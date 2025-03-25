Tinubu’s Emergency Rule: PDP Governors Seek Reversal at Supreme Court

State governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have filed a lawsuit at the Supreme Court challenging President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The President, on March 18, declared the emergency rule, citing Section 305(5) of the Nigerian Constitution, 1999 and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state House of Assembly for six months while announcing Retired Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of the state.

The PDP governors, comprising leaders from Bauchi, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Enugu, Osun, Plateau, and Zamfara states, argue that the president lacks the constitutional power to suspend a democratically elected governor and deputy governor, adding that they also contend that the appointment of a sole administrator is unconstitutional.

According to the court documents, the governors are seeking a declaration that the president’s actions violate sections 1(2), 5(2), and 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

They further maintained that the president has “no powers whatsoever or vires to suspend a democratically elected governor and deputy governor of a state in the federation of Nigeria under the guise of or pursuant to the proclamation of a state of emergency.”

The governors are also challenging the approval of the state of emergency by the National Assembly, arguing that the use of a voice vote is unconstitutional as the law mandates a two-thirds majority vote from all members of each legislative chamber.

In their submission to the court, the plaintiffs further argued that the emergency proclamation did not meet the constitutional requirements set by Section 305.

“The proclamation failed to meet the stipulated conditions and procedures for such a declaration and was made for reasons beyond those specified in the said constitutional provision,” the governors contend.

The governors are seeking an order to nullify the appointment of Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator, declaring it unlawful and in gross violation of the constitution.

Additionally, they want the court to restrain the president from further attempts to suspend other governors or interfere with their constitutional duties.