Ibas Appoints Administrators for Rivers LGs, Reconstitutes Boards (Full List)
The Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas-led Rivers State Government has announced the appointment of Administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.
The decision, approved by the Administrator also includes the reconstitution of some Boards of Agencies, Commissions, and Parastatals that had earlier been suspended.
According to the statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibibia Worika, the appointments are to take effect from Monday, April 7, 2025.
The administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State include:
1. Mr Okroiyobi Animiete – Abua/Odual LGA
2. Mr Goodluck M. Ihenacho – Ahoada East LGA
3. Mr Promise Jacob – Ahoada West LGA
4. Dr Tamunotonye Peters – Akuku Toru LGA
5. Surveyor Atajit Francis – Andoni LGA
6. Barrister Ibiapuve Charles – Asari Toru LGA
7. Mr Kingsley N. Banigo – Bonny LGA
8. Dr Sokari Ibifuro Francis – Degema LGA
9. Dr Gloria Obo Dibiah – Eleme LGA
10. Barr Franklin P. Ajinwon – Emohua LGA
11. Dr Onyemachi S. Nwankwor – Etche LGA
12. Prof. Gospel G. Kpee – Gokana LGA
13. Mr Isaiah Christian Nobuawu – Ikwerre LGA
14. Dr Barinedum Nwibere – Khana LGA
15. Dr Clifford Ndu Walter – Obio Akpor LGA
16. Dr Chukwuma Aje – Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA
17. Eliel Owubokiri – Ogu/Bolo LGA
18. Mr Thompson Isodiki – Okrika LGA
19. Manager Ikechi Wala – Omuma LGA
20. Mr Fred Apiafi – Opobo /Nkoro LGA
21. Eletuuo Ihianacho – Oyigbo LGA
22. Dr Sam Kalagbor – Port Harcourt LGA
23. Mr Nuka O. S. Gbipah – Tai LGA
The following have also been appointed as Chairman and members of the Rivers State Electoral Commission:
1. Dr Micheal Ekpai Odey – Chairman
2. Mr Lezaasi Lenee Torbira – Member
3. Prof Author Nwafor – Member
4. Prof Godfrey Woke Mbgudiogha – Member
5. Prof Joyce Akaninwor – Member
6. Dr Olive A. Bruce – Member
7. .Prof Chidi Halliday – Member
This followed the judgment of the apex court, which declared the LG election conducted in the state on October 5, 2024, as invalid.
This development comes just hours after a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt scheduled April 14, 2025, to hear a suit filed by human rights lawyer, Courage Nsirimovu of Pilex Centre for Civic Education Initiative.
Nsirimovu is seeking to halt the appointment of LG Administrators in the state.
Justice Adamu Mohammed, presiding over the matter did not issue an explicit restraining order, instead directed that the Administrator of Rivers State be put on notice to appear and show cause why the request to stop the appointments should not be granted.
“I am of the view that it will serve the interest of justice to order the application to put the respondent on notice to appear and show cause why the application (to stop the appointment administrators in the 23 LGAs) should not be granted,” the judge stated.
Natasha vs Akpabio: Time to Sheath the Swords
By Eric Elezuo
For weeks, the loggerhead between the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial zone, Mrs. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on one hand, and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and the Senate on the other hand, has lingered, creating ugly scenarios and dirty muds, which the gladiators have to waddle through.
The situation, which has questioned the integrity of each of the persons and the institution of the senate as whole, has proved that this is not the best of times for the Nigeria’s number three citizen, as accusations of sexual and moral malfeasance have continued to hang around his person, the Senator herself, who is representing Kogi Central senatorial district, for his accusations, which so far have not been proven, a situation that may at some point, withdraw the public sympathy she is enjoying at the moment, and the institution of the senate, that has continued to wane in popularity and status.
Natasha, for good measure, is the wife of Mr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, who is somehow related to a former governor of Delta State, and has made it abundantly clear that she is endowed with the evidence of all her accusations. This is against the Senate President’s constant denial of all accusations. Who is right? While there’s no far-reaching answer, the public still looks on, amused at the unfolding drama.
However, it is worthy of note that since the 15th of February, when a minute issue of seat change arose, tempers have risen, plots have been woven to end each other’s political empire, and counter accusations have followed.
Natasha had refused to proceed to her new seat apparently because she felt disrespected and that the change was an aftermath of what she perceived as undermining her rights and womanhood by the senate president. She had, to the surprise of everyone, accused Akpabio of sexual harassment on national television. Akpabio and the Senate retaliated, and slammed the Senator with a six months suspension from the senate, withdrawing her entitlements and aides.
In the heat of the melee, Natasha took her case to the International Parliamentary Union (IPU) while a group, initiated a recall move for the Kogi Senator. A recall that failed woefully. The war has remained unabated.
But days after the first clash, salvos are still being exchanged between feuding parties causing some Nigerians to sue for calm, and let peace reign in national interest.
For people like veteran journalist, Chief Dele Momodu, Akpabio needs to let bygone be bygone, give Natasha a call to settle the whole matter or else everything he has labored to build will likely come crashing without redemption. The same advice is given to Natasha, who though is enjoying public applaud and sympathy, may likely lose it if the battle continues, especially as her constituency is losing their representation at the Senate at the moment. A time will come when it is no longer bearable.
For everyone in the know of the Natasha, Akpabio imbroglio, the password is time to sheath the swords. So the time to end the fight is now.
BACKGROUND OF THE CRISES
Natasha had clashed with Akpabio on February 20, 2025, when she protested a reassignment of her Senate seat, sparking a heated plenary confrontation. The incident, rooted in a reshuffle following defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), led to her referral to the Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions Committee on February 25 for disciplinary review. The move prompted her to seek legal redress against Akpabio, demanding N100.3 billion as damages for infringement on her fundamental human rights, at the FCT High Court.
Natasha’s damning accusations came soon afterwards, and were broadcast live before millions of television viewers across the nation and beyond on the Arise News Channel. Ever since, the media space has not been the same with divergent voices taking sides, and queuing behind the two senators, depending on either reasoning, sentiments or alliance.
Speaking a matter of factly, Mrs Uduaghan narrated what appears to be a ‘tale out of school’ holding Nigerians spellbound at how a ranking public officer would descend to the level of asking another man’s wife for sexual gratification, and victimizing her at her refusal.
Natasha claimed that Senate President Akpabio subjected her to sexual harassment and subsequent victimization after she rebuffed his advances.
But since both gladiators belong to different parties, the matter has since developed into a political firestorm with a majority of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) calling for Akpabio’s probe and resignation, while the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has remained more silent and condemning of the Kogi Senator.
The Senate President, yet embattled on the physical side, had had his various camps coming out in staunch defence of his integrity, saying he was being lied against. Akpabio’s denial through his camp, has further fueled the ensuing public debate, and blames and counter blames.
But the Senate President, through his media consultant Kenny Okulogbo, vehemently denied the allegations, labeling them “tissues of lies” concocted by a disgruntled senator, and saying the Senate President is innocent of all accusations. He noted that Natasha’s accusations stems from her removal as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content, suggesting that her claims were a retaliatory smear campaign.
“She is just angry because she was removed as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content,” the Aide opined
Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan unveiled that her troubles with Akpabio began in December 2023 during a visit to his residence in Akwa Ibom State. The visit, which coincided with celebrations for their shared birthday, turned uncomfortable, according to her, when Akpabio allegedly made inappropriate advances.
The Kogi Senator further said that the Senate President held her hand while showing her around his home, with her husband trailing behind, and suggested she spend “quality time” with him there, implying a romantic liaison.
“He said, ‘Now that you are a Senator, you are going to create time for us to spend quality time here and you will enjoy it,” she recounted.
She added in her allegations that Akpabio’s harassment continued in the Senate, where he reportedly blocked her motions, with special reference to the Ajaokuta Steel Company in her district unless she acquiesced to his demands. She described a specific encounter where, after being advised by colleagues to meet him privately, Akpabio told her, “Natasha, I am the Chief Presiding Officer of the Senate. You can enjoy a whole lot if you take care of me and make me happy,” and quoted the Senate President, equating her situation to “a student being punished by a lecturer for refusing to sleep with him.”
She categorically stated that her refusal led to persistent marginalization, including a recent seating dispute, which uncovered the can of chill crawling worms, and even saw her being referred to the Senate’s Ethics Committee.
The Senate President’s office was prompt, amd shortly after the revelation, released a statement that dismissed the claims as baseless, alleging they stem from Natasha’s frustration over her removal from a key committee post.
While recalling that in 2020, Akpabio was involved in similar misdemeanor when he was slapped by a former Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mrs Joy Nunieh, when he was the Minister of Niger Delta Affair for sexually assaulting her, most Nigerians have faulted the Senate President, saying he may have the capacity to behave inappropriately with the Kogi Senator.
It was also through Arise News interview that the former NDDC boss made her disclosure, stating boldly that that she is the only Nigerian woman who has slapped the then minister. The incident, she said, happened at his guest house in Abuja.
“Why did he not tell Nigerians that I slapped him in his guest house at Apo? I am the only Ogoni woman, the only Nigerian woman that has slapped him. I slapped him because of his plan B. Since he couldn’t get me to take that money, he thought that he could come up on me.
“He didn’t know that I’m a Port Harcourt girl. Port Harcourt girls are not moved by money…by somebody telling me that he will make me the substantive MD. Akpabio’s meetings with me were either at Apo or Meridien…Yes, I am accusing him of sexual harassment,” Nunieh boasted.
But Akpabio escaped prosecution, and became the Senate President, the nation’s third most powerful person.
Natasha and Akpabio however, apart from a a history of undeveloped affair, have been embroiled in cat and rat imbroglio before the present.
In July 2024, Akpabio sparked outrage by telling Natasha not to speak like she was in a “nightclub” during a plenary session, a remark that was frowned at by commentators, who labeled the first among equal Senator a misogynist. But Akpabio was humble enough as he ate the humble pie, and apologize to Senator Natasha though that was an aftermath of public backlash and pressure from Nigerians, notably, women’s groups.
But while Akwa Ibom women have protested against Natasha for her accusations, most women groups, not including APC, whose Women leader could not categorically condemn the act, have risen to condemn Akpabio. In the same vein, sympathizers of Akpabio have risen in her support, and condemned Senator Natasha
Among backlashes for Akpabio’s action are the ones from the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Both leaders advised Akpabio to step down, and face a disciplinary committee.
The incidents of harrassment, both present and past, has placed Akpabio on the radar of one, who is aversed to the progress of women.
But the Senate President’s wife, has stood up for her husband, describing him as a disciplined man, who cannot do what he has been accused of. She dismissed Natasha’s allegations as lies, dragging her to court for N250 billion damages.
As divergent opinions continue to thrive in the public space with the Senate declaring what they will do about the matter until a petition is brought before it, Natasha’s allegations remain allegations until proved.
If and when the matter is finally brought for adjudication, it is obvious that a head or heads will roll. Akpabio, as Senate President, may likely lose his power, influence and position if Natasha’s allegations is proven to be accurate. But if on the other hand, Natasha’s allegations happen to be, as some said, a mere figment of her imagination, her slim political relevance will crash like a pack of cards.
Someone, who craved anonymity had chipped in that come what may Natasha’s end as a senator is fast approaching. But thanks to the failed recall move, she still have another day in the House of Politics.
“If she manages to complete this particular tenure, she’s definitely not coming back; the powers that be will ensure that,” he said. But again, her rising profile can prove that assertion wrong. Recently, and against all odds, she visited her constituency, and received a grand reception. This was in defiance of the both the Police and Kogi Governor Ododo’s ban on gathering, convoy and rally.
The story is developing, but whichever way one looks at it, the feud must be quenched now so that peace, respect and integrity can return to the nation’s highest law making institution.
Why FCT Was Removed from Treasury Single Account – Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu explained on Sunday in Abuja that his administration removed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) to expedite development and enhance resident participation in governance.
The President, who received FCT residents at the Presidential Villa for Sallah homage, said the bureaucracy associated with the TSA was hampering infrastructure growth in the capital city and had to be reviewed for impact and progress.
The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, led the residents during the homage.
President Tinubu highlighted that freeing the FCT from TSA restrictions has swiftly catalysed infrastructure improvements, enhanced healthcare services, and increased security measures.
“I remember the day that the FCT Minister came to meet me, and he said, please take us out of the problem of the TSA so that I can do more work and achieve more. I said show me what you are about to do, and he presented his thinking and belief.
“And everything started changing rapidly. I started seeing the opening up of the rural areas by the FCT, the resuscitation of abandoned projects, and the completion of the Vice President’s official residence that was abandoned for years. The FCT rehabilitated health care centres, upgraded facilities for school children, and provided furniture.
President Tinubu thanked the FCT Minister for proving that liberation from the bureaucracy was necessary and for restructuring the FCT public service so that civil servants could aspire to higher positions and provide leadership.
“We wouldn’t have been able to open our mouths to celebrate if not because of the progressive ideas you brought to FCT. We can now celebrate the innovative ideas brought to the FCT,” President Tinubu said.
President Tinubu encouraged FCT residents and other Nigerians to look beyond ethnic and religious colourations in their leadership choices and focus more on results.
“Today, we live in peace, and security is improving. Hunger is coming down. Food prices are lowering. We can go to the market and do business. And our diversity and belief in ourselves are becoming stronger.
“We are not looking for magic. We are looking for results. We are looking for comfort. We are praying for good health. We are looking for someone who cares,” the President noted.
“The job is not just about Wike or me, but everyone. Nyesom Wike is proving the diversity of Nigeria. He strengthened that diversity to develop prosperity, showing us that we are all members of one family, living together in the same house, in different rooms, and under one roof,” the President said.
President Tinubu urged more tolerance, broadmindedness and patriotism.
“All I appeal for is tolerance, which has brought us this far. We have learnt some lessons from Ramadan. May the lessons continue to be with us,” he said.
The FCT minister thanked the President for hosting the residents in the State House.
“This visit marks a historic moment as it is the first time the FCT residents can extend our greetings and best wishes to you in person during this blessed period. We are genuinely delighted to be here”.
Wike pledged his loyalty to the President and committed himself to developing the capital city, assuring that the FCT would soon complete many projects.
“Despite our varied backgrounds, we are united in our unwavering support for your administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he added.
The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, attended the ceremony.
The FCT delegation included members of the National Assembly, judiciary, religious and traditional leaders, security chiefs and women and youth groups.
Eid-El-Fitr Celebration: Tinubu, Shettima Join Nigerian Muslims in Prayers
President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Sunday, joined others for prayers at the National Eid ground in Abuja, as Nigerian Muslims mark the Eid-El-Fitr celebrations together with millions of others around the world.
Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and some ministers also observed the prayer at the same venue.
Eid-El-Fitr, meaning the festival of breaking the fast, is a time of gratitude, charity and communal harmony.
It began with special prayers known as Eid prayers held in Mosques and open spaces. Following the prayers, families share festive meals, exchange gifts and extend warm greetings.
Eid is a time to remember those less fortunate and to strengthen the bond of brotherhood and sisterhood. A key component of Eid is Zakat al Fitr, a mandatory charitable donation intended to ensure everyone irrespective of their financial situation can participate in the joy of the celebration.
This act of giving embodies the spirit of compassion and solidarity that Ramdan emphasizes. From the elaborate feast of South Asia to the festive clothing of Nigeria and the African continent and the warm gatherings of the Middle East, Eid celebrations vary across cultures, showcasing the rich diversity of the Muslim world.
However, the underlining message of unity, gratitude and compassion remains universal.
Saudi Arabia and some other Gulf Arab states are celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday from today, but other Middle Eastern countries will not do so until Monday.
“The Supreme Court has decided that tomorrow, Sunday, March 30, 2025, is the first day of Eid al-Fitr,” the Saudi Royal Court said in a statement carried by official media.
The timing of the holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.
The United Arab Emirates and Qatar also announced Sunday would be the first day of the holiday.
But neighbouring Oman and Jordan, as well as Shiite-majority Iran, said that Eid al-Fitr would not begin until Monday because the crescent moon had yet to be sighted. Egypt and other North African countries followed suit.
