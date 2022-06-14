Entertainment
Mercy Aigbe Explains Why She Fought Larrit in Public
Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has revealed the reason behind her public altercation with Omolara Olukotun, a Lagos Businesswoman popularly known as Larrit.
Aigbe took to her Instagram stories on Monday, where she narrated what transpired at the event.
According to the actress, Lara was an acquaintance who suddenly became an enemy.
Aigbe claimed that the businesswoman had severally insulted her on social media despite the fact that in the past, she had patronised Larrit’s business and vice versa.
“I was at a friend’s store opening (@rhemmygold) to celebrate with her. Larrit was one of the guests,” she wrote
“This woman, for reasons best known to her slanders me online at every opportunity she gets. She has done many live videos and posts to this effect. I tried to reach out to her to understand what the issues were, but she chose to ignore me.
“Lara and I are acquaintances. I have patronised her business and she also has done likewise. So I was surprised and confused how she suddenly became an enemy. I sent messages to her on WhatsApp, I called few people close to her to understand why she would decide to become an antagonist, all efforts proved abortive.”
The actress also claimed that Larrit also continued the beef at the event despite several requests from other attendees to stop.
“At the party yesterday, she started with the same energy, throwing words at me, calling me names and being disrespectful. Initially, I kept calm, and didn’t respond to her. People around her appealed to her to stop, yet Lara wouldn’t stop and so decided to stand up for myself and I retaliated with the same energy.
“It became heated and everyone around tried to broker peace, but she still wouldn’t stop. At some point, she tried to throw a bottle at me but it hit a lady sitting in front of her and there was pandemonium. I stepped out to leave in the middle of the brouhaha but my friend pleaded with me to stay including the celebrant. I went back in and she started attacking me verbally again. Eventually, she was taken out of the party, and she left.
“She went overboard with her hate yesterday. The bottle could have harmed someone and it would become a criminal case. This was an unnecessary attack. However, I would like to apologise to fans and family who felt I should have handled the whole situation differently. I’m sorry,” she wrote.
The said squabble happened at a star-studded event on Sunday in which Nollywood actresses such as Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Ajao, and Bimbo Thomas were in attendance.
In videos making rounds on the Internet, the duo got into an argument that escalated after Larrit threw a bottle at the actress.
Aigbe was later escorted out of the event amidst a crowd by police officers.
The Punch
Entertainment
Obama Lists Burna Boy, Rema, Ayra Starr Among 2022 Favourite Music
Nigerian superstar singers Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Rema made it to the 2022 favourite music list of former US President, Barack Obama.
Obama’s list hits some of the biggest releases of the year in wisely disparate genres, including Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ and Rema’s ‘Calm Down’.
The former US president known for his flair in releasing his favourite things in different activities took to his verified social media to share his list of favourite tracks which includes 25 songs from different artistes across the world.
“I always enjoy sharing my end-of-year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs.
“Here are some of my favourites,” he wrote.
See the list below:
Entertainment
TuFace, Onwenu, Obey, Peters, Ayuba Dazzle As Ovation Carol Returns with Multiple Celebrations
By Eric Elezuo
It was a night of razzmatazz, glamour and fanfare as top society trooped out in their numbers to herald the return of arguably the best media event of the year, the Ovation Carol.
Parading the best of legends including ageless soloist, Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, the elegant stallion, Onyeka Onwenu, Mr. Johnson himself, Adewale Ayuba, stylish Shina Peters and the one, who singlehandedly put Nigeria’s music on the world map, the African Queen crooner, TuFace Idibia, the Ovation Carol night more than lived up to expectations and billing.
Held at the elaborate and prestigious Harbour Point Event Centre, in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, the event celebrated among other things the 30th wedding anniversary of the Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Aare Dele Momodu, and his wife, Yeye Aare Mobolaji Momodu; the 55th birthday of Mrs Momodu, and the 25th birthday of the couple’s third son, Eniafe Momodu, with soulful renditions of Christmas songs by the Trinity House Choir, who were clad in generous golden apparel, giving the atmosphere a spotless ambience of grace and rejoicing.
Speaking at the event, where he prayed for a reignited and sustained love affair between the couple, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo of the Trinity House, based in Lekki, Lagos, thanked the Almighty God for bringing them thus far, and asked that the oil of gladness, and the joy of abundance never depart from their home just as more 30 and added 30 years is continually added in their matrimonial years.
While leading the couple into reinventing their marital Vows, Ighodalo reminded the audience that happiness at all times is the hallmark of living the best of marital life, reiterating that the Momodus, whose lives have been a brand, are always seen happy.
With the three anniversaries concluded, the event nosedived into the nitty-gritty of the Ovation Carol as veteran comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka the 1st, took charge of affairs as anchor, just as the audience were quick in getting into their dancing shoes, with the Board Member crooner, Pa Ebenezer Obey, taking the centre stage, reminding guests what good music is all about. The Ovation the followed his performance were yet to die down when Onwenu took the podium, and with elegant dance steps, renewed with nostalgia the lyrics in Ekwe, One Love and many other of her hits to send the hall into a frenzy. And then it was time for Shinamania; a movement that defies ethnicity, where all and sundry sang and danced along.
As expected, the coming of Tuface Idibia, defied all known rules as the Implications singer took the centre by storm, performing right in the midst of the audience, and giving all and sundry the feeling that a star, a living legend, was on ground. His energetic moves kept the hall on lockdown while the performance lasted, leaving everyone asking for more.
During his performance, Ayuba proved why he was selected to be a part of the New Orleans Jazz concert some years ago, showing talent, splendor and tenacity.
In his remarks, the Chief host, Aare Momodu, expressed profound gratitude to everyone that turned out to celebrate him and his family, adding that Ovation Carol has returned to stay.
The evening was not just about music and dance, but a surplus presentation of local and continental dishes, and choice beverages where everyone had more than enough to eat and drink. In fact, it is a understatement to say that Ovation spared no expense to see that guests had all manner of entertainment at their beck and call with drinks supplied by Nigeria Breweries Plc and De Potters.
The event, which showcased a pot pourri of dignitaries, boasts of the presence of the Executive Governor of Osun State, Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke; Founder, Love of Christ Generation Church, Reverend Mother Esther Abimbola Ajayi, Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba; Chairman, Lagos State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Deji Dougherty; Governorship candidate of the PDP, Jandor; Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akande; Chairman, Biscon Group, Prince Bisi Olatilo, Chairman, This Day Newspaper and Arise TV, Prince Nduka Obaigbeina; Hospitality Entrepreneur, Mr. Bayo Fatusin; Mr. Ezekiel Fatoye, Publisher of City People magazine, Seye Kehinde; Publisher of Yes magazine, Azu Arinze; Otunba Bimbo Ashiru and a host of others.
The Ovation Carol, a yearly entertainment fiesta, that discovers young and budding performers, has not been held in the last two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which erupted in 2020.
Entertainment
Billionaire Daughter, DJ Cuppy Excited at Meeting Fiancé’s Family, Flaunts Engagement Ring
Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola popularly known as DJ Cuppy, on Tuesday flaunted her diamond engagement ring on social media and shared pictures from her meeting with her fiancé’s family.
In the photos posted on Instagram, Cuppy is seen with her husband-to-be, UK boxer Ryan Taylor, his father and mother.
Captioning the post, Cuppy said she had now become a part of the family.
She wrote, “Hi, my name is Cuppy and I’m part of your family now #CuppyDat.”
Cuppy got engaged to her lover in November and she also revealed that they met 25 days prior to their engagement.
Earlier in July, the daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, said she could afford to travel to the best places in the world, lamenting however, that despite how rosy her life looked, she seemed not to have got it right when it came to relationships.
On different occasions, she had spoken about waiting for the right person. When her younger sister, Temi got engaged, Cuppy stated that she couldn’t also wait to have that experience.
The singer seems to have had her dream come true and is yet to announce dates for the solemnisation of their union.
The Punch
