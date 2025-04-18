Friday Sermon: Easter and the Essence of the Christian Faith

By Babatunde Jose

Easter is one of the principal holidays, or feasts, of Christianity. Easter, also known as Pascha or Resurrection Sunday, is a central Christian celebration that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. This event, described in the New Testament, is believed to have occurred on the third day after Jesus’ burial following his crucifixion by the Romans around 30 AD. Easter marks the culmination of Jesus’ Passion, a series of events including his entry into Jerusalem, Last Supper, and crucifixion. It is preceded by Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer, and reflection.

In 325 the Council of Nicaea (convened by the Roman Emperor Constantine) decreed that Easter should be observed on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox (March 21). Eastern Orthodox churches use a slightly different calculation based on the Julian calendar. As a result, the Orthodox Easter celebration usually occurs later than that of Roman Catholics and Protestants.

At its most basic, Christianity is the faith tradition that focuses on the figure of Jesus Christ. That is to say that somehow it brings together its beliefs and practices and other traditions in reference to a historical figure.

While there is something simple about this focus on Jesus as the central figure, there is also something very complicated. That complexity is revealed by the thousands of separate churches, sects, and denominations that make up the modern Christian tradition.

Modern scholars have located the focus of this faith tradition in the context of monotheistic religions. Christianity addresses the historical figure of Jesus Christ against the background of, and while seeking to remain faithful to, the experience of one God. It has consistently rejected polytheism and atheism.

Christianity is based on a particular experience or scheme directed to the act of saving or redemption. The agent of that redemption is Jesus Christ.

It is possible that through the centuries the vast majority of believers have not used the term essence to describe the central focus of their faith. However, Jesus Christ belongs to the essential character of Christianity and gives it a unique identity.

Jesus and the earliest members of the Christian faith tradition were Jews, and thus they stood in the faith tradition inherited by Hebrew people in Israel and the lands of the Diaspora. They were monotheists, devoted to the God of Israel. When they claimed that Jesus was divine, they had to do so in ways that would not challenge monotheism or lead them to the periphery of atheism.

Insofar as they began to separate or be separated from Judaism, which did not accept Jesus as the Messiah, the earliest Christians expressed certain ideas about the one on whom their faith focused. As with other religious people, they became involved in a search for truth. God, in the very nature of things, was necessarily the final truth. In a reference preserved in the Gospel According to John, however, Jesus refers to himself not only as “the way” and “the life” but also as “the truth.” Roughly, this meant “all the reality there is” and was a reference to Jesus’ participation in the reality of the one God.

From the beginning there were Christians who may not have seen Jesus as the truth or as a unique participant in the reality of God. There have been “humanist” devotees of Jesus, modernist adapters of the truth about the Christ, but even in the act of adapting him to humanist concepts in their day they have contributed to the debate of the essence of Christianity and brought it back to the issues of monotheism and a way of salvation.

It has been suggested that the best way to preserve the essence of Christianity is to look at the earliest documents—the four Gospels and the letters that make up much of the New Testament—which contain the best account of what the earliest Christians remembered, taught, or believed about Jesus Christ.

It is presumed that “the simple Jesus” and the “primitive faith” emerge from these documents as the core of the essence. This view has been challenged, however, by the view that the writings that make up the New Testament themselves reflect Jewish and Greek ways of thinking about Jesus and God.

They are seen through the experience of different personalities, such as St. Paul the Apostle or the nameless composers—traditionally identified as St. Matthew, St. Mark, St. Luke, and St. John—of documents that came to be edited as the Gospels.

Indeed, there are not only diverse ways of worship, of polity or governance of the Christian community, and of behavior pictured or prescribed in the New Testament but also diverse theologies, or interpretations of the heart of the faith. Most believers see these diversities as complementing each other and leave to scholars the argument that the primal documents may compete with and even contradict each other.

Yet there is a core of ideas that all New Testament scholars and believers would agree are central to ancient Christian beliefs. That is to say, there would have been no faith tradition and no scriptures had not the early believers thought that Jesus was “Risen,” raised from the dead, and, “Ascended,” somehow above the ordinary plane of mortal and temporal experience. From that simple assertion early Christians could begin to complicate the search for essence.

Fixing the date on which the Resurrection of Jesus was to be observed and celebrated triggered a major controversy in early Christianity. The Paschal controversies refer to disputes in the Church regarding the correct date for observing Easter. These controversies arose due to conflicting insistence on the date of the Holy Supper between the Eastern and Western churches.It was not definitively resolved until the 8th century.

The earliest Christians observed Easter in conjunction with Passover. Over time, the resurrection gained prominence as the focal point of the celebration.

The Quartodeciman controversy arose in the 2nd century over whether Easter should be celebrated on Passover or the following Sunday. The Council of Nicaea resolved this by standardizing the Sunday observance. The Council of Nicaea in 325 decreed that Easter should be observed on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox (March 21). Easter, therefore, can fall on any Sunday between March 22 and April 25.

Eastern Orthodox churches use a slightly different calculation based on the Julian rather than the Gregorian calendar (which is 13 days ahead of the former), with the result that the Orthodox Easter celebration usually occurs later than that celebrated by Protestants and Roman Catholics. Moreover, the Orthodox tradition prohibits Easter from being celebrated before or at the same time as Passover. Easter is closely linked to the Jewish Passover, both in timing and symbolism. The Last Supper, which Jesus shared with his disciples, is believed to have been a Passover meal.

In the Christian calendar, Easter follows Lent, the period of 40 days (not counting Sundays) before Easter, which traditionally is observed by acts of penance and fasting.

Liturgically, Easter comes after the Great Vigil, which was originally observed sometime between sunset on Easter Saturday and sunrise on Easter Sunday.

By the 4th century the Easter vigil was well established in various liturgical expressions. It was characterized by a spirit of joyful anticipation of the Resurrection and—because of the belief that Jesus’ Second Coming would occur on Easter. In the Roman Catholic tradition the vigil has four parts: the celebration of lights focused on the Paschal candle; the service of lessons called the prophecies; the administration of the sacraments of baptism and confirmation to adult converts; and the Easter mass.

All Christian traditions have their own special liturgical emphases for Easter. It is this simple assertion of the death, resurrection and ascension of Jesus that is being celebrated this Good Friday through Easter Sunday.

It is significant for the Christian faith considering: 1 Corinthians 15:14 states, “And if Christ be not risen, then is our preaching vain, and your faith is also vain” (KJV). In the New International Version, it reads, “And if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith”. This verse emphasizes the centrality of the resurrection in Christian faith.

However, there are more questions left unanswered by this Easter conundrum when viewed from the Islamic perspective. The whole issue of Prophet Isa as he is known in Islam begs many questions especially from his birth, infancy, ministry, down to his perceived death and resurrection and ascension.

As to his death, we read in the Quran: That they said (in boast), “We killed Christ Jesus the son of Mary, the Messenger of Allah”;- but they killed him not, nor crucified him, but so it was made to appear to them, and those who differ therein are full of doubts, with no (certain) knowledge, but only conjecture to follow, for of a surety they killed him not: (Quran 4:157)

There are also historical, non-scriptural works concerning the dramatis personae in the Jesus story that lend credence to the Islamic view especially stories of the migration of many of Jesus’ people to Asia Minor and ending in the coast of Scotland. But, the most dramatic of the stories is that of conjectures that Jesus ended up in Kashmir during his trail of the ‘lost sheep’ of Israel. Here it is said that Jesus spent the remaining part of his life where he died and buried in the town of Srinagar, where his tomb is, till this day. Subhanallah!!!

We wish our Christian brothers and sisters a Happy Easter.

Barka Juma’at and a happy holiday.