Exclusive: How Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi Died at Afe Babalola Hospital
By Eric Elezuo
“Traditional rulers should be seen as the perfect embodiment of the culture of the place, as well as the synthesis of the aspirations and goals of the nation. This is not only in social values of veracity, egalitarianism, justice and democracy; but in dress, utterances and comportment; even the mere necessary trivialities that mark Nigeria and the locality as a distinctive entity” – Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi (Sept. 1984)
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi Atanda Lamidi, better known as Iku Baba Yeye, has joined his ancestors at the age of 83.
He breathed his last at the Afe Babalola Hospital, where his friend of nearly 50 years, Chief Afe Babalola, SAN was attending to him through his well qualified doctors.
According to sources, Alaafin had been ill for a while before he became very weak about a forth night ago.
He was then moved to the multi-system Hospital located within Afe Babalola University in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.
His condition reportedly worsened on Friday night and he passed on.
As a first class Yoruba oba, and one of the frontline custodians of the Yoruba tradition, and culture his burial rites began immediately with his first son, Prince ‘Tunde, and other children receiving the monarch’s remains at Idi-Igba, Oyo town early Saturday morning, and proceeded to the palace where other rites, most of which were done behind closed doors, commenced.
Palace sources confirmed that the traditional rites were concluded before the revered monarch’s remains were taken through Islamic rites of passge.
Alaafin, who was a reputed boxer during his youthful days, was then committed to mother earth at a spot allocated to him, where Alaafins, who had gone to be with their ancestors, were laid to rest.
Iku Baba Yeye held sway for 52 fruitful years, and made history as the longest-reigning Alaafin.
The late Alaafin of Oyo was from the Adeyemi branch of the Alowolodu family. He was born on October 15, 1938.
During his late childhood stage, he lived briefly at Iseyin.
Adeyemi III was the son of Oba Adeyemi II, the former Alaafin of Oyo who was deposed and sent into exile in 1954 for having sympathy for the National Council of Nigerian Citizens ( NCNC), a pre-colonial era party formed by Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and other activists.
He succeeded Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II in 1970 and was crowned on January 14, 1971.
By tradition, the head of the Oyomesi, Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola, would take over pending the selection of a new Alaafin.
THE LIFE AND TIMES OF OBA LAMIDI ADEYEMI
Alaafin Adeyemi III was born Lamidi Olayiwola Atanda Adeyemi on October 15, 1938 into the Alowolodu Royal House, and as a member of the House of Oranmiyan to Raji Adeniran Adeyemi (born 1871), who later became Alaafin in 1945, and Ibironke of Epo-Gingin, who died when he was young. His father is said to have had over 200 wives. His paternal grandfather was Alaafin Adeyemi I Alowolodu, who ruled during the Kiriji War, and was the last independent ruler of the Oyo Empire before British colonialism.
Alaafin Adeyemi’s father, and Adeyemi III’s great-grandfather was Oba Atiba Atobatele, who founded New Oyo. Atiba’s father, his great-great grandfather, was Alaafin Abiodun, and is a direct descendant of Oranmiyan, the founder of the Oyo Empire.
Lamidi’s father, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi II Adeniran, was deposed and exiled in 1954 for sympathizing with the National Council of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC). He had come into conflict with Bode Thomas, deputy leader of the Action Group.
According to oral tradition, Bode Thomas shouted at him for not standing to greet him as the chairman of NCNC during a political gathering at a party. Oba Adeyemi II Adeniran who felt insulted, stood and asked Chief Bode Thomas Thomas why he was barking and then swore that Thomas would soon get home and bark like a dog.
The tale bearers say that Bode Thomaa on getting home began to bark like a dog, he started coughing blood and died while walking back home leaving his entourage. Shortly, Herbert Macaulay heard of the catastrophe, and along with Chief Obafemi Awolowo accused Oba Adeyemi II of poisoning Thomas, and then exiled him from his kingdom.
He lived out the rest of his days in Lagos where his subjects still visited him until his death in the early 1960s.
Lamidi Adeyemi succeeded Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II in 1970, during the governorship of Colonel Robert Adeyinka Adebayo, after the end of the Nigerian Civil War.
In 1975, the head of state, General Murtala Ramat Muhammed included Oba Adeyemi in his entourage to the hajj. He was chancellor of Uthman dan Fodiyo University in Sokoto from 1980 to 1992. In 1990, President Ibrahim Babangida appointed him Amir-ul-Hajj in recognition of his commitment to the consolidation of Islam in Nigeria.
He was married to Ayaba Abibat Adeyemi, his senior wife with whom he attended most events, or with one of the twelve junior wives that he is also married to.
His other wives were Ayaba Rahmat Adedayo Adeyemi, Ayaba Mujidat Adeyemi, Ayaba Rukayat Adeyemi, Ayaba Folashade Adeyemi, Ayaba Badirat Ajoke Adeyemi, Ayaba Memunat Omowunmi Adeyemi, Ayaba Omobolanle Adeyemi, Ayaba Moji Adeyemi, Ayaba Anuoluwapo Adeyemi, and Ayaba Damilola Adeyemi.
THE HOSPITAL ALAAFIN DIED
Of the few hospitals in Nigeria that provide standard and quality services that are at par with facilities in developed countries is the Afe Babalola Multi Systems Hospital (AMSH).
Located in Ado-Ekiti the capital of Ekiti state, AMSH is a 400-bed teaching hospital affiliated to Afe Babalola University, one of Nigeria’s foremost private tertiary educational institutions. The hospital was established in 2018 to serve as a centre of excellence in health care delivery and education, as well as bridge the critical gap in health care investment in the country.
Its establishment was supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB) with a loan of $40million (N14.6billion) to Afe Babalola University, the first non-sovereign (non-government) loan by the continental bank in Nigeria.
The hospitals operates the accredited SafeCare Standards, provided by PharmAccess Foundation. This empowers health providers to continuously monitor and improve service delivery through innovations that promote transparency and benchmarks quality. Since its establishment, the hospital has been providing specialized medical treatment and procedures such as cancer diagnosis, cardiac and thoracic surgeries amongst others.
The medical facility provides among other things the following:
An all-round medical facility
A world class diagnostic centre
Top notch cardiac and kidney centres
Engendering emergency care & hospitality
Bridging the quality gap
TRIBUTES AND ENCOMIUMS
Across the nation, Nigerians from all walks of life, especially notable personalities from different fields of endeavours, have continued to send in their tributes on the late Alaafin of Oyo.
Among those whose tributes and condolence messages have reached public space are President Muhammadu Buhari, past and present governors, politicians, traditional rulers, entrepreneurs and more. Some of them are:
ALAAFIN’S DEATH, A NATIONAL TRAGEDY – GANI ADAMS
The Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, described death of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III as a national tragedy, colossal and personal loss to him, saying the foremost Yoruba monarch had lived a worthy life all through his reign.
Adams, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media Kehinde Aderemi, expressed shock at the news of Oba Adeyemi’s death, stating that Nigeria, Yoruba and the ancient town of Oyo has lost a great monarch, whose life was a true reflection of a complete Yoruba monarch.
He said: “Kabiesi’s death is surely a national tragedy, it is a personal loss to me and it ended a chapter in the annals of this country. The Yoruba has lost a true and revered monarch and a repository of history and knowledge
“A sudden cloud has overwhelmed the entire Yoruba land and we can hardly forget the roles of Alaafin as a top Yoruba monarch in a hurry.
“There’s is no way I can figure out this colossal loss. Alaafin has been a strong pillar in the service of our race. He was an Iroko among all trees and a strong voice for the Yoruba race. Alaafin was, till date, the longest reigning monarch in Oyo history. No monarch had reigned for 35 years in Oyo, but Alaafin outlived that, spending 52 years on the throne.
“He occupied the sacred stool with much understanding of his pivotal roles as the Alaafin.With much honour, reverence and candour that gave him the required confidence, wisdom, knowledge and understanding.
“He showed great capacity, tenacity and several qualities that made him a strong force to be reckoned with.
My last encounter with him
Recounting the last encounter he had with the late Afeyemi, he said: “I was at the palace last month where Kabiesi led us to Bishop Ladigbolu’s event in Oyo and he was hail and hearty. By virtue of my position, I always keep in touch and I know what it means to be an Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, so it is a personal loss and a rude shock to me.
“It is a national tragedy because of what the foremost Yoruba monarch symbolised to Nigeria, to Yoruba land and to Nigerians.
“The news of Alaafin’s death sounded like a thunderstorm. It reverberated as if there was an eclipse in the entire Yoruba land. That shows how important the Alaafin’s stool is to our race.
“Baba’s 52-year reign was full of outstanding moments, but it is sad we lost that encyclopaedia of Yoruba, African history and global histories at this critical time in the
history of our nation.
“In his 52- year of reign, Alaafin brought enormous respect to the Yoruba traditional institution. So, I am not only bereaved personally, I am also short of words to describe the extent of this huge loss. Kabiesi’s death has created a big lacuna for the Yoruba traditional institution.
“He brought development to Oyo town in all sectors, including social, political, economic, even in the area of education, sports and a cultural development. He was a topmost cultural icon, well respected across the world and symbol of true Yoruba distinct values and heritage.
“Alaafin was the only monarch that installed two Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land in his life. He installed the late MKO Abiola in 1988 and 30 years after, in 2018, he installed my humble self as holders of the prestigious position that began in 1530.
“As far as I am concerned, Kabiesi’s life was full of great memories and his death is a national tragedy and huge loss.
“The news of his death today, really reminded me of the days I lost my father and mother. Those were the saddest days in my life.
“Though, Kabiesi died at a very old age, he was the Chancellor of four universities. Two prominent universities in Nigeria and two abroad, and he had influenced four different universities located in Oyo town.
“In truth, we will sorely miss his wise counsel. We will miss his voice and resoluteness. We will miss his wisdom and knowledge of history.
“We will miss his comportment, and compassion. We will miss his character and strength. We will miss his articulate discourse, especially, on pertinent national issues. We will miss his strong conviction to the Yoruba cause. We will miss his ideas and ideologies. And in all, we will miss his whole being.
“I commiserate with the Oyo state governor, Eng. Seyi Makinde and the good people of Oyo state. I also commiserate with the Oyo Mesi.
“I commiserate with the Oloris and the princes and the princess and I share in the pain of the entire Oyo town and all the Obas in Yoruba land, because Alaafin’s death is very personal to me, and it is no doubt, one death too many. I pray God to give the entire Yorubaland, the strength and the fortitude to bear this collosal loss.”
THIS IS A PERSONAL LOSS, HUGE LOSS TO YORUBA RACE – SEYI MAKINDE
Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, described the death of the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, as “a huge loss to the state, Nigeria and the Yoruba race”.
Makinde, while describing Oba Adeyemi’s death as a personal loss to him, said that he was “an ever-supportive royal father and a worthy leader, who spared nothing in trying to make Oyo State and Nigeria greater”.
The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Taiwo Adisa, said, “Kabiyesi’s words of advice and guidance were always golden and helpful”.
Makinde expressed his condolences to the Oyo State Traditional Council, the Oyomesi, Oba Adeyemi’s immediate family, the people of Oyo Kingdom and the entire Yoruba race.
The governor, however, prayed to God to grant repose to the soul of the departed traditional ruler.
According to Makinde, apart from Oyo State losing its last man standing in the rank of experienced monarchs with long years of royal leadership, it has also lost a royal institution and an authority, which Alaafin Olayiwola Adeyemi III had become by virtue of his high-octane understanding of Yoruba history, politics and national development.
He said: “I have been informed about the death of our father, His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III.
“I express heartfelt condolences to the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, which Oba Adeyemi chaired for decades, the Oyomesi and the entire people of Oyo Kingdom.
“I equally commiserate with the Oloris, children and entire Adeyemi family on the demise of their patriarch and worthy father.
“Kabiyesi’s departure is a huge loss not only to Oyo State, to which he committed 52 years of his life as the Alaafin of Oyo Kingdom, but also to Nigeria and the entire Yoruba race.”
According to him, Oba Adeyemi was our last man standing in the rank of most eminent royal fathers with long years of leadership.
“He became a golden king, an institution and an authority rolled into one by virtue of his immense experience, wisdom and understanding of Yoruba history, royalty and politics.
WE GIVE GRATITUDE TO GOD FOR HIS WORTHY LIFE – OLUSEGUN OBASANJO
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have condoled the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, and the family of the lateAlaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Adeyemi.
Obasanjo described the late monarch as a symbol of a nation’s epic struggle for self-discovery and self-actualisation.
Obasanjo said the late Alaafin stood out as a voice of forthrightness in national affairs. He also described him as a promoter of mutual tolerance and understanding not only among the diverse people who live in his domain but also across the country.
The former president said it was during the deceased’s reign that Oyo town became transformed into the modern city that it has become today. He added that it was his contribution to nation-building that led to the conferment of the esteemed national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic on him.
“Like most great leaders, Alaafin was all things to all people,” Mr Obasanjo said.
“To his family, he was a tower of strength and a committed provider; to his community of Oyo land, he was an early model in national leadership; to his Yoruba kinsmen, he was a worthy Ambassador; and to the rest of Nigeria, he was a symbol of a nation’s epic struggle in self-discovery and self-actualisation.
“Although Oba Adeyemi’s passage is like a dream, especially as he left us at a crucial stage in our nation’s history when his wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed, I would urge you and all the members of his immediate and extended family to take solace in the worthy legacy and his mark on the history of this country he left behind.
“In fact, we ought to give gratitude to God for his worthy life.”
I’M DEEPLY TOUCHED BY HIS DEATH – ATIKU ABUBAKAR
Mr Atiku said he was an admirer of the deceased and the fact that he remains the longest-serving Alaafin means that the Oyo people and Nigerians will not forget his reign.
The former vice president said the news of the monarch’s demise deeply touched him.
HE PROMOTED VALUES OF PEACE AND STABILITY – PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI
In a statement issued by his special adviser on media and publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari said Alaafin was significant for human development, adding that he encouraged learning as a culture and formal education and promoted values of peace and stability.
The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari condoles with the Government and people of Oyo State over the passing of Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, 83, whose reign covered major historic transitions in the country, and witnessed transformations in his domain.
“The President affirms that the Alaafin of Oyo’s 52 years of rule was remarkable in many ways, most significant was the emphasis he placed on human development, thereby encouraging learning as a culture and formal education as a necessity while promoting values of peace and stability.
“As a highly revered traditional ruler, President Buhari notes the late monarch’s numerous participations in national meetings and conferences to shape the future of the country, and the living words of wisdom he shared at every opportunity on unity and people-focused governance.
“The President shares the grief with the Oyo State Traditional Council, Oba Lamidi’s family, friends, and associates, particularly in sports where he left another footprint.”
ALAAFIN: Africa Has Lost A Star- Abisoye Fagade
Businessman and Chairman, Oyo-Si-Maa-Dun Foundation, Mr Abisoye Fagade has described the passing of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, as a star whose transition portends a great loss not only to Yorubaland or Nigeria but the entire African continent.
Fagade, in a condolence message stated : “Oba Adeyemi was a pride to all Yoruba in Nigeria, Benin Republic, Togo, Brazil, Cuba and elsewhere across the globe. He proved his mettle as a worthy custodian of the Yoruba culture and tradition as he was able to convince everyone who cared that he was an Institution
“The late Alaafin successfully reinvented the cultural heritage of his forebears and thus afforded many generations the opportunity to acquaint themselves the required knowledge.
“An average Yoruba son or daughter would have wished that Oba Adeyemi lived longer than he did but we find solace in the fact that he lived a good life and did well as a father to all and also a traditional ruler in Africa. Therefore, we shall sorely miss Kabiyesi Adeyemi (Alaafin Oyo).
“While praying God to grant the late Monarch eternal rest, we beseech Him to give the entire Adeyemi family as well as the good people of Oyo Alaafin and entire Africa the fortitude to bear the loss” Fagade Concluded.
Supreme Court Suspends CBN’s Deadline on Use of Old Naira Notes
Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a suspension of the deadline for the swapping of old to new Naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The Supreme Court issued an interim injunction restraining the Federal Government from suspending the acceptance of the old Naira notes on the Friday February 10, 2023 deadline.
Kaduna, Zamfara, and Kogi State have dragged the Federal Government to Supreme Court over the scarcity of old and new Naira notes due to the (CBN) naira redesign policy.
The state governments said they are worried by the effects the CBN naira redesign policy is having on the residents of their states.
Consequently, they are seeking a restraining order by the Supreme Court to compel the government and CBN from implementing the policy.
The states filed an ex-parte motion through their lawyer, AbdulHakeem Uthman Mustapha (SAN), and are urging the Supreme Court to grant them an interim injunction stopping the Federal Government either by itself or acting through the CBN, the commercial banks or its agents from carrying out its plan of ending the timeframe within which the now older versions of the 200, 500 and 1000 denominations of the Naira may no longer be legal tender on February 10, 2023.
“Unless this Honourable Court intervenes, the Government and people of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara State will continue to go through a lot of hardship and would ultimately suffer great loss as a result of the insufficient and unreasonable time within which the Federal Government is embarking on the ongoing currency redesign policy,” Mustapha said.
The states said there has been a shortage in the supply of the new naira notes in Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States and that citizens who have dutifully deposited their old naira notes have increasingly found it difficult and sometimes next to impossible to access new naira notes to go about their daily activities.
The states said the CBN policy is imposing a lot of hardship on Nigerians and insisted that the ten-day extension by the Federal Government is still insufficient to address the challenges of Nigerians swapping their old Naira notes for new ones.
The case has been adjourned to Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
El-Rufai, Bello, Mattawale Drag Buhari’s Govt to Court over Naira Redesign, Scarcity
The governments of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara have petitioned the Federal government before the Supreme Court to halt the full implementation of the policy ending the validity of old N200, N500 and N1000 denominations on February 10, 2023
The three northern states, in a motion ex-parte filed on their behalf by their attorney, Abdul Hakeem Uthman Mustapha (SAN), are asking the supreme court to grant them an interim injunction to prevent the Federal Government from carrying out its plan to end the period within which the now-outdated 200, 500, and 1000 Naira denominations may no longer be legal tender on February 1.
The plaintiffs in the suit are the three Attorneys-General and Commissioners of Justice of the three states, while the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), is the sole respondent.
The plaintiffs claimed that since the new naira note policy was announced, there has been a severe shortage of new naira notes in Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara States and that citizens who have dutifully deposited their old naira notes are finding it harder and sometimes impossible to obtain new naira notes to conduct their daily business.
They also mentioned the notice’s inadequacy, how carelessly the exercise is being carried out and the hardship it is causing Nigerians, which has been well-acknowledged even by the Federal Government of Nigeria.
The plaintiffs added that the ten-day extension granted by the federal government is still insufficient to address the problems plaguing the policy.
Although a date for the hearing has not been set, the states are seeking a declaration that the demonetisation policy of the Federation being currently carried out by the Central Bank of Nigeria under the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is not in compliance with the extant provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, and actual laws on the subject.
According to TVC reports, the plaintiffs are also asking the court to make a declaration that the three-month notice given by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Central Bank of Nigeria under the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the expiration of which will render the old banknotes inadmissible as legal tender, is in gross violation of the provisions of Section 20(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007, which specifies that a reasonable notice be given before such a policy.
The plaintiffs also ask the court to declare that, in light of the explicit provisions of Section 20(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007, the Federal Government of Nigeria, acting through the Central Bank of Nigeria, lacks the authority to set a deadline for the acceptance and redemption of banknotes issued by the Bank, except for the circumstances specified in Section 22(1) of the CBN Act 2007. The Central Bank shall at all times redeem its bank notes.
The Plaintiffs further want the court to direct the immediate suspension of the demonetisation of the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Central Bank of Nigeria under the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria until it complies with the relevant provisions of the law.
In an affidavit filed in support of the suit and sworn to by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Kaduna State, Aisha Dikko, she averred that although the naira redesign policy was introduced to encourage the cashless policy of the Federal government, it is not all transactions that can be conveniently carried out through electronic means.
She maintained that several transactions still require cash in exchange for goods and services hence the need for the Federal Government to have sufficient money available in circulation for the smooth running of the economy.
Dikko also pointed out that the Federal Government has embarked on the policy within a narrow and unworkable time frame, and this has adversely affected Nigerian citizens within Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara States as well as their Governments, especially as the newly redesigned naira notes are not available for use by the people as well as the State Governments.
“That the majority of the indigenes of the Plaintiffs’ states who reside in the rural areas have been unable to exchange or deposit their old naira notes as there are no banks in the rural areas where the majority of the population of the states reside.
“Most people in rural areas of the Plaintiffs’ states do not have bank accounts and have so far been unable to deposit their life savings which are still in the old naira notes.
“There is restiveness amongst the people in the various states because of the hardship being suffered by the people, and the situation will sooner than later degenerate into the breakdown of law and order.
“The Plaintiff State Governments cannot stand by as they are duty-bound to protect citizens in their states and prevent the breakdown of law and order.
“I know that if the Federal Government of Nigeria had given sufficient and reasonable time for the naira redesign policy, all the current hardship and loss being experienced by the Plaintiffs’ State Governments as well as people in the various states would have been avoided.
“I know that the 10-day extension by the Federal Government is still insufficient to address the challenges bedevilling the policy. I also understand that the Federal Government cannot bar Nigerians from redeeming their old naira notes at any time, even though the senior notes are no longer legal tender.
“Unless this Honourable Court intervenes, the Government and people of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara State will continue to go through a lot of hardship and would ultimately suffer great loss as a result of the insufficient and unreasonable time within which the Federal Government is embarking on the ongoing currency redesign policy,” she stated.
Tribune
Win a Councillorship Election First, Then Come Talk to Me, Dogara Blast Keyamo
By Eric Elezuo
The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has come hard on the spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, asking the lawyer to try and win a councillorship election before considering himself his equal in politics.
Both lawyers had been engaged in banters following a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari, where he endorsed Asiwaju Bola Tinubu for president.
Buhari, on his Twitter handle, described Tinubu as a Nigerian who would give his best to Nigeria.
The tweet read, “Today in Lafia, Nasarawa State, I delivered my message: vote Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria and vote Governor Abdullahi Sule for a second term. I have known Asiwaju for more than 20 years; he is a committed Nigerian; he will give his best to Nigeria.”
Dogara, who reacted to the president’s comment, however, described it as a satire.
He said, “I know that PMB loves to crack jokes but I didn’t know he will escalate it to the level of satire. Asiwaju will give his best to Nigeria, really? Fake certificates, fake parentage, golden triangle escapades, racketeering. No, PMB. Nigeria does not deserve his best but we get the satire.”
In an exchange that followed, Keyamo said the comment was beneath Dogara, just as he described him as a political prostitute and backstabber.
He said, “My brother and law schoolmate, @YakubDogara, this tweet is beneath you. You are pained by the support of PMB for @officialABAT, two leaders who have stayed true to their beliefs and causes, unlike the political prostitute, wanderer and back-stabber that you’ve always been.”
Dogara, who fired back at Keyamo, asked him to contest for the post of a councillor before they both could be regarded as mates in politics.
He said, “My brother, I have a name for you but because it’s not a good one, I won’t say it as a cost of friendship. Yes, we were mates at Law School but I am waiting for you to win a councillorship election first so we can be mates in politics. Learn to punch below your weight category.”
Keyamo, in another reply to Dogara, said he had reached the height of his profession as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, adding that he should learn to respect his seniors.
He said, “My brother, it is sad you think every one must be rated by elections won and lost. You’ve just insulted millions of Nigerians in their various fields of endeavour. Let me remind you that I’ve reached the height of our profession and you must learn to respect your senior at the bar.”
