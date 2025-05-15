Dele Momodu Unveils 5-Star Leadership Centre in Ibadan

By Eric Elezuo

Accomplished journalist, and Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu, has unveiled his audacious facility for the training of aspiring leaders, tagged Dele Momodu Leadership Centre.

Flanked and supported by close friends within and outside the media, and family members, led by the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and his entourage, a happy Dele Momodu, who has dedicated about 40 years of his life to journalism and impacting humanity, told all who cared to listen that this is his own gift to humanity as he celebrates his 65th birthday.

Situated at the serene-most part of the ancient city of Ibadan, known as the Alalubosa (GRA) Estate, the Centre is a twin duplex stylishly placed in the middle of the expanse of land surrounded by utility facilities including a cozy swimming pool and other recreational amenities for soft relaxation.

The building is a made up of four expensive bedrooms and general areas for the comfort of residents at every point of time.

Speaking on the reasons behind the concept, Momodu gave glory to God, and the need to attention to planning and execution of ideas, noting that the event of the day, was product of five years of consistency and dedication, with the need of giving to the society uppermost in his mind.

“The idea is a derivation of what applies with the Rockefeller Foundation, where scholars are giving all facilities to bring to life their concepts in a serene environment. We are basically replicating that gesture here in Nigeria. The idea is to grant scholars full access to our facilities once their applications have been approved.

At the moment, there four bedrooms of 5-star quality among other comfort-based facilities,” Momodu said.

He added that every resident has a residency duration of one week for now so as to afford others on the queue the opportunity to use the facility as well, stressing that the facility will serve as a resource centre for researchers at no cost.

Responding, Osun State Governor, Adeleke, who performed the tape-cutting ritual to declare the leadership centre open, praised the dogged nature of Momodu, saying a project of this magnitude could not just occur, but by intense planning, down to earth execution and working with the best of professionals.

“Chief Dele Momodu is a unique breed, a genius within humanity, and a free mind with progressive ideals about our society,” Gov Adeleke revered the global citizen.

While going down memorylane to his friendship with Dele Momodu, the governor harped on the need for all to keep their friends very close, their position in the society notwithstanding.

As dishes of every kind and assorted beverages made the rounds in ceaseless supply, ageless entertainer, Sir Shina Peters, was on ground to provide undiluted music and dance to the applause and admiration of the capacity filled open arena.

The unveiling of the leadership training facility is a prelude to the 65th year birthday celebrations of the Ovation publisher, which comprises The Dele Momodu Leadership Lecture at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) and a soiree to the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, all in Victoria Island.