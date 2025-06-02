Events
Davido’s Daughter, Imade Adeleke, Celebrates Magical 10th Birthday
By Ruth Akpan
Imade, the first daughter of Afrobeat star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, celebrated her 10th fairytale birthday on Sunday.
The event, which held at The Maradiva Twinwaters, Okunade Bluewater Scheme, Lekki, had family members including the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Folashade Adeleke, B-red Adeleke, Aare Dele Momodu, friends and well-wishers in attendance.
With nature-inspired decor and floral setups, the event themed “Imade’s Enchanted Forest” witnessed moments filled with laughter, warm interactions, dancing and fun.
Her billionaire father’s presence at the event reaffirms his unyielding love for his daughter and also served as an avenue for deeper bonding between father and daughter.
The adorable celebrant cut her cake flanked by her mom, Sophie Momodu, and dad, Davido followed by a retinue of photo operations with family members and guests.
Events
Benin Agog As Former NBA President Buries Dad, Henry Omorogieva Akpata, in Style
By Eric Elezuo and Ruth Akpan
It was an admixture of gloom and joy as family and friends gathered to give one of Nigeria’s most distinguished medical practitioner and gynaecologist, Dr. Henry Omorogieva Akpata, a befitting burial in Benin, Edo State.
Dr. Henry Omorogieva Akpata, who was the father of a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association and 2024 Labour party governorship candidate in Edo State, Barr. Olumide Akpata, died at the age of 84. His passing evoked sudden regrets because of his worthy life of impact on so many people, known and unknown. The situation, which has left a gap in their lives even as they rejoiced reminiscing on his selfless and purposeful life of philanthropy to humanity, successfully attending to several gynaecological cases during his life time.
The road to the final resting place of the distinguished medical practitioner, who died earlier in January, began with an honorable service of songs-cum-tributes night at Uyi Grand Marquee, Benin City where family and friends turned out in their numbers to render testimonials of the deceased impactful life as well as shower him with encomiums. Speaker after speaker, the environment was charged overwhelming testimonies of a life well lived.
Most prevalent of eulogies were the descriptions of intelligence, industry, selflessness and generosity. Many of the speakers noted that Pa Akpata typically embodied hardwork, perseverance and love for the community, and was a compassionate father, who raised his children in the fear of God, inculcating in them the desire to strive for excellence and honour.
A solemn funeral service was held the day after service of songs at the United Baptist Church, Mission Road, Benin City in Edo State. The turn out as expected was unprecedented with legal luminaries and political juggernauts including the popular Labour Party President candidate in thr 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, in attendance.
The service kicked off as soon as the remains of the deceased were brought into the church by the Pallbearers, just as his first son, Olumide Akpata, who contested the governorship seat of Edo State in 2024, took the bible reading from 1 Thessalonians 4:13-15.
Delivering the sermon, renowned former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, described Dr. Akpata as a man remembered for decades of selfless service to humanity through medicine, urging christians to place their hope in God and living an impactful life rather than in worldly and mundane things.
He said, “there is life after this life. If your hope is only in this world, then you have a serious problem because this world is temporary. If your hope is in your connections, charms or wealth, they will fail you. So where is your hope, Christ or something else?”
Among other activities, the choir led the congregation through singing of hymns, praises and worship, rendering the atmosphere of total surrender to the will of Almighty God.
The service was rounded off with prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased as well as for the well being of the family members and friends just the remains made their way their place of final abode.
Moments later, a sumptuous and superlative reception were held at Cathelea Convention Centre, Benin City, where guests were pampered with first-rate victuals. Not only that, a traditional dance troupe and musician were also on hand to ensure that everyone was entertained to the maximum.
Among the dignitaries that graced the occasion were the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai, Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, former Edo State Governors, Senator Osarienmen Osunbor and Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, former Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Managing Director of SPDC, Osagie Okunbo, former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick, former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Bashorun J.K. Randle amongst others.
The late Dr. Henry was born on the 29th of May 1940 to Chief Johnson Ogunleye Akpata and Mrs. Victoria Akpata. He died on the 10th of January, 2025 at age 84 after a brief illness.
May the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace!
Photos: Ken Ehimen
Events
Dorian Homes Founder Gives Dad, Chief Joseph Agboola Bayode, Befitting Burial in Akure
By Eric Elezuo and Ruth Akpan
It was all class and splendid when successful businesswoman and notable philanthropist, Dr. Tutuola Joseph Bayode, pulled all the stops to give her beloved dad, Chief Joseph Agboola Bayode, a befitting burial as he made his final journey to the great beyond.
The burial activities further activated the vibrant city of Akure as it paid its respects, with dignitaries from all walks of life and bade farewell to a philanthropist, an exceptional father and a man known for his humility, Late Chief Joseph Agboola Bayode, who was the father of Dorian Homes Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tolulola Bayode.
The two-day obsequies began with a wake service held at Exclusive Event Hall, Akure and was coordinated by ministers from the Anglican Church of St. John.
It was an atmosphere of solemnity and heartfelt gratitude for a life well lived as tributes, eulogies and testimonials from his children and well-wishers flowed freely, reminiscing the life and times of the deceased, who passed on at the age of 84.
In a tribute on behalf of the family, Mrs. Bola Fagbele described the late patriarch as a rare gem, a disciplinarian with a tender heart and a man with bountiful wisdom and generosity.
A funeral service followed the next day at the St. John Anglican Church, Oba-Ile Akure, where the remains of the deceased were brought in by pall-bearers from Bell Funerals, and received by the Officiating minister, who also directed the family members on proceedings such as Bible readings and tributes.
It was a service of soul-stirring hymns and prayers.
In his sermon, The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Owo, Rt. Rev. Stephen Ayodeji Fagbemi urged the congregants to ponder on the briefness of life and to live with wisdom, describing Chief Bayode as a devout Christian, a quiet philanthropist whose acts of kindness extends to families and communities.
He added that the late Chief Bayode served God and humanity with humbleness and unyielding faith. He gave from his heart, helping the mistreated and inculcating moral excellence in his children.
Baba was “a devout Christian, a man of integrity, and a silent philanthropist whose acts of kindness rippled across families, communities, and generations.
“Pa Bayode served God and humanity with unwavering faith and humility. He gave not only from his wealth but also from his heart, uplifting the downtrodden and instilling moral excellence in his children,” the Bishop said.
The ceremony was rounded off with prayers for the family after which his remains were interred at the Anglican Church Cemetery.
In an emotional display of how close and important her father was to her, Dorian Homes Founder, Tutuola noted that “He was my first teacher, my unwavering supporter, and a fountain of love and counsel. Daddy’s life was a testament to the power of kindness, quiet strength, and enduring faith. His legacy lives on in the values he instilled and the lives he touched.”
Guests were thereafter treated to a sumptuous reception at the Ejioba High School, Oba-Ile, with ceaseless flow of African dishes as well as choice beverages supervised by Psquare Events just as Chief Ebenezer Obey and Musiliu Haruna Ishola entertained guests with harmonious songs that enlivened the mood.
Notable dignitaries at the event were Ondo State Governor, His Excellency Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Minister for Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, Former Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Tayo Alasoadura, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Food Security, Yejide Ogundipe, Executive Director of Corporate Services at the NDDC, Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde, the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, Oba Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, and the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi.
Photos: Tunde Bolarinwa
Events
NANTA Tables Market Penetration Strategies Before Turkish Airlines, Rounds-Off Istanbul Tour
The 9-Man NANTA Delegation to Istanbul, Türkiye on travel trade business collaboration expedition tabled before the management of Turkish Airlines baskets full of trade opportunities and strategies that will create a win-win relationship between the two (2) Organisations.
The strategies covered areas on ease of visa regimes to Türkiye, Hajj and Umrah services, additional frequencies particularly targeting the South-East and South-South region of Nigeria through Port Harcourt International Airport and more incentives for Nigerian passengers travelling through Türkiye.
NANTA’s leadership, which met the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies Association (TURSAB) on Wednesday as part of its agenda to expand its reach and collaborate with key global industry influencers, commended the Turkish Airlines’ management, particularly the country’s management in Nigeria for its intentional support and encouragement towards Nigerian travel trade professionals.
Yinka Folami, President, NANTA, who led members of his cabinet to the meeting held on Thursday at the headquarters of the 5-Star Airline located at the heart of Istanbul, disclosed that NANTA is determined to reciprocate the gesture of support by the Airline to registered Nigerian Travel Agents, requesting that the influential global carrier should add its voice to the call for ease of obtaining Turkish Visas by Nigerian passengers as it would help galvanise sales yield for the Airline.
The Association also tabled a request for Turkish Airlines to process charter flights for Hajj and Umrah flights into, and out of Nigeria as the country has a huge Muslim population visiting Saudi Arabia annually.
***Yinka Folami explained that Nigeria is ranked fourth (4th) on the table of countries with huge pilgrimage traffic to the Holy Land, and since Turkish Airlines also have capacity to process these traffic globally and efficiently, NANTA will be pleased to see the Turkish Airlines take advantage of this opportunity”, Noting “a Turkish Airlines flight from Port Harcourt International Airport in the Eastern part of Nigeria, would be welcomed and celebrated too”
On the NANTA 50th Anniversary celebration next year, 2026, Mr. Folami disclosed that Turkish Airlines is the official partner Airline for the event, which would provide critical and crucial marketing promotion opportunities for the Airline to penetrate deeper into the vibrant Nigerian Travel Market.
“We are eternally grateful toTurkish Airlines for this transformative visit to Istanbul and for the exposure to tourism and hospitality offerings available to passengers visiting or transiting through Istanbul. Your *Touristanbul Package* is top-notch, and we commend your professionalism and your efforts to treat your passengers better. We have seen the various layers of opportunities, and it will help us market Turkish Airlines to our customers.
Earlier, Turkish Airlines Manager, Tour Marketing, Abdullah Yormaz flanked by the Charter Manager, Mustafa Pehlivan, who received the NANTA delegation, expressed the Turkish Airlines Management appreciation to NANTA for the visit and collaboration to deepen relationship with the Airline, assuring that all the suggestions and expectations by the visitors would be tabled before the Turkish Airlines’ Vice President in charge of Africa.
He explained that *Touristanbul,* the tourism arm of Turkish Airlines, provides specially tailored tour packages, including eat-out experiences for its passengers on long layouts, and generally ensure that they are taken care of.
The meeting which lasted for over two (2) hours, with about twenty minutes set aside for a documentary highlighting services and places of cultural tourism sites on offer by Touristanbul was attended by Nwza Hanim, Tugba Hanim, a young Nigerian Boozar Zakariyyah, and Hakim Cakar, all for the Turkish Airlines’ team, while NANTA paraded the 1st Deputy President – Mrs. Chinyere Umeasiegbu; 2nd Deputy President – Dr. Olatokunbo Dagunduro; Vice President, Abuja, and Kano, respectively, Mrs. Kemabonta Uloma Ibiwari and Mr. Mohammed Nasir Chamo. Also, in attendance were Vice President, Western Zone – Mr. Babatunde Adesokan; Vice President, Lagos Zone – Mr. Yinka Olapade; Financial Secretary – Mr. Yinka Ladipo; Publicity Secretary – Mrs. Adelola Adewole; National Internal Auditor – Mr. Johnson Ugochukwu; and Chief Administrative Officer – Mr. Stanley Diagi.
How FG’s Weaponising Poverty – Atiku
Davido’s Daughter, Imade Adeleke, Celebrates Magical 10th Birthday
Amaechi Choose 60th Birthday to Lie, Former Gov Hungry for Power, Not Food – Wike
Hardship: Nigerians Set for Showdown, Fixes Nationwide Protest on June 12
Afenifere Rates Tinubu Low, Says President Has Failed Nigerians
Innocent Lives Behind Bars and the Call for Justice
Adding Value: Always Show Gratitude by Henry Ukazu
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
News7 years ago
Just In: Drama in Senate As Invaders Take Maze Away
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline7 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja