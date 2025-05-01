An Open Letter to His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON

By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba

“…Every Cloud Has a Silver Lining…”

Your Excellency,

I bring you good tidings, sir. At this pivotal moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey, I write to commend your efforts and unwavering resolve in leading the emerging coalition of opposition voices ahead of the 2027 general elections. Indeed, it is both timely and necessary. History often remembers those who dared to unite for a common good, not those who bowed to pressure or fled at the sound of resistance.

Your excellency, despite my strong conviction in your visionary leadership, the unfortunate developments within our party, the PDP in recent times have left me deeply depressed and increasingly hopeless, especially with each disheartening event like the recent defection of the former Governor of Delta State His Excellency Ifeanyi Okowa who was your running mate in your 2023 presidential contest. These moments have shaken my faith in the party’s unity and future. However, every time I listen to Chief Dele Momodu passionately defend you and articulate what you truly stand for, I quickly regain my hope. His words reignite my optimism and remind me why I believe in your vision and leadership.

Sir, in your long years of service and sacrifice for Nigeria, you have displayed rare courage and consistency in your pursuit of a better and more inclusive Nigeria. Now, as you bring together like-minded leaders, parties, and civil society actors in the spirit of national redemption, I urge you to remain focused irrespective of what others might see as a setback. Let the distractors talk; their strategy is to sow doubt and division, to derail this noble effort before it gains momentum. But remember Sir, noise is often loudest when a threat is real.

History is on your side. Across Africa and beyond, coalitions have emerged as powerful tools to reclaim democracy and build people-centered governments. In 2013, the merger of the ACN, CPC, ANPP, and a faction of APGA under your then-rival, now former President Muhammadu Buhari, demonstrated how diverse interests can align for national progress. That coalition defeated an incumbent, proving that unity is strength when driven by purpose and commitment. Sir, I have no iota of doubt that you are both purposeful and committed.

We’ve seen similar examples across the continent:

In Kenya, the National Super Alliance (NASA) and earlier the Jubilee Alliance reshaped the electoral map by significantly altering the political landscape via consolidating regional and ethnic support into broad-based coalitions. These alliances redefined electoral competition, shifting focus from individual parties to powerful blocs capable of influencing national outcomes.

In South Africa, opposition parties joined forces to challenge the African National Congress (ANC) dominance through coalitions to challenge its longstanding dominance, particularly in strategically important provinces.

In Zimbabwe, the MDC Alliance in 2018 posed a serious challenge to ZANU-PF’s decades-long grip on power since 1980, signifying a shift in their political landscape.

In Israel, a broad coalition even unseated a long-time prime minister, showing how powerful political unity can be when rooted in a shared vision.

Your coalition, sir, must be more than a platform to win elections. It should be a movement, one that gives hope to the youth, inspires the forgotten middle class, and empowers the marginalized. The SABUWAR TAFIYA should therefore be a MOVEMENT and a unstoppable tsunami that will wipe away the self-centred politicians, or simply our oppressors.

Sir, your experience and network, combined with younger voices and fresh perspectives, can offer that leadership that will bring about the long anticipated change in our dear country, this time around, a change for the better.

As you forge ahead, permit me to offer some heartfelt advice:

(1) Your Excellency Sir, to effectively form a strong and strategic coalition, it is vital to base your decisions on thorough and credible research. By leveraging data, you can identify regions where support is weak, understand public sentiment, and pinpoint areas needing improvement. Research will provide the clarity and direction necessary to build alliances that resonate with the people and strengthen your path to national leadership.

(2) Avoid internal sabotage at all costs. Many coalitions fail not from external attacks, but internal egos. Not everyone joining the movement should be received with open arms.

(3) Your Excellency, it is also crucial to approach the leadership challenges within the PDP with strategic care and inclusive dialogue, both at the national level and, most importantly, at the grassroots. Neglecting the grassroots at this sensitive time risks alienating the party’s foundational support base, weakening mobilization capacity, and creating openings for opposition influence. A stable, united front built on transparent leadership structures and empowered local stakeholders will not only restore confidence but also strengthen the PDP’s chances in future electoral contests.

(4) At this critical juncture, it is essential to clearly state your position regarding the party platform your coalition intends to adopt. Many of your supporters are currently uncertain and directionless, which creates a dangerous vacuum that the ruling party could easily exploit to weaken your base. Providing clarity now will unify your allies, energize your followers, and ensure strategic alignment ahead of any political realignment.

To wrap it all up your Excellency, you have nothing left to prove but everything left to give. If this coalition succeeds, it will not be a personal victory, it will be a generational breakthrough for Nigeria. So keep your eyes on the goal. Do not be distracted by propaganda or detractors. Nigeria is watching. And many are silently hoping that this time, unity will not be a fleeting dream but a lasting reality.

Sir, there will be more defections coming sooner or later, but always remember this:

The removal of wound debris after an injury is undeniably painful, yet it is a necessary step, so that true healing can begin. Without it, the wound festers with it, though the pain is sharp, the path to restoration is made clear.

Stay strong, Your Excellency.

With utmost respect,

Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba, a Concerned Nigerian Citizen, writes from Kano