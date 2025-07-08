Business
Dangote Refinery Slashes Petrol Price to N820
The Dangote oil refinery has reduced the price of petrol from N840 to N820 per litre.
The N20 reduction came one week after the refinery dropped the price of the fuel from N880 to N840.
This indicates a N60 (6.82 per cent) cut in petrol prices by the Dangote refinery within a week.
The spokesman of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, told our correspondent on Tuesday that the company reduced the price to make the product more affordable for Nigerians.
“We have reduced petrol gantry price to N820 from N840 per litre,” he stated, noting that the price slash took effect from Tuesday.
Recall that Dangote, NNPC and other major fuel distributors in Nigeria hiked petrol prices less than three weeks ago, blaming this on the rise in crude oil prices in the international market as occasioned by the conflict between Israel and Iran.
The pump prices of petrol hovered between N915 and N955 at the pumps, then, depending on the location. It was below N900 before the sudden hike.
During the price hike, marketers stated that the product was sold at N960 and N980 in the far north because of the distance.
However, as crude prices fell below $70 last week, the pump prices of PMS also declined. Crude prices had crashed because Israel and Iran stopped bombing each other, alleviating fears of a supply disruption in the Middle East.
As of Tuesday, many filling stations sold petrol below N900 per litre in Lagos and Ogun States.
PUNCH Online reports that the filling stations sold petrol at rates ranging from N875 to N890 a litre.
A marginal drop is expected in the price of the product at the pumps.
Access Bank Demonstrates Leadership at Climate Governance Initiative Launch
Access Bank PLC has once again demonstrated its leadership in sustainable finance with a strong showing at the launch of the Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria (CGIN) Chapter, hosted by Lagos Business School.
Dr. Greg Jobome, Executive Director, Risk Management at Access Bank, was specially invited to speak at the event in recognition of the Bank’s pioneering role in integrating sustainability into its business model and its inspiring leadership within Nigeria’s corporate landscape.
In his presentation, Jobome provided a comprehensive overview of how Access Bank has embedded climate risk considerations across its governance structure, operations, and financial decision-making processes. He noted that climate change is a standing agenda item at both Board and Executive Management levels, with dedicated policies and systems in place to monitor and manage its impact.
Access Bank operates in 24 countries and serves over 60 million customers, with more than 18.5 million digital banking users and over 800 branches. The Bank has a capital adequacy ratio of 20.46% for its banking group and maintains a broad international footprint, including branches in Paris and subsidiaries in Angola.
The Bank has implemented a range of climate-focused initiatives including the measurement and reporting of Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, adoption of the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) model for financed emissions, and application of global reporting frameworks such as Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the recently launched International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) S1 and S2 standards.
To date, Access Bank has installed over 974 solar-powered ATMs, reduced paper usage by more than 72% through process automation, and achieved a 50% reduction in landfill waste at its headquarters through comprehensive recycling initiatives.
Its Sustainable Finance Accelerator programme has supported numerous businesses in the climate space, providing funding, capacity building, and technical assistance. The bank has also reached over 63 million lives through social investments.
Dr. Jobome stated that climate considerations are integrated into credit approvals, capital expenditure planning, and the development of green financial products. These include offerings like Switch to Solar, Solar for Health, and mini-grid solutions targeted at supporting energy transition and low-carbon growth.
Access Bank has also issued Green and Sustainability Bonds and is the first commercial bank in Africa to be certified by the Sustainability Standards and Certification Initiative. Over the years, the Bank has received several recognitions including the World Finance Award for Most Sustainable Bank in Nigeria (twelve consecutive times), Euromoney’s Best Bank for ESG (Ghana), and the IFC’s Best Trade Partner in West Africa.
“Access Bank’s climate risk journey reflects a long-standing commitment to building a sustainable institution,” Jobome said. “We recognised early that climate risk is financial risk. We did not wait for regulation; instead, we acted proactively. That decision has made our institution more resilient and positioned us to unlock new growth opportunities.”
Dr. Jobome was invited to speak because Access Bank’s journey in building a sustainable organisation and leading the Nigerian corporate landscape has been truly inspiring. The Bank’s proactive stance, deep expertise, and results-driven implementation have made it a model for other financial institutions in Nigeria and across Africa.
The Climate Governance Initiative Nigeria Chapter was formally launched by Lagos Business School as part of the World Economic Forum’s global network to promote climate-conscious decision-making in corporate boardrooms. The event brought together board members, C-suite executives, regulators, and sustainability experts to strengthen climate governance and drive corporate responsibility in addressing climate change.
Access Holdings Tops in Asset Quality in Proshare’s 2025 Tier 1 Banking Rankings
Access Holdings PLC has been ranked the Tier 1 bank with the best asset quality in Nigeria, having posted the lowest Non-Performing Loan Ratio (NPLR) at 2.76 percent, according to Proshare’s 2025 Tier 1 Banking Report released, recently. This marks a significant achievement for Access Holdings, reinforcing its leadership in credit discipline, risk management, and sustainable lending practices.
The report, titled “The Class of 2025: Getting Bigger, Bolder, and Dominant”, ranks Access Holdings second overall in the Tier 1 category, placing just behind Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), which led with a percentile score of 100. Access Holdings followed closely with a 91st percentile ranking, ahead of Zenith Bank at 73 percent, FirstHoldco at 82 percent, UBA at 64 percent, and GTCO at 55 percent.
In terms of NPLR performance, Access Holdings maintained a remarkable 2.76 percent, outperforming Zenith Bank at 3.54 percent, GTCO at 4.07 percent, UBA at 3.80 percent, ETI at 6.25 percent, and FirstHoldco at 6.70 percent. This places Access Holdings at the forefront of asset quality management among Nigeria’s top banks and reaffirms its reputation for operational discipline amid market volatility.
Commenting on the achievement, Bolaji Agbede, Acting Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings PLC, said: “This ranking is not just a measure of our financial health; it reflects the strength of our governance, the quality of our decision-making, and the focus we place on long-term value creation. It is a testament to the discipline of our people and the effectiveness of our pan-African strategy.”
She added: “At Access Holdings, we believe that sustainable success lies in balancing growth with resilience. We will continue to execute with precision, build with purpose, and innovate with integrity as we expand our presence across Africa and beyond.”
The 2025 edition of the Proshare Bank Strength Index (PBSI) introduces a recalibrated framework that reflects the realities of the ongoing recapitalisation exercise in Nigeria’s banking sector. This edition goes beyond traditional financial metrics and incorporates broader determinants of profitability, stability, and stakeholder value. The PBSI model emphasises capital adequacy and scale, asset quality and sustainable growth, digital transformation and earnings diversification, governance quality and board diversity, as well as profitability and cost-efficiency.
Access Holdings demonstrated strong fundamentals across all these parameters. It closed Full Year 2024 with total assets of ₦41.5 trillion and a loan book of ₦13.1 trillion. The Group’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 20.46 percent, while asset growth for the period reached 55.49 percent. Its cost of risk was held at 1.25 percent, net interest margin recorded at 6.80 percent, and earnings growth was an impressive 88.05 percent, all indicators of a business built on financial soundness and execution excellence.
Speaking at the launch event, Olufemi Awoyemi, Chairman of Proshare, described the report as a vital mirror into the shifting dynamics of Nigeria’s financial services industry.
“Access Holdings has proven itself as a strong, adaptive institution. Its robust capital base, successful fundraising, and continental expansion efforts show a group that is not only growing but evolving. As recapitalisation reshapes the banking landscape, institutions like Access Holdings will continue to define the future of finance in Africa.”
He further remarked on the nuance behind ETI’s top ranking, noting, “ETI remains a unique case due to its pan-African structure and relatively limited regulatory exposure within Nigeria. Unlike Access Holdings and other locally regulated groups that must meet the ₦500 billion recapitalisation threshold, ETI’s broad regional footprint dilutes its local obligations. That distinction must be made when interpreting rankings.”
The report concludes that the Class of 2025, particularly Access Holdings, Zenith, UBA, FirstHoldco, GTCO, and ETI, dominate the banking landscape in terms of capital strength, asset size, loan portfolios, and governance quality. However, Access Holdings stands out for its unique blend of low risk, high growth, and strategic foresight, making it not just a leader in numbers but a frontrunner in shaping the future of African banking. As Nigeria’s financial sector prepares for a more competitive and integrated future, Access Holdings remains committed to building a stronger, smarter, and more inclusive financial services ecosystem across Africa and beyond.
