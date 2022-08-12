Opinion
The Oracle: 2023 General Elections and a Fractionalised Electoral Process (Pt. 3)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
Election is the hallmark of democracy. Any democratic regime that does not conduct election will be regarded as a dictatorship. The trust and reputation built up on the electoral process impedes on its credibility, ligitimacy and public acceptability. The higher the level of trust and reputation built around the electoral process, the higher the acceptability of the leaders that emerge. The electoral process in Nigeria is in a state of total relapse, confusion and quagmire. To what extent has the reputation of the electoral system made Nigerians trust its process and output? How can Nigeria get out of the electoral process conundrum for credible leaders to emerge in the country? Today, these and many more will be discussed in our conversation.
ASSESSMENT OF NIGERIA’S ELECTORAL PROCESS/WHERE WE GOT IT WRONG AGAIN
The extent to which there is a missing link between good governance and credible electoral process in Nigeria is amply reflected in assessment of electoral process in the country. Right from the outset, it is essential not to be under the premonition that all is lost in the nexus between the mechanism of rule of law via electoral process, and good governance through the instrumentation of political leadership in the democratic structure in the country. Far from it. The emphasis on the failures in the above nexus is predominant because of the laagered effect of the electoral process on sustainable development and inability of the process to meet the yearnings and expectations of the people for a better life, a progressive nation and transition from the doldrums of developing nation (third world) to the fortress of a developed nation (first world). By analogy of medical prognosis, the essence of highlighting the causes and symptoms of the nation’s electoral process is to capture the saying that they that are whole need no physician, but they that are sick. If the Nigerian electoral process were to ventilate or portend prospects of good governance, there would be no need to choose and belabor the theme of this article.
CHALLENGES
Challenges to Nigeria’s electoral process are innumerable. They find expression in the assertion that elections in Nigeria since independence have gained an unenviable reputation for fraudulent practices; not always free and fair. The general saying is that since the colonial period, Nigeria has organized about 19 (nineteen) national elections all of which but only one, the inconclusive June 12 elections of 1993, were congenitally marred by electoral fraud. Electoral practices in Nigeria over the period show that elections in Nigeria have shared a number of common characteristics. First, they have been particularly characterized by massive frauds, violence, the intimidation of political opponents, the brazen subversion of the ‘sovereignty of the vote’ and controversy. The political actors including some government in power have had their own designs and used the instruments of the state in penetrating electoral brigandage, thuggery, violence and warfare. Secondly, while there has been continuity in violence and warfare, there has been lack of continuity in the political organizations through which both violence and warfare have been conducted. Thirdly, pattern of lack of continuity in the political platform used by members of the political class to compete for power is not simply that the names of the platforms keep changing; it is rather an individual politician could and did change party membership as many times as they wish. Fourthly, the sudden shifts and turns in political commitments and orientations have meant that the parties have not been defined by ideological positions that set them apart from each other. A fifth common denominator of elections and electoral practices is the increasing materialization of politics. Election campaigns are not based on issues rather than on brinkmanship. There is no correlation between good election campaign effort and electoral performance.
The levels at which the challenges are discussed include the following:
- THE LEGAL FRAMEWORK
This consists mainly:
The Constitution
International Human Rights instruments/laws
Criminal Code Act
Electoral Act and Guidelines
Election Tribunal and Court Practice Direction, 2011
The Evidence Act
Case law
As regards the Constitution section 1(2) provides:
“The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall not be governed, nor shall any persons or group of persons take control of the Government of Nigeria or any part thereof, except in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution”.
The subsection confers the right to vote and be voted for especially when read with sections 117(2), 117(4), 118(5) and 178(5) and 36 of the Constitution. This right is further assured by some international instruments. Article 21(3) of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, 1948 provides:
“The will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government; this will shall be expressed in periodic and genuine elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret vote or by equivalent free voting procedures”.
Article 13, African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, provides:
“(1) Every citizen shall have the right to participate freely in the government of his country, either directly or through freely chosen representatives in accordance with the provisions ….”
Furthermore, Article 25 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), 1966, provides:
“Every citizen shall have the right and the opportunity, without any of the distinctions mentioned in article 2 and without unreasonable restrictions:
(a) To take part in the conduct of public affairs, directly or through freely chosen representatives;
(b) To vote and to be elected at genuine periodic elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret ballot, guaranteeing the free expression of the will of the electors…”
These rights, in addition to importing rule of law, afford opportunity for free and fair periodic elections where the will of the people is expressed. In APGA v Ohakim, (2009) 4 NWLR (Pt 1130) 116, the Court of Appeal insisted that “the purpose of holding an election in a democratic set up is to determine the wishes of the people as to who should represent them.” The challenge is the limited nature of the expression of the people’s will in practice during elections. Cases abound of violation of the Constitution and these international instruments.
The Electoral Act 2022 is the extant legislation to regulate the conduct of Federal, State and Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory elections. Its provisions include establishment and functions of Independent National Electoral Commission, and its staff; National Register of Voters and Voters’ Registration, procedure at Election; procedure for Election to Area Council; Electoral offences; Miscellaneous provisions. The States have their respective legislation on local governments often embedded in the respective Local Government Laws. The challenges in respect of the laws are centered on non-compliance and enforcement. There is controversy over the omission of electronic transmission of results in the Electoral Act of 2022. Interpretation of section 84(12) of the same Act on the ineligibility of political appointee as a voting delegate or aspirant have become a subject of litigation.
2. ROLE OF SECURITY AGENCIES IN ELECTION MANAGEMENT
Security is an indispensable part of electoral process and the principal security agency charged with maintaining internal peace and security is the Nigeria Police Force. Section 4 of the Police Act, 2020 provides for the duties of the Nigeria Police Force. In carrying out its responsibility in guaranteeing election security, the Nigeria Police Force has designed a number of programs. For example, the Force launched “Standard Organizational Guideline of Rules for Police Officers on Election Duty” prior to the 2015 General Elections under which the police are required to perform a general role before, during and after elections.
By the Constitutional and relevant enabling legislations, the military and quasi or para-military security agencies have no direct role to play in elections, except to aid civil authorities to restore law and order. In Nigeria, the military and para-military agencies are involved in election monitoring and discharging general security obligations.
By international standards security agents are supposed to be neutral and impartial in providing election security. They should not be engaged in politics or prefer any party or candidate, but in practice in Nigeria some security personnel flout these rules, allow politicians to harass, intimidate and use them.
There is the question of the role of INEC in providing security. INEC is not a security agency, but it can and does provide support to security agencies. It collaborates with security agencies. It has established the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) jointly chaired by the National Security Adviser (NSA) and the Chairman of INEC.
Complimentary to the role of security agencies in election security is the role of Non-State Actors especially the civil society through CSOs, trade unions, professional bodies, faith-based organizations, traditional rulers, the media, etc. They assist in providing information on security challenges to security forces. In this era of social media, dissemination of false information and fake news is not ruled out.
3. ELECTION MANAGEMENT INSTITUTIONS
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) are the regulatory bodies charged with the management of elections at federal and state levels respectively. Section 153(f) of the Constitution establishes the INEC, while its composition, powers and functions are provided under Part 1 of Third Schedule of the Constitution. Section 15(a) of that Schedule provides:
“The Commission shall have power to –
(a) organize, undertake and supervise all elections to the offices of the President and Vice-President, the Governor and Deputy Governor of a State, and to the membership of the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly of each State of the Federation;
(b) register political parties in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution and an Act of the National Assembly;
(c) monitor the organization and operation of the political parties, including their finances;
(d) arrange for the annual examination and auditing of the funds and accounts of political parties, and publish a
report on such examination and audit for public information;
(e) arrange and conduct the registration of persons qualified to vote and prepare, maintain and revise the register of voters for the purpose of any election under this Constitution;
(f) monitor political campaigns and provide rules and regulations which shall govern the political parties;
(g) ensure that all Electoral Commissioners, Electoral and Returning Officers take and subscribe the Oath of Office prescribed by law;
(h) delegate any of its powers to any Resident Electoral Commissioner; and
(i) carry out such other functions as may be conferred upon it by an Act of the National Assembly”.
Some challenges that are often ventilated concerning the electoral bodies include their degree of independence; integrity of the members/resident electoral commissioners; ability, willingness and readiness to conduct a free and fair and credible election as and when due; minimize electoral fraud and irregularities; ensure voter education, enlightenment and political sensitization; greater community involvement; disenfranchisement of voters. The outcomes of State Local Government elections give one the impression that if only candidates from a ruling party in the State win all the elections, then the SIEC is far from conducting credible elections. There is the all-important challenge of funding in terms of adequacy and timely release of funds. (To be continued).
FUNTIMES
“Dear Geography teacher, thanks for deceiving me. If the earth is rotating, what am I still in Nigeria? mtcheeeew” – Anonymous.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Nothing is more unreliable than the populace, nothing more obscure than human intentions, nothing more deceptive than the whole electoral system.” (Marcus Tullius Cicero)
An Open Letter to His Excellency Gov Nyesom Wike: Don’t Beg Rivers People to Save Your Political Career
By Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa
Your Excellency I heard you on national television begging Rivers People to save your political career by voting APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President.
The question is, Why is everything about Your Excellency’s own self preservation. Has Rivers State not Sacrificed enough for Your Excellency?
You trained as a lawyer in Rivers State University.
You were elected Chairman of your Local Government Council twice.
You were appointed chief of staff to the Governor of Rivers State for 4 years.
You were appointed a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from Rivers State.
You got elected as Governor of Rivers State and about completing 8years in office.
Your Excellency, you have been in office for about half of your current age, all by the magnanimity of Rivers People.
Rivers people jettisoned their power rotation arrangement to elect Your Excellency as Governor. It was all fair because you were the beneficiary.
The bullets sniffed life out of many for Your Excellency’s ascendancy.
Many has forfeited their own personal ambitions and purpose to feed your own unending drive for power (give me pawaa , I want to take pawaa you said).
Your brothers, your friends, your kinsmen all supported your ambition to become the presidential candidate of the PDP.
They denied their own desire to support yours. Their lives were at various times at risk in the air as they flew with Your Excellency from state to state.
You prevent competition even in Councilorship and chairmanship elections. You appoint Assembly members. You nominate all National Assembly candidates. You forbid all your friends and associates who were interested in contesting the Gubernatorial election from purchasing nomination forms and from consultations and campaigning to the electorate. In fact, they were not even aware of who the delegates that will elect them are.
In all , no one dare challenge your least opinion.
The ones you appointed as commissioners live as slaves. They are only entitled to crumbs from the master’s table.
You sapped self esteem from all local Government Chairman.
Took away dignity from our Royal Fathers ( you this small boy wearing Usman Dan Fodio cap).
You desecrated the Alter of God by railing curses from the altar ( thunder fire them).
Our senior citizens you denied their benefits and gratuity.
The civil servants under Your Excellency are not worthy of reward or promotion.
Our primary and secondary schools without teachers, without seats and without roof.
Our health centers and General Hospitals are without Doctors, without nurses and without drugs. Built mother and child hospital and zonal hospitals under lockdown
The students on scholarship abroad sponsored by previous administration you didn’t spear to withdraw from overseas studies.
The ones at home not qualified to have bursary allowances.
The teaming youths you promised time and time again to provide employment for, a promise you never intended to fulfill.
Market women you kept outside built shops.
The business of the non indigenes, especially the Ikoku traders you destroyed.
Songhai farm you abandoned .
Buguma fish farm you abandoned.
Largest Rivers State owned shopping mall built by His Excellency Sir Celestine Omehia you abandoned , erecting your personal hypercity malls.
You disbanded Timariv leading to lose of hundreds of jobs.
Recruited, trained and abandoned without pay, thousands of Neighborhood Watch.
I can go on and on. Our Rivers money you donated at will to fan the embers of your ego while Rivers state is ranked among the top eight poorest states in Nigeria.
Yes, Your Excellency built roads and flyovers but left undone the more important task of building lives.
You artificially created poverty to keep us all under your powerful control.
You gained fame but now you have fallen to blame.
You built flyovers but you will be ran over
You thought you can catch the wind
But deep down your soul is a grievous wond.
Now that the hunter is being hunted
He need the captives to rescue the captor.
Your Excellency everything we could give to save your political career, you have already taken it away from us.
Now to your tenth oh Rivers people and To Your Excellency, Save Yourself.
Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa is a Former Commissioner for Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment, Rivers State, and
Spokesman, Rivers PDP Presidential Campaign Council.
Voice of Emancipation: Nigeria Few Moments from Disintegration
By Kayode Emola
I was going to write about the global energy crises and how energy companies are profiting excessively at the expense of struggling families around the world. Just yesterday EDF, a French company declared a profit of £1.2 billion for last year, whereas, for the same period in the previous 12 months, they recorded a loss of over £20 million. What a stark difference in fortune as ordinary people are crying, the corporations and government are smiling to the bank.
However, the ongoing crises in Nigeria owing to the shortage of cash is deeply concerning, especially as we see our elderly struggle to get their hands on cash to buy prescriptions and medication. Looking critically at the unfolding crises as a result of this ill-thought-out policy, it may just be the catalyst needed for the eventual break-up of Nigeria.
As this week draws to a close and hope of any reprieve seems a distant future, the question for Nigerians is, do you still want a one-divided Nigeria or a dissolved amalgam? Is there a light at the end of the tunnel or everything is just a mirage. Many people are of the opinion that the CBN Governor is the instigator of the naira redesign policy, however, if we walk down memory lane, I am inclined to say this is Buhari’s gameplan since becoming President from day one.
It is not the first time Buhari has embarked on a change of currency, he did it a few months after taking over Nigeria in 1983 from Shagari, and the storyline has not changed since then. In fact, he introduced this current double currency system (main currency market and parallel market) Nigerians are suffering from today. A situation where few northerners can buy US dollars at a far-discounted rate from the CBN and sell at double the face value. This created artificially rich people in the north without any tangible increase in productivity.
In an interview a few weeks ago, I stated that what seems to still be keeping Nigeria is the naira. Take that away, then there is no way the country can survive. Nigeria will eventually break up and it does not matter what anyone thinks of that, it is how it will break up that really matters. It does matter because over 100 years of co-existence means that there are intermarriages among us and this may affect so many innocent families. A violent breakup may mean that many homes may face a brutal disintegration which may not be good for the children involved.
That said, I do not see an easy way out and the sooner Nigeria break up, the better it will be for everyone. Many people are preparing for elections in a week’s time, hoping that a messiah will come to salvage the sunken ship of Nigeria from the abyss. If only they learn from history that a polarised country like Nigeria with ethnic sentiments does not survive nepotism and gross injustice, then they will know that Nigeria, as it stands today, is a foregone conclusion.
Many people still looking forward to the general election that is about to begin in a week’s time. My advice for you is this, look critically in the mirror and ask yourselves this question; on a scale of 1 to 10, how likely are elections going to hold? I say this because the Biafra land and the northwest have been a hotbed of violent clashes in recent months with INEC canceling over 240 polling units already in Katsina and Biafrans staging a sit-at-home. This is even before the elections commences, let alone many of such polling units that are about to be canceled as a result of mass riot should the naira crisis deepens.
So for those still hoping they have a country, please know that this election is not about who governs Nigeria, it is about the conquering of a people’s will to fight for their rights. The president cares less if Nigeria burns, he is as good as gone and would not mind if there is anarchy. He believes the army and the security agents will take control in the event of chaos. My advice to him is to look at what happened to the former president of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa recently, who could not even get a plane to escape when the whole country turned on him.
My fellow Yoruba citizens, this is not a time for party politics, it is a time to fight for our very existence. A time to unite and fight together to safely take Yorubaland out of Nigeria to avoid the woes that Nigeria has heaped on us. I plead with you as Yoruba at this critical time in our history to let go of any bitterness and let us join hands together in brotherhood and fight this oncoming onslaught.
It may seem as though this government is redesigning the currency to fight corruption. The actual fact is that their true motive is to cause chaos and anarchy that would help hasten the destruction of the country whilst it disintegrates. Let us not be the ones that helped them fulfill their evil desire. Let us rise up in unity as Yoruba to fight for what belongs to us. Let us stand to defend our Yoruba territory and show the world that we are a proud people of a great civilisation.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Make Sacrifices for Your Greater Future by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
The word ‘sacrifice’ is not new to any of us, and in one way or another, each of us have made sacrifices. Sacrifice means different things to different people. To a student, sacrifice might be avoiding social events and depriving himself sleep to study. To someone desirous of good health, sacrifice might mean avoiding sugary and fatty foods, as well as alcoholic drinks, to retain splendid health. To an entrepreneur, sacrifice might mean depriving yourself the goodies of life by practicing delayed gratification to invest in your business. It should be noted that without delayed gratification, ambition is just wishful thinking.
The importance of sacrifice cannot be overemphasize in everything one does, wishes to do or achieve in life. Sacrifice is a prerequisite. Sacrifice is the hallmark of passion. When you are passionate about achieving a particular cause or target, you will do all that is necessary to get the desired result.
Sacrifice, however works in different ways. A young lady may likely sacrifice being with a wealthy and handsome man just to be with a man who cares and loves her. A man will sacrifice his money to please a lady, who respects him as opposed to a beautiful lady who doesn’t respect him.
It’s instructive to note that there are certain heights and opportunities you can’t attain unless you make sacrifices. Sacrifice, when done with understanding is powerful. Most people sacrifice their time and resources for causes that are not worthy. Some lack information on what’s needed. It is effective and works when there’s understanding on what needs to be done.
For you to succeed in life, there must be different dimensions of sacrifice whether demonic or spiritual. If you decide to get power for personal interest, you can seek demonic powers from the underworld which will not last, but if you decide to seek power and relevance on worthy causes, you can be sure the creator of the universe will not forsake or abandon you.
To truly sacrifice, you must have courage. It takes courage to sacrifice. Courage is not sourced, it is generated. If you are desirous of making an impact in the future, you must sit down and ask yourself critical questions. What is required to get to the peak of my career? If you can answer that question, you will know that sacrifice will play a big role.
It’s imperatively important for you to sacrifice for your future. On a personal note, I have sacrificed my sleep, social events, time, and money by working on my vision. For instance, depending on what I want to achieve, I know where to invest my time and money; that to me, is the greatest definition of sacrifice. While most people buy clothes, drink, and invest their money and time in other causes, I buy books, invest in people, read voraciously, and invest my time on causes which might sound unpopular. I will share with you a practical example.
In 2017, I resigned from my job as a Case Manager to see my late grandmother. That singular decision sounded unreasonable to some people because they were wondering how I will survive when I come back to New York. They failed to understand that seeing my grandmother was more important to me than getting a job because I strongly believe in the efficacy of her prayers.
Guess what, when I arrived home, she was so excited to see and passionately prayed for me and her prayers have been working wonders for me.
I will share another interesting story with you, in 2022, I had to embark on a one-month prayer and fasting session to seek the face of God to be a partner with the United Nations Development programme, and at the end of the day, my wishes came through in a spectacular manner.
In conclusion, depending on what you intend to achieve in life, you will have to endeavor to sacrifice your time and money for it to see the light of the day. You are on the path to a greater future if only you can stoop, and sacrifice something some pleasures today.
Question, what are you willing to sacrifice for?
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
