News
One Person Killed As Terrorists Attack Technical College in Yobe
Terrorists have attacked Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State and burnt a Technical College in the town.
It was learnt that one person was killed in the Wednesday evening’s attack.
Chairman of Geidam, Ali Kolo, confirmed the incident.
News
Atiku Vows to Invest in Oil Exploration in Bauchi, Gombe, Correct Ills of Past Administrations
The Presidential Candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to ensure smooth exploration of petroleum resources discovered in Bauchi and Gombe states if elected as the next of Nigeria.
He also promised to inject the required amount of money for the empowerment of a number of youth and women with a view to discouraging restiveness and other forms of anti social behavior across the country.
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar made the pledge in Bauchi while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi.
The former Vice President explained that transporting the discovered petroleum resources from the states would not be a problem as he has a plan to revive the rail lines that connected the Northeast Subregion with other parts of the country.
He appreciated the warm reception accorded him by the people of Bauchi State and the peaceful conduct of the campaign rally.
Speaking, Governor Bala Mohammed, who argued that Bauchi is a PDP state expressed hope that all the party’s candidates would emerge victorious in the forthcoming General Elections.
Earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, said the party’s Presidential Candidate has all the required experience for the position of Nigerian president, adding that if voted into power, PDP would correct the ills of previous administrations
The event had in attendance the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, as well as former Governors, senators among others.
News
NDLEA Nabs Pregnant Woman, Housewife, Teacher for Drug Trafficking
Operatives of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the NAHCO export shed of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, have arrested a pregnant woman, Mrs Sylvester Onome, after 800grams of skunk were allegedly discovered concealed in two small radio sets she was sending to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect was arrested on Monday, January 30.
“Another housewife, Mrs Okpara Chizoba, was arrested at her residence at 37, Obashola Street, Ijesha, Lagos, on Friday, January 27, following the seizure of 300g of skunk hidden in a bag of crayfish she was sending to Dubai, UAE, through a freight agent.
“In the same vein, operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the airport on Thursday, January 26, intercepted a sack of new clothes going to Sierra Leone.
“During a thorough search of the consignment, a parcel of white crystalline substance that tested positive to methamphetamine with a gross weight of 1kg, as well as 300g of skunk and 100g ecstasy were recovered. A freight agent, Mfonabasi Joseph, was already arrested in connection with the seizure,” Babafemi added.
He stated that a 40-year-old secondary school teacher, Sani Isah, was also arrested by operatives in the Jekadefari area of Gombe State on Thursday, January 2, for dealing in a new psychoactive substance, Akuskura.
Exactly 2,198 bottles of the substance concealed in six bags were recovered from him while he claimed to have started the illicit business in 2018.
The Punch
News
FBI, Police Hunt Killers of Nigerian Pastor’s Wife in US
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Jersey Police have embarked on a joint operation to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of a Republican Councilwoman, Eunice Dwumfour.
The New York Post reported that Dwumfour was shot dead in front of her home in New Jersey, United States of America, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.
She was said to be the wife of a Nigeria-based pastor, Eze Kings.
Dwumfour, 30, was reportedly hit by a yet-to-be-identified assailant while driving around her home.
The white Nissan SUV she drove crashed into two parked cars before coming to a stop.
A male witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said her car was hit with about 12 shots while travelling down Check Avenue toward Samuel Circle around 7.15pm.
The vehicle eventually came to a stop after crashing into two parked cars, including the witness’ black Lexus GS350.
Chilling Snapchat footage of the aftermath of the incident showed Dwumfour’s body in the car while first responders surrounded the scene.
The witness said, “It took a second before I realised there was a dead body behind the wheel.
“She was slumped over the wheel with a black hoodie with brown fur covering her head; her hands were down by her side. There was one bullet hole in the passenger door and a bunch of bullet holes in the driver’s door. Some other neighbours said they saw someone running away with a mask on.”
Meanwhile, CBS News reported that the FBI on Friday joined the police in search of those responsible for Dwumfour’s death.
Investigators from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office reportedly combed the woods behind the La Mur complex for clues.
NY Post also reported that 20 Sayreville police officers were spotted combing the sides of a Garden State Parkway exit ramp headed toward the Jon Bon Jovi Service area on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly after, investigators at the murder scene told reporters that Dwumfour was caught on video speaking to the shooter just moments before her death.
Dwumfour was a Certified Business Analyst and Scrum Professional for Fire Congress Fellowship Inc.
She also served as a Director of Churches for the Nigerian-based Champions Royal Assembly, according to her LinkedIn page, which touted her “bubbly personality, and strong work ethics.”
The Punch
Atiku Vows to Invest in Oil Exploration in Bauchi, Gombe, Correct Ills of Past Administrations
IPMAN Retracts, Directs Members to Reopen Stations, Resume Sales
Don’t Make Nigerians Scapegoats over Naira Redesign, Atiku Pleads with FG
Naira, Fuel Scarcity: Group Threatens Nationwide Protests
I Will Return Peace to Benue, Promote Agriculture, Atiku Pledges
Naja’atu Mohammed Accuses Aisha Buhari of Being Part of Aso Rock Cabal
Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria Claims Hundreds of Lives
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)