Ibas Appoints Administrators for Rivers LGs, Reconstitutes Boards (Full List)

By Eric Elezuo

For weeks, the loggerhead between the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial zone, Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on one hand, and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Senate on the other hand, has lingered, creating ugly scenarios and dirty muds, which the gladiators have to waddle through.

The situation, which has questioned the integrity of each of the persons and the institution of the senate as whole, has proved that this is not the best of times for the Nigeria’s number three citizen, as accusations of sexual and moral malfeasance have continued to hang around his person, the Senator herself, who is representing Kogi Central senatorial district, for his accusations, which so far have not been proven, a situation that may at some point, withdraw the public sympathy she is enjoying at the moment, and the institution of the senate, that has continued to wane in popularity and status.

Natasha, for good measure, is the wife of Mr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who is somehow related to a former governor of Delta State, and has made it abundantly clear that she is endowed with the evidence of all her accusations. This is against the Senate President’s constant denial of all accusations. Who is right? While there’s no far-reaching answer, the public still looks on, amused at the unfolding drama.

However, it is worthy of note that since the 15th of February, when a minute issue of seat change arose, tempers have risen, plots have been woven to end each other’s political empire, and counter accusations have followed.

Natasha had refused to proceed to her new seat apparently because she felt disrespected and that the change was an aftermath of what she perceived as undermining her rights and womanhood by the senate president. She had, to the surprise of everyone, accused Akpabio of sexual harassment on national television. Akpabio and the Senate retaliated, and slammed the Senator with a six months suspension from the senate, withdrawing her entitlements and aides.

In the heat of the melee, Natasha took her case to the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) while a group, initiated a recall move for the Kogi Senator. A recall that failed woefully. The war has remained unabated.

But days after the first clash, salvos are still being exchanged between feuding parties causing some Nigerians to sue for calm, and let peace reign in national interest.

For people like veteran journalist, Chief Dele Momodu, Akpabio needs to let bygone be bygone, give Natasha a call to settle the whole matter or else everything he has labored to build will likely come crashing without redemption. The same advice is given to Natasha, who though is enjoying public applaud and sympathy, may likely lose it if the battle continues, especially as her constituency is losing their representation at the Senate at the moment. A time will come when it is no longer bearable.

For everyone in the know of the Natasha, Akpabio imbroglio, the password is time to sheath the swords. So the time to end the fight is now.

BACKGROUND OF THE CRISES

Natasha had clashed with Akpabio on February 20, 2025, when she protested a reassignment of her Senate seat, sparking a heated plenary confrontation. The incident, rooted in a reshuffle following defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), led to her referral to the Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions Committee on February 25 for disciplinary review. The move prompted her to seek legal redress against Akpabio, demanding N100.3 billion as damages for infringement on her fundamental human rights, at the FCT High Court.

Natasha’s damning accusations came soon afterwards, and were broadcast live before millions of television viewers across the nation and beyond on the Arise News Channel. Ever since, the media space has not been the same with divergent voices taking sides, and queuing behind the two senators, depending on either reasoning, sentiments or alliance.

Speaking a matter of factly, Mrs Uduaghan narrated what appears to be a ‘tale out of school’ holding Nigerians spellbound at how a ranking public officer would descend to the level of asking another man’s wife for sexual gratification, and victimizing her at her refusal.

Natasha claimed that Senate President Akpabio subjected her to sexual harassment and subsequent victimization after she rebuffed his advances.

But since both gladiators belong to different parties, the matter has since developed into a political firestorm with a majority of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calling for Akpabio’s probe and resignation, while the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has remained more silent and condemning of the Kogi Senator.

The Senate President, yet embattled on the physical side, had had his various camps coming out in staunch defence of his integrity, saying he was being lied against. Akpabio’s denial through his camp, has further fueled the ensuing public debate, and blames and counter blames.

But the Senate President, through his media consultant Kenny Okulogbo, vehemently denied the allegations, labeling them “tissues of lies” concocted by a disgruntled senator, and saying the Senate President is innocent of all accusations. He noted that Natasha’s accusations stems from her removal as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content, suggesting that her claims were a retaliatory smear campaign.

“She is just angry because she was removed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content,” the Aide opined

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan unveiled that her troubles with Akpabio began in December 2023 during a visit to his residence in Akwa Ibom State. The visit, which coincided with celebrations for their shared birthday, turned uncomfortable, according to her, when Akpabio allegedly made inappropriate advances.

The Kogi Senator further said that the Senate President held her hand while showing her around his home, with her husband trailing behind, and suggested she spend “quality time” with him there, implying a romantic liaison.

“He said, ‘Now that you are a Senator, you are going to create time for us to spend quality time here and you will enjoy it,” she recounted.

She added in her allegations that Akpabio’s harassment continued in the Senate, where he reportedly blocked her motions, with special reference to the Ajaokuta Steel Company in her district unless she acquiesced to his demands. She described a specific encounter where, after being advised by colleagues to meet him privately, Akpabio told her, “Natasha, I am the Chief Presiding Officer of the Senate. You can enjoy a whole lot if you take care of me and make me happy,” and quoted the Senate President, equating her situation to “a student being punished by a lecturer for refusing to sleep with him.”

She categorically stated that her refusal led to persistent marginalization, including a recent seating dispute, which uncovered the can of chill crawling worms, and even saw her being referred to the Senate’s Ethics Committee.

The Senate President’s office was prompt, amd shortly after the revelation, released a statement that dismissed the claims as baseless, alleging they stem from Natasha’s frustration over her removal from a key committee post.

While recalling that in 2020, Akpabio was involved in similar misdemeanor when he was slapped by a former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs Joy Nunieh, when he was the Minister of Niger Delta Affair for sexually assaulting her, most Nigerians have faulted the Senate President, saying he may have the capacity to behave inappropriately with the Kogi Senator.

It was also through Arise News interview that the former NDDC boss made her disclosure, stating boldly that that she is the only Nigerian woman who has slapped the then minister. The incident, she said, happened at his guest house in Abuja.

“Why did he not tell Nigerians that I slapped him in his guest house at Apo? I am the only Ogoni woman, the only Nigerian woman that has slapped him. I slapped him because of his plan B. Since he couldn’t get me to take that money, he thought that he could come up on me.

“He didn’t know that I’m a Port Harcourt girl. Port Harcourt girls are not moved by money…by somebody telling me that he will make me the substantive MD. Akpabio’s meetings with me were either at Apo or Meridien…Yes, I am accusing him of sexual harassment,” Nunieh boasted.

But Akpabio escaped prosecution, and became the Senate President, the nation’s third most powerful person.

Natasha and Akpabio however, apart from a a history of undeveloped affair, have been embroiled in cat and rat imbroglio before the present.

In July 2024, Akpabio sparked outrage by telling Natasha not to speak like she was in a “nightclub” during a plenary session, a remark that was frowned at by commentators, who labeled the first among equal Senator a misogynist. But Akpabio was humble enough as he ate the humble pie, and apologize to Senator Natasha though that was an aftermath of public backlash and pressure from Nigerians, notably, women’s groups.

But while Akwa Ibom women have protested against Natasha for her accusations, most women groups, not including APC, whose Women leader could not categorically condemn the act, have risen to condemn Akpabio. In the same vein, sympathizers of Akpabio have risen in her support, and condemned Senator Natasha

Among backlashes for Akpabio’s action are the ones from the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Both leaders advised Akpabio to step down, and face a disciplinary committee.

The incidents of harrassment, both present and past, has placed Akpabio on the radar of one, who is aversed to the progress of women.

But the Senate President’s wife, has stood up for her husband, describing him as a disciplined man, who cannot do what he has been accused of. She dismissed Natasha’s allegations as lies, dragging her to court for N250 billion damages.

As divergent opinions continue to thrive in the public space with the Senate declaring what they will do about the matter until a petition is brought before it, Natasha’s allegations remain allegations until proved.

If and when the matter is finally brought for adjudication, it is obvious that a head or heads will roll. Akpabio, as Senate President, may likely lose his power, influence and position if Natasha’s allegations is proven to be accurate. But if on the other hand, Natasha’s allegations happen to be, as some said, a mere figment of her imagination, her slim political relevance will crash like a pack of cards.

Someone, who craved anonymity had chipped in that come what may Natasha’s end as a senator is fast approaching. But thanks to the failed recall move, she still have another day in the House of Politics.

“If she manages to complete this particular tenure, she’s definitely not coming back; the powers that be will ensure that,” he said. But again, her rising profile can prove that assertion wrong. Recently, and against all odds, she visited her constituency, and received a grand reception. This was in defiance of the both the Police and Kogi Governor Ododo’s ban on gathering, convoy and rally.

The story is developing, but whichever way one looks at it, the feud must be quenched now so that peace, respect and integrity can return to the nation’s highest law making institution.