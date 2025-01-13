Featured
Makinde Ignores Oyomesi’s Rejection, Presents Staff of Office to New Alaafin of Oyo
Governor of Oyo, Mr. Seyi Makinde, on Monday, presented the staff of office to Abimbola Owoade, the new Alaafin of Oyo.
The presentation of the staff and certificate of recognition took place at the Oyo government house in Ibadan.
The governor presented the official instrument legitimising the reign of a king to the new monarch at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, the state capital.
The symbolic event was performed nearly three years after the death of the former Alaafin, Lamidi Adeyemi III.
On January 10, Makinde announced Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo in a statement by the Oyo commissioner for information and orientation, Dotun Oyelade, quoting the governor as approving Owoade as Alaafin following the recommendations by the Oyomesi (kingmakers).
However, some members of the Oyomesi, a few hours later, rejected the appointment of Owoade as the new Alaafin.
They argued that the occupant of the stool is chosen in compliance with the registered Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy Declaration of 1967, not by consultation or divination as stated by Makinde.
The kingmakers in the faction include Yusuf Akinade (Basorun), Wakeel Akindele (Lagunna), Hamzat Yusuf (Akinniku), Wahab Oyetunji, warrant chief standing in for the (Asipa), and Gbadebo Mufutau, warrant chief standing in for (Alapinni).
They added that only the Bashorun, head of the Oyomesi, can convene a meeting to elect an Alaafin, arguing that any meeting convened by Makinde was null and void.
Speaking at the event, the governor said the Alaafin’s stool is important not just to Oyo town but to the Yoruba race as a whole.
The governor maintained that he decided not to meddle in the appointment of the new Alaafin because of his administration’s belief in openness and transparency.
He said, “The Alaafin stool is very important not just to Oyo Town or Oyo State but the entire Yoruba race. So, under my watch, I made it very clear that the stool would not be for sale. It is not a stool for us to toil with.
“I met Prince Owoade for the first time in my life yesterday. I never spoke to him in my entire life until yesterday. I did not know his profile or the profile of any of the princes vying for the stool and it was deliberate, because I did not want my opinion to influence the process.
“Let me say this clearly; when we came in 2019, we had challenges with the traditional institution in Ibadanland and it has been resolved to everybody’s satisfaction.
“When it was time for us to approve the selection of Okere, some people came to me and said ‘This is our friend’. They said one person is APC and I said it does not mean anything to me whether you are PDP or APC. Why should my decision be based on political consideration? So, I approved the selection of the Saki kingmakers.
“I always tell people not to kill themselves over politicians, because we see ourselves in the night. We go to each other’s houses. Politics, electioneering is a game. It’s only when you have been elected, then governance becomes a serious business because you will take decisions that will affect millions of people. So, we will not play politics with governance.
“The Alaafin stool became vacant in 2022. We were moving towards election and people said, you have to approve the appointment of Alaafin, otherwise, Oyo people would not vote for you. I said the people should not vote for me but that I would do what was right and Oyo voted for me massively. Oyo will continue to support me.
“Let me also say briefly that those that are still hell-bent on destabilising the traditional institution in Oyo, the government is not letting down. We will prosecute them. The money they collected; they will still be prosecuted except they go to Kabiyesi. If he forgives them, I will also forgive them.”
While congratulating the new monarch, Governor Makinde prayed that his reign would bring peace and progress to Oyo Town, Oyo State and the Yoruba race.
“The coronation would be in four weeks. From today, we have an Alaafin. I congratulate the Alaafin of Oyoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade. I pray that your reign shall bring unity to Yoruba race wherever they may be around the world.
“I pray it would also bring progress and development to Oyoland, Oyo State as well as Yoruba race in general,” Governor Makinde added.
In his response, Alaafin Owoade promised to work for the progress of Oyo Town, Oyo State and Nigeria as well as the development of the people.
He thanked the Governor, the Oyomesi and everyone that worked for his selection and assumption of office as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.
Earlier in his speech, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon Demola Ojo, lauded the Governor for his determination to ensure that the right processes were followed in the selection of the new Alaafin.
He also thanked those involved in the selection process.
In attendance at the event were the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal; a former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; member representing Oyo East/Oyo West House of Assembly, Hon. Rahman Olorunpoto; Awise Awo Agbaye, Professor Wande Abimbola and his wife, Iyanifa Ajisebo Abimbola; some members of the Oyomesi as well as traditional rulers in Oyo Kingdom.
Top government functionaries in attendance included the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Joel Ajagbe.
Sources: TheCable and Channels TV
Featured
Viral Video: The Okoya Family Comprises Responsible Citizens
Many have been baffled about the recent viral video of the Okoya boys, Subomi and Wahab.
The Viral Video was shot privately to promote a song release ‘CREDIT ALERT’.
Looking at their parent’s life trajectories this unfortunate situation doesn’t accurately represent who the boys are.
Their father, an industrial giant is an easy going man whose passion for his trade has seen him dominating the business landscape over the last 65 years, while their mother whom the high society holds in high esteem as the epitome of brain and beauty is a workaholic who has equally inculcated the virtues of hardwork in all her children with a mantra “money doesn’t fall from the trees, you have to work to earn it’.
The ongoing debates surrounding the viral videos of the Okoya boys alleged abuse of the Naira is not necessary. While I quite agree with the authorities on measures being taken to curtail the abuse of Nigeria’s currency and its integrity, this particular scenario is a private video shot immaturely to promote the young boy’s upcoming song, “CREDIT ALERT’’ as the purpose of the video was simply to promote their music in a style emblematic of western music styles and trends, not necessarily to show off or demean Nigerian law enforcement.
They are young adults who have constantly demonstrated their sense of responsibility as citizens of Nigeria and will continue to uphold the law.
No doubt, the Okoya family comprises responsible citizens of the country, who constantly uphold what Nigeria stands for.
Featured
A Requiem for a Trojan, Chief Olabode Emanuel
By Eric Elezuo
When men pass away, life experiences a definite slow down for as many loved ones as they may have known, but when men like Chief Olabode Emanuel are no more, the entirety of creation is alerted; mourning becomes a case study, and wails as loud as thunder clap are heard from nigh and far. That is because they touched lives indescribably.
That is the story of a titan, who bowed out of a wonderful performance on January 4, 2025, just at the turn of a fresh year, after nine decades of meritorious existence, breaking barriers and churning out one first another another. Bode Emanuel, as he is fondly known, was many things in one package, traversing the world of financial entrepreneurship with ease, and into industrialisation as a construction guru as well as a boardroom wizkid with his glorious spell at UAC’s Grand Cereals, where he retired in 2021.
A proud alumnus of the prestigious St. Gregory’s College, Bode Emanuel is a typical example of he came, he saw and he conquered.
His death as announced by the Old Boys Association of St. Gregory’s College (SGCOBA) though sent shivers down the spines of not a few, was still taken with equanimity and total reverence to the will of Almighty God as a result of the numerous lives his existence touched and turned around. Many hears his name, and smile.
A revered Board of Trustees Member of the institution, the nonagerian, before his demise, was also a Chartered Accountant par excellence, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW), and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).
The statement announcing his death read: “As a seasoned administrator with vast experience, Chief Emanuel has served as the Chairman of the Board of many local and international corporate organizations.
“These include: BoriniProno & Co. Limited, Trevi Foundations of Nigeria Limited, Foundation Construction Limited, Saipem (Nigeria) Limited, Hogg Robinson Nigeria Limited, and Grand Cereals Limited.
“Aside St Gregory’s College Old Boys Association, he was a board member of, Nigerian Life & Provident Company Limited, Sterling Assurance Company Limited, Macmillan Nigeria Publishers Limited – Publishers of Primary, Secondary and Tertiary Books and Publications in Africa – amongst others. Details on burial arrangements are “to be announced by the family.”
Born on April 20, 1935, Bode Emanuel has either headed or founded several notable business and professional bodies including being a foremost member of the Ikoyi Club, and founding member of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Business Group Nigeria, which he rose to become its 4th Chairman in 2022.
Chief Emanuel is survived by a vast array of family members, friends and colleagues, including his beloved wife and confidante, Mrs Anana Bode Emanuel.
The entrepreneur will be sorely missed!
Featured
Celebrating Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s Enduring Legacy @ 59
By Michael Abimboye
Today January 10, 2025, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal stands on the threshold of his 59th year on Mother Earth. This milestone calls for a reflection on a life dedicated to public service, governance, and an unflinching commitment to the betterment of society.
From his early days in politics to his current role as a distinguished member of the Nigerian Senate, Tambuwal’s journey has been marked by vision, pragmatism, and an unwavering resolve to impact lives positively.
The pivotal moment of Rt. Honourable Tambuwal’s career trajectory was his rich tenure as Speaker, House of Representatives (2011–2015) where he marshalled stability to the bicameral legislature despite pressure from the executive arm of government.
His tenure was marked by legislative achievements that strengthened Nigeria’s democratic institutions. His ability to navigate the complexities of national politics without compromising his principles solidified his reputation as a leader of integrity and foresight.
To appreciate Tambuwal’s present contributions is to revisit his transformative tenure as Governor of Sokoto State from 2015 to 2023. His administration then was a masterclass in purposeful governance, blending infrastructure development with social empowerment programs to create lasting impact.
Tambuwal’s education reforms during his time as governor were nothing short of groundbreaking. Recognizing that education is the bedrock of progress, his government invested heavily in constructing new schools, rehabilitating existing ones, and training teachers.
He launched initiatives to increase enrollment in primary and secondary schools, addressing systemic issues that had long plagued the state’s educational sector. His efforts led to a significant increase in literacy levels, particularly among rural communities, and his emphasis on girl-child education became a model for other northern states.
In the healthcare sector, Tambuwal’s administration prioritized access to quality care for all Sokoto residents. Under his leadership, the state witnessed the construction of state-of-the-art hospitals such as Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital as well as Sokoto State Advanced Medical Diagnostics Center which was commissioned by former Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in 2021. His government introduced community health programs to combat diseases, reduce maternal and infant mortality rates, and extend medical services to underserved areas. These interventions not only improved healthcare outcomes but also instilled a culture of preventive care among residents.
Tambuwal’s inclusive governance style also earned him widespread admiration. He was a leader who listened to his people, sought their input, and involved them in decision-making processes.
Infrastructure development was another hallmark of Tambuwal’s governorship. His administration embarked on ambitious projects to modernize Sokoto’s road networks, ensuring rural and urban connectivity. Two new flyovers were constructed by Tambuwal amongst other bridges across the state.
In addition, the construction of strategic roads opened up previously inaccessible areas, boosting trade and enhancing the movement of goods and services. Similarly, his rural electrification initiatives brought light to remote communities, spurring economic activities and improving quality of life.
In the Senate, representing the good people of Sokoto South Senatorial District, Tambuwal brought his wealth of experience and statesmanship to bear on legislative duties. Having previously served as Speaker of the House of Representatives, his understanding of the legislature’s pivotal role in national development is unmatched. Tambuwal’s recent contributions in the Senate underscore his commitment to bridging the gap between policy formulation and the needs of everyday Nigerians.
One of his notable achievements in the Senate has been his relentless push for improved federal investment in sectors critical to the growth of Sokoto State and the nation at large. Agriculture, a lifeline for Sokoto’s predominantly agrarian population, has been a key focus of his legislative advocacy. Tambuwal has championed initiatives to provide farmers access to modern tools, fertilisers, and financing mechanisms to boost productivity. His efforts extend to addressing climate change’s impact on farming communities, a challenge threatening livelihoods across the Sahel region.
His firm stance on national security has also defined Tambuwal’s tenure in the Senate. As Nigeria grapples with insecurity, he has remained a voice of reason, urging comprehensive reforms to bolster the nation’s security architecture. He has worked tirelessly to ensure that Sokoto State and the wider Northwest region receive adequate federal support to address banditry, kidnapping, and other security challenges. His legislative initiatives have often focused on fostering collaboration between federal and state authorities to create a safer environment.
Tambuwal’s legacy extends beyond his political achievements. He embodies the values of humility, empathy, and a deep sense of duty to his constituents. Whether as a legislator, governor, or senator, he has consistently placed the people at the centre of his governance philosophy. His life’s work is a testament to the power of visionary leadership and its impact on communities.
Tambuwal’s pan Nigeria outlook coupled with his DNA characterized by nationalism, patriotism and drive to impact humanity stands out in the firmament of leaders in Nigeria. This innate qualities stand him out in the quest to take Nigeria’s development to the zenith
Tambuwal is comfortable in any part of Nigeria. He spends his Christmas every year in Owerri, South East of Nigeria. He’s at home in Lagos, South West Nigeria, where he loves to savour the culinary delights of Amala and Ewedu. Take him to Osun, he’s home and dry practically with who-is-who in the state. That’s the hallmark of a pan Nigerian politician.
In a nutshell, the Matawallen Sokoto is not your run-of-the-mill politician, as he lends a listening and receptive ear to ideas, policies, perspectives and development. As he celebrates his 59th birthday on this day, Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal remains a beacon of hope for Sokoto State and Nigeria as a whole.
His story inspires a new generation of leaders to prioritise service over self-interest, collaboration over division, and progress over stagnation.
Today, we honour a man whose life has been defined by service and sacrifice, who has always answered the call to serve with courage and commitment. Happy birthday, Your Excellency. May this new chapter in your journey be filled with even greater accomplishments, and may your legacy continue to inspire future generations.
Michael Abimboye, a political communications specialist writes from Lagos, Nigeria
Lawmakers Impeach Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa
Makinde Ignores Oyomesi’s Rejection, Presents Staff of Office to New Alaafin of Oyo
The Return of Mr 24Hour Economy – Juicy Details of John Mahama’s Presidential Inauguration
Viral Video: The Okoya Family Comprises Responsible Citizens
A Requiem for a Trojan, Chief Olabode Emanuel
A Close Up on Ghana’s New Vice President, Jane Opoku Agyemang
Chief of Army Staff Approves Redeployment of Senior Officers in Fresh Shakeup
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News6 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured7 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks7 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline6 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline6 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline6 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline7 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline6 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)