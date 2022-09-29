Glo Unveils Tobi Amusan As Brand Ambassador

World and Commonwealth 100 metres hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, has been appointed a brand ambassador by total communications solutions provider, Globacom.

The athlete was unveiled as the company’s ambassador at a ceremony attended by sports personalities, media and Glo officials on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Tobi became the first Nigerian world champion in an athletic event when she won the gold medal in the100 metres hurdles event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. She set a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinal, and followed this up with 12.06 seconds in the final to take the gold medal.

Globacom’s representative at the event and Regional Manager, Sales, Lagos, Mr Lawrence Odediran, said the company decided to make Amusan its brand ambassador to reward her for her outstanding achievements, promote Nigerian sports, and encourage the younger generation to pursue their dreams no matter the odds against them.

“At Globacom, we are very proud of what Tobi Amusan has achieved in her athletics career. She is an embodiment of the Nigerian spirit of resilience, hard work and enterprise which enabled her to excel irrespective of the enormity of the challenges she encountered in her quest for success. These are qualities that Globacom identifies with,” Mr Odediran noted.

According to him, Amusan symbolizes the lesson in the famous quote by Malcom X, “the future belongs to those who prepare for it today”, adding that “she prepared very hard in the previous years and today belongs to her.”

“Tomorrow is also waiting for other determined Nigerian and African youths who begin their preparations today. We, therefore, urge them not to be discouraged by present challenges, but to continue to strive to realise their dreams”, Mr Odediran stated.

In her response, Amusan expressed gratitude to Globacom for finding her worthy to fly the company’ flag as an ambassador, and pledged to be a good representative of the brand at all times across the world. “I am proud to be associated with Glo as its brand ambassador. It is a proudly Nigerian company doing great things and empowering Nigerians. I am grateful to the Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., for giving me this amazing opportunity,” she declared.

A two-time African Games champion in the event, Amusan who also won back-to-back African and Commonwealth titles in 2018 and 2022 in the 100m hurdles event wrapped up her long and successful 2022 campaign by competing in the 100m hurdles at the Zurich Diamond League event, which she won in 12.29 seconds.