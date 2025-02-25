Tinubu Favouring Only His Lagos Boys, Not Yoruba Race – El-Rufai

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his appointments into the federal cabinet.

El-Rufai, on Monday, accused Tinubu of favouring his ‘boys’ from Lagos into political offices, and not the Yorubas.

He made the accusation during an interview on Arise TV.

He said: “The president’s appointments are not being made because the appointees are Yoruba, but because they are his own boys. Most of the appointments do not even reasonably cover the South-West.

“So people should stop confusing the truth. The appointments are not balanced. Yes, definitely, definitely, right? You cannot argue that, but it’s not a Yoruba thing.

“Please don’t punish the Yorubas as you have been punishing northerners for the sins of the military.

“Let’s focus on individuals and hold them accountable. President Tinubu needs to do something about that. It’s still not too late. He can correct it, but there is palpable anger in the North.”

Like this: Like Loading...