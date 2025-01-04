Again, Ohanaeze Urges Tinubu to Release Nnamdi Kanu

The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nze Ozichukwu Fidelis Chukwu, has posited that President Bola Tinubu would write his name in gold if he orders the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Nze Chukwu made the appeal while welcoming Tinubu to the South East, ahead of his scheduled visit to Enugu State on Saturday.

He expressed delight over the gradual attitudinal change of the Federal government under Tinubu towards the Igbo nation.

Ohanaeze spokesman, Alex Ogbonnia, quoted Nze Chukwu as saying: “It is, therefore, hoped that with the Enugu visit, President Tinubu will write his name with gold in the hearts of Ndigbo and all the well-meaning Nigerians, if he orders for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Ohanaeze insisted that national peace, unity, patriotism and sustainable economic development of any country are the outcomes, effects or products of equity, and social justice.

“In other words, there is hardly any society or group that can be complacent under severe existential threats such as orchestrated marginalization, relative deprivations, and external instigation of insecurity, conflagrations and crises,” he added in a statement.

The organisation also commended Governor Peter Mbah for his “disruptive, innovative and massive infrastructural developments in Enugu State; Enugu International Conference Centre, Enugu Smart schools in all the electoral wards of Enugu State, hospitals across the states, resuscitation of Hotel Presidential Enugu, Flour Mills, Nigergas, the construction and rehabilitation of hundreds of roads in the State, etc, within a short period of his administration”.

The statement added: “We also appreciate His Excellency, Sen Hope Odidika Uzodimma, CON, the Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and Chairman of the All Progressive Governors Forum, for the life-saving installation of Night Landing Equipment at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri.

“Finally, we wish President Tinubu a safe, joyous and eventful trip as he is treated with the Igbo hospitality in Enugu State.”

