Cristiano Ronaldo, Teammates Arrive Lagos on Pre-Season Tour
Cristiano Ronaldo and his team, Al Nassr, have arrived in Lagos as they continue their preseason training.
They had been in Lisbon, Portugal, but have now moved to Lagos to keep preparing for the new season in the Saudi Pro League.
Ronaldo came with some of his teammates, including new player João Félix. The team shared pictures on social media, saying: “Lisbon chapter closed, Lagos chapter loading.” This message showed that they were done in Lisbon and ready for their next stop.
Earlier in the preseason, Al Nassr played a match against French club Toulouse and won 2-1. Ronaldo scored one of the goals. Now, the team is focusing on their next match, which will be against their rivals, Al Ittihad, in the Super Cup.
Al Nassr has added more star players like Sadio Mané and João Félix to strengthen the team. The club posted photos of their arrival in Lagos, and fans are excited to see these top footballers in their city.
During one of the training sessions, people noticed Ronaldo wearing a bib with the number 9 instead of his famous number 7. In some of his Instagram photos, he was seen in orange and yellow training bibs with “9” on them.
In another football update, Bruno Fernandes, the captain of Manchester United, criticized his team after their 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League Summer Series. He was unhappy with the way the team performed, even though they won the tournament.
Manchester United had their worst season last year, finishing 15th in the league. Fernandes said he had a chance to leave for another club, but decided to stay because he was promised improvements.
Even though the team had wins over West Ham and Bournemouth in preseason, Fernandes said they repeated old mistakes against Everton. He was honest about it, saying, “It’s improving, but it’s not where we want it to be. It’s a game of football; there’s always passion there. Whatever happens, happens. There was nothing spicy there; it’s normal; it is part of the game.”
He added that the U.S. tour helped the players connect more, but said, “We looked a bit lazy today and we need to change that.”
Fernandez also had a message for the club’s management. He said they need to sign more good players to create competition and help the team grow. “I don’t want to have a dig at anyone, but I think the club is doing the best they can in terms of all the financial situations they talk about,” he explained.
He continued: “I don’t know about it; I’m not involved in that. But obviously it was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here. We needed more quality to get everyone to step up a bit more and to have more to do to get into the starting line-up. I think that’s what the club and the manager are trying to do and hopefully we can get one or two players more to help with that.”
New players such as Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha played well in the game against Everton. The club is now trying to sign Benjamin Sesko, but they are also facing competition from another club backed by big money.
Like Falcons, Tinubu Rains $100k, National Honours, Others on D’Tigress
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced a reward of $100,000 for each member of the victorious national female basketball team, D’Tigress.
He announced the reward at a reception organised for the team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday.
The President, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, commended the team for making Nigeria proud.
First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, were among those who welcomed the basketball champions and the coaching crew, led by the Head Coach, Rena Wakama.
Afrobasket: Nigeria Beats Mali to Win Fifth Consecutive Title
Nigeria’s D’Tigress have defeated Mali to retain their crown in the final of the 2025 Women’s AfroBasket Championship held in Ivory Coast.
The encounter started with the Nigeria setting the tempo, but Mali fought back to edge the first quarter 26–21. D’Tigress responded strongly in the second quarter, leveling the score at 41–41 by halftime.
The defending champions came alive in the third quarter, taking control of the game before sealing an impressive 78–64 victory after a fiercely contested final quarter.
With this win, D’Tigress successfully defended their title, making it five consecutive AfroBasket triumphs, a historic feat in African women’s basketball.
Courtesy: VON
Tinubu Honours Super Falcons with National Awards, $100k, Houses
President Bola Tinubu has conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger on the Super Falcons following their victory at WAFCON.
He also awarded a three-bedroom apartment to each of the players.
“I have received this trophy on behalf of all Nigerians, and I say to you: thank you for the dedication, passion, and for reminding us of the strength of the Nigerian spirit. On behalf of a grateful nation, I hereby confer on the players and the 11-man technical team the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON).
“Additionally, I hereby direct the allocation of a three-bedroom apartment to each of the players and members of the technical team.
“Once again, I congratulate you, and I’ll continue to pray for you. With this, Nigeria’s spirit is unyielding and will never die.”
