Bandits Kill Three Kidnap Victims, Threaten to Kill More If N20m Ransom Not Paid
Fear has gripped residents of the Angwan Bulus community in the Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State following threats by bandits to kill some residents who were kidnapped recently because of the failure of their relatives to pay the ransom demanded.
The fear was further heightened as a result of the killing of three out of the 26 kidnapped victims by bandits on Monday night.
The bandits threatened to kill more of the hostages if the N20m ransom they demanded was not paid.
Confirming this, the Chief of Angwan Bulus community, Gideon Goni, told journalists on Tuesday that the bandits informed the community to go and pick up the corpses of those they killed.
According to the monarch, the bandits killed the victims around the Dutse community, along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.
He stated, “They have threatened to kill more, especially women, if their demands are not met. Out of the 26 persons that were abducted, one was released while three had been killed.
“The one that was released was based on health grounds. He has a liver disease.”
The monarch recalled that the bandits on March 31, 2022, invaded the community, killed two residents and abducted 26 persons.
Goni stated, “We came together as a community; raised some amount and they called us and told us to pick some corpses at Dutse.
“I am appealing to them not to kill anyone. We are appealing to the state and Federal Government as well as religious clerics to come to our rescue so that the killings will stop.”
The state police command’s spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident.
Jalige said he received a call on the discovery of three corpses at Dutse along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway, adding that the corpses were evacuated by the police.
“The corpses were evacuated to Saint Gerald Hospital. We are trying to talk to the area commander to ensure the safe return of those who are still in captivity,” he added.
Wike Not Sincere with Makinde, Ortom, Ikpeazu, Ugwuanyi – PDP PCC
A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Daniel Bwala, has said that the Governor of Rivers State and leader of the aggrieved G-5 PDP governors, Nyesom Wike, was deceiving his four colleagues over the presidential candidate they would collectively support.
Bwala alleged that Wike was supporting the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, but that he could not make it public because he had given his colleagues the impression that he was supporting the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi.
The four governors are Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. The governors had vowed not to support the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, unless the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, stepped aside.
In an interview with Saturday PUNCH, Bwala described Wike as inconsequential, noting that he reneged on his promise to announce the G-5 and Integrity Group’s preferred candidate for fear of outright expulsion by the party. He said open support for another party’s candidate would be a proven anti-party activity against him.
He said, “He is dishonest and inconsequential. You recall that he promised to announce their preferred candidate in January. When a BBC correspondent reminded him of the pledge, he responded that January had not ended. Now that January is over, he said he never revealed to anyone the methodology of disclosure of their preferred candidate. He is now saying he has told his people who to vote for.
“He can’t announce his candidate because he knows the consequences. The party can expel him outright for gross misconduct and anti-party activities. He made them (his colleagues) believe that he was behind Peter Obi. So, he can’t openly come out now to declare support for the APC candidate because the other four governors do not want Tinubu.”
Presidential Candidate: PDP PCC Accuses Wike of Frustration, Lack of Integrity
The Peoples Democratic Party Campaign Council in Rivers State has taken a swipe at the state governor, Nyesom Wike, over the cancellation of the approval granted for the party’s presidential campaign in Port Harcourt, the state capital.
The spokesman for the PDP PCC in the state, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, who stated this in an interview with The PUNCH, also said the governor lacked integrity for not naming his preferred presidential candidate in January as he promised.
Nwibubasa said from all indications, the governor was increasingly frustrated.
On Wednesday, the state government cancelled the approval given to the PDP for the rally of its standard bearer to hold in the state on February 11, 2023.
The cancellation was contained in a letter signed by the state Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green, and addressed to the Director General, PDP PCC, Aminu Tambuwal.
The letter said credible information available to the state government showed that the PDP PCC was working in collaboration with a faction of the All Progressives Congress in the state led by Tonye Cole.
It added that information at the government’s disposal show that activities of the APC in the state have always been marred by violence due largely to irreconcilable internal conflicts within the party.
It added, “The Rivers State Government is unable to risk damage to or destruction of the very valuable and priced asset, the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, which your use of the same in collaboration with your Tonye Patrick Cole APC faction will expose it to.
“In the circumstance, the Rivers State Government has come to the painful but inevitable decision to withdraw the approval earlier given to you for the use of the stadium and the said approval is hereby withdrawn.”
Nwibubasa, while confirming the development, described the state government’s earlier approval as a Greek gift.
Berating Wike, Nwibubasa further said the governor was not a good fighter, because a good fighter knows when to quit.
Nwibubasa stated, “We are not surprised when certain decisions are taken because it all amounts to the fact that the level of frustration is increasing.
“We will only appeal to him that he should return to his party and return to the part of peace. And that is part of honour. No one fights a war and refuses to evaluate the same war, and knows when to call it quits. He is not a good fighter.
“For the presidential candidate of the PDP, we are very certain that Rivers people are happy with him. They are in love with him and they are going to vote for him en masse come February 25, 2023.”
Asked what he thinks about Wike’s inability to name his preferred presidential candidate as he had promised, he said it shows the governor has no integrity.
“His inability to name his preferred candidate as publicly announced in January, again is a pointer to his level of instability and incoherence.”
“It tells of his integrity that he cannot match his words with action. So, for us, it is painful that we have a governor who says one thing and does the other.
Just In: Fifth Columnists in the Presidency Working Against Tinubu, Says El-Rufai
By Michael Effiong
Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed that there are some fifth columnists in the presidency who want the All Progressives Congress ( APC) to lose the 2023 Presidential election.
Speaking on Channels TV flagship programme, Sunrise Daily, Governor El-Rufai affirmed that there was serious division in the APC Presidential Campaign Council.
He stated that some people in the Presidency because Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was not their preferred candidate are working against his interest.
He noted that the Naira redesign was not an APC problem but a Presidency problem, urging Nigerians to ignore their current situation and still vote for Tinubu as a person.
On the fuel crisis, he said fuel subsidy had been a problem for many years and that it was President Buhari and not APC that has insisted on the subsidy which is costing the nation a whopping six Trillion Naira.
He revealed that as far back as 2016, Buhari had been advised to remove subsidy but he had bluntly refused.
Governor El Rufai used the opportunity to hail his tenure in Kaduna State, noting that his government has attracted over $4billion worth of investments to the state.
