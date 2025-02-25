Headline
Tinubu Favouring Only His Lagos Boys, Not Yoruba Race – El-Rufai
The former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his appointments into the federal cabinet.
El-Rufai, on Monday, accused Tinubu of favouring his ‘boys’ from Lagos into political offices, and not the Yorubas.
He made the accusation during an interview on Arise TV.
He said: “The president’s appointments are not being made because the appointees are Yoruba, but because they are his own boys. Most of the appointments do not even reasonably cover the South-West.
“So people should stop confusing the truth. The appointments are not balanced. Yes, definitely, definitely, right? You cannot argue that, but it’s not a Yoruba thing.
“Please don’t punish the Yorubas as you have been punishing northerners for the sins of the military.
“Let’s focus on individuals and hold them accountable. President Tinubu needs to do something about that. It’s still not too late. He can correct it, but there is palpable anger in the North.”
Headline
2031 Presidential Ambition Reason Ribadu Wants to Tarnish My Reputation – El-Rufai
Immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has stated that the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu is planning to tarnish his reputation because of his 2031 Presidential ambition.
Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Monday, el-Rufai alleged that Ribadu is collaborating with Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna, and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission to destroy his image
“This project of destroying Nasir el-Rufai is Nuhu Ribadu’s conception. He is the architect and builder of that project. He is the one working with Uba Sani to implement it. So far, it has been frustrating for them,” el-Rufai said.
“Somebody wants to destroy my reputation. Why? Nuhu Ribadu wants to be president in 2031. He has to eliminate every northerner that he thinks is on the radar.”
Headline
Greg Uanseru receives condolences from Peter Obi, Francis Ogboro, Alukos, Osa Osunde, Abe Ibraheem, and others.
Former Governor Peter Obi was among the many family friends and associates who paid a condolence visit to Mr Greg Uanseru after his wife’s passing.
Obi who was welcomed on arrival by sister of the deceased, Mrs Pamela Shodipo noted that Mrs Ema’s Uanseru’s was someone he knew and interacted with personally and therefore her death is indeed painful.
He counseled the widower to be strong and take solace in the enduring good name she left behind.
On his part, Mr Osa Osunde states that the passing of a loved one can be so painful but urged Mr Greg to savor all the good memories they shared.
He then wrote: “Death what a shame. May her soul rest in perfect peace. What a good wife and mother. God in his infinite mercy would comfort you Greg and your lovely children”
For Mrs Gbemisola Aluko who visited with her husband, Kunle, the late Ema whom she fondly called Michaels Mum always exuded warmth and wore a beautiful smile that went perfectly with her beautiful eyes.
She the wrote “The news of you passing was deeply painful but I give God the glory still for the gift you were to your family and loved ones and I pray that the Lord comforts Uncle Greg, Michelle, Michael and your entire family and grants your beautiful soul peaceful and eternal rest”
Francis Ogboro, Abe Ibraheem, and many friends also showed up to comfort the bereaved family.
Headline
Abdulsamad Rabiu, Asue Ighodalo, Kunle Coker, Jay Jay Okocha, Godwin Mekwuye, and others pay condolence visit to Greg Uanseru
Founder/ Executive Chairman, Bua Group, Alhaji AbdulSamad Rabiu today paid a condolence visit on top businessman, Mr. Greg Uanseru over the passing of his dear wife, Ema.
Alhaji AbdulSamad who was accompanied by close friend, Kunle Coker said he would have visited much earlier but was out the country and urged the widower to be strong.
He said he can almost imagine how sad Mr. Greg was feeling because the circumstances of Ema’s death was similar to that of his dad.
He said the pain may linger but we should remember that she is in a better place.
Asue Ighodalo on his part prayed that God will strengthen Mr Greg and other members of the family.
” Pele, Pele. You are a man, keep being strong, God be with you” he stated
He then wrote ” I pray for her gentle soul as she travels to the bosom of the Lord”
For Jide Coker, the late Ema was someone he knew, he said she was such a wonderful and warm lady that would be missed by her family and friends.
Famous footbller, Jay Jay Okocha said her demise is still so shocking and he can only say ” May her soul rest in peace”
Maj- Gen R.O. Yusuf ( Retd) noted ” What a huge loss!. May Almighty Allah grant you eternal rest. We shall miss you.
And Mr Godwin Mekwuye, MD/ CEO of Vivid Imagination said the late Ema embodied humility, resilience, and loyalty and prayed that ” God will grant her eternal rest.
Others who visited the President/ CEO, GCA Energy included: Abdul Ismail Ejoor, Kayode and Kemi Odukoya, Barr. Tunde Oshinowo, Ola Kukoyi, Saheed Kekere- Ekun, Abiola Akinnola and Dr. Henry Nzekwu
Responding, Mr Greg was full of gratitude to all those who have so far visited him. He prayed that in their own down moments, God will show up for them.
The late Ema would be buried next week. There will be a service of songs/ Tribute Night at Balmoral Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja on February 27th and funeral service on February 28th at Redeemed Christian Church of God ( Rose of Sharon Parish) GRA, Ikeja.
