News
Dele Momodu Unveils 5-Star Leadership Centre in Ibadan
By Eric Elezuo
Accomplished journalist, and Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu, has unveiled his audacious facility for the training of aspiring leaders, tagged Dele Momodu Leadership Centre.
Flanked and supported by close friends within and outside the media, and family members, led by the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and his entourage, a happy Dele Momodu, who has dedicated about 40 years of his life to journalism and impacting humanity, told all who cared to listen that this is his own gift to humanity as he celebrates his 65th birthday.
Situated at the serene-most part of the ancient city of Ibadan, known as the Alalubosa (GRA) Estate, the Centre is a twin duplex stylishly placed in the middle of the expanse of land surrounded by utility facilities including a cozy swimming pool and other recreational amenities for soft relaxation.
The building is a made up of four expensive bedrooms and general areas for the comfort of residents at every point of time.
Speaking on the reasons behind the concept, Momodu gave glory to God, and the need to attention to planning and execution of ideas, noting that the event of the day, was product of five years of consistency and dedication, with the need of giving to the society uppermost in his mind.
“The idea is a derivation of what applies with the Rockefeller Foundation, where scholars are giving all facilities to bring to life their concepts in a serene environment. We are basically replicating that gesture here in Nigeria. The idea is to grant scholars full access to our facilities once their applications have been approved.
At the moment, there four bedrooms of 5-star quality among other comfort-based facilities,” Momodu said.
He added that every resident has a residency duration of one week for now so as to afford others on the queue the opportunity to use the facility as well, stressing that the facility will serve as a resource centre for researchers at no cost.
Responding, Osun State Governor, Adeleke, who performed the tape-cutting ritual to declare the leadership centre open, praised the dogged nature of Momodu, saying a project of this magnitude could not just occur, but by intense planning, down to earth execution and working with the best of professionals.
“Chief Dele Momodu is a unique breed, a genius within humanity, and a free mind with progressive ideals about our society,” Gov Adeleke revered the global citizen.
While going down memorylane to his friendship with Dele Momodu, the governor harped on the need for all to keep their friends very close, their position in the society notwithstanding.
As dishes of every kind and assorted beverages made the rounds in ceaseless supply, ageless entertainer, Sir Shina Peters, was on ground to provide undiluted music and dance to the applause and admiration of the capacity filled open arena.
The unveiling of the leadership training facility is a prelude to the 65th year birthday celebrations of the Ovation publisher, which comprises The Dele Momodu Leadership Lecture at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) and a soiree to the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, all in Victoria Island.
News
Natasha Disowns Viral TikTok Video Praising Tinubu
The Senator representing Kogi Central in the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has distanced herself from a viral TikTok video that surfaced online showing her dancing to “Omo Ologo”, a song in praise of President Bola Tinubu.
In a public disclaimer released via her verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Akpoti-Uduaghan denied owning any TikTok account, warning the public against being misled by parody accounts across various social media platforms.
“I do not own a TikTok account,” she posted.
“Many parody accounts exist in my name on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Some have garnered large followings.”
She clarified that the circulating video was manipulated from an old 2023 clip and repurposed with “mischievous intent” to mislead the public.
“While I hold the President in utmost respect, I’d urge everyone to disregard the mischievous post made using an old 2023 video of mine,” she stated.
The video, sound-tracked by “Omo Ologo”, a praise song performed by Dauda Kahutu Rarara at a recent event attended by Tinubu in Katsina, appeared to depict the senator aligning herself with the president’s camp.
News
Court Hands EFCC Three Days Ultimatum to Conclude 10-Year-Old Corruption Charges Against Dasuki
Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has granted three consecutive days to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to conclude the ten-year-old corruption charges it instituted against a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Mohammed Sambo Dasuki (rtd).
Dasuki’s counsel initiated legal arguments when he challenged the status of the subpoena because it was issued to the DSS as an entity not recognised by the law of the country.
The EFCC lawyer, however, countered the objection, insisting that DSS was a creation of statute and that there had been no confusion in the identity of the organisation.
“The document was duly served on Department of State Security (DSS). The Department has no confusion as to its identity.
“The witness did not exhibit any confusion as to his invitation by the Court. The objection as to form does not defeat the end of Justice. We humbly pray the Court not to sustain the objection in the interest of substantial justice.”
In the end, Justice Lifu admitted the subpoena as an exhibit and reserved his ruling to be delivered along with the main charge.
“I have carefully and painstakingly listened to learned counsel on the admissibility of the document sought to be tendered by the prosecution.
“I have also perused the document in relation to the name on the said subpoena. Admissibility of documentary evidence is governed by the law of evidence, and it is determined by relevancy.
“Being a criminal case which is about 10 years old in the docket of this court, coupled with the fact that ACJA 2015 envisages speedy dispensation of criminal justice, this document shall be admitted and a ruling shall be incorporated into the final judgement of this court,” said Justice Lifu.
The judge drew the attention of the parties to the fact that the case had dragged and suffered delay for ten years, having been filed in 2015.
At the proceedings, the first prosecution witness and exhibit keeper with the DSS, Monsur Mohammed, was permitted to give evidence on the strength of the subpoena.
He subsequently presented several items found in Dasuki’s properties at 13 John Khadije Street, Asokoro, Abuja; 46 Nelson Mandela Street, Asokoro Abuja; Sabon Birnin Road, Sokoto; and Sultan Abubakar Road, also in Sokoto.
Four different search warrants executed in July 2015 at the four properties led to the recovery of the undisclosed items.
In the end, the DSS exhibit keeper admitted that nothing incriminating was found on the properties.
After the evidence, Justice Lifu held that in the circumstances of the case and by consent of all counsel, “this suit is hereby adjourned to 7, 8 and 9 July 2025 at the instance of the Court for further hearing.
He added: “The learned prosecutor is expected to close his case on these adjourned dates.”
News
Tinubu in Anambra, Pleads for Patience, Understanding Amid Hardship
President Bola Tinubu has issued a passionate call for unity, resilience, and renewed patriotism, urging Nigerians to stand firm behind ongoing reforms aimed at rebuilding the country’s economic foundation.
Speaking during a grand reception in Awka, Anambra State, on the occasion of his state visit, President Tinubu acknowledged the current challenges facing the nation but assured the people that the hard choices were necessary for lasting prosperity.
“We continue to plead with Nigerians for their patience and understanding,” Tinubu appealed.
“We call on all patriots and progressives to rise and continue to work hard every day for the greatness of our dear country. We have no other country but Nigeria. We must make it great as the pride of the black race.”
He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive development, citing progress made in economic reform, infrastructure investment, and improved public finance management.
“We met near-insolvent public finance… unsustainable multiple subsidies… a chaotic and debilitating forex regime. These monsters have been tackled,” he said.
Highlighting renewed investor confidence and growth in agriculture, manufacturing, and technology, Tinubu said the “Renewed Hope Agenda” was already yielding visible results.
He particularly commended Anambra for leading in innovation and development, referencing the commissioning of the Solution Fun City and Government House Mini-City as signs of progress.
Describing Governor Chukwuma Soludo as “a brilliant man” and “a thinker who knows the way,” Tinubu added: “We are working together for a better Anambra and Nigeria.”
The president also praised Anambra State for fully implementing and even surpassing the new national minimum wage, calling it “a signal of true leadership and compassion for the working class.”
Asserting the federal government’s commitment to equitable development, Tinubu promised increased investment in roads, power, rail, and digital infrastructure across all regions, including the Southeast.
Ooni Felicitates with Bashorun Dele Momodu on His 65th Birthday
Momodu: The Babalawo of Nigerian Media
65 Gun Salute to Dele Momodu, A Pen General, Mentor and Reservoir of Knowledge
Ààrę @65! My Testament of a Good Man
Aare Dele Momodu at 65: A Life in Full Colour, in Full Purpose
Happy 65th Birthday Chief Dele Momodu, a Visionary Leader – Dr. Raymond Edoh
Dele Momodu Unveils 5-Star Leadership Centre in Ibadan
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News7 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline7 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline7 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
The Great Gani Fawehinmi: His Life, His Legacies & His Frustrations