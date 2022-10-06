Featured
Senate Confirms 19 RECs Amid Partisanship Allegations
The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the 19 Residents Electoral Commissioners whose names were sent by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).
The nominees who were confirmed are Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa); Obo Effanga (Cross River); Umar Ibrahim (Taraba); Agboke Olaleke (Ogun); Samuel Egwu (Kogi), Onyeka Ugochi (Imo); Muhammad Bashir (Sokoto) and Ayobami Salami from Oyo State.
Others are Zango Abdu (Katsina); Queen Agwu (Ebonyi), Agundu Tersoo (Benue); Yomere Oritsemlebi (Delta); Yahaya Ibrahim, (Kaduna); Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Garki (FCT); Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Uzochukwu Chijioke, (Anambra) and Mohammed Nura (Yobe).
The Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC Kano South) had, last week, screened the nominees behind closed doors.
Presenting his report to the Senate, Gaya said, “To determine their suitability for the positions which they were nominated, nominees were asked questions that bothered mostly on partisanship, membership of political parties, and how they hoped to improve the electoral process if and when their nominations for appointments are confirmed.”
The nominees, Gaya said, assured the committee of their non-partisanship, non-membership of any political party, and promised to discharge their responsibilities diligently according to the laid down laws.
He said the committee found no merit in the petitions against four nominees that bordered on alleged membership of political parties, partisanship, compromise and incompetence.
“The committee did due diligence on the petitions by listening to the defence of the nominees and carrying out a detailed examination of the petitions to determine the validity or otherwise of the allegations against the four nominees,” Gaya said.
Some civil society organisations kicked against the nomination of persons alleged to be members of the ruling All Progressives Congress
The group in a statement signed by its Chairman, Auwal Rafsanjani, described the nomination as a strategy to influence the process and outcome of the election in favour of the APC.
The CSOs claimed that the nominee from Sokoto was an APC governorship aspirant in 2015 while the nominee from Enugu was alleged to be the younger sister of the APC Deputy National Chairman, South-East among other allegations.
The Punch
Featured
2023: Abuja Court Dismisses Arrest Warrant Against PDP’s Umo Eno…Admits It was Misled By Applicant
A Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja has struck out the case and nullified the warrant of arrest issued against Pastor Umo Eno, PDP Governorship Candidate in Akwa Ibom State.
It will be recalled that a Chief Magistrate Court in a judgment dated December 23,2022 had issued a warrant of arrest based on allegation of cheating brought before it by Edet Godwin.
Pastor Umo Eno in his reaction had admitted not ever being served with any notice of a court summons by any court, let alone the Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
Upholding the position of the Counsel to Pastor Umo Eno, Barr. Samuel Ikpo, the Chief Magistrate Court admitted that it was misled by the applicant, one Edet Godwin into issuing the warrant of arrest.
The court therefore set aside the entire proceedings and judgment on grounds of lack of jurisdiction.
Pastor Umo Eno remains the untainted and authentic candidate of the PDP
Featured
Eulogies, Encomiums As Prolific Filmmaker, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Bows Out at 54
An outpouring of eulogies has been trailing the news of the death of Nigerian filmmaker and entertainment executive, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who was confirmed dead by her family on Tuesday.
In a statement announcing her death, Anyiam-Osigwe’s family described her as a trailblazer who left indelible imprints on the sands of time.
“Peace, the Ada of the Anyiam-Osigwe family, was an outstanding personality, trailblazer, titan, pathfinder, go-getter, humanitarian, one-of-a-kind creative and visionary leader in the film and television industry. Peace left indelible imprints on the sands of time,” the statement said.
Until her death, Anyiam-Osigwe was the founder of the African Movie Academy Awards and the President of the Association of Movie Producers.
She was said to have been in a coma when she passed on in a private hospital in Lagos State.
However, after the news of her death became public knowledge, it threw movie and entertainment practitioners into mourning and attracted a flurry of eulogies from top dignitaries who condoled her family.
Notably among the dignitaries who reacted to the sad development included the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential flag bearer, Akitu Abubakar, who described Anyiam-Osigwe as a pillar in the Nigerian entertainment industry in a post on Facebook.
“Her death is a big blow to Nigeria and, most notably, the entertainment industry as a whole. May God continue to comfort her family, loved ones, colleagues, and the entire Nigerian entertainment industry, and may He grant her soul eternal rest,” the post read in part.
Also reacting, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, said Anyiam-Osigwe’s lifetime had been impactful in the filmmaking industry.
The statement said in part, “On behalf of my family, the government, and good people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the Association of Movie Producers and the entire Nollywood industry on the demise of the renowned filmmaker and Founder of the African Movie Academy Awards, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.
“The late Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is one of the pillars of Nollywood in Nigeria. She was a bundle of talent and one of the best filmmakers not only in Nigeria but also on the African continent. She used her God-given talent to advance the course of mankind and contributed immensely to the creative sector through African Movie Academy Awards and African Film Academy.”
Lawyer-turned-filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, while also reacting, shared a picture of the late filmmaker on his Instagram page, @obiemelonye, and wrote, “Thank you and good night dada Peace.”
Also, sensational artiste, Peter Okoye, aka Mr P, in an Instagram post, using his handle, @peterpsquare, said the duo of P-Square were devastated to learn about the passing of Anyiam-Osigwe, who was described as an Amazon.
“Madam Peace, as we fondly call her, beyond being one of Nollywood’s biggest advocates and promoters globally, played an instrumental role in our career. For which we remain grateful. The history of P-SQUARE cannot be written without a mention of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe.
“Our hearts and prayers go out to the entire Anyiam-Osigwe family, AMAA, the African Film industry, AMP, and the various charities she was a part of. You do not bear this great loss alone, we are with you,” the post read in part.
The Punch
Featured
Court Restrains ‘Sex Toy’ Senator, Abbo, from Seeking Reelection
An Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola, on Tuesday, nullified the nomination of the senator representing Adamawa North, Ishaku Abbo, over his expulsion from the All Progressives Congress officials in his ward.
The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Danladi, held that the senator, having been expelled at his ward, was not entitled to enjoy the privileges of membership to seek nomination under the party or re-election.
Danladi noted that the embattled senator and APC were bound by the resolution of the Mubi North Local Government Council executives dated October 7, 2022, which expelled the lawmaker.
APC council executives from Mubi North, at a meeting on October 7, deliberated and expelled Senator Ishaku Abbo, after they said he was found wanting for anti-party activity, following his condemnation and opposition to the same faith ticket of the APC.
Dissatisfied with the state working committee’s handling of the disputed expulsion, Abdullahi Suleiman and Yusha’u Usman of Kolere and Sabon Layi wards, Mubi North LGA, respectively, sued the senator and sought, interpretation regarding his status in APC, sequel to the disciplinary action taking by the party at the council.
In its ruling on Tuesday, the court, restrained APC under which the Senator was seeking re-election from recognising him as its candidate, saying that he could not validly be the candidate of the party in the forthcoming general election.
It is however, not clear, if the court judgement will be able to stop Abbo, whose name appeared on INEC’s final list of candidates contesting the forthcoming National Assembly and presidential elections, slated for February 25, 2023.
Abbo’s counsel, Barrister Evarastus Odo, said the senator will determine the next move, if he’d appeal the judgement.
Earlier, during the court proceedings, Justice Danladi said the senator had ample time to put forward his defense but refused to show respect to the court, hence the court’s decision to show him the way out of the party.
He further held that the action of the plaintiffs in suing the senator was not an internal affair of the party as claimed, and that they had locus standi to institute the action against Abbo, since they were registered members of the party.
The Punch
