Friday Sermon: De Don Come! A Revisit
The concept of the ‘End Time’ is one that features prominently in the pantheon of the Abrahamic religions. Therefore, matters relating to the last days are discussed in their holy books, and the signs we should look for or recognize as the end draws near. There is every truth in the saying that whatever has a beginning must surely have an end. The world as we know it has a beginning and there is no doubt, the end must come. When and how it will end is a matter of conjecture. But the good books are very emphatic about the coming end. Hence, the signs of the end time.
In Islam, matters relating to the end time abound in prophetic Hadiths and some verses in the Holy Quran. However, the most astonishing signs are those that are not only in the Quran but also feature in the Bible.
The most important ones are the coming of the Antichrist, which in Islam is referred to as Dajjal or the False Prophet and the return of Prophet Isa or Jesus. The two books are very emphatic about these events. There is another sign which both the Bible and the Quran are also emphatic about and this relates to the blowing of the trumpet, an event that will signal the end of all life as we know it and a second trumpet that will herald the resurrection.
The Trumpet will (just) be sounded, when all that are in the heavens and on earth will swoon, except such as it will please Allah (to exempt). Then will a second one be sounded, when, behold, they will be standing and looking on! And the Earth will shine with the glory of its Lord: The Record (of Deeds) will be placed (open); the prophets and the witnesses will be brought forward; and a just decision pronounced between them; and they will not be wronged (in the least). (Quran 39:68-69) See also:1 Corinthians 15:51-52
The Bible says: In the Last Days iniquity shall abound and evil men and seducers shall grow worse and worse: Matthew 24:21-24 and Mark 13:19
We also read in the Quran in Surah In-Fithar: When the Sky is cleft asunder; When the Stars are scattered; When the Oceans are suffered to burst forth; And when the Graves are turned upside down; (Then) shall each soul know what it has sent forward and (what it hath) kept back. (Quran 82:1-5)
The above verses from Surah In-Fithar are very instructive; they portend an end to the world in plain language. When the sky is cleft asunder, which Arabic word ‘infatarat’ could mean split, torn apart or to vanish or become abolished. Also, stars fallen could also signify a collapse of the heavenly bodies and the obliteration of their lights, while the seas bursting forth could mean a great turbulence such as Tsunamis, confusion and chaos with the seas overflowing in uncontrollable deluge. And most self-evident is the part where the graves are turned upside down, disgorging their content, in readiness for the resurrection.
The verses in the above Surah are corroborated by the following passage in the Bible: “Immediately after the tribulation of those days shall the sun be darkened, and the moon shall not give her light, and the stars shall fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens shall be shaken:30 And then shall appear the sign of the Son of man in heaven: and then shall all the tribes of the earth mourn, and they shall see the Son of man coming in the clouds of heaven with power and great glory.31 And he shall send his angels with a great sound of a trumpet, and they shall gather together his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.” Matthew 24:29
There is no doubt that it promises to be a very tragic event when confusion will reign and men will run from pillar to post not knowing what was happening. It is this that reminds me of the events of 27th January 2002 when the Ordinances at the Ikeja Military Cantonment went up in flames and explosions rent the skies.
Those who heard the explosions started ‘running to nowhere’ as they felt the end has come. It was a Sunday afternoon and I was taking my uncle to the airport to catch a flight to Abuja. As we approached Guardian Newspaper house on the express, we saw an exodus of people and vehicles coming in our direction. I said to myself, what madness is this, on the expressway!
We stopped and tried to get on to the service lane. Then I asked one of the runners what was going on. He looked at me as if I was from Mars and said ‘de don come’. I asked another person and he said to me’ de don come. Then I asked which people and he said, ‘you no hear, I say de don come! War!! Then I said which war, but he was off. No one in that multitude could tell us what was going on. We made a U-turn and headed back to Apapa.
It is significant to know that many of those running did not know what they were running from. Many perished in the Ejigbo canal, while some were separated from their brethren. That was a microcosm of the event that would be witnessed on the last day.
There are many other signs given by the Prophet (SAW) but suffice to say that he said: It will not come until you see ten signs. And (in this connection) he made mention of the ‘smoke’, ‘Dajjal’, the ‘beast’, the ‘rising of the sun from the west’, the ‘descent of Jesus son of Mary’, ‘Gog and Magog’, ‘sinking of the earth in three places, one in the east, one in the west and one in Arabia’ at the end of which ‘fire would burn forth from Yemen, and would drive people to the place of their assembly’ (i.e., the place where mankind will be assembled for judgment). (Sahih Muslim)
Other signs of the end time are:
• Homosexuality (and lesbianism) would become commonplace, and that is now happening before our very eyes. Social acceptance and legal protection for this abominable sexual perversion is gaining ground. Indeed those who hold fast to the divine prohibition of such sexual perversion are now demonized as a people who suffer from a disease called ‘homophobia’;
• Children born outside of marriage would become commonplace, in fact marriage itself now seems destined to become obsolete;
• Fornication and adultery would become commonplace, that, also, appears to have already been fulfilled in a modern world in which virginity and marital fidelity are becoming old-fashioned;
• “Time would move swiftly—a year passing like a month—a month like a week—a week like a day” etc., and already the perception of swiftly moving time is a universal experience;
• Prevalence of random killing, murder and violence that “a killer would not know why he is killing and the one who is killed would not know why he is being killed”, and “every age is followed by one which would be worse”—already around the world senseless random killing has arrived and is constantly escalating;
• “Nothing would remain of Islam but the name, and nothing would remain of the Qur’an but the traces (of its writing) (i.e., the Qur’an would not be studied, no one would follow its guidance, it would be recited mechanically etc.);
· The Masajid (mosques) would be grand structures but would be devoid of guidance; and the Ulama (religious scholars of Islam who represent such people) would be the worst people beneath the sky. From them would emerge Fitnah (trials) and they would be the centres of Fitnah (since they betray Islam)” — there are many distinguished scholars of Islam who declare that this prophesy, also, has today found fulfilment. The evidence of such is overwhelming.
However, the End time prophecy that takes the cake is this: Prophet Muhammad (SAW) prophesied that:
“People would follow a way of life other than mine, and give guidance other than mine”…“I fear for my people only the leaders who lead men astray”…“Before the Last Hour there will be great liars, so beware of them”…“When the most wicked member of a tribe becomes its ruler, and the most worthless member of a community becomes its leader, and a man is respected through fear of the evil he may do, and leadership is given to people who are unworthy of it, expect the Last Hour”. Allah knows best.
Be prepared for the day when people will be saying’ De don come!’
Wa minhum mai yaqoolu rabbanaaa aatina fid dunyaa hasanatanw wa fil aakhirati hasanatanw wa qinaa azaaban Naar: “And there are men who say: “Our Lord! Give us good in this world and good in the Hereafter, and defend us from the torment of the Fire!” (Quran 2:201)
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend.
Friday Sermon: A Good Man: Bearer Olusegun Hakeem Oki Clocks 80
In Islam, the concept of a good man encompasses several key attributes and responsibilities: A good man is characterized by faith, truthfulness, sacrifice, generosity, courage, and loyalty, guided by divine principles.
He is expected to engage in self-purification through prayer, charity, and the remembrance of Allah. A good man is responsible for establishing regular prayers, giving zakat, and obeying the Prophet, and ensuring his family’s spiritual well-being.
He should be just, kind, compassionate, and responsible, fulfilling the needs of others before himself. A good man continuously strives to improve his character and intellect, seeking knowledge and avoiding sinful behavior.
These attributes and responsibilities reflect the holistic nature of manhood in Islam, emphasizing both personal and communal responsibilities.
However, the concept of a good man varies across different religions and philosophies. The concept of a good man in various philosophical and religious traditions embodies a range of moral and ethical qualities. In Jainism, he is depicted as a virtuous individual adhering to ethical standards, while Vaishnavism emphasizes altruism, selflessness, and moral integrity. Similar themes emerge across texts like the Arthashastra and Purana, where a good man is characterized by righteousness, kindness, and positive influences on others. This multifaceted notion highlights the importance of virtuous behavior, hospitality, and steadfastness in moral character across cultures and philosophies.
The Quran emphasizes the importance of self-purification, devotion, and unwavering faith. It praises those who prioritize remembrance of Allah and uphold prayer and charity.
Key attributes of a good man in Islam include faith, truthfulness, sacrifice, generosity, courage, and loyalty. These qualities contribute to a man’s character and signal the essence of being a righteous human being, as taught by Allah and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
According to Islamic conception man has a wonderful story. The man of Islam is not merely a ‘biped homo erectus’. From the viewpoint of the Holy Qur’an, this being is too profound and too mysterious to be defined in such a simple way. The Holy Qur’an has at one and the same time lauded and disparaged him. It has praised him very highly, but it has also slighted him in the most disparaging terms. It has described him as superior to the heavens, the earth and the angels, but at the same time has also declared that he is inferior even to the Devil and the beasts. The Holy Qur’an is of the opinion that man is a being who has enough power to control the entire world and put the angels to his own service, but he often falls to the lowest ebb. It is a man who makes decisions about himself and determines his final destiny. Let us interrogate the merits of man as mentioned in the Holy Qur’an.
Man is the vicegerent of Allah on earth: The day Allah wanted to create man, He intimated the angels of His intention. “They said: ‘Will You put on the earth one who will make there mischief and will shed blood? He said: ‘I know what you do not know.” (Quran 2:30).
“It is He who has appointed You vicegerent on the earth and exalted some of you in rank above others, so that He may test you by means of what he has given you.” (Quran 6:165).
Of the entire creation man has the highest capacity to acquire knowledge: “He taught Adam all the names (all the realities of things). Then He presented those things to the angels and said- ‘Tell Me the names of those if what you say is true’. They said: ‘Glory be to You! We have no knowledge except that which You have given us. (We can learn nothing, except that which You have taught us direct). Then Allah said to Adam: ‘Tell them their names’ ‘ and when he had told them their names, He said: ‘Did I not tell you that I know the secrets of the heavens and the earth? (I know what you do not know at all). And I know what you disclose and what you hide’.” (Quran 2:31 – 33).
Man’s nature is such that he intuitively knows that there is one Allah. Any disbelief or doubt is an abnormality and a deviation from real human nature: “When the children of Adam were still in the loins of their fathers, Allah creatively made them testify His existence.” (Quran 7:172).
Man is a mixture of what is natural and what is extra-natural, of what is material and what is not material, of body and soul: “Who made all things good. And He began the creation of man from clay. Then He made his seed from a draught of despised fluid. Then He fashioned him and breathed into him of His spirit.” (Quran 32:7 – 9).
The creation of man is well-calculated and not accidental. Man is a chosen being: Man has an independent and free personality. He is a trustee appointed by Allah and has a mission and a responsibility. He is required to rehabilitate the earth with his effort and initiative, and to choose between prosperity and misery:
“We offered the trust to the heavens, the earth and the hills, but they shrank from bearing it and were afraid of it. On the other hand, man assumed it. Surely he has proved a tyrant and a fool.” (Quran 33:72).
Man enjoys dignity and nobility. Allah has made him superior to many of His creations. Man feels his real self only when he realizes his dignity and nobility and regards himself above every kind of meanness, bondage and lewdness:
“Surely We have honoured the children of Adam. We have put the land and the sea under their control, given them sustenance and have exalted them above many of those whom We have created” (Quran 17:70).
Man has been endowed with a sense of moral insight. He knows what is good and what is evil by means of a natural inspiration: “By the soul of man and Him who perfected it and inspired it with the knowledge of vice and virtue.” (Quran 91:7-8).
Man does not feel satisfied with anything except the remembrance of Allah. His desires have no end. He soon gets fed up with anything that he gets or achieves. It is only his attachment to Allah that can satisfy him: “Surely in the remembrance of Allah do hearts find rest!” (Quran 13:28).
All the good things of the earth have been created for man. “He, it is Who created for you all that is in the earth.” (Quran 2:29). Hence, man has a right to make lawful use of all things.
Man has been created to worship his Lord alone and to take orders from Him. Hence it is his duty to obey the commands of Allah: “I created the jinn and mankind only so that they might worship Me.” (Quran 51:56)
Man cannot find himself except by worshipping and remembering his Lord. If he forgets his Lord, he forgets himself, and does not know who he is, what he is, what he should do and where he should go: “Do not be like those who forgot Allah, and therefore He caused them to forget themselves.” (Quran 59:19).
“Allah has promised the believers, both men and women, gardens underneath which rivers flow and in which they shall abide. (He has promised them) nice dwellings in the Gardens of Eden. What is more, Allah shall be pleased with them. That is the supreme triumph.” (Quran 9:72).
Hence, from the viewpoint of the Holy Qur’an man is a being chosen by Allah to be His vicegerent on the earth. He is a semi-angelic and semi-material being. He is instinctively conscious of Allah. He is free, independent, holding a Divine trust, responsible for himself and the world. He controls nature, the earth and the heavens. He is inspired by good and evil. His existence begins with weakness and proceeds towards strength and perfection. All these are virtues of the subject of this sermon.
It is therefore in this light that we celebrate our revered Egbon, Bearer Segun Oki who will be 80 on Sunday 18th May 2025. A paragon of virtues and goodness; nothing can satisfy him except the remembrance of Allah. His intellectual and practical capacity is unlimited. He is endowed with inherent dignity and honor. Often his motives have no material aspect. He has been given the right to make lawful use of the gifts of nature. But in all cases he is responsible to his Lord.
Brother Segun, as I have always called him in over 50 years when I knew him, visited us in London in the home of the late Dotun Animashaun (Anibongolo); here we are wishing him a very happy birthday and the unlimited blessing of Allah. Incidentally, his wife too is a big sister dating back eon years.
May Allah reward Bearer Segun Hakeem Oki’s unwavering generosity to the cause of the Crescent Bearers. He is indeed a very good man.
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Friday Sermon: Of Reckoning and Accountability
“The richest people in Africa could easily be former and current presidents and rulers of African countries. But don’t expect to find them on our FORBES rich list. And that is very true because “Forbes has long separated rulers and dictators from our annual rankings of the World’s Billionaires, distinguishing between personal, entrepreneurial wealth and wealth derived largely from positions of power, where lines often blur between what is owned by the country and what is owned by the individual.” Forbes Magazine.
This statement by Forbes is very true because the lines blur between their supposedly riches and ‘our money’.
Our parents and grandparents of old were people of integrity and held accountability in all walks of life very seriously. Any infraction of this principle was seriously dealt with. It starts with the abhorrence of lying and petty pilfering such as stealing meat from the pot of soup. These are infractions which if not curbed will metastasize into full blown corruption, which simply translates into stealing.
This is the bane of our society today. The absence of accountability knows no gender, tribe, or tongue; neither does it respect color or nationality.
The saddest part of the matter is the attitude of society to this malaise. We have promoted thievery into an art form, and a thriving national industry.
The slow pace of our judicial system has not helped matters and it often gives the impression of acceptability. This is one of the causes of impunity on the part of the corrupt.
There is no doubt most Nigerians are honest, hardworking people that just want the government to provide basic services. These people deserve strong institutions that can protect them from corruption.
Unfortunately, these institutions are weakened and compromised by the corrupt operators.
$2.9 billion was allocated for refinery rehabilitation, aiming to reduce reliance on imported petroleum products and boost local refining capacity. The investment, comprising $1.5 billion for the Port Harcourt refinery, $740 million for the Kaduna refinery, and $656 million for the Warri refinery, was allegedly mismanaged. The refineries are still ‘peme’.
This is what has become our lot in this country. Monies which could have been utilized for uplifting the welfare of our people is being channeled into the private pockets of officials: All because the principle of accountability has been jettisoned.
But there is bound to be a Day of Reckoning. And on that day, there will be no escape.
“And be conscious of the Day on which you shall be brought back unto God, whereupon every human being shall be repaid in full for what he has earned, and none shall be wronged.” (Quran 2:281)
Immanuel Kant the German Philosopher once said:“The drama of this life is not complete; There must be a second scene to it . . . Therefore, there must be another world, where justice will be carried out”
In the good books, there are numerous references to this day, variously referred to as Yawm al-Qiyamah, the Day of Reckoning and Day of Resurrection.
“Theoretically, Sani Abacha, Nigeria’s former military ruler, was a billionaire – and not in naira, but in dollars. Upon his death in 1998, the Nigerian government uncovered over $3 billion linked to him, held in personal and proxy bank accounts in tax havens as diverse as Switzerland, Luxembourg, Jersey, and Liechtenstein.” Forbes. Where is he today?
“Another theoretical billionaire was Mobutu Sese Seko, the former president of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Over his 30-year reign he amassed a personal fortune estimated by various sources (including Transparency International) at somewhere between $1 billion and $5 billion.” Forbes. But where are those villas today?
“One of the wealthiest, albeit lesser talked about African leaders to emerge from Africa is Nigeria’s former military president, Ibrahim Babangida. The general is unofficially one of the richest men in Nigeria and in Africa.” Forbes. But what will become of his 50-bedroom Mountaintop castle with the fullness of time?
“In Kenya, there was former president Daniel Arap Moi, unofficially one of the richest men in the country. Moi famously channeled nearly a billion dollars from his country’s coffers to family-owned bank accounts and private estates across the world using a web of shell companies, secret trusts and front men, according to Kroll Associates, a corporate investigation and risk consultancy company.” Forbes. But where is Moi today? In the belly of the earth!!!
Wither all these ‘vile’ men? They are in the ‘Hall of Infamy’, populating the dustbin of history: “The evil that men do, definitely, lives after them.” William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar.
Surely, there will be a reckoning; it is as certain as daylight. “. . . Allah will judge between them on the Day of Resurrection concerning that over which they used to differ”. (Quran 2:113)
The Day of Reckoning is coming. A day at the end of time following Armageddon when we will all have to account. On that day, according to Luke 13:28: “There shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth. . .”
My friend Akin Aloba believes: “the day of reckoning is here on earth, but my experience of life shows it may not be for everyone. Some do get away with it here on earth. As to getting this judgement somewhere else am not too sure. Yes, that may be the position of the scriptures and a very difficult position to verify.”
It is understandable for some to hold this position, but judging from the philosophy of justice, the concept of retribution, judgment and reckoning is as old as the dawn of man’s realization of his position in the scheme of things. Our concept of moral values is intricately dependent on this core concept of justice and judgment.
Without the concept of reckoning, the powerful will ride roughshod over the weak and the world will have no regard for the concept of right and wrong or what is acceptable conduct and behavior. Society will be devoid of rules of human engagement and there will be no respite for the weak and powerless.
It would be a situation of ‘dog eat dog’, of anything goes and ‘no one can question me’. The whole essence of morality would become nonexistent, and the world will be in a Hobbesian state of nature, where life would be “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.”
Oskar Ernst Bernhardt said: “You who are yearning for understanding, do not let yourselves be deceived. Each one of you in his thoughts and works has heaped up a heavy burden of wrongdoing for which each one of you must individually atone, for no part of it can be laid on the shoulders of another. Such is the law, otherwise Divine justice would be but an empty word, and without Divine justice all would crumble to ruins.”
The realm of Day of Reckoning and Resurrection is more of a spiritual proposition than physical. It is this that explains why some of the wicked seem to be getting away with their iniquities while on earth.
It is often said that the hypocrites could be rich and wealthy, have many children and live a good life; but their end is never good. That end is usually in the Hereafter.
In the non-Abrahamic religions, they talk of ‘karma’. Our conducts are to a large extent regulated, modified, and subject to the possibility of the truth in that future state referred to as the day of reckoning. Our whole belief system has as its bedrock the possibility of that day when we will be held to account for our actions and inactions while on this part of the divide. This is the more reason why people want to be on the right side of morality.
“There is no partition between this life and life in the next world. All is an immense entirety. Like an extraordinarily ingenious, never-failing mechanism, the whole mighty Creation, visible and invisible to us, interacts on itself. Uniform laws bear the whole, permeating it and connecting it like strands of nerves, in constant action and reaction.” Abdrushin: 5 Responsibility.
Even the laws of physics recognize this simple principle of action and reaction which according to Newton’s 3rd law: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. It is inescapable. If you sow good, you will reap good, if you sow evil, you will surely reap evil. Those who sow the wind must for sure reap the whirlwind.
There will be no escape from the judgement. “God’s justice remains austere and severe in His eternal laws. What a man sows, that will he reap: Divine justice does not allow that one farthing be remitted”.
In some cases, those who are seemingly wealthy from perpetrating evil could look as if they have escaped, but their names in the end are obliterated from the annals of history. Both they and their offspring are never remembered, as if they never existed. Why labor, for all the fruits of our work to be destroyed at the close of day. This recalls the story of the People of the Garden in the Quran: Indeed, we have tested them just as We tested the People of the Garden when they vowed they would gather its fruit at dawn. (Quran 68:17)
“The separation of spirit from matter, the perfectly natural consequence of the working of the law, is the so-called Day of Judgment — a day that will bring great disturbances, convulsions, and upheavals. Everyone will easily understand that this disintegration cannot take place in one earth-day, for it is written: “One day is with the Lord as a thousand years, and a thousand years as one day.” 2 Peter 3:8
Those who have ears, let them listen now!
Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend
Friday Sermon: The Poverty Triangle: Quagmire of Indecent Degeneration of Africa
The yawning gap between the have and the have-nots keep getting wider by the day and it is getting worrisome. Is there hope for the poor, the wretched of the earth, the hewers of wood and drawers of water? What hope for their children and children’s children when the hope of the present generation is bleak and betrayed? Worrisome statistics are being churned out by local and international organizations on the unbridgeable gap and deplorable conditions of the poor in Africa.
Are our leaders showing enough concern? The combined wealth of Africa’s seven wealthiest individuals surpasses the total wealth of the poorest half of the continent’s population, which is approximately 700 million people. In Nigeria, Aliko Dangote, Africa’s wealthiest person, has a net worth exceeding that of the bottom half of the Nigerian population (109 million people). South Africa is considered one of the most unequal countries in the world, with the four wealthiest individuals holding the same wealth as the bottom 60% of the population; this is scandalous!
In Nigeria, 2024 highest dividend recipients: Aliko Dangote alone received a dividend of N439 Bn from his 85.97% holding in Dangote Cement; Abdul Samad Rabiu took home N285 Bn being dividend from his 98% holding in BUA Cement and 92.6% in BUA Foods. There are other staggering dividends collected by Jim Ovia N23Bn from Zenith Bank and Otedola’s N17Bn from his 78% holding in Geregu Power Plc.
The continent has rapidly become the epicentre of global extreme poverty; while massive reduction in the number of those living on less than $1.90 a day have been achieved in Asia, the number was rising in Africa.
The IMF/World Bank at the end of the recent Spring Meetings in Washington DC warned that poverty is bound to get worse in Nigeria by 2027 – 57% of the population would live below the poverty line.
Africa is failing to march side by side with other nations in world development. Rather, the tripartite evils of poverty, war and insecurity have combined to create the evil chemistry which is the mix termed the Poverty Triangle.
It is no more the question of how Europe underdeveloped Africa but how the African leadership are entangled in the quagmire of indecent degeneration, impoverishment and immiseration of its people.
Despite being rich in natural resources, Africa continues to grapple with severe poverty and economic disparities, primarily due to corruption and inadequate governance.
Every country has had its ups and downs. Europe bounced back from World Wars I and II, the U.S.A bounced back from civil war and racial conflicts, Asia and Latin America bounced back from the colonial situation, dictatorships and political turmoil, why will Africa not bounce back from the effects of slave trade and colonialism? But other countries have moved on.
At present, it is obvious that Africa is the least developed inhabited continent of the world. The region suffers from all sorts of problems, 90% of which are man-made.
The most prominent problem of Africa is leadership failure. Most past and present African leaders have failed the region woefully and their brutal sit-tight phenomena have made it very difficult or impossible for them to be replaced. More than 85% of African elections are not free, fair and nor credible. They are exercises in choiceless choice.
Hardly, could you find an African country that is completely devoid of religious and ethnic crisis. More than 60 years on the average, that African nations have gained independence from their colonial masters, rather than fashion solutions to their ethnic and tribal differences, unscrupulous leaders continue to weaponise the ethnic differences to split the various nationalities into aiding and abetting the various conflicts on the continent.
Every year thousands of lives and properties are being lost in Africa in the name of religious and ethnic differences. Just 31 years ago in Rwanda, more than 800,000 people were estimated to have been killed just because they belong to a particular ethnic group.
“Nigeria is Africa’s biggest economy, yet the fruits of its economic growth are not shared equally. Poverty and destitution are stubbornly high: around one in three children are not attending school, approximately 10.2 million at primary school and 8.1 million at junior secondary school.
A quarter of citizens lack access to safe drinking water, and half are living below the $1.90 poverty line. It is estimated that $24 billion would be needed to end poverty in the country, which is less than the combined wealth of the richest four Nigerians; $37.3bn” – Forbes. Hmmmmmm!
To compound our tribulations, wages are extremely low and are never paid when due as a result of what a friend called ‘economic adversity’. Is there hope? There is no wonder the churches and mosques are filled to the brim with the poor supplicating to God for help from the Pharaohs who rule over them.
I see poverty not as a concept but as a condition; a state of being; a condition of human wretchedness, despondency, deprivation and want. A state of lacking in the basic necessities of life such as food, clean water, shelter ( even of a crude type), basic health care, basic education and a state of abject impoverishment. Poverty is not only a disease but a state of spiritual rejection. As a condition of deprivation, poverty is a state of economic marginalization and denial of fundamental human rights of fulfillment of basic needs and freedom.
Poverty is a political and economic crime that sentences the individual into a social and spiritual prison, making that person cursed as in Joshua 9:23: “Now therefore you are cursed, and some of you shall never be anything but servants, hewers of wood and drawers of water. . “.
People in a state of poverty are politically voiceless; they are emasculated financially and have no business in the political domain; they are constantly preoccupied with eeking a living from the dustbin of society. And they are at the mercy of ‘rulers’ who are supposed to protect their interest and ameliorate their living conditions. It’s as if they were born to suffer.
According to Wikipedia, between 1.2 to 2.4 million Africans died during the Atlantic Slave Trade over a period of about 360 years. The number of those who died as a result of ethnic and religious crises in Africa between 1980-2025 has since exceeded that figure. The people who died in the 34 months old Nigerian civil war alone are close to the entire number of Africans who died in the 360 years of Atlantic Slave Trade.
Meanwhile the rich get richer even as poverty and inequality deepen. “From Nigeria to Mozambique you can see poverty rising at the same time as rapid growth. What does this mean? The growth is being gobbled up by the super rich and transnational capital. And that means ordinary people, by comparison, find their lives even more impoverished.
Given Nigeria’s enormous resources, it is puzzling that such a huge portion of the populace live in poverty and squalor. This vast incidence of poverty in the midst of plenty has severally been linked to the endemic corruption in the country, as it involves the massive stealing of resources that would have otherwise been invested in providing wealth-creating infrastructure for the citizens.
The mineral-rich east of the Democratic Republic of Congo has been dogged by conflict for more than 30 years, since the 1994 Rwandan genocide. Numerous armed groups have competed with the central authorities for power and control of the potential fortune in this vast nation. (DRC) is facing one of the world’s largest displacement and humanitarian crises.
Two years ago a conflict erupted in Sudan that few anticipated would escalate so rapidly or persist for so long. What began as a violent power struggle has become one of the worst and most neglected humanitarian crises of our time.
The country has been plunged into a state of devastation marked by mass displacement, hunger, violence and disease. The numbers are staggering. More than 30 million people need humanitarian aid. At least 15 million people are currently displaced. Some 11.3 million are displaced inside Sudan and 3.9 million people have fled to neighboring countries, making this the world’s largest displacement crisis. More than 20 million people urgently need access to healthcare.
Modern day conflicts in Africa came to be after the colonization of the continent. No matter how one tries to see modern day conflicts in Africa, one cannot separate such conflicts from external influences. This is however not to say that Africans themselves do not have any iota of blame in the conflicts ravaging the continent. None can conquer a people effortlessly without an effective collaboration from within. This seems to be the situation of Africa.
Prayer: Rabbana atina fid-dunya hasanatan wa fil ‘akhirati hasanatan waqina ‘adhaban-nar : Our Lord! Grant us good in this world and good in the hereafter, and save us from the chastisement of the fire. [2:201]
Barka Jumuah and a happy weekend
