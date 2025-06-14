Middle East
Netanyahu Incites Iranians to Rise Against Country’s ‘Evil, Oppressive Regime’
Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, called on Iranians Friday to unite against what he described as an “evil and oppressive regime”, telling them Israel was engaged in “one of the greatest military operations in history”.
“The time has come for the Iranian people to unite around its flag and its historic legacy, by standing up for your freedom from the evil and oppressive regime,” Netanyahu said in a video statement after Israel struck over 200 military and nuclear sites in the Islamic republic.
“We are in the midst of one of the greatest military operations in history, Operation Rising Lion,” he added.
“As we achieve our objective, we are also clearing the path for you to achieve your freedom,” he said, referring to Israeli strikes that hit targets across Iran, including nuclear sites, killing several top military commanders and nuclear scientists.
“The regime does not know what hit them, or what will hit them. It has never been weaker,” Netanyahu said in his video published shortly after a salvo of Iranian missiles reached Israel.
“Our fight is against the murderous Islamic regime that oppresses and impoverishes you,” he said, adding: “This is your opportunity to stand up and let your voices be heard.”
Netanyahu also promised that “more is on the way”, having said earlier that Israel’s attack on Iran would “continue for as many days as it takes”.
Iran called the attack “a declaration of war” and threatened to retaliate by opening “the gates of hell” on Israel.
It first sent about 100 drones towards Israel, many of which were intercepted before reaching the country.
The drones were followed by dozens of missiles, some of which caused physical damage in Israeli cities, and injured at least seven people, according to first responders.
Middle East
Operation True Promise 3: Iran Begin Retaliatory Attacks on Israel, Deploy Missiles
Iran launched less than 100 missiles in two waves towards Israel, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Avichay Adraee says.
In a post on X, he writes most of the missiles were intercepted or failed to reach their targets.
“There are a limited number of buildings that were hit, some due to shrapnel from interception operations,” he adds.
As you can see in the image above, some buildings have been extensively damaged.
We are still waiting to hear more from Iran with details of the operation which they have called True Promise 3.
A total of 40 people are being treated in Israeli hospitals after the recent strikes – two are in critical condition.
Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv is treating 18 patients.
Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva is treating 7 people, including one critical patient.
Sheba hospital in Ramat Gan is treating 15 patients, including the other critical patient.
The injuries are varied, and includ
e shrapnel damage, smoke inhalation and shock.
Source: BBC
Middle East
War Brews in Middle East As Israeli Strikes Hit Iran’s Nuclear Sites, Kill Military Chiefs
Israel launched a stunning series of strikes Friday morning on Iranian nuclear sites and killed several of the nation’s security chiefs, in a remarkable coup of intelligence and military force that decapitated Tehran’s chain of command. President Trump warned that further attacks would be “even more brutal” and redoubled pressure on Iran to reach a new deal to curb its nuclear program.
The Israeli military said that its strikes were continuing on Friday afternoon, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the assault as a last resort to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran, which Israel views as an existential threat. The attacks also killed top Iranian officials and nuclear scientists and hit Tehran’s long-range missile facilities and aerial defenses.
Footage shared by Iranian news agency WANA showed crowds of student-led protesters rallying in Tehran on Friday, calling for retaliation for the Israeli strikes on Iran.
Israel hit bases and nuclear sites in a stunning assault that went beyond past attacks on Iran. President Trump warned Tehran to agree to new limits on its nuclear program because further strikes could be “even more brutal.”
Source: New York Times
Middle East
Hamas Releases Israeli Hostages As Ceasefire Agreement Comes into Effect
The first hostages freed from Gaza under a long-awaited ceasefire agreement are back in Israel. The news sparked jubilant scenes in Tel Aviv where large crowds gathered ahead of their release.
The three freed Israeli hostages – the first of 33 to be released over the next six weeks – are Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari. They are said to be in good health and are receiving treatment at a medical center in Tel Aviv.
In exchange, 90 Palestinian prisoners and detainees are set to be released by Israel from Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank.
The Israeli military withdrew from several locations in southern and northern Gaza after the truce began earlier on Sunday, an Israeli military official told CNN.
Displaced Gazans have started returning to their homes, while the aid trucks laden with much-needed supplies have crossed into Gaza. Here’s what we know about how the ceasefire deal will work.
Hamas, despite suffering devastating losses, is framing the Gaza ceasefire agreement as a victory for itself, and a failure for Israel.
One of Hamas’ main goals for taking some 250 people during its brazen October 7, 2023, attack on Israel was to secure the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails. As Israel pounded Gaza in response, Hamas vowed not to return the hostages until Israel withdrew its forces from the enclave, permanently ended the war, and allowed for rebuilding.
Source: CNN
