The government dismissed this as fake, emphasizing that it did not come from any official source.

“The Rivers State Government categorically states that this announcement is fake and did not originate from any official source.

“The public is urged to disregard this and any similar misinformation, as they are the work of troublemakers seeking to destabilise the state,” the statement added.

To combat further misinformation, the government urged the public to rely solely on verified channels for information.

These include the official Rivers State Government website (www.riversstate.gov.ng), authorized social media pages such as the Rivers State Government Facebook page, press releases from the Governor’s Office and the SSG, and approved traditional media outlets.

Citizens were also encouraged to verify all information before sharing and to maintain calm during this sensitive political