The Tony Elumelu Foundation Opens Applications for 2025 Entrepreneurship Programmes
The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa’s leading champion of entrepreneurship, is pleased to announce that applications for its 2025 Entrepreneurship Programmes are now open. Aspiring and existing entrepreneurs from across Africa are invited to apply for a chance to receive world-class training, expert mentoring, and non-refundable seed capital funding to scale their businesses.
Programmes Open for Application:
1. Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Programme: the flagship TEF Entrepreneurship Programme is open to all entrepreneurs across Africa with innovative business ideas or existing businesses not older than five years. This year, there is a special emphasis on businesses leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and green initiatives. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
2. IYBA-WE4A Entrepreneurship Programme: Launched by the Tony Elumelu Foundation in partnership with the European Union (EU) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), IYBA-WE4A stands for Investing in Young Businesses in Africa – Women Entrepreneurship for Africa and is exclusively for women entrepreneurs with green business ideas or existing green businesses in Senegal, Tanzania, Uganda, Cameroon, Kenya, Mozambique, Malawi, and Togo. Applicants must be at least 18 years old, with businesses not exceeding five years in operation.
3. Aguka Ideation Programme: The Aguka Ideation Entrepreneurship Programme is a partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, UNDP Rwanda and the Rwandan Ministry of Youths and Arts to support young Rwandan entrepreneurs between 18 -30 with business ideas with a seed capital of $3000, with the aim of nurturing and developing innovative concepts into viable enterprises.
Application Details:
• Platform: Applications are to be submitted through TEF’s proprietary digital hub, TEFConnect.
• Application Period: January 1, 2025 – March 1, 2025. Applicants are encouraged to complete and submit their applications well ahead of the deadline.
• Eligibility: Open to African entrepreneurs with scalable business ideas or existing businesses not older than five years. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.
To learn more about the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s transformative work and the success of our African entrepreneurs. Explore our:
• Impact Report, which highlights the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s achievements and contributions to Africa’s economic growth.
• African Entrepreneurs’ Success Stories, showcasing the inspiring journeys of Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurs.
• Annual Reports, offering insights into the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s strategies and outcomes.
About the Tony Elumelu Foundation:
The Tony Elumelu Foundation is the leading philanthropy empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, driving poverty eradication, catalysing job creation across all 54 African countries, and increasing women economic empowerment.
Founded in 2010, the Tony Elumelu Foundation is committed to empowering African entrepreneurs as a catalyst for the continent’s economic transformation.
Since the launch of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme in 2015, the Foundation has provided up to 2.5 million young Africans with access to training on its digital hub, TEFConnect, and disbursed over USD$100 million in direct funding to over 21,000 African women and men, who have collectively created over 800,000 direct and indirect jobs, and generated over USD$4.2 billion in revenue. The Foundation’s mission is rooted in Africapitalism, which positions the private sector, and most importantly entrepreneurs, as the catalyst for the social and economic development of the African continent.
For More Information:
• FAQs: Click here for detailed answers to frequently asked questions are available on the TEF website.
• Contact: For more information, please contact moyo.awotile@tonyelumelufoundation.org.
Fraud Allegations Against Us False – FirstBank
The management of First Bank of Nigeria Limited has dismissed allegations of fraud reported against it in a recent publication by an online platform, Tech Cabal, describing the claims as baseless and unsupported by evidence.
In a corporate statement titled ‘Correction of Misleading Information Regarding Fraud Allegations,’ Olayinka Ijabiyi, the Acting Group Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, addressed the issue on behalf of the bank.
“We have been made aware of a recent publication by Tech Cabal containing allegations of fraud involving our institution. We wish to categorically state that the story is entirely unfounded and not supported by any factual evidence,” Ijabiyi stated.
The bank reaffirmed its commitment to ethical practices and transparency, urging the public to disregard the allegations. It emphasized its dedication to maintaining trust with its customers and stakeholders while upholding its longstanding reputation as a leader in Nigeria’s financial sector.
First Bank reiterated its focus on delivering reliable and trustworthy banking services, dismissing the report as misleading and lacking merit.
UBA Group to Commence Full Banking Operations in France
As part of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s state visit to France, the Chairman of UBA Group, in the presence of President Tinubu and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, signed a landmark business cooperation agreement with the French Finance Minister, Antoine Armand. The agreement is a significant indication of support by the French Government for the development of UBA’s full banking operations in France.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Tony Elumelu, the Chairman of UBA Group commented: ”This partnership reinforces our commitment to seamless international banking services for our customers, not just across the 11 Francophone African countries we serve, but Africa as a whole; and French and European customers transacting with Africa. Expanding into France is a natural progression, with Paris serving as our European Union hub, as we continue to bring Africa and the world together, through innovative financial solutions. Paris will join London, New York and Dubai, as a critical component of our unique global network.”
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.
Built to Last: UBA Set to Empower MSMEs with Wealth Management Strategies
As part of its commitment to deepen the growth and sustainability of micro, small and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) on the continent, Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to host the last edition of its quarterly business series for the year.
This edition of the business series, “Profit with Purpose, Business Continuity,” will be held on Thursday, November 21st 2024, by 12 PM (noon) at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre, UBA House, Marina, Lagos and intending participants are expected to register via the Registration Link at https://ubagroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UG0EUWSLTZqu91jSMSih5w
The UBA Business Series is a regular seminar/workshop organised by the bank as capacity-building initiatives for small businesses, where leading business leaders and professionals share well-researched insights on relevant topics and best practices for running successful businesses, especially in a challenging business environment.
This edition seeks to showcase businesses that are resilient and have done well through generations, adapting to political and economic changes.
Renowned leaders from diverse industries, including a prominent lawyer, award winning film director, and producer, Bolanle Austen-Peters whose work has significantly impacted Nigerian Cinema, and theatre will headline this last quarter’ series. Her recent film House of GA’A has achieved a major milestone, reaching Netflix’s Global 10 list for indigenous language films.
Other prominent entrepreneurs who will be on ground to give insightful tips are, Founder and Chief Executive of Asadtek Group Limited, Ghana; Dr. James Asare-Adjei; Award winning TV Personality & Multi Media Entrepreneur, Frank Edoho, Celebrated multimedia personality, Toke Makinwa and founder of Nigeria’s pioneering indigenous premium coffee brand, Happy Coffee, Princess Adeyinka Tekena.
UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola who spoke on the upcoming workshop, said the vast knowledge and experience of the panellists, will give business owners more insight towards the importance of personal finance, wealth management and most importantly how to navigate the frailties of the harsh economy to ensure business growth.
“We know small businesses are vital to the growth and advancement of every economy, that is why at UBA, we constantly look for ways of ensuring that these business owners and operators are well-equipped to grow their businesses successfully,” he said.
“This edition provides a platform for SMEs to learn from experienced entrepreneurs who have built and sustained businesses through the decades.
“Hearing their stories and strategies will be invaluable for any business owner looking to build a lasting enterprise,” Fashola said.
Also speaking ahead of the event, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo, noted that the business series is an invaluable learning opportunity, targeted at helping young and aspiring entrepreneurs scale up their businesses.
Ladipo further said, “At UBA, we are committed to empowering businesses of all sizes, and this business series is one way we are fulfilling that commitment.
“To this end, we have assembled an esteemed panel of speakers who will share their wealth of experience and insights on building a generational business. This is a must-attend event for anyone serious about the long-term success of their enterprise,” she said.
United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than forty-five million customers, across 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries. With presence in New York, London, Paris and Dubai, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.
