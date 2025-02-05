Entertainment
Nollywood Actress, Pat Ugwu, Dies at 35
Stars in the Nigeria’s film industry have mourned Nollywood actress, Pat Ugwu, who passed away at the age of 35.
Emeka Okoye on his Instagram post on Wednesday, announced her death with a poster detailing her funeral arrangements.
“Rest in peace sis. Pat Ugwu. @patpat_ugwu so we no get to work again? Death whyooo? God please. Rest in peace PAT. May your soul rest in the bosom of the Lord,” Emeka wrote, expressing his grief.
He also voiced his fears over the recent spate of losses in the industry, saying, “God please protect all my colleagues especially those am close to. This unusual Death is frightening. I proclaim life to everyone close to me this 2025 in the precious blood of Jesus. Amen.”
The cause of her death was not immediately clear.
Pat, who lost her father in 2021, will be buried on February 7, 2025.
Tems Wins Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance
Nigerian Afrobeats star, Tems, has secured her second Grammy Award, winning in the Best African Music Performance category at the 67th Recording Academy Awards.
Her hit song – Love Me Jeje – triumphed in a category dominated by Afrobeats heavyweights, with Chris Brown as the only non-Afrobeats nominee.
Tems faced strong competition from fellow Nigerian artistes, including Burna Boy, Asake, and Wizkid for their collaboration MMS, as well as Yemi Alade and Davido, who featured alongside Lojay on Chris Brown’s Sensational.
This latest achievement further cements Tems’ status as one of Africa’s most celebrated global music icons.
Confusion As Same Instagram Account Announces 2Baba’s Separation from Annie, Denies It
Nigerian music sensation, Innocent Idibia aka 2Baba, has dismissed earlier claims that his Instagram account was hacked.
In a video shared on his Instagram story on Sunday night, 2Baba confirmed that a controversial post on his social media page regarding his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia, was indeed made by him.
The earlier Instagram post announced the end of his 13-year marriage to Annie.
The post read: “Hello to my beautiful people of all federations. Well, this thing I have to say is short but also long…I and Annie Macaulay have been separated for a while now, and currently filed for divorce.
“I would grant a press release soon to say my story. Not because it is anyone’s right to know about my personal life but because I love my people and I need them to know my innocence or offense. Stay blessed my people. I love you all.”
Shortly after, another post appeared on the same account, claiming that the page had been compromised.
It read: “My Instagram account has been hacked, efforts are being carried out to take back control. #onelove!”
In a surprising turn of events, 2Baba later released a video clarifying the situation.
He disclosed that his account had not been hacked, contrary to the previous statement, and implied that the initial post about his separation was authentic.
“Efi Iyin F’oluwa” by Rev Abiodun Omooba-Iye: Why Everyone Should Subscribe
By Eric Elezuo
For octogenarian, music legend and preacher of the gospel, Reverend Abiodun Omooba-Iye, life surely begins at 80. This is as his music, recorded over 50 years ago, has by divine direction, chosen to make waves at this time, drawing accolades, recommendations and subscriptions from music lovers across the globe.
The music, Efi Iyin F’oluwa, was recorded in 1974 by Baba. It was just another song until few years ago when music practitioner, Bukola Bekes gave it an album status. This is even without whobthe real owner of the song was. The success recorded was great as the song gained maximum popularity, prompting the likes of known gospel music makers, Tope Alabi among other gospel artists, to use the song at have different times.
Not only has the song hit limelight among gospel artists, it is also popular with juju musicians and other music genres.
It is by divine providence that Bukola Bekes, the one, who turned the song into an album, and Baba Omooba Iye met recently. She acknowledged Baba Iye as the owner of the song, and collaborated with him for a new recording which was released on the day Baba celebrated his 80th birthday, December 24, 2024. This after a whopping 50 years of releasing the song!
In his words, “I need everybody’s support of listening and subscribing to his channel and making this particular release popular to help me reap from my labour, 50 years after.”
To keep with Baba, and support his efforts, click on the link below to listen to the music, and subscribe…
