Former PDP Presidential Aspirants Visit Atiku in Abuja, Call for Peace
By Eric Elezuo
The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, received a delegation of former Presidential Aspirants of the party in his Maitama, Abuja residence amid crisis rocking the party.
The delegation, which was led by Mohammed Hayatudeen, also had Dele Momodu, Tari Oliver, Bar Charles Ugwu and Bar Chikwendu Kalu in attendance.
The meeting, the first since the National Convention that produced Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the Presidential flag bearer of the party, was to identify with the candidate, and begin a reconciliatory effort between parties involved in the crisis that has engulfed the party since the May 28 Presidential Primary in Abuja.
Atiku expressed his delight to see his former colleagues at the contest, and assured the delegation of his readiness to collaborate and build a formidable team to see the PDP winning the forthcoming election and also to strategically position the party for the business of governance.
Addressing newsmen after the parley, Chief Dele Momodu said the interest of the group and the purpose of the visit was to ensure peace and stability in the party. He stressed the need for the party to walk through challenges and restore peace to the party.
It would be recalled that crisis erupted in the party following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar after Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal withdrew from the race at the very last minute for Atiku, and the announcement of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as presidential running mate in spite of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.
Sanwo-Olu Increases Lagos Civil Servant’s Salary by 20%
Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has increased the salaries of workers in the State by 20 per cent, barely days after winning re-election for a second term in office.
In a circular by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, the governor reiterated his administration’s determination to improve the welfare and well-being of public servants in Lagos State.
Those affected by the increment are officers in the mainstream public service, local governments and local council development areas, and the State Universal Basic Education Board by 20 percent with effect from January 1, 2023.
“Furthermore, kindly note that the arrears for the month of January 2023 will be paid along with salaries for the month of March 2023, while the arrears for the month of February 2023 will be paid together with the salaries of April 2023,” the statement read.
“This action further demonstrates this Administration’s commitment to Staff welfare. Public Servants are thus enjoined to show more commitment and dedication in the delivery of qualitative service to the citizens of the state.
“Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are to note the contents of this circular and give it the service-wide publicity it deserves.”
Police Confirm Killing of APC Campaign DG in Rivers
The Director General for the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign in Ahoada West Local Government Area, Chisom Lenard, has reportedly been assassinated.
Lenard was reportedly gunned down on Saturday afternoon during the governorship and State House of Assembly election in his LGA.
The Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the Commissioner of Police has ordered a speedy investigation to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.
“The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Election duties in Rivers State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has tasked operatives of the Command to deploy all necessary human and investigative assets to ensure that the killers of the Campaign Director-General for the All Progressives Congress in Ahoada West in Rivers State, Hon. Chisom Lenard, are brought to book,” she said.
“From information gathered, the Campaign DG was shot by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the afternoon of Saturday 18th March 2023.
“The Commissioner of Police commiserates with the family of the bereaved and has promised to bring perpetrators of such heinous crime to justice.”
Just In: INEC Declares NNPP’s Kabir Winner of Kano Gov Election
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has declared the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP governorship candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf winner of the last Saturday election in Kano State.
Yusuf defeated his close rival, the All Progressive Congress, APC candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna with a margin of over 100,000 votes.
The INEC Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Ahmad Doko Ibrahim declared the results at the Kano Collation Centre, INEC headquarters in Kano.
