Business
Top 50 Brands: Dangote Emerges Most Valuable for Fifth Consecutive Year
Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), has emerged the Most Valuable Brand in Nigeria for a record 5th year in a row at the outcome of the 2022 corporate brand evaluation, conducted by the leading brand and marketing research firm, TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA.
Dangote emerged top with an aggregate score of 83.7 Brand Strength Measurement (BSM) Index score. This is followed by MTN, Globacom and Access Bank in fourth place.
Others among the top 10 are Airtel Nigeria, Coca-Cola, Zenith Bank, GTCO, First Bank and UBA at fifth to tenth positions respectively.
The annual top brands evaluation report which is now like a report card, with which top corporate brands have an independent opinion about their brand performance, from the consumers’ points of view has also become a sort of ‘bragging’ right and a source of pride for the brands that made the top 50 league table, particularly, those that took the lead.
In a press statement release after the public presentation, the rating firm said “The annual top brand evaluation is a qualitative, non-financial estimation of value of top corporate brands in the country. A measure of consumers’ perceptions and how positive or otherwise towards a brand, and how this affects its overall strength, using the Brand Strength Measurement (BSM)index, a model that tests a brand’s ability to deliver on its promise to the consumers from the consumers’ points of view.
Chief Corporate Communications and Branding officer of Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina said: “Dangote’s emergence, for the fifth year consecutively, did not come as a surprise to industry watchers. The brand has steadily increased its influence in many African nations through establishment of cement factories. It operates in about 13 African nations making it one of the most visible, recognized and admired brands in Africa”
In his address to the owners and promoters of the top brands, TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA CEO, Taiwo Oluboyede said, “Brand has become a critical differentiator that helps consumer’s choice and also separates the top corporate organisations from the others and even much more. It is also consumers’ buying choice justification” He likened the task of building formidable and continuously strong brand to a flower, he said “When you plant a flower, you keep watering and pruning it to grow and until it blossoms, and this you do for its lifetime” If you omit or forget to prune or water, regardless of how beautiful it is at the beginning, it dies. The same is applicable to brand. That is why we have seen brands that dropped from the 50-league table in recent times, while new ones emerge.”
He said further “So, the responsibility lies with the owners and promoters to consistently maintain compelling propositions and live up to their promises. As we all know, it’s not just about making proposition, but living up to its demands and consistently so. This is what makes a top brand.”
For the 2022 evaluation, Nigerian owned brands again dominated the top 10, with 7 brands. Dangote leading the pack, followed by Globacom, Access Bank, Zenith Bank, GTCO, First Bank and UBA
Five brands among top ten are banks while 3 are telecoms. Nine of the top ten were among the top 10 last year, with Access Bank making a dramatic leap to fourth place, effectively topping the Banking and Financial Services Categories.
Four brands, maintained their previous year’s position among the top 10, while six of the top 10 had maintained top 10 position for 7 years consecutively
Overall, 28 or 56 percent of the 50 Brands are multinational brands, while 22 or 44 percent are Nigerian. PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc emerged the highest gainer this year by moving up 10 places, from 38 last year to 28th position. Rite Foods, another Nigerian brand emerged as a first entrant into the annual brand ranking this year.
Fifteen (15) brands maintained their 2021 position- these are (Dangote, MTN Nigeria, Globacom, First Bank, Nestle Nigeria Plc, Guinness Nig Plc,
Business
Tony Elumelu Foundation, US Dept of State, USAID Partner For African Trade
The U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation are partnering to host an official kickoff event to increase trade and investment between African nations and the United States.
This dynamic evening event will open President Biden’s U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit on December 12, 2022, bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to celebrate and strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, support young entrepreneurs, encourage relationship building and deal making, and highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.
This welcome reception themed “The Innovators Gathering: Investing in U.S-Africa Cultural and Economic Ties” will be hosted by the Secretary of State and the Prosper Africa Initiative, in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Tony Elumelu Foundation.
The event will take place on Monday, December 12, 2022, and will feature a remarks program and panel discussion, followed by a reception.
The Innovators Gathering is the first U.S. government hosted event during the week of President Biden’s U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit, bringing together African and Diaspora innovators, entrepreneurs, and U.S. investors for an evening to celebrate and strengthen U.S.-Africa cultural and economic ties.
The evening will support in catalyzing partnerships between African and Diaspora innovators/entrepreneurs and U.S. capital/technology. It will showcase how the United States and its partners such as the Tony Elumelu Foundation, are bringing together U.S. and African investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations.
This reception will celebrate and strengthen US-Africa partnerships, serving as a milestone for the work achieved together so far, and as a catalyst for future action. It will showcase the dynamism and depth of the multi-dimensional cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, and highlight the opportunities in Africa as one of the fastest-growing startup cultures in the world. The event will feature U.S. government leaders, young entrepreneurs, investors, sports figures, artists, and influencers who show the rich ties between the U.S. and African nations.
It will also draw media attention and showcase young Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurs in attendance to foster greater relationship building and deal making, and to highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.
President Biden is hosting leaders from across the African continent in Washington, DC on December 13-15, 2022, for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The Summit will demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.
Business
We Will Continue to Introduce More Initiatives to Support Our Host Communities – Dangote
Dangote Sugar refinery plc has said that it is significantly scaling up its investment in the sugar sub-sector in line with the requirement of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan.
President, the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, announced this while speaking at the flag off ceremony of the 2022/2023 Crushing Season and Outgrower Scheme Awards in Numan, Adamawa State.
In a statement, Dangote said the company was making massive investments in Adamawa State through the expansion of DSR Numan sugar refining capacity from 3,000 tonnes of cane per day to 6,000 tcd, 9,800 tcd and to 15,000 tcd.
He noted that increasing the sugar refining capacity would require a corresponding increase in sugarcane production capacity. The company, he added, had concluded plans to increase its sugar plantation from the current land area under cane production of about 8,700 hectares in 2022 to about 24,200 hectares within the next seven years. He also assured that the company would double its scholarship and empowerment schemes in its host communities.
He said, “We will continue to introduce more initiatives to support our host communities. Through these initiatives and our numerous Corporate Social Responsibility activities, DSR Numan will be able to touch the lives of the people, bringing social, economic, and infrastructural development to our host communities.”
“We are thus committing over $700m to our investment in the Backward Integration Programme to enable us put in place needed infrastructure for the eventual commencement of full-scale production.”
Dangote assured that Dangote Sugar would change the trajectory by making Nigeria self-sufficient in the sector.
He explained that the company had spent billions of naira in developing infrastructural facilities for host communities.
At the event, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, described the Dangote Sugar Refinery as the biggest contributor to the sugar development stride of the Federal Government.
Business
Undergraduate Wins First House in GloFestival of Joy Promo
The first house prize in Globacom’s ‘Festival of Joy’ promo on Wednesday went to a 200–level student of Science Laboratory Technology of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.
The event which was held in Ibadan yesterday was the first prize-presentation exercise in the on-going promoand saw an excited 19-year-old, Ibrahim Akindele,receive the keys to a three-bedroom house.
Speaking at the event, Akindele who explained that the decision on how to use the apartment would be left for his parents to make, said, “I was in disbelief, I thought it was just someone playing pranks”. He however added that he knew from past events that Globacom gives huge prizes to its subscribers.
Also at the event was 54-year-old mother of the winner, Mrs. Funmilayo Akindele. The visibly elated woman said, “The house will be a place of refuge for Ibrahim and his older brother while we will be coming to spend weekends with them”.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Akeem Yusuf, Globacom’s Head of Operations, West Territory, saidthat the promo was conceived in line with the commitment of Globacom towards empowerment of its customers, adding that Festival of joy will reward Glo subscribers with amazing prizes.
He stated that, “Our commitment to the total well-being of our subscribers and the realization that shelter is one of the key needs of man have fuelled our desire to help some of them have houses of their own through this promo. This kind of prize is unprecedented as no brand has ever offered or presented such to their customers before”.
The second prize presentation event also comes up in Ibadan where a lucky winner will drive away a brand new Kia car, while other winners will go home with power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans on Thursday, November 17.
The event was attended by important dignitaries including the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr. Debo Ogundoyin, and other key members of the state legislature.
20 houses, 24 brand cars, hundreds of generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans will be won by lucky subscribers across the country in the on-going Festival of Joy promo. To participate in the promo, Globacom said interested subscribers should dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge with N500 weekly to qualify to win the rechargeable fan, N2,500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator, N10,000 monthly recharge for the car and N20,000 data subscription during the promo period for the house.
Etymology Of Atiku Abubakar As Stepping Stone For Igbo Presidency
Pele Will Be Buried on Monday, Tuesday, Says Santos FC
Rema Tops 2022 ‘Most Viewed Music Videos’ List
Osuntokun’s Appointment by Labour Party, No Cause for Alarm, Says ZLP Chairman
Oba (Sir) Isaac Babalola Akinyele, KBE: The Olubadan, Who Abhorred Fetish and Occultic Practices
The Oracle: Ethnic Nationalities and Emerging Challenges in Nigeria (Pt. 3)
‘Yahoo Boys’ Kidnap Colleague for Taking Lion Share of Fraud Proceeds
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)