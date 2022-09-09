Business
Glo Recorded 83% of New Phone Subscribers in July – NCC Report
A report by the national telecommunications industry regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), revealed that Globacom was the network of choice for 83 percent of new phone subscribers in July.
The report published on the commission’s website said Globacom garnered a whopping 2,103,721 million new customers in July, taking its subscriber base to 58,330,200 from 56,226,479 in June. The 2,103,721 new customers for Glo is 83% of the total number of 2,523,276 new phone users recorded across the country in the month.
On its part, MTN placed a distant second with 392,440 new subscriptions in July as Airtel which came third gained 90,955 new customers. It was a loss for 9mobile with 63,840 subscribers as its subscriber base reduced to 12,595,516 as opposed to its 12,659,356 figure in June.
The commission reported further that the total number of subscriptions to telecommunication services across the mobile networks of MTN, Glo, Airtel, and 9mobile rose to 208.6 million during the period under review. The total number of subscriptions across the networks was 206 million in June. The country’s teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area, also rose from 108.15 percent in June to 109.47 percent in July 2022.
The mobile network operators jointly gained a total of 13.5 million new subscribers, with the number of phone users in the country soaring from 195,128,265 at the end of December 2021, to 208,604,996 at the end of July 2022- a departure from last year when the MNOs lost close to 20 million subscribers as a result of the ban on new SIM registration.
The NCC report indicated that Globacom has played a lead role in the reported growth. Its remarkable performance in the industry is believed to be a result of the continuous network upgrade and extension of 4G data coverage to more cities across the country. The company which turned 19 on August 29th also offers subscribers innovative products with unmatched value.
Fuel Scarcity to Linger Till after Elections – Marketers
The scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, in Abuja and other northern states could persist till after Saturday’s gubernatorial elections in various states, oil marketers said on Tuesday.
Petrol scarcity became severe on Monday in Abuja, Nasarawa, Niger and other states in the North, as thousands of motorists besieged the few filling stations that dispensed the commodity in these areas.
The cost of petrol rose to as high as N400/litre at filling stations operated by independent marketers, while black marketers sold the product for between N450/litre to N500/litre.
Many motorists resorted to accessing the product from black marketers, but most of these dealers lacked the ability to carryout mobile transactions, a development that worsened the sorry state of frustrated fuel seekers.
Members of the Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria confirmed that about 90 per cent of their filling stations were shut due to lack of products.
Similarly, the outlets of most major marketers were closed, while the few ones that dispensed petrol were greeted with massive queues of motorists.
The Conoil and Total filing stations right opposite the Abuja headquarters of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, for instance, had severe queues on Monday, as they were among the very few outlets that dispensed petrol in the capital city.
The National Vice President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Abubakar Maigandi, told our correspondent that the scarcity of petrol in the Northern part of the country and some other states, would drag till next week.
“Most people thought that there would be crisis, so they stopped their trucks from going to lift products, but since there is no crisis so far, by next week, fuel should be available,” he said.
Maigandi added, “It will clear after the governorship elections in states on Saturday, for when we have elections every time in Nigeria people will develop fear. So that is the challenge.
“When we tell our truck drivers to go to Lagos to lift products, they refuse because they are scared of their lives. So we hope that by next week it will clear, for after the elections, things should return to normal, because there is enough product.
“This is why in areas such as Lagos and neighbouring states, they do not have this challenge we are seeing up North. There are no queues in Lagos and we are hopeful that the queues here should clear by next week.”
Also speaking, the Secretary, IPMAN, Abuja-Suleja, Mohammed Shuaibu, said tanker drivers and truck owners became apprehensive during the collation of results from the February 25, 2023 general elections.
“This affected the system and we expect the NNPC to hit the ground running immediately by ensuring that more trucks move down to the North between now and Friday, before the gubernatorial elections on Saturday.
“For when we go into such fuel scarcity situation like this, it takes time before it normalises because of the distance of trucking this product from down South to Abuja and far away North.
“There would not be movement as from Saturday and this will lead to the continuation of fuel scarcity till next week. So the reason for the heavy queues is the general elections and this might continue till the elections are over,” Shuaibu stated.
The Punch
Fake News: We’re Not Shutting Down Services for Elections – Banks
Banks under the aegis of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), have debunked the claim of shutting down services for the general elections slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Following the polls, there have been some trending messages suggesting that commercial banks will close its services. But in a statement on Wednesday, ACAMB President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, said the messages were concocted by faceless authors.
The motive, he stated, was to cause disaffection among Nigerians and the Deposit Monetary Banks (DMBs).
“The attention of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the umbrella body of Corporate and Marketing Communications Professionals working in Nigeria’s banking sector, has been drawn to the trending social media message purporting that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was shutting down banking services for five days from Thursday, 23rd to Monday 27th February 2023 because of the general elections holding in Nigeria over next two weekends,” the statement stated.
“ACAMB hereby wishes to debunk the fake news in its entirety and wishes to assure Nigerians and the banking public that there is no iota of truth in the viral message that is being circulated. Up until this moment, no Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) or other institutions providing financial services have received any directive or communication from the CBN to close the doors of their physical banking halls or shut their digital platforms and online banking channels against their customers because of elections.
“ACAMB further wishes to assure customers that their respective banks have put in place measures to ensure that depositors can as usual, access money in their accounts during this period.
“Also, customers who wish to carry out transfers or use electronic banking services will have unhindered access to these services before, during, and after the elections.
“ACAMB urges Nigerians not to panic and to also avoid uncontrolled spending as a result of the fake news about the alleged plan to shut down bank branches and all digital banking channels. Members of the public should discountenance the trending message maliciously concocted by its faceless authors to cause disaffection among the citizenry and the DMBs.
“ACAMB calls on Nigerians to be peaceful and orderly during the elections and wishes the nation successful conduct of free, fair, and credible elections.”
ChannelsTV
