Davido’s Daughter, Imade Adeleke, Celebrates Magical 10th Birthday

By Eric Elezuo and Ruth Akpan

It was an admixture of gloom and joy as family and friends gathered to give one of Nigeria’s most distinguished medical practitioner and gynaecologist, Dr. Henry Omorogieva Akpata, a befitting burial in Benin, Edo State.

Dr. Henry Omorogieva Akpata, who was the father of a former president of the Nigerian Bar Association and 2024 Labour party governorship candidate in Edo State, Barr. Olumide Akpata, died at the age of 84. His passing evoked sudden regrets because of his worthy life of impact on so many people, known and unknown. The situation, which has left a gap in their lives even as they rejoiced reminiscing on his selfless and purposeful life of philanthropy to humanity, successfully attending to several gynaecological cases during his life time.

The road to the final resting place of the distinguished medical practitioner, who died earlier in January, began with an honorable service of songs-cum-tributes night at Uyi Grand Marquee, Benin City where family and friends turned out in their numbers to render testimonials of the deceased impactful life as well as shower him with encomiums. Speaker after speaker, the environment was charged overwhelming testimonies of a life well lived.

Most prevalent of eulogies were the descriptions of intelligence, industry, selflessness and generosity. Many of the speakers noted that Pa Akpata typically embodied hardwork, perseverance and love for the community, and was a compassionate father, who raised his children in the fear of God, inculcating in them the desire to strive for excellence and honour.

A solemn funeral service was held the day after service of songs at the United Baptist Church, Mission Road, Benin City in Edo State. The turn out as expected was unprecedented with legal luminaries and political juggernauts including the popular Labour Party President candidate in thr 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, in attendance.

The service kicked off as soon as the remains of the deceased were brought into the church by the Pallbearers, just as his first son, Olumide Akpata, who contested the governorship seat of Edo State in 2024, took the bible reading from 1 Thessalonians 4:13-15.

Delivering the sermon, renowned former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor, described Dr. Akpata as a man remembered for decades of selfless service to humanity through medicine, urging christians to place their hope in God and living an impactful life rather than in worldly and mundane things.

He said, “there is life after this life. If your hope is only in this world, then you have a serious problem because this world is temporary. If your hope is in your connections, charms or wealth, they will fail you. So where is your hope, Christ or something else?”

Among other activities, the choir led the congregation through singing of hymns, praises and worship, rendering the atmosphere of total surrender to the will of Almighty God.

The service was rounded off with prayers for the repose of the soul of the deceased as well as for the well being of the family members and friends just the remains made their way their place of final abode.

Moments later, a sumptuous and superlative reception were held at Cathelea Convention Centre, Benin City, where guests were pampered with first-rate victuals. Not only that, a traditional dance troupe and musician were also on hand to ensure that everyone was entertained to the maximum.

Among the dignitaries that graced the occasion were the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai, Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ikechukwu Emetu, former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, former Edo State Governors, Senator Osarienmen Osunbor and Senator Adams Oshiomhole, former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, former Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, Managing Director of SPDC, Osagie Okunbo, former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr. Amaju Pinnick, former President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Bashorun J.K. Randle amongst others.

The late Dr. Henry was born on the 29th of May 1940 to Chief Johnson Ogunleye Akpata and Mrs. Victoria Akpata. He died on the 10th of January, 2025 at age 84 after a brief illness.

May the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace!

Photos: Ken Ehimen