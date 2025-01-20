Dangote Refinery Distances Self from Petrol Pump Price Hike

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has distanced itself from allegations of arbitrarily increasing petrol pump prices.

The refinery attributed the recent adjustment in the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit to fluctuations in global crude oil prices.

This was contained in a press release titled “Increase in Pump Price Not From Us”, issued on Sunday by Anthony Chiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communication Officer.

The statement read: “The recent adjustment in our ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) is directly related to the significant increase in global crude oil prices.

“As crude oil remains the primary input in the production of PMS, any fluctuation in its international price inevitably impacts the cost of the finished product.”

The refinery clarified that while its ex-depot price increased by 5%, from N899.50 to N950 per litre, the adjustment remains significantly lower than the 15% rise in global crude oil prices.

“Brent Crude rose from $70 to $82 in a matter of days, alongside the premium for Nigerian crude (approximately $3 per barrel). Despite this, we have kept our Single-Point Mooring (SPM) ex-vessel price steady at N895 per litre,” the statement added.

In a bid to shield consumers from the full impact of rising costs, Dangote Refinery disclosed it has absorbed approximately 50% of the cost increases caused by surging global crude oil prices.

The refinery’s partners, including Ardova, Heyden, and MRS Holdings, will retail petrol at a uniform price of N970 per litre across Nigeria.

“Without our intervention, the retail price of PMS could have risen to N1,150 or even N1,200 per litre in some locations. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to affordability and quality, even in challenging times,” the statement explained.

To address concerns over price transparency, the company announced plans to publish its ex-depot, ex-vessel, and pump prices on a weekly basis.

“In the interest of transparency and good governance, consumers will now have access to accurate information to ensure they are not exploited,” the statement assured.

Additionally, the company expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for introducing the Naira for Crude Initiative, describing it as “visionary.” Dangote Refinery noted that the initiative ensures consistent access to high-quality PMS for Nigerians while mitigating the effects of global oil market volatility.

The statement concluded with a reaffirmation of the company’s dedication to serving Nigerians.

“We sincerely appreciate the continued trust and support of Nigerians as we strive to deliver the best value for their money and contribute to the development of a self-sufficient economy that is resilient to international price fluctuations,” it said.

The Punch

