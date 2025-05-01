Opinion
An Open Letter to His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON
By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba
“…Every Cloud Has a Silver Lining…”
Your Excellency,
I bring you good tidings, sir. At this pivotal moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey, I write to commend your efforts and unwavering resolve in leading the emerging coalition of opposition voices ahead of the 2027 general elections. Indeed, it is both timely and necessary. History often remembers those who dared to unite for a common good, not those who bowed to pressure or fled at the sound of resistance.
Your excellency, despite my strong conviction in your visionary leadership, the unfortunate developments within our party, the PDP in recent times have left me deeply depressed and increasingly hopeless, especially with each disheartening event like the recent defection of the former Governor of Delta State His Excellency Ifeanyi Okowa who was your running mate in your 2023 presidential contest. These moments have shaken my faith in the party’s unity and future. However, every time I listen to Chief Dele Momodu passionately defend you and articulate what you truly stand for, I quickly regain my hope. His words reignite my optimism and remind me why I believe in your vision and leadership.
Sir, in your long years of service and sacrifice for Nigeria, you have displayed rare courage and consistency in your pursuit of a better and more inclusive Nigeria. Now, as you bring together like-minded leaders, parties, and civil society actors in the spirit of national redemption, I urge you to remain focused irrespective of what others might see as a setback. Let the distractors talk; their strategy is to sow doubt and division, to derail this noble effort before it gains momentum. But remember Sir, noise is often loudest when a threat is real.
History is on your side. Across Africa and beyond, coalitions have emerged as powerful tools to reclaim democracy and build people-centered governments. In 2013, the merger of the ACN, CPC, ANPP, and a faction of APGA under your then-rival, now former President Muhammadu Buhari, demonstrated how diverse interests can align for national progress. That coalition defeated an incumbent, proving that unity is strength when driven by purpose and commitment. Sir, I have no iota of doubt that you are both purposeful and committed.
We’ve seen similar examples across the continent:
In Kenya, the National Super Alliance (NASA) and earlier the Jubilee Alliance reshaped the electoral map by significantly altering the political landscape via consolidating regional and ethnic support into broad-based coalitions. These alliances redefined electoral competition, shifting focus from individual parties to powerful blocs capable of influencing national outcomes.
In South Africa, opposition parties joined forces to challenge the African National Congress (ANC) dominance through coalitions to challenge its longstanding dominance, particularly in strategically important provinces.
In Zimbabwe, the MDC Alliance in 2018 posed a serious challenge to ZANU-PF’s decades-long grip on power since 1980, signifying a shift in their political landscape.
In Israel, a broad coalition even unseated a long-time prime minister, showing how powerful political unity can be when rooted in a shared vision.
Your coalition, sir, must be more than a platform to win elections. It should be a movement, one that gives hope to the youth, inspires the forgotten middle class, and empowers the marginalized. The SABUWAR TAFIYA should therefore be a MOVEMENT and a unstoppable tsunami that will wipe away the self-centred politicians, or simply our oppressors.
Sir, your experience and network, combined with younger voices and fresh perspectives, can offer that leadership that will bring about the long anticipated change in our dear country, this time around, a change for the better.
As you forge ahead, permit me to offer some heartfelt advice:
(1) Your Excellency Sir, to effectively form a strong and strategic coalition, it is vital to base your decisions on thorough and credible research. By leveraging data, you can identify regions where support is weak, understand public sentiment, and pinpoint areas needing improvement. Research will provide the clarity and direction necessary to build alliances that resonate with the people and strengthen your path to national leadership.
(2) Avoid internal sabotage at all costs. Many coalitions fail not from external attacks, but internal egos. Not everyone joining the movement should be received with open arms.
(3) Your Excellency, it is also crucial to approach the leadership challenges within the PDP with strategic care and inclusive dialogue, both at the national level and, most importantly, at the grassroots. Neglecting the grassroots at this sensitive time risks alienating the party’s foundational support base, weakening mobilization capacity, and creating openings for opposition influence. A stable, united front built on transparent leadership structures and empowered local stakeholders will not only restore confidence but also strengthen the PDP’s chances in future electoral contests.
(4) At this critical juncture, it is essential to clearly state your position regarding the party platform your coalition intends to adopt. Many of your supporters are currently uncertain and directionless, which creates a dangerous vacuum that the ruling party could easily exploit to weaken your base. Providing clarity now will unify your allies, energize your followers, and ensure strategic alignment ahead of any political realignment.
To wrap it all up your Excellency, you have nothing left to prove but everything left to give. If this coalition succeeds, it will not be a personal victory, it will be a generational breakthrough for Nigeria. So keep your eyes on the goal. Do not be distracted by propaganda or detractors. Nigeria is watching. And many are silently hoping that this time, unity will not be a fleeting dream but a lasting reality.
Sir, there will be more defections coming sooner or later, but always remember this:
The removal of wound debris after an injury is undeniably painful, yet it is a necessary step, so that true healing can begin. Without it, the wound festers with it, though the pain is sharp, the path to restoration is made clear.
Stay strong, Your Excellency.
With utmost respect,
Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba, a Concerned Nigerian Citizen, writes from Kano
Opinion
In Defence of Aare Dele Momodu: Journalism is a Calling, Not a Degree Title
By Prince Adeyemi Aseperi-Shonibare
It has become necessary to respond to the recent disparaging remarks directed at the person and professional legacy of Aare Dele Momodu by Mr. Lere Olayinka. Such comments are not only unfortunate but reflect a worrying disregard for the foundations, integrity, and future of journalism in Nigeria.
To begin with, journalism is not a profession strictly defined by one’s academic degree. Unlike medicine, law, or engineering, journalism is more than a formal discipline — it is a calling, a vocation grounded in intellect, observation, empathy, and courage. As the legendary Walter Cronkite rightly said, “Journalism is what we need to make democracy work.”
A journalist is one who dedicates their craft to telling the truth, elevating public discourse, and preserving the record of our times. Therefore, it is both unfair and intellectually dishonest to attempt to reduce Aare Dele Momodu — a man with over three decades of impactful, innovative, and professional media experience — to merely a “Yoruba graduate turned journalist.”
Studying Yoruba or any language at university level demands high intelligence and analytical depth. Moreover, Aare Momodu holds a Master’s degree in a field directly relevant to journalism and is currently pursuing his PhD at a prestigious international university. Not only is he academically grounded, but he would also be eminently qualified to teach journalism at any level.
Across Nigeria and the world, the media space is filled with respected professionals who did not study journalism but have become towering figures in the industry. Consider the likes of Rufai Oseni (Botany), Seun Okinbaloye (Theatre Arts and Law), Kenny Ogungbe ,JAJ Ambrose Somide, Olisa Adibua, and many more. Their success proves that journalism rewards passion, integrity, and skill — not just certificates.
Aare Dele Momodu’s contribution to journalism is both historic and enduring. From his role as Features Editor at Concord Newspapers, to Editor of Classique Magazine, and founder of the iconic Ovation International Magazine, his career has defined excellence and innovation.
Ovation International Magazine remains a global African brand — modeled after world-class publications like Hello! and OK! Magazine. It tells the African story with pride, style, and professionalism, profiling global figures such as SEAL and Mohamed Al-Fayed (former owner of Harrods), whose stories were syndicated by other internationally magazines and credited Ovation international magazine for breaking the stories.
The magazine has built a powerful niche audience, featured leaders like former Governor Nyesom Wike, and employed one of the largest teams of professional photographers on the continent. Its equipment and logistical investments run into millions — it is not just a magazine; it is a media institution.
As Yoruba people and Omoluabis, we must remember that politics is seasonal, but legacy is eternal. Our utterances today shape how history will judge us. To attempt to diminish a man of Aare Dele Momodu’s calibre for fleeting political points is regrettable, my brother, Lere Olayinka.
As Maya Angelou wisely noted, “A people without the knowledge of their past history, origin and culture is like a tree without roots.” Aare Dele Momodu is one of the foundational roots of African journalism. He deserves recognition, not ridicule.
Let us give honour to whom honour is due.
And if we may ask — how many politicians studied Political Science before entering politics? Or you, Mr. Lere Olayinka, now a political PRO — did you study Public Relations? Let us reflect before we cast stones.
Irrespective of our political differences, let us disagree without being disagreeable. Let respect and truth guide our words — always.
Opinion
Journalism Is a Calling, Not Just a Degree: In Defence of Chief Dele Momodu
By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba
A student once asked a British Professor of Mass Communication about the “essence of journalism” and his response was ” The essence of Journalism is beyond the classroom”.
Several works explore the intersection of journalism, education and real-world practice. For instance, The Journalism Behind Journalism by Gina Baleria delves into the intangible skills essential for effective journalism, such as curiosity, empathy, and community engagement.
This suggests that while formal education in journalism provides foundational knowledge, the true essence of journalism often extends beyond the classroom, encompassing real-world experiences and the development of critical, ethical, and practical skills.
Recently, Lere Olayinka, a media assistant to the FCT minister Nyesom Wike attempted to undermine Chief Dele Momodu’s journalistic credibility by mocking the fact that he did not study journalism in the classroom. Surprisingly, Lere’s paymaster, Wike who is considered to be one of the most popular Nigerian politicians today lacks a political science degree neither did he studied politics in any classroom, or even practice the law that he studied. It is therefore appropriate to call Mr Lere a hypocrite!
As regards journalism in general, both Nigerian and global history have shown time and again that journalism is not solely the preserve of degree holders, but the field of the bold, the curious, and the committed. Some of the world’s most influential journalists never sat in a formal journalism class, yet they shaped public opinion, held power to account, and carved their names into the annals of media history. Chief Dele Momodu is not an exception; he is a self made media icon that can stand as a perfect example.
Chief Dele Momodu’s career trajectory would humble many. With a background in Yoruba and a master’s in English Literature from Obafemi Awolowo University, Momodu transitioned into journalism through passion, training, and an unbreakable commitment to the truth.
From his days at The Guardian, Concord, and African Concord, to founding Ovation International in 1996, he built a pan-African media empire without a traditional journalism certificate. He became the highest paid editor in Nigeria at the age of 30 years just a few years into the journalism profession. Dele Momodu’s exceptional journalism skills, natural writing talent, unwavering loyalty, and honesty quickly set him apart in the media world. His dedication and integrity earned him frequent promotions and the respect of influential figures. Impressed by these qualities, the late MKO Abiola not only supported his rise but went a step further by adopting him as a son, recognizing both his professional excellence and personal character.
He has interviewed presidents, launched political campaigns, and mentored young journalists across the continent. His brand of journalism is rooted not in theory but in lived experience, global exposure, and continuous refinement. His unique journalism style can be attributed to his globetrotter nature, as someone who travelled over 70 countries.
To belittle his legacy based on academic qualifications is to ignore the real measure of a journalist: integrity, influence, and impact.
The story of how Momodu adopted journalism as a carrier is a very interesting one. He initially had a simple dream: to become a teacher, marry a fellow teacher, and live a contented life thereafter. However, he couldn’t secure a teaching position because the military government at that time had placed an embargo on employment in tertiary institutions. Consequently, that dream began to slip away. He was simply devastated. Struggling with unemployment, his life took an unexpected turn when his best friend, Prince Adedamola Olasufo Aderemi, the grandson of the late Ooni of Ife, recognized his writing talent and encouraged him to try writing articles and making scholarly contributions for publications. Momodu is a voracious reader who is incurably addicted to writing. Taking the advice to heart, Dele began writing articles for the Sunday Tribune in Imalefalafia, Ibadan, and The Guardian newspapers at Rutam House, near Mafoluku/Oshodi where he was paid a stipend of N25/article and he was thrilled endlessly, unknowingly stepping into a path that would redefine his future and career. Prior to that, journalism was never under consideration for him. The rest is history, an interesting story for another day.
Apart from Chief Dele Momodu, many renowned international journalists never studied journalism in school. A few of them are as follows:
The first is Anderson Cooper of CNN, a Yale graduate and a global journalist who never studied journalism. He majored in political science. His breakthrough came not from a classroom, but from smuggling himself into conflict zones with a video camera, sending raw footage to networks. That self-taught and self-funded initiative launched one of the most respected careers in international reporting.
Next is Robert Fisk, History Buff, War Correspondent.
The late Robert Fisk is known for his fearless reporting in the Middle East, never studied journalism. He studied English and earned a Ph.D. in political science. Yet, he became a gold standard for war reporting. His depth came not from journalism school, but from rigorous fieldwork and independent learning.
The 4th personality is Christiane Amanpour who holds a degree in international affairs, not journalism. Yet, through persistence, courage, and on-the-job mastery, she rose to become CNN’s Chief International Anchor, known for her sharp questioning and unmatched field reporting.
The common thread among these names including Chief Dele Momodu is that they didn’t wait for permission to practice journalism. They didn’t hide behind qualifications. They went out, asked the hard questions, told the untold stories, and shaped national and global conversations.
To Mr. Lere Olayinka and others who weaponize academic elitism, this must be said: Journalism is judged not by certificates but by credibility. Not by classroom attendance, but by the talent, courage to confront power and speak truth. Former Governor Wike was a beneficiary of all these. That is why till today Chief Dele Momodu calls him Mr Project. He was a beneficiary of the Ovation that Lere undermined. Where was he when Wike invited Ovation Media Group to Rivers State to help him sell his projects to Nigerians in 2020 when he was nursing his presidential ambition ahead of 2023 elections? Wike didn’t know journalist Lere Olayinka at the time? The truth is, Wike was less popular before that event? His performance and developmental projects were simply unpopular.
Chief Dele Momodu’s journey is an inspiring testament to what can be achieved with passion, discipline, and lifelong learning. His legacy stands tall, not in lecture halls, but in print, in the streets, and in the minds of millions who have been informed, inspired, and empowered by his work.
Let us not diminish a man’s contribution because he took a different route or mere political sentiment. After all, history remembers impact, not certificates.
Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via @ssbaba.pys@buk.edu.ng
Opinion
One-Party State in Nigeria? A Futile Dream, a Failing Opposition, and the Battle for 2027
By Olukayode Majekodunmi (LLM Notre Dame)
The idea of Nigeria becoming a one-party state is as implausible as it is alarming. Historically, even under the most repressive military regimes, Nigeria’s diverse political culture resisted absolute consolidation of power. General Sani Abacha, with all the machinery of the state under his command, could not eliminate multiparty politics. His attempt to impose a single-party system collapsed under domestic resistance and international outrage. If such a feat was impossible in the face of absolute authoritarianism, how realistic is it under a civilian, constitutional democracy?
It is important to acknowledge the grave concerns raised in the recent statement titled *“Defending Democracy: A Call to Resist the March Toward a One-Party State in Nigeria.”* The signatories include respected advocates, public intellectuals, and activists whose contributions to our democratic journey are both historic and enduring. Their vigilance reflects a deep love for Nigeria’s fragile democratic experiment, and their warning should not be dismissed out of hand.
However, the tone of the Presidency’s response—issued by Mr. Bayo Onanuga—was disappointingly cavalier. Branding esteemed citizens as “disgruntled figures” and “emergency defenders of democracy” undermines the seriousness of the debate. Language matters, especially in moments of national introspection. The response, while addressing the core political dynamics at play, missed an opportunity to engage the discourse with the decorum and respect that democracy demands—especially toward those whose sacrifices helped secure our current freedoms.
That said, it would be dishonest to place the responsibility for Nigeria’s political imbalance solely at the feet of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The growing dominance of the APC is not a function of state-backed coercion alone. It is equally—if not more—a symptom of the monumental failure of the opposition to present a viable alternative. Democracy thrives when there is not only a ruling party but a strong, credible opposition capable of galvanizing the electorate around new ideas and accountable leadership.
Let’s be clear: it is not the duty of the ruling party to help the opposition find its footing. No ruling party, anywhere in the world, has that obligation. It is not the responsibility of President Tinubu or the APC to organize the PDP, unify the Labour Party, or teach political discipline to the NNPP. A democracy presumes competitive politics. The job of challenging the status quo and offering voters a better alternative lies squarely with the opposition itself.
At present, Nigeria’s opposition is broken. The PDP is an imploding entity, unable to police its members or instill ideological discipline. It remains shackled by the internal sabotage of figures like Nyesom Wike, who openly collaborate with the APC while still enjoying space within the party. Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso—though individually influential—are operating in political silos, more interested in their personal ambitions than in forging a coalition that could take power. If this continues, 2027 will not be a contest. It will be a coronation.
But even that outcome will not be evidence of a one-party state. It will be the product of a fragmented, disoriented opposition that failed to do its homework.
We must also expand the lens of responsibility. The work of organizing for democratic change cannot rest solely on political parties. Civil society, media, student unions, religious institutions, labor movements, and indeed ordinary citizens must rise to the occasion. Democracy is not a spectator sport. It demands active engagement from the people.
The Nigerian electorate must stop outsourcing its power to political elites. Citizens must ask hard questions, scrutinize policies, and hold all politicians accountable—not just the ones they didn’t vote for. Voting once every four years is not enough. There must be continuous participation—through town halls, civic education, protests, and public commentary. If the people do not engage, no amount of opposition heroics or ruling party restraint will save democracy.
The path forward must be twofold. First, the opposition must rebuild. That means discipline, ideological clarity, grassroots engagement, and coalition-building. It means purging opportunists and rejecting personality cults in favor of sustainable political platforms. Second, the people themselves must be the true defenders of democracy—demanding transparency, asking tough questions, and refusing to be mere spectators in the national drama.
We must stop reducing every political setback to dictatorship. Nigeria is not on the brink of a one-party state. What we are facing is a crisis of opposition, a vacuum of organization, and an apathetic citizenry. And if we are not careful, that vacuum will be filled by authoritarian tendencies—not because they were imposed, but because we allowed them to flourish through our silence and disunity.
The alarm has been sounded, yes. But sounding the alarm is not enough. Now is the time for organizing, for mobilizing, and for building a truly competitive democratic alternative. Nigeria deserves nothing less.
