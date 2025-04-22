WAEC Revokes Licences of 574 Nigerian Secondary Schools over Malpractice

The West African Examinations Council has revoked the licences of 574 secondary schools in Nigeria.

WAEC announced that the affected schools were found to have committed examination malpractices.

The examination body also stated that the schools will not be allowed to conduct examinations even as the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination, commences from Thursday, April 24, 2025.

This was disclosed by the Head of WAEC’s National Office, Dr. Amos Dangut, during a press briefing on Thursday at the headquarters of the examination body in Lagos.

Dangut said WAEC had forwarded the list of the affected schools to the Nigerian government.

“This year, we have shared with them a total of 574 schools that have had their recognition withdrawn, and that is also going to be the same for all examining bodies.

“So, these are those that have got their license revoked as far as the examination centre is concerned. So we will not conduct examinations there. We don’t know them as far as conducting examinations,” Dangut said.

For the forthcoming 2025 WASSCE, Dangut stated that 1,973,253 candidates registered for the examination from 23,554 schools.

He added that 979, 228 males and 994, 025 females would take part in the examination.

The Punch