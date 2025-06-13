Operation True Promise 3: Iran Begin Retaliatory Attacks on Israel, Deploy Missiles

Iran launched less than 100 missiles in two waves towards Israel, Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Avichay Adraee says.

In a post on X, he writes most of the missiles were intercepted or failed to reach their targets.

“There are a limited number of buildings that were hit, some due to shrapnel from interception operations,” he adds.

As you can see in the image above, some buildings have been extensively damaged.

We are still waiting to hear more from Iran with details of the operation which they have called True Promise 3.

A total of 40 people are being treated in Israeli hospitals after the recent strikes – two are in critical condition.

Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv is treating 18 patients.

Beilinson hospital in Petah Tikva is treating 7 people, including one critical patient.

Sheba hospital in Ramat Gan is treating 15 patients, including the other critical patient.

The injuries are varied, and includ

e shrapnel damage, smoke inhalation and shock.

