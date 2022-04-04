Big Brother has unveiled his first plot twist for the Big Brother Titans edition, which sees South African and Nigerian housemates under one roof.
Mr Tourism Nigeria: Ndukwe, Linus Solicit Votes to Escape Eviction
Voting for Mr. Tourism Nigeria 2022 is currently ongoing and two of the contestants, Mr. Nelson Ndukwe and Adams Linus have called on kind Nigerians to vote for them so as to remain in Mr. Tourism Nigeria camp as well as to win the crown back to Dreams Model Production & Entertainment.
Nelson Ndukwe and Linus Adams promise to make Nigerians proud if they come out victorious in the competition.
King Daniel Isong Aka Supermodel, Kingmodel is the founder of the Model Agency/Coach, he is the Sponsor of both contestants, Nelson & Linus of Mr Tourism Nigeria 2022.
King Daniel has assured that both contestants are responsible and reliable. Consequently, he is soliciting for votes in favour of them.
“Nelson & Linus are responsible please my beautiful people in the world vote for them, It Is N50 per vote.”
Big Brother Titans Introduces Four New Housemates
This edition has been ongoing for about four days, and Biggies has decided to switch things up.
On Thursday night, Biggie surprised his housemates and everyone else by introducing four more contestants to the show.
So far, the new contestants have opened up to a warm reception from the old housemates.
Get to know the housemates:
Miracle OP
Miracle OP (24), a self-described witty, talkative, and risk-taking individual from Anambra State,
He works for the pharmaceutical company owned by his family and sees himself as a tough guy with a soft heart, especially when it comes to the people who are important to him.
Sandra
Sandra (27), a woman from Akwa Ibom State in Nigeria She describes her as a self-assured boss b*tch who can be manipulative and aggressive at times.
She is an entrepreneur, model, hostess, and former beauty queen.
Blue Aiva
Blue Aiva (22), a professional dancer and DJ from Benoni, East Rand, She thinks of herself as a drama queen who is outspoken, vivacious, sentimental, and loud.
The stunning woman from Limpopo swiftly admits that she struggles with her father, which makes her feel like she has a lot to prove.
Theo Traw
Theo Traw (29), a South African musician from Vaal who enjoys making art and music, is a risk-taker, and is an excellent listener.
He identifies as a high-energy “pink panther,” also known as “the African tribal guru.” He speaks up loudly and is unafraid to be himself.
Davido, Wizkid Set for Joint Musical Tour
Nigerian fans might be getting their wish of seeing Davido and Wizkid perform together on the same stage.
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Wizkid took to his Instagram page to make a shocking announcement that he would be going on tour with fellow megastar Davido.
In the post on his Instagram story, Wizkid stated that “After my ‘MLLE (More Love, Less Ego)’ tour!! Davido and I going on tour! save your coins! I no wan hear pim”.
The announcement comes as a surprise as fans never saw it coming.
Readers will recall that Wizkid postponed the release of his 5th album ‘More Love, Less Ego‘ following the loss of Davido’s son. The gesture was applauded by fans who admired the show of respect and support.
The announcement has sent fans into hysteria as they eagerly look forward to a joint performance from two of Africa’s biggest acts.
Wizkid and Davido famously shared the stage at Wizkid’s 2017 December concert where he brought Davido out as a special guest to perform ‘FIA’.
The cost of seeing Wizkid and Davido together is surely not going to be cheap as Wizkid has advised fans to save their coins.
At any rate, a joint tour from the two will be a historic moment for Nigerian and African music.
Pulseng
AFRIMA: Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido Win Big
Nigerian superstars, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido, clinched awards on Sunday night at the prestigious All Africa Music Awards which took place in Dakar, Senegal.
Grammy award-winning Burna Boy bagged the Best Act in Africa award at the eighth edition of the event.
He also cliched the Best Album of Year award, beating the likes of the likes of South Africa’s Kabza De Small, Cote D’Ivoire’s Didi B, among others.
However, the Ivorian singer, Didi B, wom the Song of to the Year Award.
While Wizkid bagged the Best Act in West Africa award, Davido clinched the Best Male Act in African Inspirational Music Award.
For his song “High” with Davido, Adekunle Gold won two awards: Best Act Group in African contemporary music and Best Act, Duo or Group in African Pop.
Guinean singer, Manamba Kanye, won the Best Female Act in West Africa award.
The awards night, which was held at the 15,000-capacity Dakar Arena in in Diamniadio, Senegal finalised the four-day event to celebrate African music superstars.
Ghana’s Black Sheriff and Nigeria’s PSquare were among the artistes that thrilled the crowd during the event.
