Business
Glo Unveils Tobi Amusan As Brand Ambassador
World and Commonwealth 100 metres hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan of Nigeria, has been appointed a brand ambassador by total communications solutions provider, Globacom.
The athlete was unveiled as the company’s ambassador at a ceremony attended by sports personalities, media and Glo officials on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Tobi became the first Nigerian world champion in an athletic event when she won the gold medal in the100 metres hurdles event at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. She set a new world record of 12.12 seconds in the semifinal, and followed this up with 12.06 seconds in the final to take the gold medal.
Globacom’s representative at the event and Regional Manager, Sales, Lagos, Mr Lawrence Odediran, said the company decided to make Amusan its brand ambassador to reward her for her outstanding achievements, promote Nigerian sports, and encourage the younger generation to pursue their dreams no matter the odds against them.
“At Globacom, we are very proud of what Tobi Amusan has achieved in her athletics career. She is an embodiment of the Nigerian spirit of resilience, hard work and enterprise which enabled her to excel irrespective of the enormity of the challenges she encountered in her quest for success. These are qualities that Globacom identifies with,” Mr Odediran noted.
According to him, Amusan symbolizes the lesson in the famous quote by Malcom X, “the future belongs to those who prepare for it today”, adding that “she prepared very hard in the previous years and today belongs to her.”
“Tomorrow is also waiting for other determined Nigerian and African youths who begin their preparations today. We, therefore, urge them not to be discouraged by present challenges, but to continue to strive to realise their dreams”, Mr Odediran stated.
In her response, Amusan expressed gratitude to Globacom for finding her worthy to fly the company’ flag as an ambassador, and pledged to be a good representative of the brand at all times across the world. “I am proud to be associated with Glo as its brand ambassador. It is a proudly Nigerian company doing great things and empowering Nigerians. I am grateful to the Chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., for giving me this amazing opportunity,” she declared.
A two-time African Games champion in the event, Amusan who also won back-to-back African and Commonwealth titles in 2018 and 2022 in the 100m hurdles event wrapped up her long and successful 2022 campaign by competing in the 100m hurdles at the Zurich Diamond League event, which she won in 12.29 seconds.
Business
Tony Elumelu Foundation, US Dept of State, USAID Partner For African Trade
The U.S. Department of State, U.S. Agency for International Development, and the Tony Elumelu Foundation are partnering to host an official kickoff event to increase trade and investment between African nations and the United States.
This dynamic evening event will open President Biden’s U.S.- Africa Leaders Summit on December 12, 2022, bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to celebrate and strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, support young entrepreneurs, encourage relationship building and deal making, and highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.
This welcome reception themed “The Innovators Gathering: Investing in U.S-Africa Cultural and Economic Ties” will be hosted by the Secretary of State and the Prosper Africa Initiative, in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Tony Elumelu Foundation.
The event will take place on Monday, December 12, 2022, and will feature a remarks program and panel discussion, followed by a reception.
The Innovators Gathering is the first U.S. government hosted event during the week of President Biden’s U.S.-Africa Leaders’ Summit, bringing together African and Diaspora innovators, entrepreneurs, and U.S. investors for an evening to celebrate and strengthen U.S.-Africa cultural and economic ties.
The evening will support in catalyzing partnerships between African and Diaspora innovators/entrepreneurs and U.S. capital/technology. It will showcase how the United States and its partners such as the Tony Elumelu Foundation, are bringing together U.S. and African investors, entrepreneurs, members of the Diaspora, influencers, and media leaders to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations.
This reception will celebrate and strengthen US-Africa partnerships, serving as a milestone for the work achieved together so far, and as a catalyst for future action. It will showcase the dynamism and depth of the multi-dimensional cultural and economic ties between the U.S. and African nations, and highlight the opportunities in Africa as one of the fastest-growing startup cultures in the world. The event will feature U.S. government leaders, young entrepreneurs, investors, sports figures, artists, and influencers who show the rich ties between the U.S. and African nations.
It will also draw media attention and showcase young Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurs in attendance to foster greater relationship building and deal making, and to highlight the opportunity and dynamism across the U.S.-Africa investment ecosystem.
President Biden is hosting leaders from across the African continent in Washington, DC on December 13-15, 2022, for the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit. The Summit will demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and will underscore the importance of U.S.-Africa relations and increased cooperation on shared global priorities.
Business
We Will Continue to Introduce More Initiatives to Support Our Host Communities – Dangote
Dangote Sugar refinery plc has said that it is significantly scaling up its investment in the sugar sub-sector in line with the requirement of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan.
President, the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, announced this while speaking at the flag off ceremony of the 2022/2023 Crushing Season and Outgrower Scheme Awards in Numan, Adamawa State.
In a statement, Dangote said the company was making massive investments in Adamawa State through the expansion of DSR Numan sugar refining capacity from 3,000 tonnes of cane per day to 6,000 tcd, 9,800 tcd and to 15,000 tcd.
He noted that increasing the sugar refining capacity would require a corresponding increase in sugarcane production capacity. The company, he added, had concluded plans to increase its sugar plantation from the current land area under cane production of about 8,700 hectares in 2022 to about 24,200 hectares within the next seven years. He also assured that the company would double its scholarship and empowerment schemes in its host communities.
He said, “We will continue to introduce more initiatives to support our host communities. Through these initiatives and our numerous Corporate Social Responsibility activities, DSR Numan will be able to touch the lives of the people, bringing social, economic, and infrastructural development to our host communities.”
“We are thus committing over $700m to our investment in the Backward Integration Programme to enable us put in place needed infrastructure for the eventual commencement of full-scale production.”
Dangote assured that Dangote Sugar would change the trajectory by making Nigeria self-sufficient in the sector.
He explained that the company had spent billions of naira in developing infrastructural facilities for host communities.
At the event, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, described the Dangote Sugar Refinery as the biggest contributor to the sugar development stride of the Federal Government.
Business
Undergraduate Wins First House in GloFestival of Joy Promo
The first house prize in Globacom’s ‘Festival of Joy’ promo on Wednesday went to a 200–level student of Science Laboratory Technology of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti.
The event which was held in Ibadan yesterday was the first prize-presentation exercise in the on-going promoand saw an excited 19-year-old, Ibrahim Akindele,receive the keys to a three-bedroom house.
Speaking at the event, Akindele who explained that the decision on how to use the apartment would be left for his parents to make, said, “I was in disbelief, I thought it was just someone playing pranks”. He however added that he knew from past events that Globacom gives huge prizes to its subscribers.
Also at the event was 54-year-old mother of the winner, Mrs. Funmilayo Akindele. The visibly elated woman said, “The house will be a place of refuge for Ibrahim and his older brother while we will be coming to spend weekends with them”.
Speaking at the event, Mr. Akeem Yusuf, Globacom’s Head of Operations, West Territory, saidthat the promo was conceived in line with the commitment of Globacom towards empowerment of its customers, adding that Festival of joy will reward Glo subscribers with amazing prizes.
He stated that, “Our commitment to the total well-being of our subscribers and the realization that shelter is one of the key needs of man have fuelled our desire to help some of them have houses of their own through this promo. This kind of prize is unprecedented as no brand has ever offered or presented such to their customers before”.
The second prize presentation event also comes up in Ibadan where a lucky winner will drive away a brand new Kia car, while other winners will go home with power generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans on Thursday, November 17.
The event was attended by important dignitaries including the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr. Debo Ogundoyin, and other key members of the state legislature.
20 houses, 24 brand cars, hundreds of generators, sewing machines and rechargeable fans will be won by lucky subscribers across the country in the on-going Festival of Joy promo. To participate in the promo, Globacom said interested subscribers should dial the dedicated short code *611# and recharge with N500 weekly to qualify to win the rechargeable fan, N2,500 monthly recharge for the Sewing Machine, N5,000 monthly recharge for the generator, N10,000 monthly recharge for the car and N20,000 data subscription during the promo period for the house.
We’ve Arrested Mastermind of Kogi Explosion – DSS
We Cashed, Sold Out in 2022, Will Release New Album This 2023 – P-Square
I Don’t Want to Die, Teni Explains Reason Behind Her Weight Loss
FIFA President Tells Countries to Name Stadium After Pele As World Bids Football Icon Goodbye
Intending SANs to Pay N1m for Rank Application
Don’t Sell Recovered Assets to Looters, Reps Warn EFCC
IGP Directs Against Duplication, Parallel Investigations in Line with Criminal Justice System
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)