counting the dead in Gaza: difficult but essential” (https://www.thelancet.com › journals › lancet › article), published in the Lancet, gives a framework for understanding the limited ability to count the dead when those carrying out data collection are also being targeted and murdered during a genocide.
As of today, the death toll in Gaza is reported to be at least 58,026. This figure includes many civilians, with women and children making up more than half of the casualties. Apart from the observable fact that 80% of Gaza has been razed to the ground level and turned to rubbles. If Moses had not let his ‘people go’.
Moses’ people are still gallivant all over the Middle East causing havoc and death. In Lebanon, lives are not safe from Israeli bombs; Syria too suffers the same fate. Israel recently bombed the Syrian military headquarters and the Presidential palace. Even, the West Bank is not safe anymore for Palestinians.
It is all a re enactment of the directive of the God of Israel in Joshua 6:17 (ESV) “And the city and all that is within it shall be devoted to the Lord for destruction.”
But in fairness to Moses, he was not part of this wanton destruction of Canaan as he did not reach the Promised Land. Moses died in Moab, having viewed the Promised Land which he would not enter. The Bible states that God Himself buried Moses in a valley in Moab, near Beth-poer. His grave remains unknown to this day. Deuteronomy 34:6.
All these because Moses led Bani Israel on their 40-year journey out of Egypt.
May Allah save us from the hands of Bani Israel and its backers.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
