PDP Govs Meet in Ibadan, Rejects Merger Plans, Reaffirm Support for Fabara

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has debunked speculations of the party planning to join any coalition or merger.

The resolution was made in a communiqué issued at the end of the Forum’s meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Monday.

After the meeting which lasted about six hours behind closed doors, the Chairman of the Forum and Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who read the communiqué clarified that rather, the PDP remains open to welcoming individuals, parties, and groups committed to rescuing Nigeria and promoting good governance,

“The Forum resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger. However, as a major opposition party, it welcomes any party, persons, or groups willing to join it with a view to wrestling power and enthroning good leadership in 2027,” the communiqué read in part.

On the recent Supreme Court judgment on the national secretary position, the Forum recommended that the deputy national secretary act in the position pending the nomination and ratification of a substantive Secretary from the South East geopolitical zone.

On the spate of insecurity in parts of the country, the Forum expressed concerns over the rising insecurity, particularly in Borno, Katsina, Edo, and Plateau States.

The group called for a review and re-organisation of the nation’s security architecture, advocating a bottom-up approach that empowers sub-national governments to play a more active role in safeguarding their territories.

The Forum also declared its solidarity with the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, amid the current political crisis in the State, and the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu.

The Forum announced plans to hold a national meeting on May 27, 2025, where a Zoning Committee would be constituted ahead of the party’s national convention scheduled for August 28 to 30, 2025, in Kano.

The communiqué also listed members of the Zoning and National Convention Committees, with Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State named Chairman of the Zoning Committee, and Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State heading the National Convention Committee.