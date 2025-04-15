Confab: No Justification to Refund N300m, NBA Tells Rivers Govt

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has debunked claims that the Rivers State Government paid for the rights to host the 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC), stating categorically that no such arrangement existed within the NBA’s planning framework.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the 2025 AGC Planning Committee, Emeka Obegolu (SAN), the NBA clarified that the decision to hold the conference in Port Harcourt was made as far back as August 2024, and was not influenced by any bidding process or financial inducement.

“Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to the Administrator of Rivers State suggesting that the government paid hosting rights for the 2025 NBA AGC,” Obegolu stated.

“We wish to make it clear that the host city does not pay for any such rights. There was no representation by the NBA that hosting the conference was tied to financial commitments.”

According to the NBA, “while the Conference Planning Committee routinely seeks support from state governments, corporate bodies, and other organisations due to the enormous costs involved in staging the AGC, such support is purely voluntary and not linked to any hosting privileges.”

Obegolu noted that previous editions of the NBA AGC had also benefited from the support of public and private institutions as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“Support is often received as gifts, sponsorships, or partnerships – not as payment for hosting rights,” he said.

He said that Rivers State’s financial contribution fell squarely under this category.

“We remain focused on delivering a world-class conference for our members and will not be distracted by unnecessary controversies,” Obegolu stated.

The NBA’s AGC is one of the largest gatherings of legal professionals in Africa, and the 2025 edition is expected to draw thousands of participants from across Nigeria and beyond.