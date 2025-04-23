Featured
MC Awilo Brings Laughter, Joy to “The King of Street Joke” Event
Nigeria’s comedy king, MC Awilo, reignited the nation’s laughter quotient with a spectacular performance at the “King of Street Joke” event. Held at the RickRex Event Center in Benin City, the show was a masterclass in humor, entertainment, and unforgettable moments.
The evening kicked off with an all-star lineup, featuring comedic geniuses like King James, Kaduna 1st son, and Brother Ifeanyi. However, the night’s pièce de résistance was MC Awilo’s dramatic entrance, which left the audience in awe. Accompanied by a troupe of men in black and a giant gorilla mascot, MC Awilo’s arrival sparked a frenzy of excitement.
With his razor-sharp wit and clever wordplay, MC Awilo delivered a string of side-splitting jokes that had the crowd in stitches. His performance was flawless, and the audience’s infectious laughter filled the room. The comedian’s ability to read the room and tailor his jokes to the audience’s mood was truly impressive.
The event also featured a memorable performance by gospel sensation Brother Ifeanyi, who treated the crowd to his hit single “Jump and Pass.” The audience sang along, reliving cherished childhood memories. The Easter-themed celebration added to the festive atmosphere, making the night even more unforgettable.
Fans raved about MC Awilo’s show, with attendee Lucky Otono describing it as “world-class.” “I had an incredible time, laughing nonstop throughout the event,” he said. “The music, comedians, and ambiance were all top-notch. I’m already counting down to next year’s event.”
With its winning blend of comedy, music, and entertainment, “The King of Street Joke” event was a triumph, solidifying MC Awilo’s position as one of Nigeria’s most beloved comedians.
Featured
Lagos Hotelier Slumps, Dies During Wife’s 60th Birthday Thanksgiving
A prominent Lagos hotelier, Otunba Kunle Akinyele, tragically passed away on Saturday after collapsing during a church thanksgiving service held in honour of his wife’s 60th birthday.
The incident occurred at Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Iyanu, Odemuyiwa District Headquarters, Egbeda, Lagos State, leaving family, friends, and well-wishers in deep shock.
In a now-viral video shared on Facebook by Ayoade Ojeniyi on Sunday, the late businessman appeared visibly distressed, gesturing frantically—apparently requesting water or an inhaler—moments before slumping while delivering his testimony.
The thanksgiving service had been organised to celebrate his wife, Deaconess Catherine Adejoke Akinyele, with a grand reception scheduled to follow immediately after at Noble Castle Events Centre, Igando.
However, those plans were abruptly halted when news broke that Akinyele had collapsed in church. Despite frantic efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
One of the event vendors, who shared their experience via Facebook, said they had arrived at the reception venue as early as 10 am for the party, which was set to commence by 2pm.
The vendor wrote: “The celebrant, her husband, their children, and guests had all gone to church for the thanksgiving, intending to proceed to the reception afterwards. Varieties of foods were ready, decoration set, cocktails, emu oguro, and more. The live band had already mounted about 25 speakers. This is how people die? I can’t even think of asking for my balance for the job.”
Featured
Easter: Glo Urges Christians to Embrace Christ-like Virtues
Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has charged Christians to embrace the virtues that Christ preached as the 2025 Easter celebrations hold this weekend.
While congratulating Christians in Nigeria in a goodwill message released from its Lagos Head Office on Thursday, Globacom admonished them to imbibe the noble qualities of Jesus Christ.
According to Glo, “Peace, love and sacrifice are the central message of Easter. Christ offered himself in atonement for the sins of the world and he lived a life which made Him an eternal symbol of peace and goodwill for mankind”
Globacom charged all Nigerians to espouse the lessons of selflessness, a necessary ingredient in the growth and development of every society and called on all Nigerians to join hands to make Nigeria a better place for all.
The company praised their perseverance through the 40-day Lenten period which comes before Easter as it emphasized the ideals of selflessness, love and peace among all as a way of demonstrating the exemplary life of Jesus Christ.
Easter comes yearly at the end of the Lenten season of fasting and prayer considered as a ritual of purification for the Christian faithful. It also precedes the crucifixion of the Lord Jesus Christ on Good Friday and His eventual resurrection on Easter Sunday.
The company assured its customers of unhindered voice, data and Short Messaging Service (SMS) during and after the Easter celebrations, while urging them to avail themselves of the various data and voice offerings on the network.
Featured
Gospel Singer, Big Bolaji, Dies at 50
The family of Bolaji Olarewaju, popularly known as Big Bolaji has confirmed the passing of the singer following a brief illness.
According to a statement signed by the Family on Saturday, Bolaji died on Easter Saturday.
The statement said, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bolaji Olarewaju, affectionately known as “Big B,” a cherished father, husband, brother, and an esteemed figure in both the church community, an ordained Pastor in the RCCG and a giant in the music industry and our community. Bolaji left us on Easter Saturday, 19th April 2025, after a brief illness.
“His departure leaves a void in our hearts that can not be filled.
“Bolaji’s life was a testament to his passion for music, his unwavering faith, and his dedication to uplifting those around him. His legacy is not only in the melodies he created but in the lives he touched and the unquantifiable joy he spread.
“We take solace in knowing that his absence with us is his presence with the Lord, and the indelible mark he left on all who had the privilege of knowing him will not be erased.
“As we navigate through this time of loss, we kindly request privacy to mourn as a family. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received and ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers.
“Details regarding the obsequies will be shared in due course as we come together to celebrate Bolaji’s remarkable life and legacy.
“Thank you for respecting our wishes during this incredibly difficult time. With gratitude, The Family of Bolaji Olarewaju.”
