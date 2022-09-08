Former PDP Presidential Aspirants Visit Atiku in Abuja, Call for Peace

By Eric Elezuo

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, received a delegation of former Presidential Aspirants of the party in his Maitama, Abuja residence amid crisis rocking the party.

The delegation, which was led by Mohammed Hayatudeen, also had Dele Momodu, Tari Oliver, Bar Charles Ugwu and Bar Chikwendu Kalu in attendance.

The meeting, the first since the National Convention that produced Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the Presidential flag bearer of the party, was to identify with the candidate, and begin a reconciliatory effort between parties involved in the crisis that has engulfed the party since the May 28 Presidential Primary in Abuja.

Atiku expressed his delight to see his former colleagues at the contest, and assured the delegation of his readiness to collaborate and build a formidable team to see the PDP winning the forthcoming election and also to strategically position the party for the business of governance.

Addressing newsmen after the parley, Chief Dele Momodu said the interest of the group and the purpose of the visit was to ensure peace and stability in the party. He stressed the need for the party to walk through challenges and restore peace to the party.

It would be recalled that crisis erupted in the party following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar after Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal withdrew from the race at the very last minute for Atiku, and the announcement of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as presidential running mate in spite of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.