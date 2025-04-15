Ibas Summons Rivers Gov Fubara to Account for Two Years of Governance

Rivers State Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (retd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has summoned suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Dr Ngozi Ordu, to appear before him at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

This was contained in a special announcement issued on Tuesday and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika.

Worika disclosed that the summons forms part of an official inquiry into appointments made during the Fubara administration over the past two years.

According to the statement, Fubara has been directed to present comprehensive documentation and records related to appointments made while in office.

This includes, among other things, the rationale and procedures that guided those decisions.

The full statement reads:

“RIVERS GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

“The Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral (Rtd.) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, CFR, has formally summoned the suspended Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, and his Deputy, Dr. Ngozi Ordu, to appear before him for an inquiry into the appointments made under their administration over the past two years.

“Sir Fubara is directed to present all relevant documents and records pertaining to appointments, including justifications and procedures followed during his tenure. The session will also serve as an opportunity for the suspended Governor to provide a clear and detailed explanation as to why he believes he should be reinstated to office.

“Both parties are expected to appear in person as follows:

Date: Friday, 18th April, 2025

Time: 10:00am Prompt

Venue: Conference Room, Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt

Attendance is mandatory. This process forms part of the Sole Administrator’s ongoing efforts to restore transparency and accountability and lasting peace in the governance of Rivers State.

Signed:

Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika

Secretary to the State Government”