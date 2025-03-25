News
Tinubu’s Emergency Rule: PDP Governors Seek Reversal at Supreme Court
State governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court challenging President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.
The President, on March 18, declared the emergency rule, citing Section 305(5) of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state House of Assembly for six months while announcing Retired Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of the state.
The PDP governors, comprising leaders from Bauchi, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Enugu, Osun, Plateau, and Zamfara states, argue that the president lacks the constitutional power to suspend a democratically elected governor and deputy governor, adding that they also contend that the appointment of a sole administrator is unconstitutional.
According to the court documents, the governors are seeking a declaration that the president’s actions violate sections 1(2), 5(2), and 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
They further maintained that the president has “no powers whatsoever or vires to suspend a democratically elected governor and deputy governor of a state in the federation of Nigeria under the guise of or pursuant to the proclamation of a state of emergency.”
The governors are also challenging the approval of the state of emergency by the National Assembly, arguing that the use of a voice vote is unconstitutional as the law mandates a two-thirds majority vote from all members of each legislative chamber.
In their submission to the court, the plaintiffs further argued that the emergency proclamation did not meet the constitutional requirements set by Section 305.
“The proclamation failed to meet the stipulated conditions and procedures for such a declaration and was made for reasons beyond those specified in the said constitutional provision,” the governors contend.
The governors are seeking an order to nullify the appointment of Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator, declaring it unlawful and in gross violation of the constitution.
Additionally, they want the court to restrain the president from further attempts to suspend other governors or interfere with their constitutional duties.
News
Rivers: Ibas Suspends Fubara’s Political Appointees
The Rivers State Government has suspended all political office holders and appointees with immediate effect.
A statement issued on Wednesday by the Chief of Staff to the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), listed the affected officers as follows:
The Secretary to the State Government (SSG)
The Chief of Staff
All Honourable Commissioners
Chairmen and members of boards, councils of agencies, commissions, institutions, and parastatals
All Special Advisers, Special Assistants, and Senior Special Assistants
The statement further directed the suspended officials to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries in their respective ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).
In cases where no Permanent Secretary is in place, the most senior Director or Head of Administration is to take over.
This directive takes effect from Wednesday, March 26, 2025.
News
INEC Confirms Receipt of Recall Petition, Notifies Natasha
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has formally notified the Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, about the receipt of a petition seeking her recall.
INEC confirmed the development through a statement by the Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, on Wednesday.
According to the Commission, the petitioners have now provided their contact details, including a mailing address, phone numbers, and email, in compliance with the commission’s guidelines.
This was after the Commission, on Tuesday, said the petitioners seeking Natasha’s recall have not yet met the necessary submission requirements.
The Commission had raised concern that the representatives of the petitioners did not provide their contact address, telephone number(s) and e-mail address(es) in the covering letter forwarding the petition through which they can be contacted as provided in Clause 1(f) of its Regulations and Guidelines
But in a statement on Wednesday, Olumekun said the contact address of representatives of the petitioners, their telephone numbers and e-mail addresses have now been provided in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, dated today Wednesday March, 26, 2025.
“As provided in Clause 2(a) of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024, a letter has been written to notify the Senator sought to be recalled about the receipt of the petition and delivered to her official address. The same letter has been copied to the presiding officer of the Senate and published on the Commission’s website”, the commission said.
“The next step is to scrutinise the list of signatories submitted by the petitioners to ascertain that the petition is signed by more than one half (over 50%) of the registered voters in the Constituency. This will be done in the coming days. The outcome, which will be made public, shall determine the next step to be taken by the Commission.
“We once again reassure Nigerians that the process will be open and transparent,” INEC added.
News
Sallah: FG Declares Monday, Tuesday Public Holidays
The Federal government has declared Monday, March 31, and Tuesday, April 1, public holidays to mark the 2025 Eid-el-Fitr celebration.
The Minister of the Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on behalf of the Federal government.
He congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.
Tunji-Ojo urged all Muslims to embrace the virtues of self-discipline, compassion, generosity and peace, emphasising the importance of love, forgiveness, and solidarity in building a harmonious society.
In a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, the minister urged Nigerians to use this festive period to pray for the peace, stability, and prosperity of the nation.
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
