Big Brother has unveiled his first plot twist for the Big Brother Titans edition, which sees South African and Nigerian housemates under one roof.
Entertainment
We Were Never Married, Nkechi Blessing Further Castigates Falegan
Popular actress, Nkechi Blessing, has said she was never married to Opeyemi Falegan. In a series of outbursts on social media, the actress accused him of being lazy and not being able to take care of himself. This was even as Falegan made several accusations of his own.
In an interview with Saturday Beats, Blessing said, “I was never married to Falegan. We just had a relationship that I thought was a beautiful one that needed not to be defined by a wedding. However, since it did not work, everybody just moved ahead.”
On what caused their break up, she said, “Nothing caused it. It did not just work. We just went our separate ways. It was a fact that I was the one taking care of him. Everyone that lives in London knows that.”
However, many have lambasted the actress for the ongoing messy social media drama, considering she had said just weeks ago that she would not drag her partner on social media if the relationship ended. In the wake of the divorce between dancer, Korra Obidi, and her husband, Justin Dean, Blessing wrote on social media, “I have said this before and I will say it again. I will show you fun memories of my relationship and if that relationship goes south, I will take my ‘L’ in peace and move on.
“I resist the urge to shalaye (explain) because I cannot come and be dragging someone who I once used sweet words to praise on this app. Let’s carry our madness to WhatsApp.”
Meanwhile, Falegan has apolgised for his outbursts. In a video posted on Instagram on Thursday, he said, “I want to apologise for my outburst yesterday. I want to tell everybody that I will be leaving social media till further notice. When love comes, it is always like a dream but when it goes, it is like a nightmare.”
In an Instagram Live session with cross dresser, James Brown, and two other participants, the actress announced that she was presently dating a 60-year-old man. She said, “I am dating a 60-year-old man now and he gives me so much peace. He does not have time for Instagram. I am the one sharing all these scandals to him.”
Entertainment
Fake News: Wizkid Not Performing at Obi’s Rally – Management
The management of Grammy award winner, Wizkid has denied reports that the singer will be performing at the campaign of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
The rumors that the singer would perform were untrue, according to Sunday Are, the singer’s manager.
The statement reads, “This is to inform the general public that this event led by @avotujohnson1st is a scam!!.
“Wizkid and his management know nothing about this event and accordingly, he will not perform at the said event as claimed, so please beware of this poster and information put out from its organizers as Wizkid and his management will not be liable for any damages.
“Appropriate legal action is currently being explored against the persons responsible for creating and disseminating this false information.”
Recall the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner recently announced he will be going on tour with fellow music star, Davido.
The tour has attracted the interest of music enthusiasts with many looking forward to the tour of two of the biggest artists in Africa.
Vanguard
Entertainment
Big Brother Titans Introduces Four New Housemates
This edition has been ongoing for about four days, and Biggies has decided to switch things up.
On Thursday night, Biggie surprised his housemates and everyone else by introducing four more contestants to the show.
So far, the new contestants have opened up to a warm reception from the old housemates.
Get to know the housemates:
Miracle OP
Miracle OP (24), a self-described witty, talkative, and risk-taking individual from Anambra State,
He works for the pharmaceutical company owned by his family and sees himself as a tough guy with a soft heart, especially when it comes to the people who are important to him.
Sandra
Sandra (27), a woman from Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria She describes her as a self-assured boss b*tch who can be manipulative and aggressive at times.
She is an entrepreneur, model, hostess, and former beauty queen.
Blue Aiva
Blue Aiva (22), a professional dancer and DJ from Benoni, East Rand, She thinks of herself as a drama queen who is outspoken, vivacious, sentimental, and loud.
The stunning woman from Limpopo swiftly admits that she struggles with her father, which makes her feel like she has a lot to prove.
Theo Traw
Theo Traw (29), a South African musician from Vaal who enjoys making art and music, is a risk-taker, and is an excellent listener.
He identifies as a high-energy “pink panther,” also known as “the African tribal guru.” He speaks up loudly and is unafraid to be himself.
Entertainment
Davido, Wizkid Set for Joint Musical Tour
Nigerian fans might be getting their wish of seeing Davido and Wizkid perform together on the same stage.
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Wizkid took to his Instagram page to make a shocking announcement that he would be going on tour with fellow megastar Davido.
In the post on his Instagram story, Wizkid stated that “After my ‘MLLE (More Love, Less Ego)’ tour!! Davido and I going on tour! save your coins! I no wan hear pim”.
The announcement comes as a surprise as fans never saw it coming.
Readers will recall that Wizkid postponed the release of his 5th album ‘More Love, Less Ego‘ following the loss of Davido’s son. The gesture was applauded by fans who admired the show of respect and support.
The announcement has sent fans into hysteria as they eagerly look forward to a joint performance from two of Africa’s biggest acts.
Wizkid and Davido famously shared the stage at Wizkid’s 2017 December concert where he brought Davido out as a special guest to perform ‘FIA’.
The cost of seeing Wizkid and Davido together is surely not going to be cheap as Wizkid has advised fans to save their coins.
At any rate, a joint tour from the two will be a historic moment for Nigerian and African music.
Pulseng
