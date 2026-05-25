Headline
Insecurity: Why Tinubu Must Wake Up
By Eric Elezuo
The common refrain and slogan across the nation is ‘Nigeria is bleeding’, and as the days turn into weeks and months, the wound gets larger. Then from bleeding, the blood is now flowing.
Across all strata of endeavours, all the regions and not a few communities, insecurity of the highest order has enveloped on a very large scale, a nation that once thrive in brotherliness, interstate movements without fear, and camaraderie. The fear of the unknown has completely eclipsed social life, excursions, traveling within the country, and funnily enough staying in your own house. In the Nigeria of today, nowhere is safe anymore; not event the comfort of one’s home; not even the sacredness of holy places; not even the respected academic environment. Terrorists and bandits attack anywhere and from anywhere. And with impunity.
In the Nigeria of today, everyone leaves in fear. No one knows who the next target is as terrorists, bandits, Fulani herdsmen and other miscreants have overran the nooks and crannies of the Nigerian existence, prompting the question, where’s Nigeria’s chief security officer? And the answer that he must wake up and face squarely the insecurity challenges that is fast tearing the nation to shreds.
With the 2027 election fast approaching, the Nigerian administrative apparatchnik led by President Bola Tinubu, appears to have completely lost focus of the security of the people. The country is been thoroughly run down by activities of terrorists, who are no longer hiding their nefarious and heinous activities as they boldly put on air the victims abducted and process of execution. This daring moves are a challenge to the government and security agencies, yet no criminal is in custody yet and victims are still unaccounted for with most of them cruelly deleted, and bodies mangled.
It is worthy of note that while the nation is still gambling with the rescue efforts for the teachers and pupils kidnapped from Oyo communities schools about 12 days ago, suspected bandits have reportedly struck again, invading the Yashikira community in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State, early on Monday morning, setting the Emir’s palace ablaze and abducting several residents, including women and children.
Reports gathered from Channels Television say that the attack occurred late at night when the heavily armed assailants stormed the community, firing sporadically.
The medium, quoting sources in the area, stressed that the gunmen attacked the palace during the invasion, setting parts of the royal residence on fire before whisking away multiple victims.
Residents said the attackers operated for hours without resistance, leaving behind destruction and fear in the border community.
Another local source described the incident as terrifying, noting that villagers were caught unaware as the gunmen invaded the town under the cover of darkness.
Sources say Security forces have launched immediate rescue operations to free victims of the Yashikira abduction, which occurred on Sunday night.
Military and police operatives have established a cordon in the area as part of the efforts to rescue about 10 persons who were reportedly taken from the community in an overnight attack on the palace of the Emir of Yashikira.
The attackers also sought to raid the local police stations but were reportedly repelled.
As at press time, the police were yet to issue an official statement on the incident.
The invasion is one development too many this 2026 alone, and has been a recurring decimal in the Tinubu-led administration. This is taking for granted that the incident is following the heels of bandits, who on Saturday night invaded a prayer ground at Ori-Oke Ajaiye, on the outskirts of Ikiran village in Ekiti Local Government Area of the same Kwara State, killing three worshippers and abducting 15 others during a vigil.
The stories and tales of woe are inexhaustible. There’s no morning and no evening where Nigerians are not presented with gory narratives of one abduction and killing or another, creating fear and apprehension among the populace. The general notion is hinged on Tinubu’s control loss of the fabrics of the nation including the economy, power and every other mention-able sector.
It is worthy of note that like every other failure still staring Nigerians in the face, Tinubu also inherited insecurity. However, three years into his administration, and consequent upon available indices, the Nigerian leader seems to have tripled the effects of insecurity. This is counting the boldness with which the insurgents operate, the magnitude of each operation, the casualties involved, the deliberate bloodletting and the huge ransom paid in exchange. The circle has continually continued, and there seems to be no hiding place for Nigerians, especially the vulnerable masses.
On May 17, 2026, the world woke to the chilling news of the killing and beheading of the school teachers, abducted from Oyo communities. He was Michael Oyedokun.
Oyedokun was one of the teachers abducted from Community High School, Ahoro-Esinele in Oriire Local Council of Oyo State, a few days before his gruesome killing.
The killing threw residents of the area into mourning and heightened fears over worsening insecurity in the state, and the nation at large, which the government of President Bola Tinubu has found a herculean to handle.
In a video reportedly released by the captors on Sunday, May 17, 2026, the gunmen claimed responsibility for the killing of the Maths teacher, sparking panic across the community.
The incident followed a series of coordinated attacks launched by armed men on Friday, May 15, targeting multiple schools within the Ogbomoso axis, including Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School; and L.A. Primary School, Esiele.
During the attacks, the assailants reportedly shot dead a classroom teacher and a commercial motorcyclist who resisted attempts to seize his motorcycle.
The attackers also abducted the school principal, vice-principal, another staff member, and an unspecified number of pupils before fleeing into the forest. Later reports put the number of abductors to 39.
Governor Seyi Makinde had earlier confirmed that seven students were abducted from Community Secondary School, while 18 pupils and seven teachers were kidnapped from First Baptist Primary and Nursery School.
He also confirmed that one person was killed during the attack, a school teacher, Joel Adesiyan. Further reports confirm that a bike rider was also killed, when he refused to let go of his motorcycle.
The incident triggered widespread panic in Ogbomoso and surrounding communities, with many parents rushing to schools to withdraw their children over fears of further attacks.
Some schools were also forced to shut down temporarily following rumours of bandits infiltrating the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, an allegation the institution’s management later dismissed as false.
Reacting, the Amnesty International Nigeria accused the Federal Government of failing to adequately respond to Nigeria’s worsening wave of abductions targeting school children, rural communities and internally displaced persons, saying at least 1,100 people were kidnapped between January and April 2026.
The organisation made the allegation in a statement shared on its official X handle, amid renewed public concern over mass abductions in Oyo, Borno and other states, which left dozens of students, teachers and residents affected.
In the statement, Amnesty International said, “President Bola Tinubu and his government have failed to address the country’s shocking spate of abductions targeting school children, rural communities and internally displaced persons across the country.”
It added, “At least 1,100 people have been abducted – from January to April 2026,” describing the trend as a continuing failure of protection for vulnerable populations.
The group’s criticism comes days after gunmen abducted 39 students and seven teachers in an attack on schools in the Ahoro Esinele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, an incident that also left teacher Michael Oyedokun reportedly beheaded.
Amnesty also referenced another attack in Borno State, where 42 students and pupils were abducted from Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in Askira/Uba Local Government Area during a Boko Haram assault.
Survivors of similar abductions, according to the rights group, have described being subjected to starvation and torture, including beatings, flogging and sexual violence, raising further concerns about the conditions victims face in captivity.
The organisation said the pattern of repeated school attacks shows a long-running crisis that authorities have yet to resolve, stressing that “over a decade is enough time for the Nigerian authorities to find a solution to this horrifying problem,” but insisting that “the reality shows the government has neither the will nor the commitment to end rampant abductions and attacks on children and their schools.”
It urged authorities to meet their obligations under both national and international law, particularly regarding the protection of children’s rights to education, safety, and protection from violence and ill-treatment.
The latest incidents have intensified national concern over school security, especially following the Oyo and Borno attacks, which occurred within the same period and involved the abduction of dozens of children and teachers.
Weeks earlier, there was a failed kidnapping attempt along the Ibadan-Ijebu road corridor, which reportedly left a traveller dead, raising fresh concerns over insecurity of great proportion hitting the southwest of the region.
According to Global Centre for the Responsibility to Protect report, between 2014 and March 2026, ‘over 2,000 children have been abducted or kidnapped, largely in mass abductions targeting schools. Armed extremist groups, including Boko Haram and ISWAP, as well as local bandits, are implicated in many cases, often using kidnappings to generate ransom or to recruit children.
The report noted that in 2024 alone, at least 580 civilians, primarily women and girls, were kidnapped across several states, noting that the figures might be higher. Not only are most victims killed during these attacks or while in custody, survivors live the rest of their lives in poverty, trauma, stigma and utter abandonment.
The funniest part, according to a social analyst, who crave anonymity, so-called repentant terrorists and bandits are treated with kid gloves, ‘rehabitated’ in luxury and given huge financial lifeline as they are released back into the sane society while their victims are left to wallow in neglect. It would be recalled that the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, described the terrorists as ‘our brothers’, who should not be killed just as the Chief of Defence Staff, General Oluyede equated the rerrorists to the biblical ‘prodigal son’, who should welcomed with warmth and affection. These two national officers have silent on the treatment for their traumatized victims and their bereaved loved ones.
The question on the lips of majority of Nigerians, has remained what President Tinubu is doing about the extreme insecurity in the country beyond offering condolences and suggesting a now known refrain of ‘It won’t happen again’ while it continues to happen over and over again.
On two known occasions, President Tinubu was expected to visit victims and sites of violent killings and abductions in Benue and Plateau states. On the two known occasions, Tinubu fell short in the advertised visitations. He never made it to the locations.
Following the June, 2025 killings in Yelwata, Benue State, Tinubu was programmed to have an extensive state visit to site of massacre and the government house where a townhall meeting was scheduled.
It was agreed that upon his arrival, the President will first proceed to Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area, the epicentre of the attack that claimed over 100 lives.
He was scheduled to meet with families of victims, displaced persons and community leaders directly impacted by the violence.
“But it’s only God who can give you joy and hope. No amount of money can pay all of you back. Yes, as a government, we will try our best to comfort you, to work with you,” he said while directing security chiefs present, including the Inspector-General of Police, Chief of Defence Staff, and Minister of Defence, to unearth and apprehend those responsible for the killings.
Headline
Presidential Ambition: Is Donald Duke a Spoiler?
By Eric Elezuo
With the collective intention of most political parties coming together to wrestle power from President Bola Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre, the defection of most political leaders from the coalition umbrella, the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has been viewed as a betrayal of the original course.
First, it was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso defecting to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), and now following in their footsteps, is the former Governor of Cross River State, Mr. Donald Duke, who has found an awaiting presidential ticket with the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).
According to reports, former governor Duke has officially joined Nigeria’s 2027 presidential race, becoming one of the latest politicians to declare interest ahead of the general elections.
Duke emerged as one of three cleared presidential aspirants of the Peoples Redemption Party ahead of the party’s primaries scheduled for 25th May in Abuja.
The party said the former governor agreed to submit his ambition to the decision of party members during the nationwide exercise.
In a statement issued by PRP National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Ishaq, the party described the aspirants as committed to “democratic ideals and internal party unity.”
Duke, who governed Cross River State from 1999 to 2007, is widely known for promoting tourism and urban renewal projects, including the Tinapa Business Resort and the annual Calabar Carnival.
The former governor previously contested for president in 2019 under the Social Democratic Party, where he criticised both the ruling APC and the PDP.
At the time, he said the PDP had “lost its values and became a shadow of itself.”
The PRP says it remains committed to “credible, transparent and free primaries” as preparations continue for the 2027 elections.
Nigeria’s political space has already become increasingly active ahead of 2027, with more aspirants expected to declare interest in the coming months.
The statement quoted Duke, alongside Nnaoke Ufere from Abia State and Yakubu Kingsley from Edo State, are the candidates, who have unanimously agreed to submit their aspirations to the decision of party members during the nationwide primaries.
The party said the aspirants demonstrated commitment to democratic ideals and internal party unity by agreeing to abide by the outcome of the exercise.
Duke, who was Cross River governor between 1999 and 2007, appears the only strong candidate among the three aspirants, and is likely to pick the ticket after the primaries. But the major concern is not in his decision to contest or stand for election, but the intention behind his decision to choose a different to test his presidential aspirations.
Across the political space, stakeholders, observers and analysts alike have said that given the consensus agreement built around and towards ending the administration of Bola Tinubu, the coalition ADC remains the viable option to all aspirants to test their strength and popularity, after which anyone who emerges as the candidate should be supported by all. They have argued that those leaving the coalition may have much more than presidential ambition behind their minds. And so the question, is Donald Duke a spoiler? Is he in the race to decimate the votes of the opposition?
Meanwhile, Duke, who was part of the coalition at the initial stage, have taken a bow out of the group, principally coordinated by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and chaired by a former Senate President, David Mark. He did not give reasons for his exit from the ADC though observers have insinuated that his exit, like Peter Obi, is hinged on the premise that the ADC allegedly has a hidden bias for Atiku, and so the presidential might be handed over to the former Vice President on the platter. The ADC has since denied the allegation with former two terms governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi and Hayatudeen still in the race.
With the entrance of Duke in the presidential race, the number of southern aspirants, especially those sure to pick the tickets of their parties have swollen up. Others include include Peter Obi of the NDC, Rotimi Amaechi if he wins the ADC primaries ongoing across the nation, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde representing the PDP and APM coalition among others.
Now, that almost all the political bigwigs are separately pursuing their political aspirations devoid of a collective platform, many have said that Tinubu is no longer fighting a coalition of likeminds, but against presidentially ambitious individuals, pursuing a different agenda. Many have also said that since Tinubu already has a political structure he can rely on, he is making sure all the fragmented giants did not come together to form an indivisible body capable of challenging his reelection in 2027.
“And that explains why he continually instigate both individuals and institutions to revolt against themselves thereby creating factions and very weak political centre to challenge his ambition,” an analyst told The Boss.
Meanwhile, whether there are intentions to be a spoiler or not; whether any institution or individual have been coerced into turning itself to a vessel of destruction on behalf of the ruling, ir us only the people that would decide who becomes in 2027.
Not Tinubu, not the APC, not any of the political bigwigs, not any of the presidential aspirants or candidates, but the Nigerian people in their totality.
The election is just eight months away.
Headline
Fubara Withdraws from Rivers APC Governorship Primary
Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has announced his withdrawal from the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in the state.
Fubara made this known in a statement personally signed on Wednesday, saying he would support whoever emerges as the party’s candidate, The Nations reported.
The governor said his decision followed extensive consultations with his family, friends, and political associates.
“After deep reflection and extensive consultations with my family, friends, and associates, I have taken the difficult but necessary decision to withdraw from the APC governorship primaries. I do so with a full heart and with a firm commitment to support whoever emerges as the candidate of our great party,” Fubara said.
Fubara said although the decision was difficult, he remained committed to supporting whoever would emerge as the APC governorship candidate.
According to him, leadership demands sacrifice and personal ambition must sometimes give way to the collective interest of the people.
Meanwhile, the embattled governor expressed appreciation to his supporters for their loyalty, prayers and sacrifices throughout the political process, acknowledging that many would feel disappointed by his withdrawal.
He said his silence in recent weeks was “deliberate and strategic,” adding that it was guided by the higher interest of the state.
Tone Cole, APC chieftain and 2027 governorship aspirant in Rivers State, also announced his withdrawal from the race, saying his decision was, among other reasons, in the interest of the party’s unity.
Headline
How Dele Momodu’s 66th Birthday, Leadership Lecture 3.0 Reshaped Pan-Africanism
By Eric Elezuo
The Dele Momodu Leadership Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State came very much alive during the weekend as dignitaries, top government officials, well wishers and the general public turned up in their numbers to celebrate a man, who everyone agreed has contributed immensely to the socio-economic and political advancement of the African continent, Chief Dele Momodu, as he celebrates 66 years. The 2-in-1 occasion featured a down-to-earth lecture and an all-encompassing soiree that kept the guests in jolly good mood throughout the duration.
The venue of the event, the Leadership Centre, was apt as it set the stage for an intellectual discourse geared towards creating a new path for another round of African Renaissance. The lecture, in its third edition, was coming to the Ibadan centre for the first time. The first two were held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Victoria Island, Lagos. This marks the first time the lecture was leaving; its place of conception.
Located in the serene quarters of the Government Reserve Area of Alalubosa, in Ibadan, the Leadership Centre is a forethought of creativity, reorientation, capacity building, mental and leadership re-engineering as well as intellectual and technology transfer. It was the preferred choice to bring to the front burner, the vexing topic of xenophobia; a malaise that is fast threatening to consume the entire African continent, with an unenviable in South Africa; a country that survived the most ravaging effect of apartheid regime and brutal massacre of the majority black population.
The birthday lecture, anchored by notable journalist and author, Azu Arinze, was predicated upon the fact that if any nation of the world should be fearful of foreign neighbours co-habitabitng with them, it shouldn’t be South Africa. It shouldn’t be any African nation at all.
The lecture had the Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Prof Eghosa Emmanuel Osaghae, as the Guest Lecturer while the former Vice President of Liberia, Mrs. Jewel Howard-Taylor chaired the occasion. In addition, the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke featured as the Special of Honour.
Themed Ignorance and the Danger of Xenophobia, the lecture highlighted the reason Pan-Africanism and barefaced Africanism need to be re-integrated into the regions political, economic and social life of the continent in view of barefaced distrust and threat to hurt one another.
In his matter-of-factly lecture, delivered extempore, Prof Osaghae went down memory lane to bring to the present reasons behind xenophobic activities, stressing that the continent is frowning at external xenophobia, nations have found 8t difficult to deal with internal xenophobia. He noted that xenophobia does not only thrive among individuals of different nations, but also manifold among those of same nation, only differentiated by tribe, language, and most times class.
Prof Osaghae maintained that until internal differentiation of people is checked, it will be difficult to arrest external xenophobia. He noted that using South Africa as a case study revealed that the practice of xenophobia is an agelong culture among the teibes, where no one of another city/tribe is allowed to established himself in a foreign land.
“Even where it is allowed, the said individual is warned against bringing his family members. He comes alone, and leaves when he has concluded the business that brought him there,” Osaghae explained.
He quoted former Tanzanian President, Julius Nyerere, who said that ‘it took the coming of the Europeans for Africans to know that they are one’ as result of the segregated life they have lived. The notion was that since these people are Europeans, then we are Africans.
He also referred to Marcus Garvey, who initiated Pan-Africanism with his Back to Africa Movement. The idea was you need to be in Africa to be an African. He said that one thing that has stood in the way of self actualization towards realizing that Africans are one, is ignorance. It is the same ignorance that has made it difficult for countries like South Africa to realise and remember the efforts African countries made towards their freedom.
Giving copious examples ranging from entertainment, music and football, the guest lecturer decried ignorance as stepping stone to full blown xenophobia, especially as ot is playing in South Africa.
Also speaking, the Chairman of the occasion, Mrs Howard-Taylor, noted the unfairness in the wrong treatment of fellow Africans in other countries within the African subregions, saying it is the greatest Africans can do to one another.
According to her, Africans are one, and should see themselves in that light. She condemned xenophobia in South Africa, and any other parts of Africa, pointing out that after what the the rest of Africa did for South Africa during the apartheid era, it is unhealthy to hear of attacks against fellow Africans.
Also speaking, the Governor of Osun State, who was the special Guest of Honour, lauded the birthday boy, Dele Momodu, appreciating for allowing his birthday party to be converted to a medium to educate all Africans.
The governor, who shared same month and year with the celebrant, appealed to all Africans to put the spirit of xenophobia behind them so the continent to forge one strong United States of Africa. He lauded Nigeria however, for being one of the world’s most accommodating people.
In his usual characteristics, the Governor led the guests in praises and exhibited a little of his dancing skills to further establish his sobriquet, the dancing governor, before he led everybody to rendering a happy birthday song for the celebrant.
In his vote of thanks, Chief Momodu appreciated the guests for turning in their number to listen to the lecture, and also celebrate him on his 66th birthday.
With the lecture concluded, the party moved to the open arena of the Centre, where guests were already seated for the mother of all entertainment, and were treated to local and continental cuisines with freeflow of choice beverages even delectable music maker and afro juju crooner, Sir Shina Peters serenaded the guests with hits from his various albums. The charged atmosphere caused guests; old and young to shuffle both feet and body to the classic rhythms of yesteryears and now.
Among dignitaries that attended the event were the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke; Deputy Governor of Osun State, Kola Adewusi, Chairman, Biscon, Prince Olatilo, Wife of the Ooni of Ife, Olori Aderonke Ogunwusi, Olajumoke Fadeyi, SSA (Lagos Liaison) to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Michael Effiong, MD, MicCom Wires and Cables, Biodun Ponnle, SA to Osun Governor, Seyi Orolugbagbe, Sir Shina Peters, Editor, Ovation International, Eric Elezuo, Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba, Ghana-born International Broadcaster, Natalie Fort, Mayor Akinpelu, Eniafe Momodu and a host of others.
Born on May 16, 1960, Dele Momodu, who was trained by his ‘unlettered’ mum, has come of age in carving a niche for himself, not only in Nigeria, but across the world.
He started the Dele Momodu Leadership Lecture in 2024, when Professor Barth Nnaji spoke need to make energy/power available to citizens to 2025 when as the Guest Lecturer, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, delivered an outstanding expose on making food available to the generality of the population. The first two editions were held at the NIIA in Lagos.
Dele Momodu is happily married to his wife, Bolaji, and they are blessed with four boy-children.
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